Not many actors' first roles are as well known as their defining ones. They acted as windows to their acting capabilities before becoming famous worldwide. Before the acting role that defined them, they had to work and polish their acting skills with their first roles in movies or series. Of course, some of them had more screen time than others, but no matter the actor, they all had their first time.

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Nicole Kidman, famous actors did their best in their first roles to succeed in the competitive Hollywood atmosphere. When actor roles became available, they took the chance and tried out for them. Some were in their pre-teen years, others were already full adults. Scarlett Johansson did so when she was a child — Denzel Washington when he was in his late twenties.

If you are an ambitious person waiting for those acting roles to come to you, you might want to learn the art of acting from the best. Below, we compiled a list of the first roles that actors took up in their careers. Leave an upvote on the famous female actor (or male) who nailed the part. Otherwise, share your thoughts in the comments about whether they’ve changed a lot from the first time they appeared on the screen.