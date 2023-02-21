61 Actors’ First Roles That Laid The Foundation For Their Stardom
Not many actors' first roles are as well known as their defining ones. They acted as windows to their acting capabilities before becoming famous worldwide. Before the acting role that defined them, they had to work and polish their acting skills with their first roles in movies or series. Of course, some of them had more screen time than others, but no matter the actor, they all had their first time.
From Leonardo DiCaprio to Nicole Kidman, famous actors did their best in their first roles to succeed in the competitive Hollywood atmosphere. When actor roles became available, they took the chance and tried out for them. Some were in their pre-teen years, others were already full adults. Scarlett Johansson did so when she was a child — Denzel Washington when he was in his late twenties.
If you are an ambitious person waiting for those acting roles to come to you, you might want to learn the art of acting from the best. Below, we compiled a list of the first roles that actors took up in their careers. Leave an upvote on the famous female actor (or male) who nailed the part. Otherwise, share your thoughts in the comments about whether they’ve changed a lot from the first time they appeared on the screen.
This post may include affiliate links.
Johnny Depp – A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
Johnny Depp’s first role involved a large amount of fake blood. Playing the role of Glen in A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984), Depp’s character was one of the victims that Freddy Krueger decided to massacre.
Leonardo Dicaprio – Critters 3 (1991)
May it be Jack from Titanic or a cruel slave owner in Django: Unchained, Leonardo Dicaprio is known for a good reason. But did you know that before becoming famous, his first role was in Critters 3? So before his days of romancing people on the Titanic, Leo played the role of a child who saw his father meeting a cruel end.
Ryan Gosling – Frankenstein And Me (1996)
Ryan Gosling, the man who captured hearts in The Notebook and will do the same (probably) in Barbie, saw the beginning of his stardom in Frankenstein and Me. Gosling got the charismatic role of Kenny, a friend of the main character who seeks to bring Frankenstein back to life — a noble goal.
Angelina Jolie – Lookin' To Get Out (1982)
When it comes to modern stars, Angelina Jolie takes the top. Her humanitarian work and acting on the screen are known across the world by billions of people. In 1982, Jolie appeared in Lookin’ To Get Out, where she appeared together with her father, Jon Voight. Sadly, the movie wasn't well received by the critics.
Natalie Portman – Léon: The Professional (1994)
Natalie Portman’s first role in a feature film showcased her acting powers to the executives of Hollywood. For Portman, her character Mathilda in Léon: The Professional acted as an actual catapult for Portman's career. Smoking cigarettes and fashioning a black eye, Mathilda is still remembered by millions of fans.
Chris Hemsworth – Star Trek (2009)
Chris Hemsworth has been traveling the galaxies and stars since he first appeared on the screen. Before becoming Thor, Hemsworth had his first movie appearance in Star Trek, where he portrayed George Kirk, the father of James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pina, the main character of the whole movie.
Anne Hathaway – The Princess Diaries (2001)
The Princess Diaries series helped a couple of stars, who are now world-famous, enter the Hollywood scene. Anne Hathaway is one of them. Before appearing in Les Misérables and winning an Oscar for her role, she had her debut in the first The Princess Diaries movie. There she portrayed the lead character Mia Thermopolis.
Tom Hanks – He Knows You're Alone (1980)
Before becoming the celebrity he is today, Tom Hanks tried out his skills in a 1980s slasher — He Knows You're Alone. Tom Hanks portrayed Elliot, a psychology student who comes across the female protagonist, played by Elizabeth Kemp, while running through a forest. Luckily, Hanks went on to act in more serious roles.
Meryl Streep – Julia (1977)
Meryl Streep wasn’t always the queen of acting as she is known today. Before winning three Oscars and getting a lot of nominations too, Streep took up a minor role in the movie Julia. Starring alongside Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave, Streep had most of her scenes edited out, having only a flashback scene in the finished film.
Brad Pitt – The Dark Side Of The Sun (1988)
Before winning his first recognized role in the American-Yugoslavian movie The Dark Side of the Sun, Pitt had a few uncredited appearances, including one in Charlie Sheen's No Man's Land. Pitt portrays Rick, a character who can't get exposed to sunlight because of a rare skin condition.
Edward Norton – Primal Fear (1996)
Edward Norton showcased his brilliant acting skills with his first appearance on the screen in the role of Aaron Stamplet, an altar boy. Primal Fear was the first movie Norton appeared in, instantly launching his career to stardom. He outshined Richard Gere and Laura Linney and got an Oscar nomination.
Tom Cruise – Endless Love (1981)
Tom Cruise is probably the greatest actor of the 21st century. His stunts in Mission: Impossible and his portrayal of Maverick in the Top Gun original and sequel movies are known in almost every corner of the world. His first role in a movie was in Endless Love, where he portrayed the character Billy, a friend of the movie lead.
Jennifer Aniston – Camp Cucamonga (1990)
Before her role as Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston perfected her skills as an actress and comedian while working on the big screen. Her first role was in the movie Camp Cucamonga. In it, she portrayed Ava Schector and had to share the screen with Brian Robbins and other great TV series stars.
Hugh Jackman – Paperback Hero (1999)
Not everyone gets a Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character.” Before his legendary Wolverine, he acted in an Australian romantic comedy, Paperback Hero. He played the lead role of Jack Willis, a truck driver who writes a best-selling book under the pen name of Ruby Vale.
Penelope Cruz – Jamón, Jamón (1992)
With that smile and those looks, it’s not a wonder why Penelope Cruz took to the silver screen when she was 16 years old. In the Spanish romantic tragicomedy Jamón, Jamón, Cruz took up the lead role of Silvia, a woman who found herself in a romantic triangle between two men. Not ironically, her future movies involved a lot of romance too.
Kristen Stewart – The Safety Of Objects (2001)
It's impossible to charm a vampire Robert Pattinson without charm, luck, and a pair of fear-inducing eyes. Before her role in Twilight, Kristen Stewart developed her skills in other movies. The Safety Of Objects saw the debut of Stewart on the silver screen. You can already see her trademark look in this movie.
Reese Witherspoon – The Man In The Moon (1991)
Reese Witherspoon, in 2021, was held as one of the wealthiest actresses in the world, but it took a lot of work to achieve that. She started her acting career as a teenager with the movie The Man in the Moon. In it, she had the lead role of Danielle "Dani" Trant, a 14-year-old girl who experiences her first love.
Zoë Kravitz – No Reservations (2007)
Before her rise to prominence with the Bonnie Howard Carlson role in the series Big Little Lies, she had to reserve some time for herself and polish her talents in other movies. Her first movie appearance was in the 2007 romantic comedy No Reservations. In it, she took up the supporting role of Charlotte do Buchanan Straniazki, a “punk” babysitter.
George Clooney – Grizzly II: The Revenge (1983)
Before becoming an expert burglar in the Ocean's trilogy, George Clooney starred in Grizzly II: The Revenge. While it was a nameless role which saw him getting mauled by a monster, it did help him get a part in Return to Horror High (1987), where his character had a name.
Matt Damon – Mystic Pizza (1988)
Matt Damon today is known as the face of former CIA assassin Jason Bourne and boy genius Will Hunter. In the first appearance in Mystic Pizza, he wasn’t as talented as the previous two mentioned characters. There, Damon shared the screen with Julia Roberts and Adam Storke, where he said only a single line of dialogue — “Mom, do you want my green stuff?”
Julia Roberts – Satisfaction (1988)
Before her role as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman and other iconic romantic characters, Julia Robert was an actress with some high ambitions. Roberts' debut movie was Firehouse, but her first acknowledged film role was as Daryle in the Justine Bateman and Liam Neeson-starring movie Satisfaction.
Emma Stone – Superbad (2007)
Emma Stone was born with the ability to make a lot of people laugh. Superbad was the movie that kicked off Stone’s stardom. In the movie, she portrayed Jules. Following the film, Stone swiftly expanded her list of appearances to include Zombieland, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and The House Bunny.
Lupita Nyong'o – 12 Years A Slave (2013)
It might be surprising to hear that Lupita Nyong'o's first-ever role in a feature film was so memorable that she got an Oscar award for it. She earned it for the performance she gave in 12 Years A Slave. She portrayed Patsey, a young and traumatized slave, who was abused by Epps.
Margot Robbie – Vigilante (2008)
Before The Wolf of Wall Street, which helped kickstart Margot Robbie's career in the American entertainment industry, Robbie appeared in the little Australian film Vigilante. Robbie portrays Cassandra, whose sexual assault motivates her fiancé to take up hand-to-hand fighting training to fight crime.
Geena Davis – Tootsie (1982)
When Geena Davis first appeared on the screen, she had to share the screen and time with the golden stars of Hollywood. Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, and Bill Murray all starred in Tootsie, helping solidify Davis' first appearance on the big screen. She went on to star in Thelma & Louise and The Fly.
Halle Berry – Jungle Fever (1991)
Living Dolls, the spin-off of Who's the Boss?, might have been the first TV debut for Halle Berry, but it wasn’t her first movie appearance. In 1991, Berry appeared as Vivian, the girlfriend of Samuel L. Jackson's character, "Gator" Purify, in Spike Lee’s movie Jungle Fever. She perfectly matched the chaotic and angry Purify character.
Selena Gomez – Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)
When it comes to Disney's most remembered members, Selena Gomez is a singer that is hard to ignore and miss. Her appearance in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over marked her first appearance in a movie. Gomez took up the minor role of Waterpark Girl. She only appeared for a brief moment.
Scarlett Johansson – North (1994)
If stars want to rise in Hollywood, they don’t have to go south but instead, move north. Scarlett Johansson, an actress with some iconic roles, started her acting career on the silver screen with the Rob Reiner movie North. In it, she portrayed Laura Nelson, a minor character that foreshadowed her other work.
Ryan Reynolds – Ordinary Magic (1993)
His humor is outrageous, and his looks are blinding. You know and love him — he is Ryan (not Gosling) Reynolds. While today he is known for the perfect portrayal of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in 1993, he was just a rising star. Reynolds's first role was in Ordinary Magic, where he portrayed the character of Jeffrey, known as Ganesh.
Sandra Bullock – Hangmen (1987)
Sandra Bullock is the perfect example of how stardom can become a tool in the marketing department. While Bullock’s first movie appearance in the movie Hangmen might not be so known today, after its release, to sell more copies, the studio used Bullock's looks and popularity in the box design.
Daniel Radcliffe – The Tailor Of Panama (2001)
Before he became the face of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe had a few less-known roles. In 2001, the same year the first Harry Potter was released, Daniel Radcliffe made his movie debut in The Tailor Of Panama. In it, he portrayed the character of Mark Pendel and shared the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis and Pierce Brosnan.
Denzel Washington – Carbon Copy (1981)
The corrupt LAPD cop, Malcolm X, and Macbeth himself — Denzel Washington did it all and was perfect in almost every role he took up. Carbon Copy, his first screen appearance, saw Washington portraying the son of a white-collar business executive. He was 27 years old at the time.
Jennifer Lawrence – Garden Party (2008)
Running around a wooded area with a bow and arrow in Hunger Games wasn’t what Jennifer Lawrence was known for originally. In 2008, she appeared for the first time in Garden Party, a drama movie. She played the character of Tiff, a close friend of the main character who is in quite a lot of trouble. This role kick-started Lawrence's career.
Will Smith – Where The Day Takes You (1991)
When Will Smith made his feature picture debut, he had already been adored for a year as the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith played Manny, one of the young runaways in the movie Where the Day Takes You. He appears on the screen alongside Sean Astin, Ricki Lake, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Dermot Mulroney.
Queen Latifah – Jungle Fever (1991)
Spike Lee and Jungle Fever helped to launch the careers of a lot of professional African-American actors. Queen Latifah, an already established singer since 1989, took up the role of a minor waitress. Latifah went on to star in more known acting jobs, like Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.
Zendaya – Frenemies (2012)
When talking about Zendaya, it is impossible to ignore the topic of her Disney years, where the foundation of her fame began to form. Her first theater movie debut might have been Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). However, her first overall film was Frenemies, a television movie where she portrayed Halley Brandon opposite Bella Thorne's character Avalon Greene.
Dakota Fanning – Tomcats (2001)
Dakota Fanning has been a rising star since she was a child. Her acting career began in Towne Lake Arts Center, then she appeared on shows like ER, before finally landing a role in her first feature film — Tomcats. The movie failed to wow the critics, but it encouraged Dakota to take up more serious roles.
Anna Kendrick – Camp (2003)
One might say that Anna Kendrick’s career was determined by her first movie debut. Kendrick debuted on the silver screen with the musical comedy-drama Camp, released in 2003. In it, Kendrick portrayed Fritzi Wagner, a nerd who tries to befriend the cool and icy Jill Simmons. She went on to star in a lot more musical-related roles.
Demi Lovato – Camp Rock (2008)
Singer, actress, songwriter, and descendant of Francisco Perea, union veteran — Demi Lovato today might be known for her beautiful lyrics, but in 2008, she was known for her lead role in a Disney movie. In Camp Rock, Lovato played Mitchie Torres, an ambitious singer. Not a horrible debut for a rising star.
Nicole Kidman – Skin Deep (1983)
High chances are that you haven't heard about Skin Deep, but have you ever heard about Nicole Kidman? The answer is probably yes. Before winning an Oscar for her work in The Hours and becoming an ambassador for UNICEF, Kidman had to work up the ladder of acting. She debuted in the television movie Skin Deep in the role of Sheena Henderson.
Colin Firth – Another Country (1984)
If Colin Firth is synonymous with anything, it’s historical movies and series. Known today for his portrayal of King George VI in The King’s Speech, in 1984, he took up a role in the historical drama Another Country. Firth portrayed the character Tommy Judd, giving him the charisma that is found in his other characters too.
Hilary Duff – Casper Meets Wendy (1998)
Nickelodeon awards might be much more worthy than the Oscars. So since Hilary Duff has seven of them, you know there is some talent in her. She started her career in 1998 when she appeared in a leading role in the movie Casper Meets Wendy. In it, she portrayed Wendy, the Good Little Witch.
Megan Fox – Holiday In The Sun (2001)
Megan Fox already perfected the stereotypical mean girl with her first appearance on the silver screen. In 2001, with the movie Holiday In The Sun, we had the chance to see Megan Fox portraying an arrogant rich girl who has to stay in the same resort as the main leads of the movie.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt – A River Runs Through It (1992)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt brought the audience to tears in the movie 50/50 and made some laugh with his performance in 500 Days of Summer. Gordon-Levitt’s first appearance on the screen happened with the movie A River Runs Through It, where he portrayed the child version of Norman Maclean.
Amy Adams – Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, a cult classic that features Kirstie Alley, Kirsten Dunst, Ellen Barkin, and Denise Richards, was the first movie for Amy Adams. Adams portrays beauty pageant participant Leslie Miller, a kind yet shallow and seductive woman. Adams demonstrates her ability to be an excellent cheerleader by stealing every scene she can.
Kevin Bacon – Animal House (1978)
Footloose and Friday the 13th (1980) might have proven that Kevin Bacon has the moves and the looks, but his first acting role showed he had acting potential. Bacon's first role was in the movie National Lampoon's Animal House, where he portrayed Chip Diller, a snobby and prissy member of the omega house.
Chris Pine – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)
Chris Pine had the making of royalty from the first time he appeared on the screen. Sharing the screen with Anne Hathaway in her role of Mia Thermopolis, Pine portrayed the character of Nicholas Deveraux, the brief enemy but soon turned love interest of Mia. He brought in his dashing looks and charismatic behavior.
Saoirse Ronan – I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)
When you have three Oscars, several BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe award under your belt, then you are a master of your craft. Saoirse Ronan has appeared on the screen since she was a child. Her movie debut was I Could Never Be Your Woman. In it, she had the role of Izzie Mensforth, the romantic interest of Rory Copus, a boy in her class.
Eva Longoria – The Dead Will Tell (2004)
Gabrielle Solis and Isabella Braña — everybody remembers these characters for the performance that Eva Longoria gave them. Before her days of being on Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria had to work in some movies. In 2004, Longoria appeared in The Dead Will Tell as a character named Jeanie.
Emilia Clarke – Triassic Attack (2010)
The Dragon Queen, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms — while Daenerys Targaryen might be the role that pushed Emilia Clarke into instant stardom, she had to work on some not-so-well-received movies. In 2010, Clarke made her silver-screen debut with Triassic Attack. She brought the character Savannah Roundtree to life.
Gal Gadot – Fast & Furious (2009)
Fast And Furious movies are known for their family-crew-oriented action and storylines. Gal Gadot joined the crew in 2009 with the fourth movie. Gadot’s performance in the role of Gisele Yashar helped kick-start her career toward stardom, making her one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.
Kerry Washington – Our Song (2000)
Kerry Washington might have solidified her stardom with the portrayal of Della Bea Robinson in Ray, but she started it in Our Song. In it, Kerry Washington plays the lead role of Lanisha Brown, a 15-year-old girl who navigates through her life with two other similar-minded girls.
Benicio Del Toro – Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Before his days of patrolling the border in Sicario and snatching diamonds with his four fingers in Snatch, Benicio Del Toro was just a guest star in multiple series and movies. His first feature film appearance was in Big Top Pee-wee, where he played the role of Duke the Dog-Faced Boy, but it wasn't a good performance.
Cuba Gooding Jr. – Coming To America (1988)
Cuba Gooding Jr. wasn’t always known for his Tre Styles character in Boyz n the Hood. In 1988, Gooding Jr. appeared for the first time on the big screen in the movie Coming To America. The name given to his character? Boy Getting Haircut. A brilliant first character for a man who would go on to portray O.J Simpson in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Viola Davis – The Substance Of Fire' (1996)
Viola Davis' debut acting role isn't one of her best performances. In The Substance of Fire, she plays the character Nurse. She appears only for a moment as she gives Timothy Hutton a vial of blood. It's a simple yet great start for the first black woman to win an Emmy in the Best Lead Actress category.
Taraji P. Henson – Streetwise (1998)
Before being named one of the top 100 most influential people in the world, Taraji P. Henson had to put some time into her acting career. She appeared in The Parent 'Hood and Sister, Sister, before finally getting a minor role in the movie Streetwise. She portrayed the character of Tammy, a single mother who works as a hairdresser.
Jennifer Hudson – Dreamgirls (2006)
The first role that actors take is the least remembered. For Jennifer Hudson, her first role on the silver screen outshines her later ones. Her first silver screen appearance saw her in the role of Effie White in the movie Dreamgirls. She won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for the portrayal she delivered.
Kate Hudson – Desert Blue (1998)
This movie has it all — Cola, ice cream, strange town people, crazy ambitions — and even Kate Hudson. Desert Blue is as mysterious and strange as Hollywood itself. Her first appearance on the screen saw Hudson portraying Skye Davidson, a daughter who, together with her father, gets stuck in a strange town.
Cara Delevingne – Anna Karenina (2012)
Cara Delevingne, who hails from the United Kingdom, started her career by modeling and quickly added acting to her skills. She started her silver-screen career with Princess Sorokina in the movie Anna Karenina. While she didn’t have a lot of lines to say, her looks did steal the shots she was in.
Eva Mendes – A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
SNL helped a lot of modern stars to rise to prominence in the world of entertainment. Eva Mendes, while not a comedian per se, had her first screen appearance in an SNL-produced movie — A Night At The Roxbury. In it, she had the minor role of a bridesmaid. Next time you watch the movie, look out for her scenes.
Jessica Biel – It's A Digital World (1994)
Some stars started their acting career with the help of short films. Before rising to prominence with the iconic role of Erin Hardesty in The Texas Chainsaw series, Jessica Biel starred in a not-so-well-known short movie called It’s A Digital World. Biel portrayed the character Regrettal, the lead character of the short film.