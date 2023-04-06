Some actors and actresses struggle to get roles and only have a handful of titles to their credit. Others are very particular about the movies they agree to do and don’t jump at every opportunity that comes their way. But also, there are actors who have played so many roles in their lives, they have lost count.

Unlike what some might believe, these are not necessarily newcomers who are trying to find their breakthrough and for this reason, agree to anything and everything. On the contrary, most of the time, the movie stars whose filmography counts over a hundred titles are well-respected, famous actors. You may even find some of the highest-paid actors among them.

One fun idea for you and your movie-loving friends can be a challenge where you take one name from the actors who acted in the most movies and see which one of you has seen more of their movies. Make sure you let us know how that goes.

For this article, we collected some of the iconic celebrities who have so many titles to their credit that it makes us wonder how they even found time to do all of it. Have you watched all their movies? Vote for your favorite ones, and if you think there are other actors whose filmography makes them eligible to be a part of this list, let us know in the comments.