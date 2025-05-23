80 Hilarious Wildlife Pics That Are Everything Except For Professional And Polished
You know who's funny? Nature. I mean, have you ever seen a squirrel that looks like it's plotting to take over the world? Welcome to Crap Wildlife Photography, a Facebook group where 451,000 Nat Geo freelance wannabes come together to share their most gloriously failed attempts at the craft. Here, nobody wants perfection—just terrible focus, awkward compositions, and animals caught in such unflattering poses that they'd sue if they saw the pictures. The worse the shot, the better the reception.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Not Quite Sure What To Make Of This But I'm Glad That I Didn't Answer The Doorbell.
Got Suggested This Group To Share My Picture Of A Slug Making A Self Portrait:
She Said 🤪
This Goose Approached Me And Then Yelled At Me For Existing.
So Excited We Had A Hedgehog
Dream Trip To Yellowstone. So Many Pictures Of The Bison!
Tried Taking A Picture Of What I Thought Was A Chunky Pigeon In My Tree, But…
Per My Last Email
Perfect Timing…. Thanks Cat.
Jurassic Park 7
I Risked My Life For This, Then Got Dookied On. Edit: This Is A Rat Snake
I Just Wanted To Photograph Walruses
Enjoy This Baby Mountain Goat!! I’m So Proud Of This Photo!!
My Daughter And Her Friends Were Photo Bombed By This Bat On The 4th Of July.🦇🇺🇸
Very Sharp!
This Was Almost A Beautiful Sunset Photo
I'm Gonna Wait For National Geographic To Call.
At Seal Beach, Ca A Couple Weeks Ago
As some seagulls were curious about our stuff, I felt this was more of a photo op, so I was busy taking pics of them digging in our bags. My wife then comes running in to save the day and shoosh them away and the camera caught this wonderful moment. Looks like she’s being attacked by giant birdpest.
I Waited So Long To Get This Shot... The Bahamas Seagull It's Just Beyond Majestic In Flight.
I’m In Osaka, Japan For The Summer, And They Have Wild Weasels Called “Itachi” That Live In The Cities And Run Around The Streets At Night
Yesterday, I was at a bar and one ran by. I think I got a good picture of him~
These Door To Door Salesman Are Getting More Desperate By The Day
The Level Of Detail That I Managed To Capture Of This Moose Is Incredible!
Look At The Majestic Babirusa. As Clear As Day. Exceptional.
I Promise You This Is A Photo Of An Adult Bald Eagle
I've Been Holding Onto This Photo For A Long Time! Today's The Day I Get To Post It! Happy Valentines Day To All You Lovey Ducks Out There! Canon R3 + Rf100-500 Shibdon Pond
Last Night I Saw A Fox. Magical.
Red Squirrel
Is It C**p? No. Did I Almost C**p Myself As I Tried Walking Passed Him With Him Bike? Yes
This big kitty has no qualms about drying himself out on the bike trail after the Texas downpours during Christmas
Blue Heron
The Pelican, Known For Its Long Orange Beak And Large Throat Pouch (Not Pictured.)
This Is Houdini Who Lives In Our Jimny. It Doesn't Matter How Many Times We Relocate Him To The Garden He's Back The Next Day! We Don't Use The Back Door In Fear Of Squishing Him And Rarely Drive It. Why Is This Crap? Because It's His Car Now!!🤨
Welll?
I Think I Really Captured The Moment Here.
This Fox Was Just In My Yard. If Anyone Needs Me, I’ll Be Home Waiting For A Call From National Geographic
There Is A Leaf Noodle Here. I Named Him Waldo.
Red Fox At 3am Omw To Work
Behold, The Majestic American Bison…… Hoof The Rest Is On The Other Side Of The Car Headrest I Swear
Beautiful Shot Of An Albino Squirrel - Squirrel Is The White Blob On The Right Side Of The Base Of The Tree.
Look! A Barn Owl In Flight In A Barn!! Yippee!
I Think It Was A Coyote.
Trout Flying Among Snow Buntings.
A Peregrine Falcon, Allegedly
Sea Lions 🌊🦭
Barred Owl Mid Flight
This Monarch Flew Right Out Of His Stripes!
My Mom Sent Me This Picture Of A Beautiful Piebald Deer!
Pbbbbbt Back At Ya!
Beautiful Hawk
So Close. So Very, Very Close
Teleportigeon Did Not Go As Planned 🤣
It's A Sea Otter, I Promise
A Very Graceful Swan
Me: "Ooh, He's So Close. I'm Gonna Get A Great Picture." Woodpecker: "F*ck This House Particularly"
I Snapped A Pic Of Raccoon That Lives Outside My House Sleeping In His Hidey Hole On My Way To Work.
A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker 😂
Was Walking At My Usual Park And These Two Fawns Were Pulling A Real Sonic, ≋g≋o≋t≋t≋a≋ ≋g≋o≋ ≋f≋a≋s≋t≋
Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Toad Was Doing? Wrong And Right Answer Appricated. It Was After Dark And He Was Laying On Our Driveway Like This. I Flipped Him Over And He Hopped Off.
Had The Pleasant Surprise Of Manatees Today! So Glad I Was Able To Snap This Picture 😄
Angry Noodle I Got Off The Roadway Hims Was A Bit Upset But Adorable
Roommates Forgot To Tell Me About Our New Doorman
"Who Brought The Dog?"
I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He’s Guiltyyyyy
Mystery Bug Photobombed A Pic Of Me And My Friend From A Couple Years Ago
Update On The Parking Lot Squirrels: They're Changing My Tires
My Husband Is Deployed. He Wanted To Show Me The Camels... Yes, Those Are Camels.
A Doe, Its Fawn And A Few Mobile Toilets In Their Natural Habitat. Carinthia, Austria
I Love This Photo, But The Angle Makes His Head Look So Tiny And Grumpy, Along With The Giant Body 😆 He's A Wood Pigeon That Frequents Our Place
I’m In?
Peeked Under A Rock And This Fish Startled Me ☹️
Baby Birb, Trying To Figure Out How To Birb 🐥
Very Nice, Thanks.
Quite Large Snapper. Peek-A-Boo
In Minneapolis, Minnesota Tonight
Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still
Apparently This Smart Squirrel Has Chewed A Hole In This Substantial Trash Can, In Our Local Park, For His Meals
Other park goers have apparently left enough behind for him/her in their trash. This photo is right before I became concerned that the squirrel, acting aggressively, may jump into my toddler grandson's face because we were in the vicinity