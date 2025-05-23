You know who's funny? Nature. I mean, have you ever seen a squirrel that looks like it's plotting to take over the world? Welcome to Crap Wildlife Photography, a Facebook group where 451,000 Nat Geo freelance wannabes come together to share their most gloriously failed attempts at the craft. Here, nobody wants perfection—just terrible focus, awkward compositions, and animals caught in such unflattering poses that they'd sue if they saw the pictures. The worse the shot, the better the reception.

More info: Facebook

#1

Not Quite Sure What To Make Of This But I'm Glad That I Didn't Answer The Doorbell.

Close-up of a wildlife lizard clinging to a glass porch door captured in a hilarious wildlife pic with distorted perspective.

Ron Zeidler Report

    #2

    Got Suggested This Group To Share My Picture Of A Slug Making A Self Portrait:

    Trail of a crushed slow worm on pavement with chalk outline in a wildlife funny moment.

    Gemma Smith Report

    #3

    She Said 🤪

    Deer outside window making a funny face while eating in a snowy wildlife scene with trees in the background.

    Val Walis Report

    #4

    This Goose Approached Me And Then Yelled At Me For Existing.

    Jordan Gonzales Report

    #5

    So Excited We Had A Hedgehog

    Small animal blending with broom bristles in a garden pot among gravel and gardening tools in hilarious wildlife pics style.

    Michelle Nice Report

    #6

    Dream Trip To Yellowstone. So Many Pictures Of The Bison!

    Buffalo grazing in a grassy field with one buffalo rolling playfully on its back in a hilarious wildlife pic.

    Stacey Crofoot Report

    #7

    Tried Taking A Picture Of What I Thought Was A Chunky Pigeon In My Tree, But…

    Blurry nighttime wildlife pic of an owl perched on a tree branch with glowing eyes and dark surroundings.

    Niamh Kelly Report

    #8

    Per My Last Email

    Close-up of a bald eagle making a funny expression in a natural outdoor setting, highlighting hilarious wildlife moments.

    Rachel Heffington Pross Report

    #9

    Perfect Timing…. Thanks Cat.

    Cat tail in foreground with squirrel visible through window in a funny wildlife pic showing natural animal behavior.

    Mike Ranallo Report

    #10

    Jurassic Park 7

    A black bird mid-flight above a rocky beach with cliffs and ocean waves in the background, wildlife humor captured.

    Toshiyasu Morita Report

    #11

    "And She Sticks The Landing"

    Wildlife bird flapping wings on gravel near grass in a natural setting, capturing a candid wildlife moment.

    Tobin Sparling Report

    #12

    I Risked My Life For This, Then Got Dookied On. Edit: This Is A Rat Snake

    Blurred wildlife pic of a snake with an open mouth in a natural forest setting, showcasing a hilarious wildlife moment.

    Drew Garrett Report

    #13

    I Just Wanted To Photograph Walruses

    Sea lions and a walrus in water with one sea lion playfully rolling, a funny wildlife pic in a natural coastal setting.

    Jonathan Alk Report

    #14

    Enjoy This Baby Mountain Goat!! I’m So Proud Of This Photo!!

    Blurry wildlife photo of a mountain goat standing on rocky terrain near a winding road in a mountainous landscape.

    Bee Perky Report

    #15

    My Daughter And Her Friends Were Photo Bombed By This Bat On The 4th Of July.🦇🇺🇸

    Three young women posing outdoors at night with a small animal on one woman’s shoulder in a casual wildlife moment.

    Jenn Schwope Report

    #16

    Very Sharp!

    Bottom half of a bird mid-flight showing webbed feet above a blurred ocean background in a hilarious wildlife moment

    Jolanda van Velzen Report

    #17

    This Was Almost A Beautiful Sunset Photo

    Bison in a grassy field at sunset, with rolling hills and a colorful sky in the background, wildlife in natural habitat.

    Jordan Lefler Montana Adventure Photographer Report

    #18

    I'm Gonna Wait For National Geographic To Call.

    Red fox caught in a hilarious wildlife moment as it clumsily climbs over metal bars in an unpolished setting.

    Dana Vliet Report

    #19

    At Seal Beach, Ca A Couple Weeks Ago

    Seagull appearing oversized and comical on the beach near a woman walking, capturing hilarious wildlife moment.

    As some seagulls were curious about our stuff, I felt this was more of a photo op, so I was busy taking pics of them digging in our bags. My wife then comes running in to save the day and shoosh them away and the camera caught this wonderful moment. Looks like she’s being attacked by giant birdpest.

    Jon Haase Report

    #20

    I Waited So Long To Get This Shot... The Bahamas Seagull It's Just Beyond Majestic In Flight.

    Bird captured mid-flight with blurred wings and legs, funny wildlife moment among palm trees in a casual outdoor setting

    Amy Cudworth-Imbrescia Report

    #21

    I’m In Osaka, Japan For The Summer, And They Have Wild Weasels Called “Itachi” That Live In The Cities And Run Around The Streets At Night

    Blurry nighttime city sidewalk with streetlights and traffic cones, resembling a wildlife photo gone unpolished and humorous.

    Yesterday, I was at a bar and one ran by. I think I got a good picture of him~

    Olivia Obrecht Report

    #22

    These Door To Door Salesman Are Getting More Desperate By The Day

    Peacock standing on a wooden deck outside glass doors, surrounded by greenery in a casual wildlife setting.

    Morgan Brown Report

    #23

    The Level Of Detail That I Managed To Capture Of This Moose Is Incredible!

    Blurred wildlife photo with falling snowflakes creating a humorous and unpolished natural scene.

    Jennifer Thomas Report

    #24

    Look At The Majestic Babirusa. As Clear As Day. Exceptional.

    Close-up of tree branch buds with a blurred wild boar in the background in a hilarious wildlife pic.

    Yaz Woodford Report

    #25

    I Promise You This Is A Photo Of An Adult Bald Eagle

    Wildlife bird flying alone in an overcast sky captured in a casual, unpolished wildlife photo.

    Emilee DeBoer Report

    #26

    I've Been Holding Onto This Photo For A Long Time! Today's The Day I Get To Post It! Happy Valentines Day To All You Lovey Ducks Out There! Canon R3 + Rf100-500 Shibdon Pond

    Colorful duck with exaggerated feathers swimming on water creating a hilarious wildlife pic with natural water droplets.

    Tony Nellis Photography Report

    #27

    Last Night I Saw A Fox. Magical.

    Blurry nighttime wildlife pic of an animal on the sidewalk next to a stone wall, capturing an unpolished moment.

    Suzie Stapleton Report

    #28

    Red Squirrel

    Squirrel caught mid-leap with elongated body in a funny wildlife pics moment near a cabin and greenery.

    Tay Dri Report

    #29

    Is It C**p? No. Did I Almost C**p Myself As I Tried Walking Passed Him With Him Bike? Yes

    Bobcat lying on a concrete path surrounded by grass and trees in a hilarious wildlife moment outdoors.

    This big kitty has no qualms about drying himself out on the bike trail after the Texas downpours during Christmas

    Lindsey Brunner Report

    #30

    Blue Heron

    Close-up of a wild bird with its long tongue sticking out in a hilarious wildlife moment outdoors.

    Dana Keller Report

    #31

    The Pelican, Known For Its Long Orange Beak And Large Throat Pouch (Not Pictured.)

    A white bird with ruffled feathers covering its face, sitting on a log by a calm wildlife water body.

    Beck Johnston Report

    #32

    This Is Houdini Who Lives In Our Jimny. It Doesn't Matter How Many Times We Relocate Him To The Garden He's Back The Next Day! We Don't Use The Back Door In Fear Of Squishing Him And Rarely Drive It. Why Is This Crap? Because It's His Car Now!!🤨

    Frog clutching the edge of a blue car door, a funny wildlife pic showing unexpected animal behavior.

    Carole Lamerton Report

    #33

    Welll?

    White pelican with an awkward pose in water, showcasing one of the hilarious wildlife pics that capture unpolished moments.

    Jon Buhlmann Report

    #34

    I Think I Really Captured The Moment Here.

    A group of birds taking off near a creek in a forest, capturing a wild and unpolished wildlife moment.

    Julie Dart Report

    #35

    This Fox Was Just In My Yard. If Anyone Needs Me, I’ll Be Home Waiting For A Call From National Geographic

    Blurry close-up of a wild fox at night sticking out its tongue in a hilarious wildlife pic.

    Lindsay Anne Report

    There Is A Leaf Noodle Here. I Named Him Waldo.

    Camouflaged wildlife blending in with dry leaves in a natural outdoor setting showing funny wildlife moments.

    Drew Garrett Report

    #37

    Red Fox At 3am Omw To Work

    Blurred wildlife animal running across a suburban street at night, capturing comedic and unpolished wildlife moments.

    Aubry Sky Report

    #38

    Behold, The Majestic American Bison…… Hoof The Rest Is On The Other Side Of The Car Headrest I Swear

    Hilarious wildlife photo of a bison visible through a car window with snowy mountains and cloudy skies in the background

    Sprout Larson Report

    #39

    Beautiful Shot Of An Albino Squirrel - Squirrel Is The White Blob On The Right Side Of The Base Of The Tree.

    Two trees in a green area with blurred background, showcasing a simple wildlife nature scene.

    Hadden Steffen Report

    #40

    Look! A Barn Owl In Flight In A Barn!! Yippee!

    Blurry photo of a bird in motion inside a rustic barn, showcasing a hilarious wildlife moment not polished or professional.

    Cara Hefflinger Report

    #41

    I Think It Was A Coyote.

    Foggy outdoor scene near a playground with bare trees and a fire hydrant in a wildlife area with low visibility.

    Layne Fowler Report

    #42

    Wildlife pic showing a real deer blending behind a wireframe deer decoration in a backyard at dusk.

    Kate Dougherty Report

    #43

    Trout Flying Among Snow Buntings.

    Fish appearing to fly among birds in the sky, a humorous moment captured in wildlife photography.

    Monique Matthews Report

    #44

    A Peregrine Falcon, Allegedly

    Blurry wildlife photo showing a bird perched near a person, capturing a casual and unpolished wildlife moment.

    Gabriel Yonah Report

    #45

    Sea Lions 🌊🦭

    Wildlife pic through a lens showing sea lions resting on rocky shore near ocean waves.

    Hera Astgen Report

    #46

    Barred Owl Mid Flight

    Blurred wildlife photo with motion effect, capturing an unpolished and humorous natural scene in the forest.

    Darren Camp Report

    #47

    This Monarch Flew Right Out Of His Stripes!

    Butterfly mid-flight with wings in motion above purple flowers and green foliage in a hilarious wildlife pic.

    Kayte Girten Report

    #48

    My Mom Sent Me This Picture Of A Beautiful Piebald Deer!

    Blurry wildlife photo showing a white animal jumping near bushes, capturing an unpolished and funny wildlife moment.

    Jackie May Report

    #49

    Pbbbbbt Back At Ya!

    Wildlife pic of a squirrel emerging from a carved pumpkin at the base of a large tree in a forest setting.

    Paula Wallace Streeter Report

    #50

    Beautiful Hawk

    A humorous wildlife pic of a bird with its head caught in a construction machine, capturing an unexpected wildlife moment.

    Momba Cox Report

    #51

    So Close. So Very, Very Close

    Orca whale breaching in the ocean near forested islands, showcasing a hilarious wildlife moment in nature.

    Janet JJ Adams Report

    #52

    Teleportigeon Did Not Go As Planned 🤣

    Three pigeons on sandy ground with one partially buried, a funny wildlife pic showing unexpected bird behavior.

    Stiggy Shihtzu Report

    #53

    It's A Sea Otter, I Promise

    A wildlife animal swimming with only its head visible on a vast water surface in a natural setting.

    India How Report

    #54

    A Very Graceful Swan

    A hilarious wildlife pic of a bird upside down in water surrounded by reeds and other birds in a natural habitat.

    Phaedra Malaise Report

    #55

    Me: "Ooh, He's So Close. I'm Gonna Get A Great Picture." Woodpecker: "F*ck This House Particularly"

    Woodpecker with blurred wings pecking on the side of a weathered building in a hilarious wildlife moment.

    Megan Cheesbrough Report

    #56

    I Snapped A Pic Of Raccoon That Lives Outside My House Sleeping In His Hidey Hole On My Way To Work.

    Raccoon peeking out of a hollow tree in a natural setting, capturing a humorous and unpolished wildlife moment.

    Christine Lar Report

    #57

    A Breathtaking Performance Of The Nutquacker 😂

    Seagull flapping wings and splashing water while standing on the surface in a hilarious wildlife moment.

    Faye Nixon Report

    #58

    Was Walking At My Usual Park And These Two Fawns Were Pulling A Real Sonic, ≋g≋o≋t≋t≋a≋ ≋g≋o≋ ≋f≋a≋s≋t≋

    Two fawns playing on green grass in a blurry, humorous wildlife pic capturing unpolished natural moments.

    Kaeden Hayes Report

    #59

    Can Someone Please Tell Me What This Toad Was Doing? Wrong And Right Answer Appricated. It Was After Dark And He Was Laying On Our Driveway Like This. I Flipped Him Over And He Hopped Off.

    Small toad lying flat on rough asphalt, a funny wildlife pic capturing an unpolished natural moment.

    Amanda Lamb Report

    #60

    Had The Pleasant Surprise Of Manatees Today! So Glad I Was Able To Snap This Picture 😄

    Calm water reflecting cloudy sky on a wildlife scene with distant shoreline and scattered trees at the horizon.

    Sam Moore Report

    #61

    Angry Noodle I Got Off The Roadway Hims Was A Bit Upset But Adorable

    Blurred close-up of a wild snake with an open mouth among green leaves in a hilarious wildlife moment.

    Ashley Michelle Green Report

    #62

    Roommates Forgot To Tell Me About Our New Doorman

    Small frog perched on a dirty window ledge inside a dimly lit room in a funny wildlife pic.

    Kelsey Rupe Report

    #63

    "Who Brought The Dog?"

    Close-up of a frog with a dog’s legs and body in the background in a humorous wildlife pic.

    Chris Slesar Report

    #64

    I Saw An Armadillo For The First Time Today And He Looks Like He’s Guiltyyyyy

    Blurry wildlife pic showing a bird in dry grass, capturing a funny and unpolished moment in nature photography.

    Justina Bagger Report

    #65

    Mystery Bug Photobombed A Pic Of Me And My Friend From A Couple Years Ago

    Two people in dark water at night, one with glowing eyes, captured in a blurry hilarious wildlife pic.

    Kelsey Rupe Report

    #66

    Update On The Parking Lot Squirrels: They're Changing My Tires

    Squirrel caught in a funny moment near parked cars in a hilarious wildlife scene with unexpected animal behavior.

    Noah Orion Roberts Report

    #67

    My Husband Is Deployed. He Wanted To Show Me The Camels... Yes, Those Are Camels.

    View from inside a vehicle of a desert road with distant animals, capturing a raw and unpolished wildlife moment.

    Ashley Hendrickson Report

    #68

    A Doe, Its Fawn And A Few Mobile Toilets In Their Natural Habitat. Carinthia, Austria

    Two small deer grazing on a green hillside behind a row of blue portable toilets in a wildlife setting.

    Belisarius Cawl Report

    #69

    I Love This Photo, But The Angle Makes His Head Look So Tiny And Grumpy, Along With The Giant Body 😆 He's A Wood Pigeon That Frequents Our Place

    A colorful New Zealand pigeon perched on a tree branch surrounded by green leaves in a wildlife setting.

    Maree Hassall Report

    #70

    I’m In?

    Close-up of a pigeon peeking into the frame with a blurred background in a hilarious wildlife pics style.

    Muneer Al Shanti Report

    #71

    Peeked Under A Rock And This Fish Startled Me ☹️

    Close-up of a curious fish underwater in a hilarious wildlife moment, capturing an unpolished and natural behavior.

    Riki Lee Christmas Report

    #72

    Baby Birb, Trying To Figure Out How To Birb 🐥

    Black bird with an orange beak balancing on one leg on a metal cover in a grassy area, wildlife in a natural setting

    Cheryl Kristensen Report

    #73

    Very Nice, Thanks.

    Young deer captured running away in a wildlife setting, a humorous and candid wildlife pic in a natural environment

    Wild Keri Report

    #74

    Quite Large Snapper. Peek-A-Boo

    Turtle partially submerged in water with head above surface in a funny wildlife moment.

    Lacey Reid Report

    #75

    In Minneapolis, Minnesota Tonight

    A group of raccoons crossing a neighborhood sidewalk at night, captured in a wildlife photo with a casual, unpolished style.

    Riley Kleve Report

    #76

    Captured A Really Awesome Moment Of A Lizard Capturing A Bug. Except You Wouldn't Know Because I Was So Excited I Couldn't Hold My Hand Still

    Small lizard perched on green leaves with bright orange flowers in a funny and candid wildlife pic.

    Rebecca Crawford Report

    #77

    Apparently This Smart Squirrel Has Chewed A Hole In This Substantial Trash Can, In Our Local Park, For His Meals

    Wildlife photo of a squirrel peeking through a broken trash can lid with a piece of food in its mouth.

    Other park goers have apparently left enough behind for him/her in their trash. This photo is right before I became concerned that the squirrel, acting aggressively, may jump into my toddler grandson's face because we were in the vicinity

    Michaela Satterlee Report

    #78

    Got This Beautiful Shot Of Mother And Baby Out Back This Morning

    A hilarious wildlife pic of a deer awkwardly walking on sandy ground near green foliage.

    Beatrice Shaw Report

    #79

    I Was Trying To Get The Graceful Landing Of A Barred Owl. Instead I Got A Drunken Pole Dancer. 🤷‍♀️😂 The Third Eyelid Being Closed Was The Icing On The Cake.

    Owl with eyes rolled back hanging on a thin branch in a funny wildlife moment with green foliage background.

    Kelly Umberger Report

    #80

    Was Unprepared For The Sudden Zoomies!

    Young deer mid-jump over grass and soil, capturing a funny and candid wildlife moment in nature.

    Stacey Crofoot Report

