If you have come this far, there is a solid chance you have already seen one of Stanley Kubrick’s films. If not, here is a quick refresher. He directed, among other things, the Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Eyes Wide Shut, and Full Metal Jacket. This alone is a pretty impressive filmography.

Much of his success comes from a sort of obsessiveness with getting details right. For example, Jack Nicholson reported that he would have the actors do over fifty takes of some scenes because he was still not satisfied with their performance. One can imagine the nearly absurd level of involvement he had with every other part of the film.