At first glance, the cartoons by İlker Altungök look simple, almost minimalist. But give them a little more time, and the real magic happens. His illustrations rely on sharp visual timing, quiet absurdity, and situations that slowly click in the reader’s mind, often triggering a delayed laugh that feels even more satisfying.

If you enjoy humor that trusts the intelligence of the viewer and finds comedy in subtle visual logic, İlker Altungök’s cartoons are guaranteed to leave you smiling, even if it takes a second or two to get there.

More info: Instagram | uykusuzdukkan.com.tr