This Artist Created 35 Comics That Look Minimalist, Until The Punchline HitsInterview With Artist
At first glance, the cartoons by İlker Altungök look simple, almost minimalist. But give them a little more time, and the real magic happens. His illustrations rely on sharp visual timing, quiet absurdity, and situations that slowly click in the reader’s mind, often triggering a delayed laugh that feels even more satisfying.
If you enjoy humor that trusts the intelligence of the viewer and finds comedy in subtle visual logic, İlker Altungök’s cartoons are guaranteed to leave you smiling, even if it takes a second or two to get there.
Speaking to Bored Panda, the artist explained that his ideas usually emerge during long hours at his desk. “I usually come up with my jokes by spending time working at my desk,” he said. “Very rarely, some cartoon ideas suddenly come to me during the day, and when that happens, I feel really happy. First, I decide on the idea, then I think about it and make rough sketches to find the joke.”
Born in Istanbul in 1988, where he still lives today, Altungök is deeply aware of how culture shapes humor. However, he makes a conscious effort to keep his work accessible to everyone. “Turkish people love to laugh,” the artist said. “There are many things I’m definitely influenced by Turkish culture, but I personally prefer creating more universal cartoons.”
One of the most interesting aspects of his work is that he does not try to impose a fixed meaning. His cartoons often feel open-ended, allowing readers to project their own interpretations onto each scene. “I don’t actually have a specific message I want to give,” Altungök told Bored Panda. “My only aim is to make the reader smile, but of course, these drawings may convey different messages to different people.”
That philosophy is clearly reflected in his comics. Some make you laugh immediately, others take a moment to sink in. But almost all of them reward patience, proving that sometimes the smartest jokes are the quiet ones.
