Yeah, movies can be great and all, but the cinephiles who love them can, on occasion, be insufferable. These silly and absurd movie facts (gathered from an online community dedicated to the very same) are a great way to get a groan or a laugh from your favorite movie fans - depending on how uptight they are!

While some of these facts are true, others simply latch onto small details or movie memes that we all love to laugh about. Join us on an absurd and silly romp through real and false cinema lore!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Martin Scorsese Explaining Leonardo Dicaprio How To Have Sex With A Woman Over 25 During Filming Of The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese Explaining Leonardo Dicaprio How To Have Sex With A Woman Over 25 During Filming Of The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

punnotfound Report

29points
POST
View more comments
#2

In Back To The Future 3 (1990), Doc Brown Mistakenly Goes Back A Long Time And Ends Up In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. This Action Accidentally Creates A Religion Known As The "Mandalorians", A Mistaken Interpretation Of The Phrase "Man In Delorean"

In Back To The Future 3 (1990), Doc Brown Mistakenly Goes Back A Long Time And Ends Up In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. This Action Accidentally Creates A Religion Known As The "Mandalorians", A Mistaken Interpretation Of The Phrase "Man In Delorean"

KCJohnstuff Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#3

Timeless

Timeless

cheesytaytor Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades

It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades

I raise you Maria de Medeiros, who plays a grown woman in Pulp Fiction (1994) and was still casted to play a 12-year old in Stranger Things (2016) almost 22 years later

Shenannegans Report

23points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shirley Henderson was 37 when she played Moaning Myrtle, the ghost of a 14 year old. She did a fine job -- I didn't even know it was her when I first saw the movies. Nevertheless, and despite her baby face, why didn't they get a MUCH younger actress? I suppose they didn't want the character to age between movies, but a late teen would have been fine.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Eternals (2021) Is The First MCU Movie To Feature A Sex Scene, It’s Also The Lowest Rated MCU Movie, This Is Because Marvel Fans Don’t Know What Sex Is So They Couldn’t Relate To It

Eternals (2021) Is The First MCU Movie To Feature A Sex Scene, It’s Also The Lowest Rated MCU Movie, This Is Because Marvel Fans Don’t Know What Sex Is So They Couldn’t Relate To It

Outrageous_Beach_426 Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#6

'Titanic' Is Now 25 Years Old, And So Leonardo Dicaprio Is No Longer Interested In It

'Titanic' Is Now 25 Years Old, And So Leonardo Dicaprio Is No Longer Interested In It

davetowers646 Report

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

In Episode 3 Of The Last Of Us (2023), The Characters Bill And Frank Kiss Multiple Times Throughout The Episode, Which Shows That They Are Very Good Friends

In Episode 3 Of The Last Of Us (2023), The Characters Bill And Frank Kiss Multiple Times Throughout The Episode, Which Shows That They Are Very Good Friends

kamaano Report

20points
POST
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw friendly bro love is beautiful

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Shrek - Behind The Scenes

Shrek - Behind The Scenes

AvoidMySnipes Report

16points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! You fairytale creatures! Get off of my swamp!

0
0points
reply
#9

The Show Must Go On, Right?

The Show Must Go On, Right?

original_don_dada Report

15points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Forgive me for my possible stupidity, but why are they orange?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A**hole

In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A**hole

Tokyono Report

15points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought that.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Could Not Be Remade Today As He Would Be Shot At If He Tried Running Through His Neighbors’ Backyards

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Could Not Be Remade Today As He Would Be Shot At If He Tried Running Through His Neighbors’ Backyards

fuzzy_dice_99 Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Kim Possible With vs. Without Her Iconic Moustache

Kim Possible With vs. Without Her Iconic Moustache

lily_was_taken Report

14points
POST
Captain Newt
Captain Newt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't unsee this. It's going to stay forever

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again

In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again

hot Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#14

In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom

In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom

valfonso_678 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#15

The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame

The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame

United-Aside-6104 Report

13points
POST
Gandalf the Pink
Gandalf the Pink
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha how else am I going to focus on an entire movie

1
1point
reply
#16

For Glass Onion, Rian Johnson Convinced Elon Musk To Act Like A Huge Idiot In 2022. Because There’s Definitely No Way An Actual Billionaire Could Be As Stupid As Miles Bron

For Glass Onion, Rian Johnson Convinced Elon Musk To Act Like A Huge Idiot In 2022. Because There’s Definitely No Way An Actual Billionaire Could Be As Stupid As Miles Bron

of_kilter Report

12points
POST
#17

In Beauty And The Beast (1991) Gaston Eats 5 Dozen Eggs For Breakfast Every Morning. This Is 21,900 Eggs Per Year. This Is Why There Is A Egg Shortage

In Beauty And The Beast (1991) Gaston Eats 5 Dozen Eggs For Breakfast Every Morning. This Is 21,900 Eggs Per Year. This Is Why There Is A Egg Shortage

Duzblimpin Report

12points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And also why the castle smells of eggy farts.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

While Most Batman Stories Convey That Joker Is Insane And Terrifying To The Audience By Making Him Look Like A Deranged Clown, Gotham (2014-2019) Conveyed This By Making Him A Ginger

While Most Batman Stories Convey That Joker Is Insane And Terrifying To The Audience By Making Him Look Like A Deranged Clown, Gotham (2014-2019) Conveyed This By Making Him A Ginger

Hendrick_Davies64 Report

11points
POST
David K
David K
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, but a ginger with bipolar disease, so makes sense (in case you don`t get it - refer to Cameron`s role of Ian on Shameless).

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Disney Are Literal Idiots For Buying Star Wars (1977) For $4.5 Billion As It Costs £3 To Get On Dvd

Disney Are Literal Idiots For Buying Star Wars (1977) For $4.5 Billion As It Costs £3 To Get On Dvd

c00olsoc000l Report

11points
POST
Noodle Panda
Noodle Panda
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

amazon sell it for £5.56 for the trilogy. i dont need to buy it, as i already pwn it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

When His True Identity Is Revealed, Peter Parker Received Very Difference Response From The Public In (2004) And (2021), This Is A Reference To The Fact That Social Media Changed All Of Us Into Monsters

When His True Identity Is Revealed, Peter Parker Received Very Difference Response From The Public In (2004) And (2021), This Is A Reference To The Fact That Social Media Changed All Of Us Into Monsters

Saturn_Ecplise Report

11points
POST
#21

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Features A Funeral Scene To Memorialize The Last Time You’ll Enjoy An MCU Movie

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Features A Funeral Scene To Memorialize The Last Time You’ll Enjoy An MCU Movie

fuzzy_dice_99 Report

11points
POST
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey not all of the new ones are that bad.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)

The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)

starksforever Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it represents the least problematic error in this film.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently

In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently

This is because the moral of Shrek is that only people who are the same color belong together

Crimson03Ghost Report

11points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Laughed at the incredible wrongness.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#24

Morbius (2022)

Morbius (2022)

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#25

Watchmen (2009) Lets You Watch Men, Which Is Great. However, Sometimes It Makes You Watch Women As Well, Which I Definitely Think Is Quite Misleading

Watchmen (2009) Lets You Watch Men, Which Is Great. However, Sometimes It Makes You Watch Women As Well, Which I Definitely Think Is Quite Misleading

BaneShake Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Gotham Is Rasict

Gotham Is Rasict

Beginning-Outcome670 Report

10points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotham City is supposed to be in New Jersey so...

0
0points
reply
#27

In Candyman (1992), Anyone Who Says “Candyman” Five Times In Front Of A Mirror Gets Killed By Candyman. However, In The Original Short Story, Saying Candyman Doesn’t Summon Candyman. This I

In Candyman (1992), Anyone Who Says “Candyman” Five Times In Front Of A Mirror Gets Killed By Candyman. However, In The Original Short Story, Saying Candyman Doesn’t Summon Candyman. This I

11211222 Report

10points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many of you had to go back and count?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects

Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects

MKleister Report

10points
POST
Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was the funniest entry so far...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#29

The Promotional Image For "Fast And The Furious" (2001) Contains A Partial Spoiler

The Promotional Image For "Fast And The Furious" (2001) Contains A Partial Spoiler

Penguin-Monk Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Even Though Nick Offerman Is Not Gay, He Kisses Another Man In "The Last Of Us" Because The Character He's Playing Is A Gay Man Who Kisses Another Man. This Is A Reference To Acting, Where An Actor Acts How A Character Would Act

Even Though Nick Offerman Is Not Gay, He Kisses Another Man In "The Last Of Us" Because The Character He's Playing Is A Gay Man Who Kisses Another Man. This Is A Reference To Acting, Where An Actor Acts How A Character Would Act

ivanchovv Report

9points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A gay character should be played by a... Nevermind. I can't afford any down votes.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

I Was Watching Lilo And Stitch (2002), When A Reddit Moderator Suddenly Appeared On Screen. This Surprised Me, Because The Movie Was Released In 2002, While Reddit Was Founded In 2005

I Was Watching Lilo And Stitch (2002), When A Reddit Moderator Suddenly Appeared On Screen. This Surprised Me, Because The Movie Was Released In 2002, While Reddit Was Founded In 2005

Tokyono Report

9points
POST
Noodle Panda
Noodle Panda
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

poor guy never gets to eat his ice cream

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

A Trip To The Moon(1902) Is 120 Years Old Yet Still Has Better Practical Effects Than Most Modern Sci-Fi Movies. The Attach Picture Is Not Actually The Moon, It’s A Guy With Whipped Cream On His Face

A Trip To The Moon(1902) Is 120 Years Old Yet Still Has Better Practical Effects Than Most Modern Sci-Fi Movies. The Attach Picture Is Not Actually The Moon, It’s A Guy With Whipped Cream On His Face

Ok_Extension5535 Report

8points
POST
#33

In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just A Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again

In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just A Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again

HarryShachar Report

8points
POST
#34

Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required

Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required

RotMG543 Report

8points
POST
#35

At The End Of Back To The Future Part III (1990), The Words ‘The End’ Appear On Screen As The Story Is Over. This Is Thankfully Still True Today As This Is The Only Franchise That Somehow Hasn’t Received Any Unnecessary Sequels

At The End Of Back To The Future Part III (1990), The Words ‘The End’ Appear On Screen As The Story Is Over. This Is Thankfully Still True Today As This Is The Only Franchise That Somehow Hasn’t Received Any Unnecessary Sequels

c00olsoc000l Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

So Let's Do The Math. Chuck Gets Stuck On An Island For 4 Years. His Girlfriend, Kelly Moves On, Gets Married And Is Now Shown With A Daughter That Looks 2-Ish Years. Pregnancy Is Theoretically 9-Months. Jesus...kelly Didn't Waste Any Time. (Cast Away, 2000)

So Let's Do The Math. Chuck Gets Stuck On An Island For 4 Years. His Girlfriend, Kelly Moves On, Gets Married And Is Now Shown With A Daughter That Looks 2-Ish Years. Pregnancy Is Theoretically 9-Months. Jesus...kelly Didn't Waste Any Time. (Cast Away, 2000)

SpaceMyopia Report

7points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And she's dismayed because Chuck is totally buff now.

1
1point
reply
#37

In Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), Jones Says “It Belongs In A Museum,” Which Is Incorrect, As Priceless Cultural Artifacts Actually Belong To The Indigenous Peoples From Which They’re Pilfered

In Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), Jones Says “It Belongs In A Museum,” Which Is Incorrect, As Priceless Cultural Artifacts Actually Belong To The Indigenous Peoples From Which They’re Pilfered

Mr_Westerfield Report

7points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry but that is completely wrong! It belongs to the British Museum.

3
3points
reply
#38

In Avatar 2, Jake Sully Painted Himself In Argentina Colors To Celebrate Messi Winning The World Cup

In Avatar 2, Jake Sully Painted Himself In Argentina Colors To Celebrate Messi Winning The World Cup

Organic_Macaroon_178 Report

7points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't Mel Gibson in Braveheart?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

The Floating Feather In Forest Gump Is Not CGI But Done Practically With Stunt Man Edited Out

The Floating Feather In Forest Gump Is Not CGI But Done Practically With Stunt Man Edited Out

RevolutionaryMedia1 Report

7points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a rather creepy picture.

0
0points
reply
#40

In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor

In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor

ArcticFox19 Report

7points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also there's no way those tickets were found randomly. Wonka must have selected those people well in advance to have customized his tour around them and have his agent, the man pretending to be Slugworth, on the scene the moment those golden tickets were "found" to temp each of those kids. So the whole global search for the golden tickets was one big corporate scam for mass profits.

-1
-1point
reply
#41

In Disney's Animated Film Lilo And Stitch™, During The Pet Rescue Scene, It Is Revealed That Nani Doesn't Wear Panties

In Disney's Animated Film Lilo And Stitch™, During The Pet Rescue Scene, It Is Revealed That Nani Doesn't Wear Panties

Kitfox715 Report

7points
POST
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oH, i'M ofFenDeD!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#42

Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads

Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads

twoopaq Report

7points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

During the brief period Ridley Scott was a companion to The Doctor.

0
0points
reply
#43

In Spiderman Homecoming (2017) Peter Receives A Package From Someone With The Initials T. S. Could Be Anyone, Such As: Taylor Swift

In Spiderman Homecoming (2017) Peter Receives A Package From Someone With The Initials T. S. Could Be Anyone, Such As: Taylor Swift

GimmieGnomes Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#44

To Promote "Scream Vi(2023)" Paramount Changed The Entire New York City Subway Into These Weird Twists And Turns, Causing A Lot Of Train Wreck

To Promote "Scream Vi(2023)" Paramount Changed The Entire New York City Subway Into These Weird Twists And Turns, Causing A Lot Of Train Wreck

la_yee_leet Report

6points
POST
Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oH tHaT’s wHy My trAiN wAs laTe

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

In Spiderman: No Way Home 2021, It Is Suggested That All The Cinematic Versions Of Marvel Franchises Exist Somewhere In The Multiverse, This Is Really Bad Because It Means That Deadpool From X-Men Origins Wolverine Exists Somewhere And That Character Is Terrible

In Spiderman: No Way Home 2021, It Is Suggested That All The Cinematic Versions Of Marvel Franchises Exist Somewhere In The Multiverse, This Is Really Bad Because It Means That Deadpool From X-Men Origins Wolverine Exists Somewhere And That Character Is Terrible

Enginehank Report

6points
POST
PotatoNinja5000
PotatoNinja5000
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unpopular opinion, I liked the character. It wasn't THE Deadpool, but he was an interesting character if you count him as a standalone.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

What A Stupid Idiot

What A Stupid Idiot

survivalking4 Report

6points
POST
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it's a joke but this is just wrong. There are many places on Earth lower than sea level.

3
3points
reply
#47

In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay

In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay

nimcau2TheQuickening Report

6points
POST
#48

In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons

In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons

MKleister Report

6points
POST
#49

Upon Release, Ready Player One [2018] Received Universal Acclaim For The Accuracy And Faithfulness Within Its Depiction Of Ohio

Upon Release, Ready Player One [2018] Received Universal Acclaim For The Accuracy And Faithfulness Within Its Depiction Of Ohio

EmonMusk Report

5points
POST
#50

In La La Land (2016) Ryan Gosling’s Character Checks Out Emma Stone’s Feet, This Is A Reference To The Fact She Has The 4th Highest Rated Feet On Wikifeet

In La La Land (2016) Ryan Gosling’s Character Checks Out Emma Stone’s Feet, This Is A Reference To The Fact She Has The 4th Highest Rated Feet On Wikifeet

Hendrick_Davies64 Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

We've Heard Of Method Actors, But Method Directors?

We've Heard Of Method Actors, But Method Directors?

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#52

In Encanto (2021) The Lesson Of The Movie Is That If Your Family Disowns You, You Should Live Inside Their Walls And Watch Them Eat

In Encanto (2021) The Lesson Of The Movie Is That If Your Family Disowns You, You Should Live Inside Their Walls And Watch Them Eat

-Weeb-Account- Report

5points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And nobody will notice if some food goes missing.

1
1point
reply
#53

In Dreamworks Shrek 2, During A Brief Blink And You’ll Miss It Moment You Can See Catnip Being Confiscated Off Of Puss In Boots As He Is The Only One With Any Illegal Substances On His Person. This Is Actually An Intended Reference To The Fact That Only Pussies Do Drugs

In Dreamworks Shrek 2, During A Brief Blink And You’ll Miss It Moment You Can See Catnip Being Confiscated Off Of Puss In Boots As He Is The Only One With Any Illegal Substances On His Person. This Is Actually An Intended Reference To The Fact That Only Pussies Do Drugs

Wonderful-Fig-8010 Report

5points
POST
#54

Did You Know!?!?! Despite Hundreds Of Millions In Global Box Office Returns, "Back To The Future" (1985) Failed To Find Success In France. Audiences Were Puzzled By Marty's Rejection Of His Mother's Sexual Advances

Did You Know!?!?! Despite Hundreds Of Millions In Global Box Office Returns, "Back To The Future" (1985) Failed To Find Success In France. Audiences Were Puzzled By Marty's Rejection Of His Mother's Sexual Advances

Penguin-Monk Report

5points
POST
#55

Originally Tom Cruise Was Slated To Play Tony Stark In Iron Man (2008), Marvel Later Backtracked When They Realized How Dangerous Would Be To Have These Three Nutcases In The Same Studio At The Same Time

Originally Tom Cruise Was Slated To Play Tony Stark In Iron Man (2008), Marvel Later Backtracked When They Realized How Dangerous Would Be To Have These Three Nutcases In The Same Studio At The Same Time

NotASynth499 Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay the first two, yeah, but the third person, I forget his name, is he a bit if a nutcase?

0
0points
reply
#56

When The Vfx House Responsible For Quantumania Asked If They Should Focus On Quality Or Saving Money, Marvel Told Them “Money, Or Disney Overturns Contract”. This Is Known In The Film Industry As “Modoc”

When The Vfx House Responsible For Quantumania Asked If They Should Focus On Quality Or Saving Money, Marvel Told Them “Money, Or Disney Overturns Contract”. This Is Known In The Film Industry As “Modoc”

Last_Fact_3044 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#57

In Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan Was Struggling To Get A Better Fight Performance Out Of Jonathan Majors. So Jordan Pulled Him Aside And Reportedly Said “Pretend I’m A Woman”. Majors Then Delivered An Oscar Worthy Performance

In Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan Was Struggling To Get A Better Fight Performance Out Of Jonathan Majors. So Jordan Pulled Him Aside And Reportedly Said “Pretend I’m A Woman”. Majors Then Delivered An Oscar Worthy Performance