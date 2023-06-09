While some of these facts are true, others simply latch onto small details or movie memes that we all love to laugh about. Join us on an absurd and silly romp through real and false cinema lore!

Yeah, movies can be great and all, but the cinephiles who love them can, on occasion, be insufferable. These silly and absurd movie facts (gathered from an online community dedicated to the very same) are a great way to get a groan or a laugh from your favorite movie fans - depending on how uptight they are!

#1 Martin Scorsese Explaining Leonardo Dicaprio How To Have Sex With A Woman Over 25 During Filming Of The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

#2 In Back To The Future 3 (1990), Doc Brown Mistakenly Goes Back A Long Time And Ends Up In A Galaxy Far, Far Away. This Action Accidentally Creates A Religion Known As The "Mandalorians", A Mistaken Interpretation Of The Phrase "Man In Delorean"

#3 Timeless

#4 It Is Often Mentioned That Actor Paul Rudd Has Barely Aged In Decades I raise you Maria de Medeiros, who plays a grown woman in Pulp Fiction (1994) and was still casted to play a 12-year old in Stranger Things (2016) almost 22 years later



#5 Eternals (2021) Is The First MCU Movie To Feature A Sex Scene, It’s Also The Lowest Rated MCU Movie, This Is Because Marvel Fans Don’t Know What Sex Is So They Couldn’t Relate To It

#6 'Titanic' Is Now 25 Years Old, And So Leonardo Dicaprio Is No Longer Interested In It

#7 In Episode 3 Of The Last Of Us (2023), The Characters Bill And Frank Kiss Multiple Times Throughout The Episode, Which Shows That They Are Very Good Friends

#8 Shrek - Behind The Scenes

#9 The Show Must Go On, Right?

#10 In Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Buys Everything On The Trolley (He Literally Flashes Some Money And Says "We'll Take The Lot".) This Means That None Of The Other Children On The Train Got Any Sweets And Harry Is A Massive A**hole

#11 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Could Not Be Remade Today As He Would Be Shot At If He Tried Running Through His Neighbors’ Backyards

#12 Kim Possible With vs. Without Her Iconic Moustache

#13 In Pulp Fiction (1994) If You Pause The Movie At This Exact Scene, It Won't Keep Going Until You Hit Play Again

#14 In "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" (2020), The Main Character Says To Her Mom: "Thanks For Being The Best Mom Ever". This Is False As The Best Mom Ever Is My Mom

#15 The Unique Aspect Ratio Of The Lighthouse (2019) Was Deliberately Chosen So A Subway Surfers Video Could Be Viewed Beside It And Fill The Full 16:9 Frame

#16 For Glass Onion, Rian Johnson Convinced Elon Musk To Act Like A Huge Idiot In 2022. Because There’s Definitely No Way An Actual Billionaire Could Be As Stupid As Miles Bron

#17 In Beauty And The Beast (1991) Gaston Eats 5 Dozen Eggs For Breakfast Every Morning. This Is 21,900 Eggs Per Year. This Is Why There Is A Egg Shortage

#18 While Most Batman Stories Convey That Joker Is Insane And Terrifying To The Audience By Making Him Look Like A Deranged Clown, Gotham (2014-2019) Conveyed This By Making Him A Ginger

#19 Disney Are Literal Idiots For Buying Star Wars (1977) For $4.5 Billion As It Costs £3 To Get On Dvd

#20 When His True Identity Is Revealed, Peter Parker Received Very Difference Response From The Public In (2004) And (2021), This Is A Reference To The Fact That Social Media Changed All Of Us Into Monsters

#21 Avengers: Endgame (2019) Features A Funeral Scene To Memorialize The Last Time You’ll Enjoy An MCU Movie

#22 The Movie ‘Braveheart’ Features A Scene With A Car Barely Visible In The Background. Often Cited As An Error, Cars Were In-Fact Widely In Use At The Time Of Filming(1995)

#23 In Shrek (2001), Fiona Finally Ends Up With Shrek, Only After Transforming Into A Green Ogre Permanently This is because the moral of Shrek is that only people who are the same color belong together



#24 Morbius (2022)

#25 Watchmen (2009) Lets You Watch Men, Which Is Great. However, Sometimes It Makes You Watch Women As Well, Which I Definitely Think Is Quite Misleading

#26 Gotham Is Rasict

#27 In Candyman (1992), Anyone Who Says “Candyman” Five Times In Front Of A Mirror Gets Killed By Candyman. However, In The Original Short Story, Saying Candyman Doesn’t Summon Candyman. This I

#28 Fun Fact: In Terminator 2 (1991), They Cast Twin Actors In Some Roles To Save Money On Visual Effects

#29 The Promotional Image For "Fast And The Furious" (2001) Contains A Partial Spoiler

#30 Even Though Nick Offerman Is Not Gay, He Kisses Another Man In "The Last Of Us" Because The Character He's Playing Is A Gay Man Who Kisses Another Man. This Is A Reference To Acting, Where An Actor Acts How A Character Would Act

#31 I Was Watching Lilo And Stitch (2002), When A Reddit Moderator Suddenly Appeared On Screen. This Surprised Me, Because The Movie Was Released In 2002, While Reddit Was Founded In 2005

#32 A Trip To The Moon(1902) Is 120 Years Old Yet Still Has Better Practical Effects Than Most Modern Sci-Fi Movies. The Attach Picture Is Not Actually The Moon, It’s A Guy With Whipped Cream On His Face

#33 In Endgame (2019) Tony Stark Repeats The Line "No Amount Of Money Ever Bought A Second Of Time", While Just A Hours Beforehand He Used His Great Resources As A Bajillionaire (Bought With Money) To Time Travel And Eventually, Meet His Dad Again

#34 Your Mom Was Originally Offered The Lead Role In The Whale (2022), But She Couldn't Commit To The Dramatic Weight Loss Required

#35 At The End Of Back To The Future Part III (1990), The Words ‘The End’ Appear On Screen As The Story Is Over. This Is Thankfully Still True Today As This Is The Only Franchise That Somehow Hasn’t Received Any Unnecessary Sequels

#36 So Let's Do The Math. Chuck Gets Stuck On An Island For 4 Years. His Girlfriend, Kelly Moves On, Gets Married And Is Now Shown With A Daughter That Looks 2-Ish Years. Pregnancy Is Theoretically 9-Months. Jesus...kelly Didn't Waste Any Time. (Cast Away, 2000)

#37 In Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), Jones Says “It Belongs In A Museum,” Which Is Incorrect, As Priceless Cultural Artifacts Actually Belong To The Indigenous Peoples From Which They’re Pilfered

#38 In Avatar 2, Jake Sully Painted Himself In Argentina Colors To Celebrate Messi Winning The World Cup

#39 The Floating Feather In Forest Gump Is Not CGI But Done Practically With Stunt Man Edited Out

#40 In Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), The Children Get Punished For Their Sins: Augustus Gets Boiled For His Gluttony, Violet Gets Exploded For Her Pride, Verruca Gets Dirty For Her Greed, Mike Gets Shrunk For His Arrogance, And Charlie Gets Burdened By Taxes And Osha Fines For Being Poor

#41 In Disney's Animated Film Lilo And Stitch™, During The Pet Rescue Scene, It Is Revealed That Nani Doesn't Wear Panties

#42 Ellen Ripley In The Movie Alien (1979) Was Originally Written To Be A Man. Director Ridley Scott Changed His Mind When He Watched The Hunger Games (2012) And Realized That Women Can Also Be Action Movie Leads

#43 In Spiderman Homecoming (2017) Peter Receives A Package From Someone With The Initials T. S. Could Be Anyone, Such As: Taylor Swift

#44 To Promote "Scream Vi(2023)" Paramount Changed The Entire New York City Subway Into These Weird Twists And Turns, Causing A Lot Of Train Wreck

#45 In Spiderman: No Way Home 2021, It Is Suggested That All The Cinematic Versions Of Marvel Franchises Exist Somewhere In The Multiverse, This Is Really Bad Because It Means That Deadpool From X-Men Origins Wolverine Exists Somewhere And That Character Is Terrible

#46 What A Stupid Idiot

#47 In The Second Episode Of The Last Of Us (2023), Joel Shoots Wildly And Does Little Damage To A Clicker. This Is An Example Of HBO Faithfully Adapting My Own Gameplay

#48 In Avatar (2009), The Protagonist Jake Sully Turns Blue. This Is Because He Is A Marine And Ate Too Many Blue Crayons

#49 Upon Release, Ready Player One [2018] Received Universal Acclaim For The Accuracy And Faithfulness Within Its Depiction Of Ohio

#50 In La La Land (2016) Ryan Gosling’s Character Checks Out Emma Stone’s Feet, This Is A Reference To The Fact She Has The 4th Highest Rated Feet On Wikifeet

#51 We've Heard Of Method Actors, But Method Directors?

#52 In Encanto (2021) The Lesson Of The Movie Is That If Your Family Disowns You, You Should Live Inside Their Walls And Watch Them Eat

#53 In Dreamworks Shrek 2, During A Brief Blink And You’ll Miss It Moment You Can See Catnip Being Confiscated Off Of Puss In Boots As He Is The Only One With Any Illegal Substances On His Person. This Is Actually An Intended Reference To The Fact That Only Pussies Do Drugs

#54 Did You Know!?!?! Despite Hundreds Of Millions In Global Box Office Returns, "Back To The Future" (1985) Failed To Find Success In France. Audiences Were Puzzled By Marty's Rejection Of His Mother's Sexual Advances

#55 Originally Tom Cruise Was Slated To Play Tony Stark In Iron Man (2008), Marvel Later Backtracked When They Realized How Dangerous Would Be To Have These Three Nutcases In The Same Studio At The Same Time

#56 When The Vfx House Responsible For Quantumania Asked If They Should Focus On Quality Or Saving Money, Marvel Told Them “Money, Or Disney Overturns Contract”. This Is Known In The Film Industry As “Modoc”