“Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments”: 41 Screenshots From This Account Dedicated To The Wildest Comments (New Pics)
We all use YouTube for different reasons. Perhaps you want to learn a new language and enjoy watching grammar lessons during your lunch break. Or maybe you like to unwind by viewing lighthearted comedy videos. Regardless of what kind of content you prefer, remember to always check the comments section, because there's likely something unexpected to be found…
We've taken a trip to the Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments Twitter account to round up some of their most shocking and hilarious posts.
That's awesome. Somebody had a very uneventful day at work.
YouTube is one of the most popular platforms on the internet. As of 2023, the site has more than 2.68 billion active users, and over half of the world’s internet users access YouTube at least once a month. There are 467 million YouTube users in India and 247 million in the United States, and users will never run out of content to ingest, as 720,000 hours of videos are uploaded to the site every single day. Technically, YouTube is actually the second largest search engine online, after Google.
So no matter what you’re interested in viewing or learning about, there’s no question that there’s something on YouTube that will interest you. And if you can’t find a video you like, just head to the comments section! The Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments Twitter account perfectly illustrates just how unhinged the replies are on the famous site. From jokes to puns to shocking remarks that might make you spit out your coffee, YouTube comments sections have it all, and lucky for us, we have this Twitter page with over 750k followers keeping track of all the best replies.
According to DemandSage, the majority of YouTube users are between the ages of 25-34, and as you can see on this list, these users do not hold back when commenting on videos. YouTube is the second largest social media platform in the world, after Facebook, and the average user spends a little over 11 minutes on the site every day. As of this year, there are 51 million channels on YouTube, with MrBeast coming in as the most popular individual on the platform at 160 million subscribers.
But you don't have to be the biggest or most well known creator on the site to receive hilarious comments on your videos. This list features remarks that have been left on cooking videos, interviews of celebrities shared by major television networks, news clips, music videos and more.
When it comes to why people love using YouTube so much, the comments section definitely plays a part. YouTube videos are interactive for everyone, as you don’t have to post videos to take part in the conversation. And according to Oberlo, one of the biggest reasons for YouTube’s success is how accessible the site is. “YouTube makes it so easy to get started and share your content with a large audience,” they explain. “The simplicity with which people can get started on YouTube has contributed immensely to attracting millions of content creators around the world.”
Another special feature of YouTube is the site’s localization. YouTube is available in nearly every country around the world, but it’s also localized in over 100, meaning that the site adapts to various different languages and markets. Oberlo reports that users can access YouTube in 80 languages, ranging from some of the world’s most common, such as English, Spanish and Mandarin, to less widely spoken ones, such as Azerbaijani, Khmer, and Laotian. On the whole site, only about 28% of YouTube videos are published in English. Although, videos in English do receive about four times as many views as videos in other languages.
While you may love viewing YouTube videos to get in a good laugh or find new music, the site isn’t used purely for entertainment. In fact, 62% of businesses use YouTube to post some sort of content. It’s the second most popular site for businesses to share videos, after Facebook, and it can be an incredibly powerful tool. “Not only can businesses easily share their news with their audiences, or improve their brand’s visibility, but at the same time, they can use YouTube as a channel to communicate with their market and receive feedback from them,” Oberlo explains. “This can be done through engagement with the audience in the YouTube comments.”
Many people tend to use YouTube on the go, as 63% of the site’s watch time comes from mobile devices. Perhaps you listen to podcasts on the platform while riding on the bus or while running errands. And although you might sit at home watching YouTube videos instead of Netflix, it’s becoming more and more popular to take these videos out and about in the world with you. So while you’re watching a tutorial or cooking video during your lunch break at work, don’t forget to check the comments section and join in on the hilarious conversations taking place!
Clearly, hundreds of thousands of people are aware of how hilarious YouTube comments are, as we can see from the Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments Twitter account. But according to Vimida at MyPromoVideos, it’s common for the comments sections to be more entertaining than the actual videos. “YouTube comments are a goldmine of amusement,” she writes, noting that people use these comments sections for anything and everything. “To discuss personal problems, to seek advice, to make friends. There are actually people out there who use YouTube comments as a chat forum! People truly regularly visit the same comments section to bond!”
Only more sophisticated since. Yes, that’s a good way to view it: more sophisticated.
If you've never taken part in commenting on YouTube, perhaps it's time that you did! Whether you're watching a news channel or learning how to bake the perfect lasagna from scratch, I'm sure those in the comments section would be happy to hear from you.
