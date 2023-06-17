YouTube is one of the most popular platforms on the internet. As of 2023, the site has more than 2.68 billion active users, and over half of the world’s internet users access YouTube at least once a month. There are 467 million YouTube users in India and 247 million in the United States, and users will never run out of content to ingest, as 720,000 hours of videos are uploaded to the site every single day. Technically, YouTube is actually the second largest search engine online, after Google.

So no matter what you’re interested in viewing or learning about, there’s no question that there’s something on YouTube that will interest you. And if you can’t find a video you like, just head to the comments section! The Absolutely Insane YouTube Comments Twitter account perfectly illustrates just how unhinged the replies are on the famous site. From jokes to puns to shocking remarks that might make you spit out your coffee, YouTube comments sections have it all, and lucky for us, we have this Twitter page with over 750k followers keeping track of all the best replies.