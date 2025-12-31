25 Most Popular Items Of 2025 That Are Worth Your Leftover Christmas Money
The year 2025 is almost in the history books, and if our shopping habits are any indication, we were a collective chaotic mess. We spent the last twelve months obsessed with screaming goats, magnetic cats, and cleaning gels that promised to fix our lives. Instead of judging the questionable financial decisions of the masses, we decided to celebrate them.
We rounded up the absolute best-sellers that dominated the internet this year. These are the viral sensations that actually live up to the hype, proving that sometimes, peer pressure is actually a good thing for your shopping cart.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sacrificing Your Fashion Reputation Is Necessary When You Strap On The Motion Sickness Glasses But Looking Like A Bug Is Significantly Better Than Tossing Your Cookies In The Car
Review: "I was very skeptical. I sometimes can’t even make it to the end of my street without the motion sickness hitting if I’m a passenger. It’s worse if I’m in the back seat. To my shock and surprise, I just rode in the back seat of a car for HOURS while wearing these and I was okay. This is life changing for me." - Savannah
You Can Finally Stop Harassing Your Friends For Advice They Are Unqualified To Give Since The Mr. Predicto Fortune Telling Ball Lights Up To Validate Your Questionable Life Choices With A Spooky Voice
Review: "The battery is included. So easy to use. The best part is you don’t touch it all, just wave your hand over to get your fortune. No need to worry about germs or sanitizing. Was a big hit at our department party." - Stacy
Biting Into The Macaron Shaped Jewelry Holder Will Definitely Result In A Chipped Tooth Since It Is Designed To Store Your Rings Rather Than Satisfy Your Sugar Cravings
Review: "Hard plastic ,look just like a cookie lol makes carry a pill/pills a little easier." - Kindle Customer
Turning Your Bathroom Into A Petting Zoo Is The Only Logical Excuse For Displaying Your Toilet Paper On The Sheep Toilet Roll Holder Until The Stacked Rolls Look Like A Fluffy Fleece
Review: "Simple, and adorable way to add a bit of cuteness to the bathroom! Now I have something to hold the TP and make it art as well. At first I didn’t think it would stay put but the seller provided a sticky pad to place around the neck to fit in rolls that are too big:) problem solved! Item was exactly what the picture and description stated!" - QTPieLyssa
Real Cats Show Affection By Knocking Your Water Glass Onto Your Novel But These Magnetic Cat Bookmarks Are Much More Considerate About Saving Your Page
Review: "Adorable and works perfectly! My 16yr old daughter stole 2 from me as soon as she saw them. Definitely would be a cute little gift to give. Quality seems good & stays in place." - Shannon
Rubbing Your Spine Against A Door Frame Like A Grizzly Bear Is No Longer Necessary Thanks To The Telescopic Back Scratchers Extending To Hit The Spot That Usually Requires A Degree In Contortionism
Review: "There were enough scratchers in the box that extend to a longer length that we could have them for our humans and for our pet." - sam
Your Sourdough Deserves A Better Guardian Than A Flimsy Twist Tie So Upgrade To The Naughty Cat Bread Bag Clip To Keep The Mold At Bay With Some Feline Sass
Review: "I bought this for a hostess gift for Thanksgiving. I know they will love it." - Amazon Customer
Getting Eaten By A Bear Is Significantly Less Likely When You Admire The Wilderness On The National Park Playing Cards From The Safety Of Your Living Room Instead Of Actually Hiking The Trails
Review: "Great quality and lovely art. If you need a deck of cards that is designed well, won’t break the bank and are really fun to look at. It really classes up the deck of cards." - Pedro G
If you haven't yet succumbed to the herd mentality, congratulations on your iron will. But let's be real, you probably need a back scratcher or a tiny thumb piano more than you care to admit. The year isn't over yet, and we have plenty more crowd-pleasing favorites coming up that explain why everyone's bank account is currently crying.
Transforming Into A Gray Cloud With Eyes Is The Inevitable Result Of Applying The Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask As It Fizzes Up To Vacuum The Dirt Out Of Your Pores
Review: "Crazy stuff but it’s effective seems to be working out pretty well finding out that if you rub the foaming layer back into your skin it reactivates and starts foaming again and again a little goes a long way so it’s fairly economical for the results you get, It doesn’t seem to last much more than 15 minutes using the reapplication method." - CK
Solving A Crime Is A Surprisingly Relaxing Bedtime Ritual When You Use Murdle: Volume 1 To Deduce The Killer Through Logic Grids Instead Of Doomscrolling Until You Pass Out
Review: "This is a must in road or plane trips as a replacement for watching TV or playing on the phone. I love how this one has levels of difficulty so you can choose your challenge! These puzzles are tricky but not impossible and if you really get stuck there are hints and then solutions. I love how this book is laid out!" - Bailey
Ok, I was gifted this and, I feel stupid admitting this but it is SO HARD!
Macgyver Would Definitely Approve Of You Using The 13-In-1 Multi-Tool To Assemble Furniture Even If You Aren't Currently Trying To Defuse A Bomb With A Stick Of Gum
Review: "I highly recommend it's really good. Small but fine." - Onlyhers02
Waiting In The Breakroom Line Behind The Guy Who Burns Popcorn Is A Specific Type Of Torture You Can Avoid Thanks To The 20-Ounce Electric Lunch Box Warming Your Meal Right At Your Desk
Reveiw: "This is so cute and it works great! I brought it to work to heat up some soup and after an hour my soup was nice and hot. It didn't leak at all and it's easy to clean and to carry. I ended up buying an extra one so that zi can have hot oatmeal for breakfast. It's a great buy." - genesis
Blinding Your Enemies With A Dazzling Grin Is A Valid Self-Defense Strategy When You Use The Teeth Whitening Pen To Erase The Evidence Of Your Red Wine Habit
Review: "I couldn’t believe it!!! Pictures are from original day-day 4. Didn’t ready notice much of a taste 🤔. I do have a top full retainer that helped a lot. I just would pop that on after the 30 seconds or so. That was nice because it kept it from rinsing away." - Jill Calton
Your Shower Sealant Will Stop Looking Like A High School Science Experiment Gone Wrong When The Apulito Household Cleaner Gel Melts Away The Mold Without Demanding Any Physical Exertion From You
Review: "This stuff is amazing. I immediately bought a second bottle before finishing the first one. I used it on the grout on a tile shower floor, and overnight it got rid of black grout and brought back my white grout. Insane how good this stuff works!" - Jared Loftus
We aren't saying that buying popular items will fill the void in your soul, but a toilet paper sheep might come close. If the previous viral hits didn't convince you to open your wallet, keep scrolling. The final batch of best-sellers includes the weirdest and most wonderful things that made us all hit "add to cart" in 2025.
Keeping A T-Rex On Your Desk Is Usually A Safety Hazard But The Transforming LEGO Dinosaur Promises Not To Bite Unless You Accidentally Step On A Brick
Review: "A neighbor boy put this Lego dinosaur together. It went together well and looked good when finished. He is 9 years old and enjoyed the building of the dinosaur and the completed T-Rex." - Susan
Preventing Your Purse From Looking Like A Glitter Explosion Is The Main Job Of The Silicone Makeup Brush Covers Since They Hug The Bristles Tight To Contain The Inevitable Powder Fallout
Review: "I have had this for awhile now and just love it! It's lightweight, holds all of the brushes I need and more, great material, and cleans up very easily. Perfect for home and travel!" - Becky G.
Hauling Your Entire Apartment In The Giant Blue Sack Is Classic Behavior But The Tiny IKEA Bag Keychain Is Much Better Suited For Carrying Exactly One Swedish Meatball
Review: "Super cute! Not sure how it will wear as it does seem a bit thin but also seems sturdy so we’ll see. The zipper is smooth and good quality, it’s the perfect size for a coin purse! Very easy to use and perf for a cute keychain." - Vivian E
Looking Like A Tough Biker For The Weekend Is Totally Risk-Free When You Use The Temporary Tattoo Marker To Ink Up Your Knuckles Without The Lifetime Commitment Or The Painful Needles
Review: "Skin should be clean and dry before using the pens. Follow this step and see how much better they look. The fine lines are very pleasing. So easy to use. Colors are bright and vibrant. Will dry out if the cap is left off. The pens thickness makes it easy to draw. They are very durable. The quality is on point." - Tony Lowe
Inflicting Mild Pain On Your Loved Ones Is The Main Appeal Of The Shocktato Party Game Since The Loser Gets A Jolt Of Electricity Instead Of Just Being Out
Review: "This is a Christmas gift for my brother, which I suspect will thoroughly tickle him, both for the total randomness of receiving it and because it promises to shock squeals out of anyone who plays it with him.... I really can't wait for the holidays." - Penny's forethoughts
Convincing People You Are A Musical Prodigy Is Surprisingly Easy With The Kalimba Thumb Piano Since It Sounds Beautiful Even If You Are Just Mashing Your Thumbs Randomly
Review: "I was very impressed with the quality and the beautiful sound that this created. It is made of beautiful wood and easy to understand instructions to play it." - Amazon Customer
Singing "Silent Night" Is Basically Impossible When The Screaming Christmas Goat Interrupts The Peace With A Festive Shriek That Perfectly Matches Your Internal Stress Level
Review: "Hilarious!!! Best gift ever!" - megan hubbell
Making Happy Little Accidents Is Significantly Easier When You Are Filling The Pages Of 642 Tiny Things To Draw Instead Of Ruining A Canvas With Expensive Oil Paint
Review: "My 11 year old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie
Faking Death To Avoid Social Interaction Is A Mood Perfectly Captured By The Zombie Plant Seeds Since The Leaves Dramatically Collapse The Moment You Touch Them
Review: "A big hit in our house! These were the party favors for my son's Plants v Zombies-themed 9th birthday party." - A. L. MacPhail
Your Guests Will Think You Won The Lottery When You Serve Them A Drink Cooled By The Diamond Ice Tray Instead Of The Cloudy Shards From Your Freezer
Review: "I’m really pleased with how defined the edges of the diamond shaped ice cubes turned out. But don’t expect to plop them out like regular ice cubes. You’ll have to peel the silicone from around each cube. Not that difficult and the ice cubes looked perfect." - JShaw
Pretending The Back Of Your Commode Isn't A Science Experiment Is Much Easier When The Instant Power Toilet Tank Cleaner Dissolves The Calcium Buildup That Has Been Lurking There Since You Moved In
Review: "The reviews are not lying, this stuff is magic! My tank was absolutely disgusting, they say to let it sit overnight and you may need to do it again, but after only one hour, my tank looks almost brand new! There isn't a strong chemical smell so I'm shocked by how well this worked and fast! It was sup e easy to use and worked faster than they even advertised. Highly recommend for an effortless clean!" - TECHnicallySmart