ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2025 is almost in the history books, and if our shopping habits are any indication, we were a collective chaotic mess. We spent the last twelve months obsessed with screaming goats, magnetic cats, and cleaning gels that promised to fix our lives. Instead of judging the questionable financial decisions of the masses, we decided to celebrate them.

We rounded up the absolute best-sellers that dominated the internet this year. These are the viral sensations that actually live up to the hype, proving that sometimes, peer pressure is actually a good thing for your shopping cart.