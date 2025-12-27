ADVERTISEMENT

The ball is about to drop on another year and let’s be honest, your resolution to "get organized" is already on shaky ground before January even starts. Adulting is mostly just Googling how to do things while pretending you aren't currently hyperventilating in the laundry aisle.

Since becoming a completely different person overnight is impossible, we found the best cheat codes to fake competency in 2026. From hiding stains to prepping meals without the mental breakdown, these gadgets will help you convince your boss, your landlord, and your parents that you totally have your act together.