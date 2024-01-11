I Offered Short And Sweet Photography Sessions For Dogs, Here Are 13 Pics That I Took
During the recent holiday downtime from my full-time photography business, I decided to offer short and sweet photography sessions in the studio for dogs. We booked up straight away, and our subjects ranged in age from 12 weeks to 14 years!
I scheduled 15-minute sessions and named them "15 Minutes of Fame," with thanks to Andy Warhol.
I hope these images bring some joy to your day.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | 7to1photography.com.au
Darcy The 14-Year-Old Border Collie
Working with animals can be challenging, especially in a tight timeframe, but we did it! We had four different "stations" to rotate through for different looks, and the results have been amazing.
Luna And Kenzie With Synchronised Nose Licks
Winston The 12-Week-Old Golden Retriever
It's been a great opportunity to get back to my roots. My business name, 7 to 1 Photography, comes from "7 dog years to every human year," and when I started photography nearly 10 years ago, I began as a pet photographer.
Frost The Supermodel
Wynta The Gorgeous Sheltie Puppy
Very quickly, my work expanded to include events, content, branding, commercial, family, and much more. However, this year, I am actively seeking more balance in my life and taking on projects that fill my emotional cup. So, I'll be doing more pet and animal photography—how could you not feel happy looking at gorgeous faces like these?