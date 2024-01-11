ADVERTISEMENT

During the recent holiday downtime from my full-time photography business, I decided to offer short and sweet photography sessions in the studio for dogs. We booked up straight away, and our subjects ranged in age from 12 weeks to 14 years!

I scheduled 15-minute sessions and named them "15 Minutes of Fame," with thanks to Andy Warhol.

I hope these images bring some joy to your day.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | 7to1photography.com.au