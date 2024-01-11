ADVERTISEMENT

During the recent holiday downtime from my full-time photography business, I decided to offer short and sweet photography sessions in the studio for dogs. We booked up straight away, and our subjects ranged in age from 12 weeks to 14 years!

I scheduled 15-minute sessions and named them "15 Minutes of Fame," with thanks to Andy Warhol.

I hope these images bring some joy to your day.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | 7to1photography.com.au

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Darcy The 14-Year-Old Border Collie

Darcy The 14-Year-Old Border Collie

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST

Working with animals can be challenging, especially in a tight timeframe, but we did it! We had four different "stations" to rotate through for different looks, and the results have been amazing.
#2

Luna And Kenzie With Synchronised Nose Licks

Luna And Kenzie With Synchronised Nose Licks

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Winston The 12-Week-Old Golden Retriever

Winston The 12-Week-Old Golden Retriever

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST

It's been a great opportunity to get back to my roots. My business name, 7 to 1 Photography, comes from "7 dog years to every human year," and when I started photography nearly 10 years ago, I began as a pet photographer.
#4

Frost The Supermodel

Frost The Supermodel

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Wynta The Gorgeous Sheltie Puppy

Wynta The Gorgeous Sheltie Puppy

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST

Very quickly, my work expanded to include events, content, branding, commercial, family, and much more. However, this year, I am actively seeking more balance in my life and taking on projects that fill my emotional cup. So, I'll be doing more pet and animal photography—how could you not feel happy looking at gorgeous faces like these?

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Tully The Australian Shepherd

Tully The Australian Shepherd

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Monty The 10-Year-Old Labrador

Monty The 10-Year-Old Labrador

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Golden Retrievers Gracie, Winston And Arlo

Golden Retrievers Gracie, Winston And Arlo

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Fenella The 10-Year-Old Scottish Terrier

Fenella The 10-Year-Old Scottish Terrier

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Family Portrait, Wynta, Luna, Libby And Kenzie

Family Portrait, Wynta, Luna, Libby And Kenzie

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Shamrock The Standard Poodle

Shamrock The Standard Poodle

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Gorgeous Shelties Frost And Jinkx

Gorgeous Shelties Frost And Jinkx

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Senior Border Collie Sisters Zumba And Eva

Senior Border Collie Sisters Zumba And Eva

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Kelly Pilgrim-Byrne
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!