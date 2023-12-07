13 Celebrities Who Stunned In Hypnotizing “Optical Illusion” Red Carpet Looks
Red carpets are all about the glitz and the glams.
Such events are most often used as an opportunity for designers to exhibit their most valuable gowns and elaborate designs, using the popularity and fame of celebrities.
Throughout red carpet history however, some looks have defied the norms and have therefore become more memorable than others.
Some designs have even pushed the boundaries of fashion to new heights, creating reality-bending styles.
Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most unique dresses and gowns worn by celebrities, which at times gave some sort of optical illusions.
This post may include affiliate links.
Fishy Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin graced the 2022 London Film Festival red carpet Saturday in a goldfish in a bag.
The bizarre gown was designed by JW Anderson, and first made an appearance at Anderson's spring 2023 show.
Björk's Infamous Swan
On March 25, 2001, Björk made history when she wore Marjan Pejoski's swan dress at the 73rd Academy Awards.
The unique look was later voted one of the most iconic red-carpet dresses of all time.
Keira Knightley's Tiny Waist
Nearly 10 years ago, Keira Knightley, who was Chanel's muse at the time, appeared in a waist-whittling getup while outside the label's runway show in Paris.
Emma Watson's Levitating Dress
Emma Watson appeared in a Loewe sky-blue dress in June, which looked like it was floating on her body. A true "wingardium leviosa" moment.
Heidi Klum's Moving Water Design
Last year, Heidi Klum appeared on the Avatar 2: The Wave of Water red carpet wearing a Lever Couture dress featuring sculptural sleeves and an asymmetrical bottom half that included excess tulle material cut into thick fringe strips and a thigh-high slit.
The design gave the illusion that Heidi was in moving water.
Joey King's Hypnotizing Number
In 2020, Joey King appeared at the Golden Globes red carpet in a mesmerizing black and white Iris Van Herpen dress that gave serious optical illusion vibes.
Céline Dion Making Us Feel Dizzy
In 2019, Céline Dion stepped out in Paris for the Iris van Herpen show during Paris Couture Week wearing a long-sleeved see-through gown made of vertical, 3D-esque wavy red strands.
The result made for an optical illusion which almost made us feel dizzy when staring too long at it.
Bella Hadid's Sprayed Dress
Parisian brand Coperni literally sprayed a dress onto Bella Hadid during its Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Kim Kardashian's Naked People's Choice Award Dress
Kim Kardashian wore a vintage 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier dress that seemingly merged the optical illusion trend with a classic naked dress design.
The reality TV star graced the red carpet at the 2018 E! People's Choice Award.
Double Trouble With Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk showed up to a screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant in an otherwordly gown from Viktor & Rolf's spring/summer 2023 collection.
The dress, titled "Late Stage Capitalism Waltz," was described as "an absurd take on a stereotypical couture ballgown for the 21st century."
Jennifer Lawrence's 2D-3D Dress
Jennifer Lawrence in this nude number at the "Sin Malos Rollos" Madrid, Spain premiere in June 2023.
Her strapless Loewe dress looked 2D from the front and 3D from the side.
Free The Nipple With Kendall Jenner
In May, Kendall Jenner was photographed on a yacht, wearing a little black dress cut to show her breasts.
The dress in question was from David Koma's fall/winter 2023 collection, and was designed to rely on a mesh effect to create the optical illusion of a naked top.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show wearing a giant anthurium leaf, as part of Paris Fashion Week in March.