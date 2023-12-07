ADVERTISEMENT

Red carpets are all about the glitz and the glams.

Such events are most often used as an opportunity for designers to exhibit their most valuable gowns and elaborate designs, using the popularity and fame of celebrities.

Throughout red carpet history however, some looks have defied the norms and have therefore become more memorable than others.

Some designs have even pushed the boundaries of fashion to new heights, creating reality-bending styles.

Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most unique dresses and gowns worn by celebrities, which at times gave some sort of optical illusions.