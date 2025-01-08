Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Young Boys Face Charges After Dumping Scalding Water On Friend, 12, In Sleepover Prank
Crime, News

Young Boys Face Charges After Dumping Scalding Water On Friend, 12, In Sleepover Prank

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say three of his friends dumped scalding water on him in what they described as a “prank.”

The victim suffered severe second-degree burns on his face and had to have surgery. He is now recovering at his home in Tifton, Georgia.

The barbaric act reportedly occurred after a sleepover in a neighbor’s apartment while the other kids were playing video games.

Highlights
  • A group of boys from Tifton, Georgia, is facing charges after causing second-degree burns to a friend.
  • The 12-year-old victim was hospitalized after the group poured scalding water on him.
  • The incident occurred during a sleepover at a neighbor’s house.
    A group of boys aged 12-15 are facing charges after pouring scalding water on a friend during a sleepover
    Boiling water in a metal pot on a stove, related to a sleepover prank incident.

    Image credits: 木村　亨/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

    “I mean, I really can’t describe it now. In that moment I was just mad, hurt, in shock. Everything, I was seeing red. I was just trying to hurry up and get him some help,” the boy’s mother, Tiffany West, told WALB 10 on January 1.

    “He was transported to the burn center in Augusta. He had to have surgery. Of course, he is out of surgery and is recovering at home now. But it is going to take him 12-14 days to heal,” West continued.

    The three boys, aged 12-15, are facing serious charges.

    A comforting hand holds a child's hand in a hospital bed after a sleepover prank accident.

    Image credits: Getty Images/ Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The burn center in Augusta is approximately 200 miles (320 km) from the family’s home.

    Due to the extensive distance, the boy’s parents have had to stop working. 

    “My brother and Tiffany have been out of work since this happened with all the traveling. She is still gonna be out of work to take care of him while he is recovering,” said Nachelle, West’s sister.

    “She needs to be here for him. Mentally, he is gonna have to get counseling to be able to trust people again.”

    The 12-year-old was hospitalized and had to undergo surgery after suffering second-degree burns

    12-year-old boy in hospital bed after prank with hot water.

    Image credits: WALB News 10

    Sign for Tiffany Square Apartments surrounded by trees.

    Image credits: WALB News 10

    The victim’s family faces substantial medical bills and is seeking justice for the ordeal.

    “You got to be in shock to know your friends are capable of doing this to you. Like somebody you trusted, it’s just horrible,” the boy’s aunt added.

    “He never thought something like this would happen to him.”

    The Tifton, Georgia, boy is recovering at home, a process that will take 12-14 weeks, according to his mother

    A 12-year-old boy in a hospital bed after a hot water prank at a sleepover, covered with a blue blanket.

    Image credits: WALB News 10

    The three friends have since been released to their families and are awaiting their hearing, which is scheduled to take place in a month.

    Sadly, this isn’t the first case of a “prank gone wrong” leading to a victim’s hospitalization. In 2016, a 15-year-old boy named Jamie Cox underwent emergency surgery after suffering a fractured skull in high school.

    The student, from Palm Beach, Australia, had reportedly been put in a headlock that caused him to lose consciousness and collapse on the ground.

    The incident was allegedly part of a “choking game” called “tap out” where one person causes the other to lose consciousness for a short period of time.

    Exterior view of hospital building where 12-year-old boy treated after scalding water prank at sleepover.

    Image credits: TM Partners

    Cox was rushed to hospital after he passed out and hit his head on the ground. 

    “I honestly thought he was gone. If this is a playground game, I would just urge students to reconsider because the consequences could be disastrous. It’s got to be stopped,” the teen’s father, Rodney, said.

    “My belief is that it was a case of one kid doing something stupid to another kid.”

    The “blackout challenge” has been blamed for several deaths of teens and children in the world.

    More recently, in 2022, a 22-year-old man named Conner Groom died in Essex, England, after being shoved onto a safety net by a friend and landing on his head.

    Image credits: WALB News 10

    According to the BBC, Groom and his group had been “drinking heavily,” and he had pushed one of his friends prior to the fatal incident. They were at Topgolf, where staff had repeatedly warned them to stop “messing around.”

    Groom’s foot became momentarily stuck on the net as he fell, leaving him with “no control whatsoever over how he landed,” an inquest in Chelmsford heard.

    His friend was reportedly arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent, but the charges were later dropped.

    “Any kid over 6 knows that’s not a prank,” a reader commented

    Comment on a prank at a sleepover, questioning the seriousness of pouring hot water on a friend's face.

    Comment on a prank resulting in a boy's hospitalization, calling it a malicious act with repercussions for children and adults.

    Comment expressing outrage about a sleepover prank involving hot water.

    Comment expressing concern about a prank involving scalding hot water on a 12-year-old boy's face during a sleepover.

    Comment reaction to a sleepover prank gone wrong, generating strong emotions and outrage.

    Commentary on friendship and pranks in a social media post.

    Comment on hot water prank discusses safety concerns for children at sleepovers.

    Comment expressing sympathy about a hospitalized 12-year-old boy after prank with scalding hot water.

    "Message expressing disapproval of prank involving scalding hot water on child's face at sleepover.

    Comment questioning prank involving scalding hot water on 12-year-old boy's face.

    Facebook comment discussing prank involving scalding water on a 12-year-old boy.

    A social media comment questioning parental responsibility after a sleepover prank involving scalding hot water.

    Facebook comment about preferring kids to sleep at home due to concerns, relating to a sleepover prank incident.

    Comment by Marie Aniano Malabanan on a prank getting out of hand, emphasizing pranks should be harmless.

    Comment questioning parent's reaction after hot water prank on 12-year-old boy.

    Comment on pranks and accountability, related to a boy hospitalized after a sleepover incident.

    Comment expressing outrage about a 12-year-old boy hospitalized after a prank gone wrong.

    Comment by Carole Demott discussing punishment for kids involved in a sleepover prank.

    Text comment discussing kids as sheltered, reflecting on hot water prank that hospitalized a 12-year-old boy.

    Comment expressing concern about a boy hospitalized after a sleepover prank involving hot water.

    Comment on a controversial prank involving a 12-year-old boy hospitalized after friends' prank.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pranked my husband yesterday. While he was working on the head lights of a car, I decided to jump into said car, start the engine and press the gas pedal. He only broke one rib but it was FUN!

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was not a prank, but a deliberate act meant to harm. I'd send the kids to an adult jail. The parents need to have some accountability. And the family of the "pranksters" should have to pay every last penny of this poor boy's medical bills. So-called "pranks" aren't harmless fun anymore, people just use that as an excuse.

