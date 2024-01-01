These Are The Most Surprising Revelations Made By Celebrities In 2023
Happy New Year, dear readers! The year 2023 was quite a ride, especially for certain celebrities in particular.
It is usually hard to get famous people to open up about their private lives, but as it turns out, 2023 was the year of autobiographies and scandalous interview revelations.
From sleeping in an inflatable boat for half a year to shedding light on a childhood living in a cult, some of our favorite celebs have really taken the cake with some of their public confessions.
As a result, Bored Panda takes a look at 11 of the most surprising celebrity revelations that occurred throughout 2023.
This post may include affiliate links.
Robert Pattinson Slept On An Inflatable Boat In His Living Room For Six Months
In an interview for Architectural Digest in November 2023, Robert Pattinson said: “There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table.”
“I loved it very much but it caused a lot of back problems.”
Jacob Elordi Ate A Pound Of Bacon Every Day To Play Elvis Presley In Priscilla
While promoting the movie, Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis Presley, sat with filmmaker Sofia Coppola and Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla, for an Entertainment Weekly interview segment in November.
During this chat, they revealed that Jacob ate a pound of bacon per day to get into character.
The 26-year-old actor said: “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day. It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long, but I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”
As the film’s director explained, Elvis loved “really burned bacon.”
Gwen Stefani Thinks She Is Literally Japanese
Gwen Stefani has used the Japanese urban “Harajuku” style in many of her projects, including beauty products and music, sparking controversies regarding cultural appropriation.
Upon traveling to Japan, the singer told Allure in January 2023: "I said, 'My God, I'm Japanese and I didn't know it’. I am, you know."
The 54-year-old songstress went on to explain that there is "innocence" to her relationship with Japanese culture, referring to herself as a "super fan."
I can understand that. I'm English, but I've lived in Wales for far longer than I ever lived in England. And I consider myself Welsh by adoption.
Leonardo Dicaprio Once Tried To Shoot His Shot With Gwyneth Paltrow And Failed
During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow looked back on her dating history, which includes Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.
While podcast host Alex Cooper tried to guess the famous men that the 51-year-old actress had hooked up with, she gave Leonardo DiCaprio a hard no, as per Buzzfeed.
She confessed: "Nope, never made out with Leo. He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19."
Megan Fox Had A Miscarriage After Getting Pregnant With Mgk
In a sit-down about her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, with Good Morning America in November, Megan Fox addressed a miscarriage she had after conceiving a baby with partner Colson Baker, AKA Machine Gun Kelly.
She said: “I’d never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Was A Feminist Because A Psychic Told Her So
Millie Bobby Brown credited her feminist awakening to a visit to a psychic, who informed her that she was, in fact, a feminist.
The visit reportedly prompted the 19-year-old actress to go home and Google: “How do I know if I’m a feminist?”
The Chainsmokers Have Had Multiple Threesomes Together
During their appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, The Chainsmokers, composed of Andrew "Drew" Taggart and Alex Pall, told host Alexandra Cooper that the two had partaken in threesomes together multiple times.
Alex recalled: "It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," he explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart … so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."
The 37-year-old musician continued: "I think we were like, 'What the f--- just happened?'"
"Because they were never planned. It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."
John Stamos Originally Had The Olsen Twins Fired From Full House
John Stamos seemingly had beef with the toddler-age Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, he revealed on an episode of the Good Guys podcast in April 2023.
He recalled: “So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them.
“They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”
The 60-year-old actor went on to explain that he just “couldn’t deal with it.” He admitted: “I said, ‘This is not gonna work,’ and I screamed it ten times. I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this.’”
Nick Cannon Spends $200,000 At Disneyland Every Year
Nick Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, appeared on New York City’s The Breakfast Club radio show last month, where he told the hosts that he goes to Disneyland “at least once a month” to celebrate special occasions in his kids’ lives, including birthdays and holidays.
He said: “Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” To which one of the hosts responded, “A lot.”
The 43-year-old actor confirmed, admitting: “To move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”
Michael Cera And Aubrey Plaza Nearly Tied The Knot While Filming Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Speaking to Rolling Stone in June 2023 about his time filming the 2010 comic book adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs The World with Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera revealed: “Well, we were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married.”
He further admitted: “I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20 [years old].”
Bethany Joy Lenz Was In A Cult For 10 Years
In July 2023, during an episode of the podcast Drama Queens, which the actress co-hosts with former One Tree Hill co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz revealed: “I was in a cult for 10 years.”
She continued: That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery, 10 years of recovery after that. So there’s a lot to tell.”
As per Vulture, Bethany said that one of the most “painful, shameful, difficult parts” is that she distanced herself from friends and family, missing many major life events.
Her loyalty to the cult also reportedly caused the actress to turn down opportunities to be in “huge movies” and Broadway shows at the height of her career.
She said, “Everything I’d trained for, all my childhood dreams were coming true and I said no to all of it so I could go live with this remote, small group of people, convinced I was making a noble, spiritual sacrifice.”
The 42-year-old actress added: “I’ll tell you, any group that requires you to believe every detail of what they believe in order to be loved without condemnation… please run the other way. Just run.”