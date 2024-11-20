ADVERTISEMENT

Knitting toys with knitting needles truly feels like magic. With two magic wands – grandma's knitting needles and a ball of yarn – a masterpiece comes to life with just a wave of your hand.

It's incredible, but I believe in miracles, and they do happen. If you make a wish at Christmas, it will surely come true. I've been knitting my cute and simple toys for many years, and each one feels special.

Since childhood, I’ve been mesmerized by the sound of my grandmother’s knitting needles clicking as she crafted socks. To me, it still feels like magic.

My greatest wish? Endless yarn – lots and lots of it!

Today, I want to invite you into the enchanting world of Christmas knitting toys. See how simple yarn transforms into delightful characters. That’s my little secret! Or maybe, the only real secret is this: love what you do.

You can view my creations here!

More info: ravelry.com

#1

#1 Christmas Doll Knitting Pattern

#2

#2 Christmas Wolf Knitting Pattern

#3

#3 Christmas Grinch Knitting Pattern

#4

#4 Christmas Baby Grinch Knitting Pattern

#5

#5 Christmas Miss Grinch Knitting Pattern

#6

#6 Christmas Goose Knitting Pattern

#7

#7 Christmas Goose Knitting Pattern

#8

#8 Christmas Gnome Knitting Pattern

#9

#9 Christmas Snowman Knitting Pattern

#10

#10 Christmas Snowman Knitting Pattern

