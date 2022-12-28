25 Zoom Calls That Went Hilariously Wrong
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom and other video calling services have been extremely helpful for both business and staying in touch with family and friends. Even after the restrictions were lifted, video conferencing remained a very popular practice. However, besides all the advantages that this software has brought, it also has been a part of many cringe-worthy and embarrassing moments. From screaming kids running around to someone undressing in the background, you've probably heard a lot of incidents like these before.
While some funny moments remain private, others are too much to handle without discussing them with a wider audience. That’s why we gathered the most awkward and ridiculous Zoom meeting fails that were shared in this thread started by Twitter user @eggshellfriend. Scroll down to read some shameful stories. What are your experiences with video conferencing?
To be fair we do that to each other in the team when presenting for amusement value.
not embarrassing , just sad. At least it wasn't some of these others.
my boss also does this (denies receiving). I just re-forward it with his name on the CC list in big red circle.
I can immediately tell from this that he reads DailyMail
what does this mean, she was moonlighting?? it just means she's not paid enough.
I am quite good about this. I generally close all comms apps before I open zoom. However one time I did leave my mike on while I was eating and my boss was like "Is that someone chewing?" super embarrassing.
I'm super paranoid about what people can see when I'm on zoom/teams so I always triple check everything beforehand. It's really dumb considering the worst thing they could see was that I play league of legends.
