Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom and other video calling services have been extremely helpful for both business and staying in touch with family and friends. Even after the restrictions were lifted, video conferencing remained a very popular practice. However, besides all the advantages that this software has brought, it also has been a part of many cringe-worthy and embarrassing moments. From screaming kids running around to someone undressing in the background, you've probably heard a lot of incidents like these before.

While some funny moments remain private, others are too much to handle without discussing them with a wider audience. That’s why we gathered the most awkward and ridiculous Zoom meeting fails that were shared in this thread started by Twitter user @eggshellfriend. Scroll down to read some shameful stories. What are your experiences with video conferencing?