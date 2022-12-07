In your childhood or teenage years, you might have dreamt of owning your own castle or a treehouse. Maybe there would be slides and secret tunnels leading to hidden chambers. As an adult, in your mind, you might have upgraded to a pool, and a bar area, all preferably with a breathtaking view. Well, some children made their dreams come true and now they own the most bizarre homes ever.

On Zillow, the American tech real-estate marketplace that has gained quite a reputation on the internet as allegedly contributing to unaffordable housing, you can find all sorts of listings that are beyond imagination. From enormous villas to literal mancaves, you can find it all.

Thankfully an Instagram page called @zillowgonewild has got you covered with must-see Zillow listings in one place. So, pandas, we present you with these unique places in the hopes that seeing them will revive your inner child and make you look at housing a bit more creatively.

Verified When A Listing Starts With “Do You Love Natural Bridge Caverns” You Know It’s Going To Be Great. Currently Listed For $875,000 In San Antonio, Tx. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,745 Sq Ft. 2.56 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild So You Don’t Miss Out On Any Viral Homes, All Your Friends Already Do!!!

When A Listing Starts With "Do You Love Natural Bridge Caverns" You Know It's Going To Be Great. Currently Listed For $875,000 In San Antonio, Tx. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,745 Sq Ft. 2.56 Acres.

This 1870s Historical Home Was Formerly Owned By Elias And Hetty Woodstone, Has A Secret Vault, And Used To Be The Site Of A Revolutionary War Encampment. Bonus: Viking Remains Have Been Found On The Property, As Well As Bears, And Each Year Is A Halloween Lover’s Delight

This 1870s Historical Home Was Formerly Owned By Elias And Hetty Woodstone, Has A Secret Vault, And Used To Be The Site Of A Revolutionary War Encampment. Bonus: Viking Remains Have Been Found On The Property, As Well As Bears, And Each Year Is A Halloween Lover's Delight

This one is seriously awesome. What a difference between true vintage and fake vintage (as seen above).

Every Home Needs A Staircase Like This. $850,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,950 Sq Ft

Every Home Needs A Staircase Like This. $850,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 4,950 Sq Ft

I mean if the rest of the house looked like a cross between my house in Solitude and one of my homesteads, I’d like this staircase very much, as would my housecarl I’m sure!

New Missile Silo Home Just Dropped And I Think Someone Has Actually Been Living In This One. Currently Listed For $550,000 In York, Ne. 1 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,256 Sq Ft. 6.19 Acres

New Missile Silo Home Just Dropped And I Think Someone Has Actually Been Living In This One. Currently Listed For $550,000 In York, Ne. 1 Bd, 1 Ba. 1,256 Sq Ft. 6.19 Acres

Without the missile, it's worthless to me.

For About $60,000 You Can Finally Live In A Wwi Seaport, Built Between 1915-1919 Off The Coast Of England

For About $60,000 You Can Finally Live In A Wwi Seaport, Built Between 1915-1919 Off The Coast Of England

One Thing Is For Certain, And That It’s Always Going To Be A Great Time When You Are Invited Over To Steve’s Palace. Currently Listed For $825,000 In Sparks, Nv. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,741 Sq Ft

One Thing Is For Certain, And That It's Always Going To Be A Great Time When You Are Invited Over To Steve's Palace. Currently Listed For $825,000 In Sparks, Nv. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,741 Sq Ft

me on the outside vs me on the inside

When The @googoodollsofficial Said “Why Don’t You Slide” This Madison, Wi Home Took That Seriously. Currently Listed For $4,250,000. 4 Bd, 5.5 Ba. 6,113 Sq Ft. .51 Acres

When The @googoodollsofficial Said "Why Don't You Slide" This Madison, Wi Home Took That Seriously. Currently Listed For $4,250,000. 4 Bd, 5.5 Ba. 6,113 Sq Ft. .51 Acres

i love it i just f*****g love it

Every Photo Of This Home In Mount Washington, Pa Is Perfect. Even The Price Is Perfect At $1,699,900 (Lol). 3 Bd, 3 Ba

Every Photo Of This Home In Mount Washington, Pa Is Perfect. Even The Price Is Perfect At $1,699,900 (Lol). 3 Bd, 3 Ba

Verified Going To Start A New Thing Called #zgwtbt For Classic Homes And Here’s One Of The Prettiest Mid Century Moderns We’ve Ever Seen. Currently Listed For $325,000 In Salina, Ks. 2 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,466 Sq Ft. 2.02 Acres

Going To Start A New Thing Called #zgwtbt For Classic Homes And Here's One Of The Prettiest Mid Century Moderns We've Ever Seen. Currently Listed For $325,000 In Salina, Ks. 2 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,466 Sq Ft. 2.02 Acres

This is my favourite

If You Just Happened To Be In The Market For A New Castle We Have A Lot Of Castles For You Today For #zgwcastlefridays🏰 And The First One Is A Over 7,500 Sq Ft Castle In Jackson, Ms. Currently Listed For $1,475,000 On 2 Acres. 6 Bd, 8 Ba. 7,542 Sq Ft. 2 Acres

If You Just Happened To Be In The Market For A New Castle We Have A Lot Of Castles For You Today For #zgwcastlefridays🏰 And The First One Is A Over 7,500 Sq Ft Castle In Jackson, Ms. Currently Listed For $1,475,000 On 2 Acres. 6 Bd, 8 Ba. 7,542 Sq Ft. 2 Acres

Castle yes, yes please. Need money though... dammit

If Your Home Doesn’t Have A Smurf Roof Then Don’t Even Think About Inviting Me Over. Currently Listed At $4,199,000 In West Bloomfield, Mi

If Your Home Doesn't Have A Smurf Roof Then Don't Even Think About Inviting Me Over. Currently Listed At $4,199,000 In West Bloomfield, Mi

f**k yeah SMURF ROOFS FOREVER

We Are Going To Move #zgwcastlefridays To Sundays For The Rest Of The Season. To Start Here’s A Cutie Castle On A 6 Acre Lot In St. Croix, Mn. Daemon Could Really Get Some Thinking Done Here Away From All Of The Realmly Drama. Currently Listed For $1,999,000. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,774 Sq Ft

We Are Going To Move #zgwcastlefridays To Sundays For The Rest Of The Season. To Start Here's A Cutie Castle On A 6 Acre Lot In St. Croix, Mn. Daemon Could Really Get Some Thinking Done Here Away From All Of The Realmly Drama. Currently Listed For $1,999,000. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,774 Sq Ft

Verified I Never Knew I Needed This In A Mansion But Here We Are. $14,995,000. 7 Bd, 9 Ba. 10,742 Sq Ft. .79 Acres

I Never Knew I Needed This In A Mansion But Here We Are. $14,995,000. 7 Bd, 9 Ba. 10,742 Sq Ft. .79 Acres

if you don’t have this can you even consider yourself a billionaire

Me: Can I Borrow $5? Mom: What Do I Look Like, A Bank To You? Me: Mom We Literally Live At The Bank $765,000. Bennington, Vt. 4 Bd, 2 Ba. 6,650 Sq Ft. .08 Acre Lot

Me: Can I Borrow $5? Mom: What Do I Look Like, A Bank To You? Me: Mom We Literally Live At The Bank $765,000. Bennington, Vt. 4 Bd, 2 Ba. 6,650 Sq Ft. .08 Acre Lot

I can see myself trying to get in, thinking it’s an actual business 💀

For #zgwcastlefridays Here’s One Of The Most Castley Castles We’ve Ever Seen. Currently Listed For $7,000,000 In Sagle, Id. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 8,000 Sq Ft. 8.6 Acres

For #zgwcastlefridays Here's One Of The Most Castley Castles We've Ever Seen. Currently Listed For $7,000,000 In Sagle, Id. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 8,000 Sq Ft. 8.6 Acres

Anyone else know why you'd need a crossbow in the bathroom???

For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A 550 Acre Home In Santa Claus, In That Combined Has 15 Bd, 19 Ba And Over 50k Sq Ft And Every Amenity You Could Ever Need Including A 3 Story Log Cabin Main Home, 1950s Diner, Classic Car Museum, Pool Pavilion, Shooting Range, Amphitheater, Over 3.5 Miles Of Paved Trails And More . Currently Listed For $47,900,000

For #zgwmansionmondays Here's A 550 Acre Home In Santa Claus, In That Combined Has 15 Bd, 19 Ba And Over 50k Sq Ft And Every Amenity You Could Ever Need Including A 3 Story Log Cabin Main Home, 1950s Diner, Classic Car Museum, Pool Pavilion, Shooting Range, Amphitheater, Over 3.5 Miles Of Paved Trails And More . Currently Listed For $47,900,000

Here’s Your Chance To Finally Own Your Own Island In Addison, Me For $339,000. Per The Listing The “Ledges Surrounding The Island Are Loaded With Seals For Constant Entertainment”. 1 Bed. 540 Sq Ft. 1.5 Acres

Here's Your Chance To Finally Own Your Own Island In Addison, Me For $339,000. Per The Listing The "Ledges Surrounding The Island Are Loaded With Seals For Constant Entertainment". 1 Bed. 540 Sq Ft. 1.5 Acres

i need this for the SEALS

Let’s Just Say, Welcome To The Neighborhood. Brookline, Ma. Currently Listed For $5,298,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 6,896 Sq Ft. .58 Acres

Let's Just Say, Welcome To The Neighborhood. Brookline, Ma. Currently Listed For $5,298,000. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 6,896 Sq Ft. .58 Acres

Here’s A Perfect Victorian Built Around 1896 In Goshen, NY For $1.2 Million. 3 Bd, 2.5 Ba. 3,330 Sq Ft. .52 Acres

Here's A Perfect Victorian Built Around 1896 In Goshen, NY For $1.2 Million. 3 Bd, 2.5 Ba. 3,330 Sq Ft. .52 Acres

okay but that is the perfect room to swing from the chandelier in

Found The Perfect Home For $250k In Saint Cloud, Mn. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,147 Sq Ft

Found The Perfect Home For $250k In Saint Cloud, Mn. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 2,147 Sq Ft

Perfect for a new owner. One that is visually impaired, that is.

Here Is No Hiding The Surprise For This Home And Every Time I Look At It I And Love It Even More. The Inside Needs Some Work Tho. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,960 Sq Ft

Here Is No Hiding The Surprise For This Home And Every Time I Look At It I And Love It Even More. The Inside Needs Some Work Tho. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,960 Sq Ft

Why does the house look fat

Oooo A “Pirate Ship Boat House” Is For Sale For $49,000 In Virginia. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day!!

Oooo A "Pirate Ship Boat House" Is For Sale For $49,000 In Virginia.

As a squid, I wouldn’t even try to sink this one. Very cool!

Verified Since It’s #zgwcastlefridays🏰, When A Listing Starts Off With “King's & Queens, Are You Looking To Live An Extraordinary Life Of Adventure Free From Peasants?” You Know Its Going To Be Good And This $2,500,000 Rochester, Mi Home Delivers. 5 Bd, 7 Ba. 6,106 Sq Ft. 6.125 Acres

Since It's #zgwcastlefridays🏰, When A Listing Starts Off With "King's & Queens, Are You Looking To Live An Extraordinary Life Of Adventure Free From Peasants?" You Know Its Going To Be Good And This $2,500,000 Rochester, Mi Home Delivers. 5 Bd, 7 Ba. 6,106 Sq Ft. 6.125 Acres

Harry Potter, adults only version?

As A @uofoklahoma Alum, This 10/10 Norman, Ok Castle For #zgwcastlefridays🏰 Has A Special Place In My Crimson Heart. Currently Listed At $1,499,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,551 Sq Ft. .37 Acres

As A @uofoklahoma Alum, This 10/10 Norman, Ok Castle For #zgwcastlefridays🏰 Has A Special Place In My Crimson Heart. Currently Listed At $1,499,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,551 Sq Ft. .37 Acres

Good idea for the umbrellas, though. I guess that's the foyer.

Here’s Your Chance To Finally Have Your Own Mushroom House. This One Is Known As The Charlevoix Mushroom House, Also Known As The Thatch House In Charlevoix, Mi. Currently Listed For $4,500,000. 10 Bd, 8 Ba. 6,000 Sq Ft. .33 Acres

Here's Your Chance To Finally Have Your Own Mushroom House. This One Is Known As The Charlevoix Mushroom House, Also Known As The Thatch House In Charlevoix, Mi. Currently Listed For $4,500,000. 10 Bd, 8 Ba. 6,000 Sq Ft. .33

Verified I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern Home In Farmington, Mi. This Is Called Arthur Beckwith House And Is Currently Listed At $899,000. 5 Bd. 3.555 Ba. 3,000 Sq Ft. 1.21 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day!!

Verified I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern Home In Farmington, Mi. This Is Called Arthur Beckwith House And Is Currently Listed At $899,000. 5 Bd. 3.555 Ba. 3,000 Sq Ft. 1.21 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day!!

The Former Estate Of The Founder Of @yankeecandle Company Is For Sale. The 60ish Acre Compound Has Over 120k Square Feet And Includes A Main Home, Guest Houses, 2 Car Barns, 4 Tennis Courts, 9 Hole Golf Course, Spa, And A 55k Square Foot Building With An Indoor Pool And Arcade. My Favorite Thing Though Is That The Kitchen Has 5 Islands And 8 Sinks. Currently Listed For $23,000,000

The Former Estate Of The Founder Of @yankeecandle Company Is For Sale. The 60ish Acre Compound Has Over 120k Square Feet And Includes A Main Home, Guest Houses, 2 Car Barns, 4 Tennis Courts, 9 Hole Golf Course, Spa, And A 55k Square Foot Building With An Indoor Pool And Arcade. My Favorite Thing Though Is That The Kitchen Has 5 Islands And 8 Sinks. Currently Listed For $23,000,000

Methinks we're spending too much on candles.

Call @tonyhawk Bc I Think We Found The Perfect Home For Home. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 4,018 Sq Ft. 5.5 Acres

Call @tonyhawk Bc I Think We Found The Perfect Home For Home. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 4,018 Sq Ft. 5.5 Acres

wowza that’s all i can say

All I Can Say Is That There Are 9 Holes Waiting For You Inside This $1,022,900 Sq Ft Phoenix, Az Home. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 4044 Sq Ft

All I Can Say Is That There Are 9 Holes Waiting For You Inside This $1,022,900 Sq Ft Phoenix, Az Home. 4 Bd, 4 Ba. 4044 Sq Ft

if an intruder comes by you can whack them with a gold club

Even Though It Isn’t Monday Here’s A Special Wednesday Edition Of #zgwmansionmonday With The Best Deal For A Mansion We’ve Ever Seen. 13,296 Sq Ft For $2.5 Million In El Paso, Tx. 10 Bd, 12 Ba. .75 Acres

Even Though It Isn’t Monday Here’s A Special Wednesday Edition Of #zgwmansionmonday With The Best Deal For A Mansion We’ve Ever Seen. 13,296 Sq Ft For $2.5 Million In El Paso, Tx. 10 Bd, 12 Ba. .75 Acres

What's the catch? Just 2 mill?

T’s Been A While Since We’ve Seen One Of These. $275,000. 6,467 Sq Ft. 4 Bd, 5 Ba. .33 Acres

T’s Been A While Since We’ve Seen One Of These. $275,000. 6,467 Sq Ft. 4 Bd, 5 Ba. .33 Acres

You Never Know What’s Going On In A Home Part 2726373383727, This Time In Savannah, Ga For $1,990,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 2,963 Sq Ft

You Never Know What’s Going On In A Home Part 2726373383727, This Time In Savannah, Ga For $1,990,000. 3 Bd, 4 Ba. 2,963 Sq Ft

I’ve Never Said This Before But This Home Is 100% Perfect And I Wouldn’t Touch A Single Thing. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day!! $1,600,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,095 Sq Ft. 6 Acres

I’ve Never Said This Before But This Home Is 100% Perfect And I Wouldn’t Touch A Single Thing. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day!! $1,600,000. 4 Bd, 6 Ba. 8,095 Sq Ft. 6 Acres

We Will Call This The Basement Home And It’s Amazinggggg. Currently Listed For Only $35k In Deer Creek, Il. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 832 Sq Ft. .45 Acre Lot

We Will Call This The Basement Home And It’s Amazinggggg. Currently Listed For Only $35k In Deer Creek, Il. 2 Bd, 1 Ba. 832 Sq Ft. .45 Acre Lot

Ideal for vampires.

This Home Answers The Question: Why Settle For A Man Cave When Your Home Could Literally Have A Manmade Cave. $339,000. Falmouth, Va. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2113 Sq Ft

This Home Answers The Question: Why Settle For A Man Cave When Your Home Could Literally Have A Manmade Cave. $339,000. Falmouth, Va. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2113 Sq Ft

In A New Segment I’m Calling #zgwcoolhomes Here Is A Really Cool Home In Christiansburg, Va. Currently Listed At $199,950

In A New Segment I’m Calling #zgwcoolhomes Here Is A Really Cool Home In Christiansburg, Va. Currently Listed At $199,950

Ou Never Know What’s Going On In A Home Part 932434. $1,999,999. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,293 Sq F. .58 Acres

Ou Never Know What’s Going On In A Home Part 932434. $1,999,999. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 3,293 Sq F. .58 Acres

…is That What I Think It Is $1,295,000. #zgwmansionmondays 4 Bd, 5 Ba. 6,352 Sq Ft. 2.8 Acres

…is That What I Think It Is $1,295,000. #zgwmansionmondays 4 Bd, 5 Ba. 6,352 Sq Ft. 2.8 Acres

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home Part 32043434. Currently Listed For $419,969 (Lol) 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,700 Sq Ft

You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home Part 32043434. Currently Listed For $419,969 (Lol) 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,700 Sq Ft

For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A 32,675 Sq Ft Home In Columbus, Oh. Currently Listed For $8 Million. It Has 16 Bedrooms, 26 Bathrooms And Sits On 6.82 Acres

For #zgwmansionmondays Here’s A 32,675 Sq Ft Home In Columbus, Oh. Currently Listed For $8 Million. It Has 16 Bedrooms, 26 Bathrooms And Sits On 6.82 Acres

This $15,000,000 20,690 Sq Ft Orlando Home Has An Indoor Spa, Outdoor Lanai, Golf Simulator, Theater, Bird Aviary, Themed Bedrooms And More Lol. 7 Bd, 12 Ba. 1.83 Acres

This $15,000,000 20,690 Sq Ft Orlando Home Has An Indoor Spa, Outdoor Lanai, Golf Simulator, Theater, Bird Aviary, Themed Bedrooms And More Lol. 7 Bd, 12 Ba. 1.83 Acres

that’s AMAZING! and all i have to do is become rich!

Finally, Here’s Your Chance To Have Your Very Own High School One Of These. Currently Listed For $299,000 In Wilkinson, In. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 5,347 Sq Ft. 3.61 Acres

Finally, Here’s Your Chance To Have Your Very Own High School One Of These. Currently Listed For $299,000 In Wilkinson, In. 4 Bd, 3 Ba. 5,347 Sq Ft. 3.61 Acres

If I Won The Over $1 Billion #megamillions Jackpot I Would Make Sure It Has Everything This Home Has At A Minimum

If I Won The Over $1 Billion #megamillions Jackpot I Would Make Sure It Has Everything This Home Has At A Minimum

well.. i’ve got the potatoes

I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern. Currently Listed For $410,000 In Iowa City, Ia. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,836 Sq Ft. .93 Acre

I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern. Currently Listed For $410,000 In Iowa City, Ia. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,836 Sq Ft. .93 Acre

Verified I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Contemporary . Currently Listed For $1,000,000 In Oberlin, Oh. 2 Bd, 3 Ba. 6,873 Sq Ft. 1.97 Acres

Verified I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Contemporary . Currently Listed For $1,000,000 In Oberlin, Oh. 2 Bd, 3 Ba. 6,873 Sq Ft. 1.97 Acres

Don't like the outside at all but the interior is nice.

I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern Home In Beautiful Tulsa, Ok. This Is Called The Osher House And Is Currently Listed At $925,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2785 Sq Ft. .44 Acres

I’ve Never Said This Before But Here’s A Perfect Mid-Century Modern Home In Beautiful Tulsa, Ok. This Is Called The Osher House And Is Currently Listed At $925,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2785 Sq Ft. .44 Acres

For #zgwmansionmondays Here Are Side-By-Side Mansions In Florida That Were Built By Identical Twin Brothers. The Combined Homes Have 12 Bd, 17 Ba And Over 31k Sq Ft On Over 7.6 Acres. One Of The Brothers Is A Chiropracter Known For Having The 1-800-411-Pain Accident Victim Referral Line

For #zgwmansionmondays Here Are Side-By-Side Mansions In Florida That Were Built By Identical Twin Brothers. The Combined Homes Have 12 Bd, 17 Ba And Over 31k Sq Ft On Over 7.6 Acres. One Of The Brothers Is A Chiropracter Known For Having The 1-800-411-Pain Accident Victim Referral Line

wow me and my twin like to see how many pringles we can fit in our mouths

We Found The Final Boss Of Sunken Living Rooms. Currently Listed For $850,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,836 Sq Ft

We Found The Final Boss Of Sunken Living Rooms. Currently Listed For $850,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,836 Sq Ft

i can already imagine recreating the sixteen going on seventeen dance on that couch

Verified For #zgwmansionmondays, If Saved By The Bell Was Your Favorite Show Growing Up I’ve Got The Perfect Basement For You. Currently Listed For $2,999,999 In Cincinnati, Oh. 6 Bd, 9 Ba (Lol). 8,347 Sq Ft. 5.61 Acres

Verified For #zgwmansionmondays, If Saved By The Bell Was Your Favorite Show Growing Up I’ve Got The Perfect Basement For You. Currently Listed For $2,999,999 In Cincinnati, Oh. 6 Bd, 9 Ba (Lol). 8,347 Sq Ft. 5.61 Acres

Finally!!! If You Have Ever Wanted Your Very Own Castle. In Chicago Here’s Your Chance. #zgwcastlefridays. Currently Listed For $669,999. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,800 Sq Ft

Finally!!! If You Have Ever Wanted Your Very Own Castle. In Chicago Here’s Your Chance. #zgwcastlefridays. Currently Listed For $669,999. 5 Bd, 3 Ba. 1,800 Sq Ft

Verified What Do You Get When You Cross A Mid Century Modern + Build It On Top Of A Steel Bridge That Spans A Creek That Flows To Lake Superior? The Erickson House. $750,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,452 Sq Ft

Verified What Do You Get When You Cross A Mid Century Modern + Build It On Top Of A Steel Bridge That Spans A Creek That Flows To Lake Superior? The Erickson House. $750,000. 3 Bd, 3 Ba. 2,452 Sq Ft

Verified I Lol’d When I Saw The Outside Of This Home And Now You Get To Too. Currently Listed For $599,000 In Somonauk, Il. 4 Bd, 5 Ba. 4,018 Sq Ft. 5 Acres

Verified I Lol’d When I Saw The Outside Of This Home And Now You Get To Too. Currently Listed For $599,000 In Somonauk, Il. 4 Bd, 5 Ba. 4,018 Sq Ft. 5 Acres

Verified For #zgwmansionmondays We Found The Perfect Room To Wfh From If You Need An Audience. 6 Bd, 7 Ba. 11,200 Sq Ft. 2 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day

Verified For #zgwmansionmondays We Found The Perfect Room To Wfh From If You Need An Audience. 6 Bd, 7 Ba. 11,200 Sq Ft. 2 Acres. Follow @zillowgonewild For More Wild Homes Every Day

It’s Been A While Since We’ve Had A Dome Home And This One Is Really Cool And Huge (Over 6k Square Feet)(Thats Whats She Said). Currently Listed For $299,000 In Painesville, Oh. 11 Bd. 5 Ba. Follow Zillowgonewild For The Coolest Homes!!! Link In Bio For The Listing

It’s Been A While Since We’ve Had A Dome Home And This One Is Really Cool And Huge (Over 6k Square Feet)(Thats Whats She Said). Currently Listed For $299,000 In Painesville, Oh. 11 Bd. 5 Ba. Follow Zillowgonewild For The Coolest Homes!!! Link In Bio For The Listing

Verified When A Home Has Its Own Name You Know Its Going To Be Good And This One Is No Exception. This Saratoga Springs, NY Home Is Known As Palazzo Riggi And Has 2 Clive Christian Kitchens, Theater, Heated Driveways And Walkways, Bowling Alley And More. Currently Listed For $17,900,000. 19,341 Sq Ft. 6 Bd, 7.555555 Baths. 1.3 Acres

Verified When A Home Has Its Own Name You Know Its Going To Be Good And This One Is No Exception. This Saratoga Springs, NY Home Is Known As Palazzo Riggi And Has 2 Clive Christian Kitchens, Theater, Heated Driveways And Walkways, Bowling Alley And More. Currently Listed For $17,900,000. 19,341 Sq Ft. 6 Bd, 7.555555 Baths. 1.3 Acres

According To The Listing This Castle Is Known As “The Campbell Castle” And Was Built From 1886 To 1888 By Colonel Burton Harvey Campbell And His Wife Ellen, And Is Reportedly An Authentic Reproduction Of A Richardsonian Romanesque Scottish Castle. The Home Has 17 Bd, 19 Ba And Over 14k Sq Ft. Currently Listed For $3,500,00 In Wichita, Ks

According To The Listing This Castle Is Known As “The Campbell Castle” And Was Built From 1886 To 1888 By Colonel Burton Harvey Campbell And His Wife Ellen, And Is Reportedly An Authentic Reproduction Of A Richardsonian Romanesque Scottish Castle. The Home Has 17 Bd, 19 Ba And Over 14k Sq Ft. Currently Listed For $3,500,00 In Wichita, Ks

For Todays #zgwtbt, I Bet You Didn’t Wake Up Today And Think You Were Going To Be Moving To Mount Pleasant, Wi But There Is A Frank Lloyd Wright Home There For $725,000 With Your Name On It. 6 Bd, 7 Ba. 4,978 Sq Ft. 3.2 Acres

For Todays #zgwtbt, I Bet You Didn’t Wake Up Today And Think You Were Going To Be Moving To Mount Pleasant, Wi But There Is A Frank Lloyd Wright Home There For $725,000 With Your Name On It. 6 Bd, 7 Ba. 4,978 Sq Ft. 3.2 Acres

If You Like Stranger Things Today Is Your Day!!!! Because The Byers House Is For Sale. Currently Listed For $300,000 In Fayetteville, Ga. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 1,846 Sq Ft. 6.17 Acres. Link In Bio For The Full Listing

If You Like Stranger Things Today Is Your Day!!!! Because The Byers House Is For Sale. Currently Listed For $300,000 In Fayetteville, Ga. 3 Bd, 2 Ba. 1,846 Sq Ft. 6.17 Acres. Link In Bio For The Full Listing

Ou Are Going To Want Kill To Live In This Weare, Nh Home. Currently Listed At $375,000. 2 Bd, 2 Ba. 1,459 Sq Ft. 3.02 Acres

Ou Are Going To Want Kill To Live In This Weare, Nh Home. Currently Listed At $375,000. 2 Bd, 2 Ba. 1,459 Sq Ft. 3.02 Acres

how did i not catch it

Or #zgwcastlefridays🏰 And #houseofthedragon Here’s A 15,200 Sq Ft, 7 Bd, 9 Ba Home Available For Rent In Beverly Hills For $150k A Month. The Home Comes With Your Very Own Game Of Thrones Iron Throne, Harry Potter “Apothecary Bar”, An Alice In Wonderland Back Yard, And A Jungle Room. Home And Listing Via @robert_rivani

Or #zgwcastlefridays🏰 And #houseofthedragon Here’s A 15,200 Sq Ft, 7 Bd, 9 Ba Home Available For Rent In Beverly Hills For $150k A Month. The Home Comes With Your Very Own Game Of Thrones Iron Throne, Harry Potter “Apothecary Bar”, An Alice In Wonderland Back Yard, And A Jungle Room. Home And Listing Via @robert_rivani