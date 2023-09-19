Everybody gets old eventually, but sometimes our age creeps up on us unexpectedly and we're surprised at how much things have changed. Many people talk about how the younger generation doesn't know what a VHS is, doesn't recognize famous old-school bands, or was just born in the 2000s. And even more people feel old after interacting with younger folks, from their new slang terms to their still fresh and hopeful outlook towards life.

This online user focused mainly on the workplace and asked people to share how their younger coworkers made them feel old. A bunch of users delivered entertaining stories that might even leave you feeling old and confused.

#1

When i fell down the last couple of steps on a stairway. No one pointed and laughed like I expected, instead they helped me up and asked me if I was okay. That's when I knew.

day_of_duke

That hurt in more ways than one...

We spoke to Dr. Gleb Tsipursky and he shared some insights on the topic: "Younger people often make older individuals feel 'old' due to a generational gap in technology, language, and cultural references. This can create a sense of disconnect, making older employees feel as if they are not as adaptable or 'in the loop' as their younger counterparts. The rapid pace of change in the workplace also plays a role; younger individuals may be quicker to adopt new software or methodologies, potentially making older employees feel left behind."
#2

Had a co-worker ask me, "Back before cell phones, did you just have to wait around at your house for a call?" Uh, yeah, pretty much.

Status-Effort-9380

#3

When they absolutely love a "new" song and then I tell them it's a re-make of a song from 25 years ago. They almost always try to tell me I'm wrong, until I pull up the evidence and then it's shocked Pikachu face lol.

_sam_fox_

When you remember "Running up that hill" was not a Placebo song, and was not an original soundtrack for "Stranger Things".

Dr. Gleb also shared some tips and tricks on how to stay youthful in the office: "To stay on top, especially in the office, older people should focus on continuous learning and upskilling. Familiarize yourself with the latest industry trends and technologies. Mentoring younger employees can also be beneficial; it's a two-way street where both parties can learn from each other. Building a personal brand based on experience and wisdom can offer a unique value proposition that younger coworkers may lack. Lastly, ensure that you are networking both inside and outside of the office to keep your professional connections strong."
#4

My childhood cat lived to 21.5 so teaching (freshman biology lab, so students were ~18) became very weird when I realized my cat was older than my students

mollusck_magic

#5

They started calling me "mom" or "Mama bear" on the walkie-talkies. I find it kind of endearing, actually.

WhoaThere87

Dr. Gleb also answered at what age people start feeling old: "Around their late 40s to early 50s. This is often when physical aging becomes more noticeable, and children may be leaving home, leading to a sense of emptiness and introspection. In the workplace, this might be the age when employees start to feel less in touch with younger colleagues or when they notice that higher-level positions are being filled by younger individuals."
#6

I'm a preschool teacher. It's been a TRIP to watch parents go from Soooo much older than me, to the same age as me, and now they're younger than me!?!?

Smart_Alex

My dad was a secondary school teacher for 40 years. At the start of the school year one of his new pupils looked familiar so he asked her “Did I teach your mother?”. “No”, replied the girl, “You taught my grandmother!” He knew then it was time to retire 🙂

#7

They were complaining how hard and awkward it is to meet women on Tinder. I asked if they ever had to call a girl at home and her Dad answered the phone. They were horrified.

Another time one of my guys asked what a payphone was. We worked at a phone company.

Zelcron

Another time one of my guys asked what a payphone was. We worked at a phone company.

"Labeling oneself as 'old' in the context of intergenerational relationships can be detrimental. It might induce a self-fulfilling prophecy where the older individual starts behaving according to the limitations they assume come with being 'old,' thereby missing out on opportunities for growth and learning. However, acknowledging one's experience and wisdom as a form of 'positive aging' can be empowering," said Dr. Gleb when we asked if labeling oneself as old is a bad or good thing.
#8

In trade school, we were doing introductions, saying a little bit about ourselves. One kid says "yeah, I'm really into classic cars, I have a 1997 *something or another*. Me, the other couple older folks, and the instructors all made audible groans of horror.

IndustrialPigmy

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell (coworker) hey, a few of us are going out Friday night, wanna come?

(me) sure

(cw) great! Meet at my place at 11.

(me) wait, 11pm?...ok (to myself) that's when I was planning on going to bed

"The dynamic between younger and older people in an office environment can be very beneficial if managed correctly. Younger employees often bring new perspectives, tech-savviness, and a willingness to take risks. Older employees, on the other hand, bring experience, industry knowledge, and a nuanced understanding of company politics. Organizations that create a culture of mutual respect and learning between these two groups are generally more innovative and adaptive to change," shared Dr. Gleb. So if at any time you feel "old" in your workplace, remember that you have a very important part to play and wisdom to share with the younger workers.
#10

Younger dude said his first gaming console was the PlayStation 4, first computer ran windows 8, and had no idea what we meant by dial up or rotary phones. Had to stop and reevaluate my age lol.

happilystoned42069

#11

Various colleagues were debating whether the Concorde had been real. They couldn't fathom that supersonic civilian aircraft used to exist and now they don't anymore.

The Concorde last flew in 2003, when these colleagues were toddlers.

geckos_are_weirdos

The Concorde last flew in 2003, when these colleagues were toddlers.

#12

Getting a blank stare after saying we'd meet, "Same bat-time, same bat-channel."

AvogadrosMoleSauce

#13

When they say "you look great for your age" like DED

lcolbert710

#14

I'm in IT. Co-worker needed to borrow a serial cable. The cable was older than the co-worker.

AMoreExcitingName

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell had an intern refer to the 90s as 'the late 1900s'

wtf. its true, but it makes my teenage years sound like the oregon trail or something

#16

I work at a brewery part-time as a beertender (aka bartender) for extra income and free beer. I'm 45, and most of them are in their early 20s. I like all of them, but boy, did I realize quickly that I was out of touch with today's slang in the US! We were trying a new beer, and my coworker was like, "Damn, this really slaps," and that was followed by "no cap" by another. I stood there so confused about what these guys just said. They have all taught me much more since😆

StopTouchingThings

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell I was talking to a coworker about movies and our favorites. I said something like “I watched that movie so much when I had it on tape in my college years”

Her: Tape?

Me: You know, on VCR?

Her: VCR?

Me: Oh well I guess those are old now. Everything is on DVD now.

Her: DVD?

Me: I guess those are old too. I guess Blu-ray is what’s on disc now.

Her: Disc?

Me: Nevemind

She was half joking but nonetheless it made me feel old.

#18

Went grocery shopping and I thought, "Hey, they're playing some pretty good music."

wocketywack

#19

Years ago, before I retired, when I met a new young troop and realized I'd been in the military longer than they had been alive...

PirateKilt

#20

I'm a (female) computer geek. I was running cables with this guy at work one night, and he kept trying to keep me out of the actual work part. I finally told him 'I've been doing this since before you were born!'

That was about 25 years ago, and as of right now, I've been working in the computer field for 44 years.

INobodyisme

That was about 25 years ago, and as of right now, I've been working in the computer field for 44 years.

#21

When I couldn't decipher the two youngest coworkers parts of the conversation. I had to search what some words meant.

Quantum_Yeet

#22

Our payroll company went under (luckily not with our money), so for that month, we got real live, honest-to-goodness paper checks. Several co-workers didn't really know what they were or how they could turn them into money.

Ambitious-Eye975

#23

When they said they went to high school with my daughter

djuggler

#24

Software engineering manager here. I have team members that have never seen Lord of the Rings.

meyerjaw

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell We were talking about where we were on 9/11, and my coworker went quiet. He wasn’t even born.

We also had a band that was famous in the 90s stay at the hotel, and he had no idea who they were, meanwhile I was so star struck as they were my entire childhood!

#26

When I accidentally referred to it as THE Discord instead of just Discord.

K0vurt_Purvurt

#27

They used lingo I've never heard at the time. He says "thats fire" and I kind of mockingly repeat it but i didn't do it exactly like how he said, I was like "that shits on fire" and he laughed at me and was like "nah man its just 'fire'." Lol

xthemoonx

#28

This effing toddler "software developer" had the freaking nerve to tell me that Windows 95 was released BEFORE HE WAS BORN. I was like, no dude, it was just a few years ago. I asked him how old he was. He tells me he's 26, just finished his masters. He must be thinking of DOS 6 or around there.

Yup. He was born after Windows '95 was released.

frank-sarno

Yup. He was born after Windows '95 was released.

#29

Five or six years back, my team and I went out for lunch around the holidays. Somehow, "Where were you on 9/11?" came up, and we're all going around the table sharing stories. I was in my first week of university. I thought a Third World War was about to break out,

I tell this story, and a lot of the senior people around the table's heads are nodding, then the new hire chimes in, "I was in the second grade..."

Today, most of those senior people have moved on to other things, and my team has grown to include a number of young people. Sometimes I tell them the tales of twenty years ago when I learned how to use Adobe Photoshop 7.0 that came on a thing called a CD. My graphic designers nod. They've heard those legends before, but they were pre-JK at the time. Then they show me how to do something in Photoshop the non-dinosaur way, and I nod too. I've heard the legends of these new-fangled ways that make my hard jobs easy before...

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell A coworker and I were talking and they said "say less"

I replied "oh... Okay." And I walked away confused.

I had to google what that meant after.

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell When a younger female said she was going to come by "with some incredible tea." I was profoundly confused and disappointed when she showed up to my office without a calming elixir of the gods and instead proceeded to talk s**t about our co worker.

61 Times Coworkers Realized They Are Old As Hell Social drinks after work, then being hungover af the next day while everyone else is 100% normal.

"ok boomer". I'm gen x.

Got a new boss that was younger than myself.

I had to explain Rick Rolling.

I'm a millennial. One of my coworkers didn't know who Queen was.

"Who's Bruce Willis?"

One of my coworkers said their parents got them into Nirvana and Soundgarden because “that’s what they listened to in highschool.” I think I went into a fugue state for a minute with that one. But I still maintain that I am not old, and that 1997 was a few years ago.

When someone tried to set me up with their mother.

I'm mid-50's and a programmer. I have been a programmer longer than a couple of the people on my team have been alive. There is also a dude that just doesn't have any interest in retiring, is in his mid-70's and worked on ARPANET.

Some of our team meetings are pretty entertaining!

I made a Seinfeld reference in a meeting and nobody understood.

Not me but a friend named Jessica (my name is also Jessica) said she was working with a young woman also named Jessica who said “oh wow I’ve never met someone with my same name!” She was 22. If you grew up in the 90s there were so many Jessicas.

I had to explain “VH1 Pop Up Video”

Found a YouTube example, and immediately had to shut it down due to being problematic.

Lovely coworker invited me to a party at her house. That *started* at 9:00 pm. That’s bedtime!

Left a note for a new hire to call IT to help him set up his work phone and he couldn’t read cursive. Asked me what language I wrote the note in.

I told one of my coworkers that my first job was working at blockbuster video and got a long side eye before he said boy, you're a lot older than you look.

Edit: forgot a word

When they were planning a party outside of work and I asked " sounds cool, can I come?" They answered " sure we didn't think to invite you, we thought you weren't into this kind of stuff anymore."

Not me, but my 40 year old husband was picking up food for the office. A 18 year old co worker asked if he had Cashap. My husband was like “Say what?”. He had no idea such a thing existed.

When I referenced the band Offspring and none of my staff had heard of them. I just curled up and died inside.

I have a coworker who didn’t know the catchphrase “snap, crackle and pop” was for rice crispy treats.

Saving Private Ryan happened to be on the TV in the break room. During one of Tom Hanks' scenes, my coworker said "Oh, hey...it's the guy from Polar Express!"

My man, you do *not* disrespect Buffy Wilson like that!!!

I work with a couple of lads and they are huge gamers. Every conversation is about gaming in some way, shape or form. Occasionally they'll ask me if I've played specific games and depending on my response if the conversation continues to flow.

A few days ago, they were talking about Final Fantasy 7R and as usual asked me if I'd played the game. I said I had a couple of times and that I loved the original and consider it my all time favorite game. They asked me when was the original released and when I told them it was around 1997, both of the lads responded along the lines of, "I wasn't even born then".

I wouldn't necessarily class myself as old, but that moment certainly made me feel it.

In 2016, my GM rapped Ludacris' song Ho. My young coworkers gave him a round of applause...because they thought he was freestyling...because they didn't know the song. Then I realized since they were like 19, that song came out when they were toddlers.

When I was talking to this new delivery driver and we realized I had delivered pizza to his mother in the hospital on the day he was born.

For me, it’s listening to a much younger group of girls complain about the guys they are hung up on. They are beautiful and young and have aspiring careers and they’ll tell me a story of what a guy did on a date and they’re like “I don’t know what to do!!” And I’m just sitting there like, “are you kidding me? Tell him to go f**k himself and find someone else who values and respects you?” I’m in my 40s now I don’t take s**t any more and my current boyfriend treats me like a queen. I’m always telling them to accept nothing less than absolute princess treatment from a guy. They never listen though.

The new hire has been alive for as long as I've been married.

They didn’t know who stone cold Steve Austin is

Saying Go Go Gadget Arms to a table when reaching for items and getting blank stares in return.

Ok listen kids, you have no idea how funny this is. Lol.

Girl was 17 and just had a baby. I was 32. She asked me if I was into investing (which at the time I only had savings accounts and CD’s). She asked my opinion on it, I suggested that maybe she needed to talk to an actual financial advisor. She said “I really just wanted to talk to an adult about it.”

Seeing what look like literal kids during a team meeting but they're married and have a 3yo kid.

when they talk about aaall the fun stuff like concerts, trips, holidays they do whenever they get the chance (including during weekday) and I internally think that I barely have the energy to drag myself home when the work day is over

