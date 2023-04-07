Artist Creates Ironic Two-Panel Comics To Reflect On How We, As People, Contradict Ourselves (38 New Pics)
We at Bored Panda can never get tired of Anton Gudim's thought-provoking comics, hence we would like to share his newest work in the "YES, BUT" series.
Although this Moscow-based illustrator is best known for his commentary on our society from the main account, his side project "YES, BUT" is gaining popularity fast. These two-panel comics perfectly capture our human contradictions, so Gudim's fans got in on the fun by searching for them out in the wild. Their finds can be seen periodically featured in the "YES, BUT" account stories, so be sure to check them out.
These rides can destroy elephants backs sometimes permanently
Ah, the feat of engineering that was medieval toilets. In fact, the poo fell down a long hole where it was picked up by a peasant at the bottom!
Why does it just show a crashed car? Shouldn't it show something on the left panel?
When I’m scooping homemade ice cream, the waffle cone is smaller but packed tight :D
The outside is closed. Please remain indoors until further notice.
Once I got an absolutely beautiful pattern on my coffee and I had to take a LOT of pictures of it before I was ready to even drink it
DON’T BLAME THEM ITS HOW THEY WERE TAUGHT HOW DARE YOU SHAME THOSE BEAUTIFUL DOGGOS!!!
Methinks that they deliberately make it so pesky so you will take it off and therefore they don’t have to pay you anything
Personally, I think that a lot of these are trying way too hard to be deep.
