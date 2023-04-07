We at Bored Panda can never get tired of Anton Gudim's thought-provoking comics, hence we would like to share his newest work in the "YES, BUT" series.

Although this Moscow-based illustrator is best known for his commentary on our society from the main account, his side project "YES, BUT" is gaining popularity fast. These two-panel comics perfectly capture our human contradictions, so Gudim's fans got in on the fun by searching for them out in the wild. Their finds can be seen periodically featured in the "YES, BUT" account stories, so be sure to check them out.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

KJ
KJ
29 minutes ago

My granny used to have to come and sit with our dog on fireworks night, worked well, the dog loved having her near to feel safe and my granny hated being out in the cold.

#2

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
Community Member
45 minutes ago

These rides can destroy elephants backs sometimes permanently

4
4points
reply
#3

#4

V33333P
V33333P
1 hour ago

As someone who lives in New Zealand. Yes. F**k's sake

#5

#6

GoddessOfChaos
GoddessOfChaos
59 minutes ago

Ah, the feat of engineering that was medieval toilets. In fact, the poo fell down a long hole where it was picked up by a peasant at the bottom!

#7

#8

#9

Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
1 hour ago

Why does it just show a crashed car? Shouldn't it show something on the left panel?

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
43 minutes ago

UGH I HATE these they are sooooo bloody annoying!!!

#18

John Harrison
John Harrison
1 hour ago

When I'm in charge of things, this will be illegal.

#19

#20

#21

#22

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
39 minutes ago

When I’m scooping homemade ice cream, the waffle cone is smaller but packed tight :D

#23

fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
1 hour ago

The outside is closed. Please remain indoors until further notice.

#24

#25

#26

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
38 minutes ago

Once I got an absolutely beautiful pattern on my coffee and I had to take a LOT of pictures of it before I was ready to even drink it

#27

#28

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
37 minutes ago

So much easier and less painful that way

#29

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
47 minutes ago

This one feels a little too judgy for me.

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
36 minutes ago

DON’T BLAME THEM ITS HOW THEY WERE TAUGHT HOW DARE YOU SHAME THOSE BEAUTIFUL DOGGOS!!!

#36

#37

🥀~Night Rose~🥀
🥀~Night Rose~🥀
35 minutes ago

Methinks that they deliberately make it so pesky so you will take it off and therefore they don’t have to pay you anything

#38

John Harrison
John Harrison
1 hour ago

Someone please explain. Is the plane still up in the air?

