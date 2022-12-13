Anton Gudim is a person that needs no introduction. His thought-provoking and perceptive illustrations are already very well-known to people from all over the world! The artist gained popularity with simplistic and recognizable comics depicting contradictory situations or absurdity of everyday life.

Besides Anton's quirky comics, the "YES, BUT" illustrations are very welcomed by his fans and, we believe, our Pandas as well. That's why it is already the 6th article on Bored Panda showcasing Anton's newest creations!

Scroll down for some captivating work!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com