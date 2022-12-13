Artist Captures The Irony Of Everyday Moments In 27 “Yes, But” Illustrations (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Anton Gudim is a person that needs no introduction. His thought-provoking and perceptive illustrations are already very well-known to people from all over the world! The artist gained popularity with simplistic and recognizable comics depicting contradictory situations or absurdity of everyday life.
Besides Anton's quirky comics, the "YES, BUT" illustrations are very welcomed by his fans and, we believe, our Pandas as well. That's why it is already the 6th article on Bored Panda showcasing Anton's newest creations!
Scroll down for some captivating work!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The artist has been creating "Yes, But" comics since 2016. This format was inspired by reflections on how people get along with a lot of contradictions in their lives.
Anton looks at the world through the prism of an absurd surrealistic style. Previously, he mentioned that "this is the way to fight the boredom: to see something new in the regular surroundings."
TURN THE F*****G PHONE 90 DEGREES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (#sorrynotsorry just a huge pet peeve I inherited from my videographer dad)
After being asked whether the artist realizes ideas suggested by other people as well, he replied that he has no strict rules. "I take notes regularly and can get an idea for a future drawing from there. Some ideas are offered to me by close people or followers on Instagram. If the idea seems good to me, then I will gladly try to translate it into a drawing."
We've noticed that Anton shares a lot of submitted stories of real-life 'yes, buts' on Instagram, so we got curious about how this connection with his followers makes the creator feel. Anton replied that he gets excited about this. "I like that the format has become international, and many of the ideas sent in are really creative in their absurdity. I like that the format is reflected in real life."
If you're in the mood for more of Anton's illustrations, check out our previous articles (parts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5). Did you find yourself in some of these images? Share your stories with us! And don't forget to upvote your favorite works.
When I was a kid, I used to purposely do this to drink the foam before blowing bubbles in the rest with my straw.