26 “Yes, But” Illustrations By Anton Gudim That You Might Relate To (New Pics)
Having real-life contradictions is what makes us human. That is one of the reasons why it is so challenging to put all humanity in one box of understanding.
If you have been here at Bored Panda for a while, you might have seen that there is no one better at noticing and illustrating these mind-bending ideas of contradictions than the Moscow-based illustrator Gudim Anton. He is well known for creating short comic books full of visual puns and quirks that offer a fresh perspective on the modern world.
Anton has also created an account on Instagram called “Yes, But” that now has over 600k followers. It includes only two-panel comics telling ironic short stories based on our current society and its values.
Oh no, but they aren't CHOOSING to stay in place, cat is choosing FOR THEM to stay in place.
A paper straw, but wrapped in plastic! So much for reducing plastic waste!
Never trust autumn leaves, there's a reason its colored yellow and brown..
Either, that's how they market or its literally called hotel star star star star star.
Hey at least i'm stacked in monopoly.. "HAHAHA NO ONE CAN BEAT ME!! ALL YOUR HOMES ARE MINE!! CAPITALISM!!!"
Yeah, I never understood concerts. Most people can barely see the artist and it’s way too loud.
Lol. This reminds me of a Yoruba proverb. "Tie the wrapper around your butts, or roll your butts around the wrapper. The method doesn't matter, as long as the butts are covered." (Not the best translation) So, it doesn't matter how you hold your cups or utensils, as long as you get the job done.
