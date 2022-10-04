Having real-life contradictions is what makes us human. That is one of the reasons why it is so challenging to put all humanity in one box of understanding.

If you have been here at Bored Panda for a while, you might have seen that there is no one better at noticing and illustrating these mind-bending ideas of contradictions than the Moscow-based illustrator Gudim Anton. He is well known for creating short comic books full of visual puns and quirks that offer a fresh perspective on the modern world.

Anton has also created an account on Instagram called “Yes, But” that now has over 600k followers. It includes only two-panel comics telling ironic short stories based on our current society and its values.

To see our previous posts featuring more "Yes, But" comics, click hereherehere, and here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

_yes_but Report

25points
POST
Mindghost
Mindghost
Community Member
36 minutes ago

What if a man is below 180 but has 90 60 90? :P

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

_yes_but Report

18points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh no, but they aren't CHOOSING to stay in place, cat is choosing FOR THEM to stay in place.

2
2points
reply
#3

_yes_but Report

17points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

A paper straw, but wrapped in plastic! So much for reducing plastic waste!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

_yes_but Report

16points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a waste of paper!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

_yes_but Report

15points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

HEY DONT INSULT MY TASTE IN SALAD

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

_yes_but Report

14points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never trust autumn leaves, there's a reason its colored yellow and brown..

5
5points
reply
#7

_yes_but Report

11points
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ouch...who else felt this on first look?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

_yes_but Report

10points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Either, that's how they market or its literally called hotel star star star star star.

1
1point
reply
#9

_yes_but Report

10points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Price: £699.95

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#10

_yes_but Report

8points
POST
Vis Major
Vis Major
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I'm so social media dumb, that I don't get this one.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

_yes_but Report

8points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hey at least i'm stacked in monopoly.. "HAHAHA NO ONE CAN BEAT ME!! ALL YOUR HOMES ARE MINE!! CAPITALISM!!!"

1
1point
reply
#12

_yes_but Report

7points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seems like he finally checked under the couch...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

_yes_but Report

7points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nice tan design!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

_yes_but Report

7points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Respect the lock, dummy

1
1point
reply
#15

_yes_but Report

6points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't really see the problem here..

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

_yes_but Report

6points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why? Just why?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

_yes_but Report

6points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

*cries*

1
1point
reply
#18

_yes_but Report

5points
POST
Demi Zwaan
Demi Zwaan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, I never understood concerts. Most people can barely see the artist and it’s way too loud.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

_yes_but Report

4points
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Lol. This reminds me of a Yoruba proverb. "Tie the wrapper around your butts, or roll your butts around the wrapper. The method doesn't matter, as long as the butts are covered." (Not the best translation) So, it doesn't matter how you hold your cups or utensils, as long as you get the job done.

1
1point
reply
#20

_yes_but Report

4points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
59 minutes ago

ALWAYS!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

_yes_but Report

4points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

This.

0
0points
reply
#22

_yes_but Report

3points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean, he doesn't look like he regrets it..

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

_yes_but Report

3points
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
8 minutes ago

I watched a YouTube video about how Chinese TikTokers cheat filters by contouring, drawing and using various materials to achieve specific looks. I was shocked.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

_yes_but Report

3points
POST
#25

_yes_but Report

3points
POST
Ms. Sådmån
Ms. Sådmån
Community Member
1 hour ago

Priorities

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

_yes_but Report

1point
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dude needs to clean his own mess.

1
1point
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!