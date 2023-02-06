Luxury Interior Designer Reveals Common Design Mistakes To Avoid To Help Your Home Look More Sophisticated

There are infinite possibilities when it comes to designing a space. The color scheme, the textures you choose to include, the artwork, the floors, the countertops, the light fixtures, and more… Your child can have a themed room that’s based on The Little Mermaid, while your kitchen shines a bright yellow kitchen that reminds you of your grandmother’s farm that you visited every summer as a kid. To each their own when it comes to designing a home, right?

But with the unlimited resources we have access to today online, we can learn a thing or two from the experts on how to spice up our homes from the comfort of, well, our homes. So today, we’re bringing you a video on how to make your space a bit more sophisticated. Luxury Interior Designer Bilal Rehman recently shared a TikTok explaining which common mistakes homeowners should avoid if they don’t want their humble abodes looking cheap, and the video quickly amassed over 13 million views.

Below, you can find Bilal's full explanation, as well as some of the responses viewers have shared, and decide for yourself whether your home needs a refresher or if it's perfect just the way it is.

Luxury interior designer Bilal Rehman has gone viral for sharing common mistakes homeowners make that cause their spaces to look cheap

“The amount of time I see these common mistakes in my client’s home is insane. Here is what to avoid in order to not make your house look like a piece of s**t.”

First, he noted that gray wood floors are generic and devalue a home

“The first mistake to avoid is gray wood floors. Builders put this in every single home that they make. It looks super basic. It sucks the life out of any space that you have and immediately devalues your space. 9 out of 10 times we end up ripping it up. So just avoid it from the beginning.”

He then said homeowners should steer clear of furniture sets

“The next thing to avoid is furniture sets. There is no reason in 2023 that your night stands, dresser bed, every single piece in your room matches. it just makes the room feel like you went to one store and bought everything. It doesn’t feel collected, it doesn’t feel designer, it doesn’t feel high-end. So avoid furniture sets at all costs. I would say just choose one piece from the collection and stick with that.”

Finally, Bilal urges viewers to avoid mass-produced artwork and opt for something more special

“Let me tell you a secret. That mass-produced artwork that’s sitting at home goods is not going to make your space look like a designer did it. For the same price, you can easily find some really unique pieces from a local artist or Etsy. Or even make something yourself and in the long run, you get a lot more for your money when you have a cool original piece that nobody else has in their house.”

You can hear Bilal’s full explanation right here

Later, Bilal shared another video explaining how viewers could upgrade their gray floors

“I’m a victim. 12 months ago, when I decided to lease this beautiful apartment, I walked in and to my horror – gray hardwood floors. Gray hardwood floors. Let me show you what I would have done if I owned this apartment. Anybody who knows me knows that I would choose bad black”

“But if that isn’t for you and you want to look like a rich old lady who vacations in the Hamptons, I have two options for you. Honey-colored floors and dark brown floors. They’re instantly going to make your space look way more traditional.”

“But if you’re after something that’s going to make you look like you only shop at Trader Joe’s, I would go with something taupe-colored or bleached oak, because they’re going to give you that fresh Sunday farmer’s market feel.”

“If you’re after something that’s going to make you feel like you’re on a beautiful beach vacation after you leave your miserable nine to five job, I would go with ultra light bleached or whitewashed wood. Both of them are going to be that coastal feel. Now get back to work.”

You can hear all about Bilal’s remedies for gray floors right here

He also provided some renter-friendly tips for upgrading living spaces

“Let’s talk rugs. A big misconception is the smaller the space, the smaller the rug. In fact, you need to do the opposite. Go big with your rugs. Cover up those hideous, ugly f**king floors that your apartment complex has with something really beautiful that you can pick up and take with you when you decide to upgrade.”

“Let’s talk lighting. My number one rule when it comes to lighting is no overhead lighting. I always tell my clients that if you use the overhead lighting, everybody in your space is going to look like a zombie. Nobody’s gonna feel attractive or sexy, they’re gonna look exhausted and nobody wants to be there. So instead opt for different methods of lighting. Table lamps, floor lamps, wall sconces. There’s actually a whole method to it called layers of lighting.”

“This is not sponsored, but it definitely should be. I absolutely recommend the Philips Hue lighting system. I have a Philips Hue light bulb in every single lamp in my house and when I tell you it creates any mood you want, I mean, if you’re trying to feel awake and energized, you want to relax, you wanna feel sexy, whatever mood you’re after, it truly goes for it.”

“My next tip for upgrading your space in a renter-friendly way is paint. Although some people shy away from it because you may end up losing your security deposit, the reality of it is these greedy apartment complexes are always going to end up keeping some part of your security deposit, if not all. So you might as well take the leap and spend the $30-$50. Get some paint and make your space your own for the duration of your rental. In my own personal entryway I really wanted it to be dark and dramatic, so I had the whole thing painted out in black and I had my friend and local Houston artist Julie Mai come and paint this wonderful mural on top. And everybody who comes to this entryway has something to say about it. It is an instant statement and it sets the tone for the rest of my space, so I would highly recommend taking that extra splurge and painting out a few walls to make them your own.”

You can hear all of Bilal’s tips for renters right here

Bilal Rehman is a 23-year-old Houston-based designer who has gained notoriety for his experimental approach to modern design, which has allowed him to work with some of the most high-profile clientele in the United States. According to his website, “A total body sensory experience is at the core of Rehman’s design approach. By exploring various elements, materiality, color, and juxtaposition of new and old, he curates an immersive experience in every space. Our spaces reflect who we are as individuals and just like us, our spaces can’t be one dimensional. Every room should tell a story, your story. Your space should endlessly provide joy and inspiration. The key to Rehman’s design approach is to look beyond what could be just another good design and to find what can affect every aspect of the user’s life.”

But not everyone has the budget required to design their spaces using luxury pieces and a luxury designer, so Bilal has been sharing his best tips and tricks on TikTok to his over 310k followers. And as the numbers clearly show, there is a huge audience out there for Bilal’s expertise. According to a 2020 survey, 71% of Americans reported that they planned to redecorate their homes in 2021. After spending increased amounts of time at home during lockdowns and quarantines, many people realized that it would be worth it to update some pieces and make their humble abodes feel even more welcoming and special.

Plus, as times change, new trends in home design are on the rise. 34% of Americans planned to incorporate smart furniture into their new designs, 31% had a desire to include nature elements, 28% planned to add in some colorful statement art, and 26% were interested in incorporating sustainable design and light-colored woods. But when it comes to the most important factor in how to redesign a space, 78% of Americans reported that coziness was their number one priority. “My home is my sanctuary” was agreed upon by the vast majority of survey respondents, which comes as no surprise after so many of us were cooped up in our houses more than ever during 2020.

Although most of us are on tight budgets, with inflation rates skyrocketing in recent years, luxury interior design is still something many homeowners aspire to incorporate in their homes. And according to HipCouch, it can make a huge difference in any space. “When discussing the concept of luxury interior design, it’s not just about the ‘things’ that are involved. It’s more about how these things and parts come together to produce an impact at the expense of simplicity,” they explain on their site.

“It isn’t about the latest trend or style from over-the-top decorative pieces to ultra-modern kitchens and spa-like baths, but about creating a space that feels both elegant and inviting,” HipCouch writes. “It’s about building a place for comfort and glamor that will bring you relaxation and visual pleasure for years. This high-end niche of architecture and home design focuses on rich textures, warm tones and elaborate themes. When executed properly, luxury interior design can engulf a homeowner in splendor and opulence.”

Some elements that HipCouch says we should all consider when implementing luxury interior design are color scheme, rich materials and fine textures, a comfortable and cohesive atmosphere, “the devil in the details”, luxury lighting and unique design. “Whatever you do, make sure you’re not overdoing it, as there’s a thin line between what makes a space luxurious and what makes a space over-the-top,” HipCouch explains. “Whatever your personal design tastes or preferences, it is impossible to deny that luxury interior design has a certain allure. High quality, beautiful materials, luxurious finishes and bespoke furniture are just a few of the components which make up the character of a luxury interior.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on Bilal's design tips in the comments down below, pandas. Do you plan on incorporating these ideas into your own home, have you already, or do you like things just the way they are? At the end of the day, the only person who needs to love your home is you. But it doesn't hurt to hear some tips from the experts every now and then.

Viewers shared a variety of reactions, with some heeding Bilal’s advice and others noting that design is subjective