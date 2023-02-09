No wonder 67% of Americans who are on the market say their romantic endeavors aren't going well!

So when Reddit user Batmanstitty posted a question on the platform a few days ago, asking everyone "what's the worst thing a person has said to you while on a date?" many came forward with pretty memorable and ridiculous statements.

Spitting out something negative or insulting during a date can be a major faux pas and can cause significant damage to your potential relationship. But not everyone can avoid it.

#1 “Stop pulling away when I try to kiss you because people are looking and it makes me seem rapey”

#2 After ordering a really expensive meal and drink, after I had offered to buy dinner. Plate: 50 dollars. Drink: 25. Like holy s**t. I will admit I went with it until:



“I want to date someone like you but not you, I was going to tell you earlier but I was hungry” then she went and made plans with another dude for after our meal.



I went to the bathroom and then snuck out when our food was brought. I dunno how she paid for that because I ordered something equally as expensive.



I know you cant force attraction, but f**k you b***h.



I blocked her as I left.

#3 It was all going really well until she saw a group of people with various disabilities when we were going for a walk and proceeded to tell me how, while she had nothing against the disabled, they made her physically ill because of how "messed up" they are and she wished there were limits on how much they could be out in public.



I told her, as a person with an invisible disability of my own, that she made.my skin crawl and that she should be limited on how much she can be in public.



There was obviously no second date.

#4 “You know that cancer is a hoax perpetuated by big pharma and the government preying on the uneducated, right!?!?” He says to me, a cancer survivor who’s life was f*****g derailed by cancer…

#5 wistfully after 2 wines... "God, you are so amazing, such a shame you look like that."

#6 First date, I order a mocktail and he says, “I’m not going to pay for your drinks unless there’s alcohol in them.”

#7 “If we do this long term, I’m gonna call the shots, you won’t work, you’ll stay home and raise the kids, you won’t be allowed to leave the house and only have friends over that I approve of, you’ll have life 360 on your phone with me being the only one to access it, and we’ll sell your car too so you have money to buy the heels I want you to wear and the makeup you’ll wear everyday” so I took a hard pass

#8 "I don't mind that you're... you know." *waves hand vaguely at my body*

#9 - asked me the worst crime I’d commit if I would get away with it. I said steal a few million from a bank. They said they’d “dahmer” someone

#10 We had a fun night having a personal date and then we pull up to his house for his birthday party, where I’m about to meet his family for the first time. He turns to me and says, “Oh btw my parents don’t like Mexicans.”



I am Mexican.

#11 "I can tell you are an only child because you have major personality flaws".

#12 "So, aren't you going to invite me to your place? I bought you lunch. You kind of owe me." from a guy I met ONCE and had breath so bad I am surprised it didn't melt the fork.

#13 It wasn't what was said, but what was not said, because her face was buried in her phone screen the whole evening. She was shocked when I told her that we would not be going out again.

#14 We were about the same height and he said I could never wear heels around him. Little did he know, I can do what the f**k I want.

#15 "you're ugly and your art sucks"





Got me both from the outside and inside..

#16 On a date with my wife, 12 years in. "I don't think I love you anymore".



Out of the blue.

#17 ‘You don’t want any more kids? Don’t worry, I’ll change your mind and you’ll enjoy carrying my child.’



There was no second date and I ended up having to block him everywhere.

#18 Her phone rang. She answered it. I expected it was a friend calling to see if she wanted to be saved.



She got concerned and hung up and said “that was my ex. He got arrested. Can you bring me to the police station?”



So I did. I even helped them fill out some paperwork so he could get released. I took them to his car and she looked at me. I laughed and said “The date was over hours ago. Go” and she got out and they drove away.

#19 After what I thought was a good date, we went for a couple of drinks, at the end of the night she told me "wow you really are a great guy, I just wish u were good looking"

#20 First date from a dating app. I could tell he was maybe a touch too desperate based on the texts we exchanged. However, he was also whip smart and almost finished with grad school, so I still agreed to go out. We didn’t have a spark, which I noticed immediately. On the other hand, he was oblivious to it. No big deal. Then, he suggests a walk after dinner. I agree like an idiot. On that walk he proceeds to tell me that his ex girlfriend cheated on him, that he thinks he’ll always love her, even though she cheated on him with his best friend, and she gave him an STD. And the worst thing I ever heard on a date was, “But don’t worry- it’s one of the ones that clears up on its own." NOPE

#21 He got angry when I said I did not want to go further than kissing and denied him putting his hand under my shirt. His argument: "I have a relationship with your whole body! Not just your head!"

#22 "Wow, my boyfriend would love this place!"



Edit: This was about 25 years ago. I'm very happily married (obviously to a different woman) and things are awesome. But to all you folks getting stuck with bad dates, I see you and I wish you the best.

#23 "A lot of people think my brother is gay. But he's not. I know. I've seen his penis a few times. And he's not gay. His penis doesn't look gay. I mean, he got hard."



1. I paraphrased.

2. The girl saying it was 18 and her brother was 25ish.

3. Mega-religious family.

#24 *"I don't think I can get it up but would you mind coming home with me anyway?"*



Decades ago, a guy showed up for our date with a black eye and some bruises. He was usually pretty hot but for obvious reasons he was very much not hot that night.



Turned out he'd taken a bad tackle in rugby that afternoon. I offered to rain check our date but he said no. Anyway, by mid-meal he was slurring and seemed like he was going to fall asleep. The entire restaurant was looking at him. I asked repeatedly if he'd like to leave and he kept shaking it off and trying to rally for a little bit longer.



He kept starting random new conversational threads with me, like he couldn't follow the conversation we already had on the go. His laughs were delayed, even if he made the joke.



Anyway, he asked me to take his wallet and pay the bill, which I did, and when I gave his wallet back he hit me with that stellar line.



I took him home with me because I thought he'd been pregaming and was too drunk to drive himself. Fortunately my roommate was home, she said he probably had a concussion and I had to wake him every 20 minutes for water and to check his speech.

#25 This girl askked me out, I wasn't even too interested in her, but since it's so rare for a girl to ask a guy out, I figured I'll give her a chance and go on a date with her.



We made plans to eat at a specific restaurant at 7pm. I get there on time and I text her to let her know I'm there. Around 20 minutes later, she texts me back apologizing and saying that she fell asleep but that she is on her way and she'll be there in 20 minutes.



I waited around 20 minutes, go to a random petco nearby to look at the animals and kill time. She hasn't texted me so I wait around 20 more minutes. At that point I decide to text her to see how she's doing but the message doesn't go through and I found out she blocked me.

#26 "Sometime I feel like I think like a serial killer"

This was after we just watched a horror movie and it was our first date.

#27 I told him I would like to just pay for myself and he pay for himself so I don't feel uncomfortable ordering what I want. Fine. He dislikes every option we had to eat out except the one place I don't like. Whatever, I'll deal with it. We go, he orders seafood and several cups of wine. The check comes eventually and he stares at it and says "so you're paying? I didn't bring my wallet." I was instantly pissed off. On the way back to his house (I parked my car there and then we carpooled together to the restaurant) he stops at a Arby's and asks if I want anything and I said no then proceeds to bust out his fkn wallet and pay for his meal. Heated. Then he blew up my phone when I didn't want to go on another date and didn't respond back with "well, it's your loss"



EDIT:I'd like to change my answer. It was 10 years ago, I was extremely drunk and me and this date I had a were playing a drinking game in a group of my friends and roommate. He said "never have I ever molested my sister" then took a drink. My roommate physically threw him out of our apartment and I passed out on my couch.

#28 Do you hate black people? (she was black) "no I wouldn't be here if I did". Well I hate white people, and I'm here "why are you here?" Well white dudes turn me on, I still hate them though. "Where do you see this going?" I don't know?

We did not talk much after this exchange, we split the bill.

#29 On a first date, a guy told me all about his past struggles with alcoholism and how he got sober. As he was on his 2nd beer. That’s gonna be a no from me

#30 That my body looked good, but my face was plain

#31 “I want you try to get me pregnant tonight.”



And no this isn’t some cute way to come on to me or tell me she was down to clown later. This was followed by about 10 minutes of her telling me I’d have no parental obligations, how she felt she was running out of time, persuading me why she was in a good position to take care of a kid on her own, why she wanted to randomly do it via one night stand instead of other means…”You paying for dinner is way cheaper than IVF!”



We had been having a great date up to that point too. I thought she was kidding, but she insisted she was serious. It bummed me out. She was smart, had a good job, very attractive. I could not understand why she was going about having a kid this way when she would make someone so happy.



Oh! Btw, if I WANTED to be around she was okay with that too, I just didn’t have to be if I didn’t want to.

#32 Not exactly a date, but at a dance when I was a teenager I sat down for a breather after I'd been dancing for a long time. Right then a slow song started and a couple girls came up, one of them introduced me to her friend and asked me to dance with her because nobody had asked her to dance yet. I felt really bad for her and said heck yeah, everybody deserves to dance. She spent the whole time talking about how I'm such a piece of garbage for sitting down when there are girls like her who haven't been asked to dance. I kept trying to change the subject, she just ignored me and kept trash talking me, so I walked away mid-dance.

#33 After hanging out for about 16 hours at her place, talking and later making out, she tells me: "Hey did you know I have a boyfriend?"



Took me 10 seconds to realize what she said and ask WTF.

#34 That his mother was here, she was looking forward to chatting with me and would be drinking mango juice.



The jerk forgot his wallet but remembered to bring along his mother. Apparently the latter is still his blind date MO.

#35 "can we wrap this up i have another date at 8" i f*****g hate tinder

#36 Tried to get me to join a MLM scheme. Turns out, he was targeting single moms through match dot com. When I ghosted, he acted surprised! On my voicemail, of course, because I ghosted him.

#37 I was in recovery from my eating disorder. The dude came over to watch a movie and eat pizza (this was our second or third date). We were talking about fitness and he grabbed my bare thigh and jiggled it while asking how I could say I worked out.



Other highlights include him drinking too much to drive home after assuming this was a hook up and then calling me a puritan for making him sleep on my floor. He also wanted me to pay for the $300 parking ticket he received. We didn’t have another date.

#38 “I can’t commit to you because you’re not a Christian, but we can have sex.”

#39 Spent 90 min with one woman. She talked the entire time. Anytime I would try to say something she would interrupt me then had the nerve to say you don’t talk much. When I tried to respond to that, she interrupted me again. Said on her profile she smoked on occasion, had 6 maybe more cigarettes in the 90 min and basically told me her entire life story including why she can’t have sex or have children. Finally someone messaged her and she had to leave, dropping her off and she says “ You’re not calling me again are you?” I didn’t want to lie but I said “ no no I will “ deleted her number and blocked her

#40 "BTW, we should probably hurry, I'm lactose intolerant" after eating grilled salmon for dinner, followed by a massive slice of cheesecake for desert washed down with a glass of chocolate milk.



The drive back to her place from the restaurant was NOT pleasant.



There was no second date.

#41 He asked me how frequently I would want sex if I were in my ideal relationship. I said 2-3x a week. He told me that means I'm a sex addict and that sex more often than once a month isn't really required for intimacy or connection between partners.



(Hey, if that's his level of drive, cool.... but no need to shame someone for having a higher drive than yours.)

#42 Out of no where she asked me “Is it weird that I want to have a threesome with you and (my sister’s name)?” Um, yeah kinda.

#43 “You know, you’d be really pretty if you didn’t have that whole jew nose thing going on. Have you thought about getting it fixed?” This was after the movie and make-out. I’m ashamed to say that 17 yr old me didn’t tell him to f**k off like I should’ve. It just gave me an insecurity about my nose.

#44 Your job is to sit there and look pretty.



(After I shared an opinion about something)

#45 Me: (having a nice time over artisinal margaritas) Excuse me. Going to run to the ladies' room.

Him: And I'll slip something in your drink heh heh.

#46 "My doctor said my new antibiotics affect my birth control. Or that the birth control affects my antibiotics. Not really sure, either way. It doesn't matter."

#47 Went on a date with a guy who bragged about hiding in the closet to watch his roommates have sex whenever they brought a girl home.

#48 We were smoking a doob, and she said, "the doctor thinks I have Hep C."

#49 After a mediocre date in every way - “On the next date, I would like you to not wear heels so I’m taller than you”. There was no second date

#50 Talked about how much money her family had. I guess she thought it mattered or was trying to impress but it didn’t.

#51 My husband is in Iraq.



Noped right out on thar one

#52 "I'm not even picky anymore, I'm just looking for somebody to knock me up."



First and LAST date.

#53 Worst date - showed up for a blind date. Meeting at a bar. Walk in and 12 people are sitting at the table with him. Wtf?

#54 Listed all the reasons he was getting divorced, and how toxic the relationship was

#55 While laying in bed after the date and after we had hooked up she informed me of an std.

#56 "I was reading about plus size models today. What do you think about plus size models considering you're a bigger girl?"



I am 5'4" and 125 lbs. He was not being sarcastic. Dude had the most warped sense of body image I've ever encountered. Joke's on him though because his head was shaped like a lightbulb.

#57 "What are you, a F****t?"



Because I declined to sleep with her on the first date... I don't sleep around, it's not for me. All power to you if that's something you enjoy, but don't pressure someone into it by questioning their sexual orientation. I also don't find it particularly attractive to be calling people slurs because you didn't get your way.

#58 “You’re pretty cute for a black guy.”

#59 She said to me..” people say I have bad breath..” I was way ahead of that statement as those people dead right. I was already asking for the bill so I could go home and burn a tire to get the smell out of my nose.

#60 “are you calling the cops on me bc i drugged you?”

#61 What’s the point of women if they don’t give me a BJ whenever I ask for one? In case your wondering, he asked 40 minutes into the date, I said no and left.