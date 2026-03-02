The problem is that every now and then, we run into a person who believes they deserve special treatment, no matter the situation. There's an online thread where people shared the worst "princess" behavior they've ever witnessed, and the stories remind us just how infuriating these encounters can be.

As long as we live in a society, we need to make compromises. Biting your tongue during an intense family dinner, telling your boss "Of course" when you're thinking "definitely not"—we all play along and keep up appearances to a certain extent. Otherwise, everyone would be spending most of their time clawing each other's eyes out.

#1 My cousin was given a brand new mustang on her 16th birthday. She demanded that my uncle return it and get another one because she didn't like the color.



So he drove 3 hours away to another dealer to get her the color she wanted. She refused to go with him because she had "better things to do".



None of this is surprising, because she's been catered to her entire life. *However*, my uncle (who is a really laid back and funny guy) made a pit stop at a body shop and had them add "VERUCA SALT" in big bold letters across the bottom of the windshield.



She was furious and demanded they remove it, but my uncle simply told her that if she did anything to get rid of it he would sell the car and she was welcome to buy one with her own money, so she dealt with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I worked with a girl who had a daughter that she had in her teens. She was dating the father and had just become pregnant again. They were both working to put themselves through college and support their children. He proposed to her and she told him no because the diamond was too small.

#3 Was at the scene of a car crash where the driver of a car was injured and his passenger was not injured. The police and all that were there and they asked her to step out of the car and she demanded they open the door for her because she never opens doors for herself..

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 She went to an out of state college and had to bring her horse. Her parents paid to have it kept at a stable so she could ride in between classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Went to UBC for a year in college and a girl in my dorm was an heiress to some large bank in Canada. She’s lived with servants her entire life, but wanted to get the college experience and live in a dorm her first year in school. First day she takes a shower in the common bathroom and then leaves all her clothes on the floor, fully expecting someone to pick them up and wash them for her. After a day of them just sitting in a pile in the bathroom she apparently asked my RA when her clothes will be brought to her room, clearly annoyed it hadn’t been done yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I knew a girl in my middle school, during our band/orchestra Disneyland trip, didn't want to walk around with her petite feet in the park so rented out a wheelchair and had her mom push her around all day for 12 hours or so.



When the park employees stopped her and told her that she couldn't go on rides because she was "bound to a wheelchair", she would say, "Oh I'm not crippled, I just didn't want to walk around".

#7 At previous job, me and some random girl were involved in calculating a bill. She told me "I'm a lady, I don't do math".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I work at a clothing store. One night 15 minutes before closing a group of 4 come in. I proceeded to tell them we were 15 minutes before closing. To which one of them replied “we will only take a minute”. Nope not a minute. Not even 10. They left the store 40 minutes after closing. All because the daughter (whom I presume was in her mid 20) needed to find an outfit for a photo shoot. The entire time she was in the changing room she would throw the items she didn’t feel “good” in at one of my associates. When she finally decided she wasn’t gonna purchase anything, she had left a whole rack of clothing (which if we were still open wouldn’t have been an issue but after 40 minutes of being closed the other associate and I had already finished recovering the store for the night), she finished it of by complaining to her boyfriend that it was his fault she didn’t like anything because he didn’t complement her in any of the items. She literally stomped out with her arms crossed and pouted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My ex...





Had a full out temper tantrum that her parents sent her a Louis Vuitton handbag (worth 10 k or so) not the luggage set. She was lying on the floor kicking and screaming... it was strange. Rich people problems I gather?

#10 A girl (late 20's) threw a massive temper tantrum cause i refused to change shifts with her, basically she wanted me to work 10 straight days and 2 double shifts because wanted to go to a summer festival, we were shorthanded already due a colleague being take to an emergency heart surgery... luckily my front desk supervisor and hotel manager had my back on this, she was told to resign shortly thereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My roommate in college got sick one time. Had a mild flu. I'm a mother hen type so I got her to the hospital during a blizzard, got her meds and generally was taking care of her. I thought she would thank me or something but instead she asked me if I could FEED HER SOUP.



I said, uhhhh I think you can handle it, and bounced as fast as I could for the next couple of days.



**edit : a lot of people are focusing on the hospital thing, which wasn't my princess example, it was expecting me, someone she has known for six months at this point, to feed her soup because she was sick**.

#12 My friend told me in passing about his 14yo sister, who doesn't know how to use a microwave. Apparently, she has also never:



- Done chores (all requests have been duly ignored)

- Had a dinner past 5pm (sharp, and if no one is at home to cook, someone must get her takeaway)

- Cooked (not even poured hot water into a cup noodle)

- Interacted with many people outside her own race (which is pretty ridiculous considering that our country is very multicultural. She cannot speak any of the common languages, including English to save her life)

- Eaten food cold (either fresh takeaway or freshly cooked)

- Gone to bed later than 10pm (it's a good thing, but try to keep that up when you're a struggling college student)



It doesn't help that my friend's mother and grandfather have done nothing but enable such behaviour. But, if we put her in an apartment with every amenity required and food in the fridge, she would quite literally starve to death because she can't even order pizza over the phone.



She needs help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I had a roommate that used to celebrate all of March because it was her birthday month. It was just an excuse for her to get drunk and act nasty toward people with impunity. Nobody ever tried to call her out on it. Except me of course. My birthday is also in March.

#14 I drive uber. I picked up a girl who swore her middle name was princess. She took off heels and put her feet out the window while I was driving her across Hollywood. Without asking, she tore off my uber sticker on my front window and started talking about how she was doing me a favor and now when people saw us driving people would think she was my hot beautiful gorgeous girlfriend. I asked her to please put the sticker back and she was genuinely confused and kept saying how awesome it is for people to think she's my girlfriend.



She wasn't pretty at all but you could tell she had money to buy nice makeup and do her hair nicely and wear nice clothes. It was after that moment I knew I would never date a princess girl ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Someone who wanted the bridesmaids and groomsmen to rent matching cars for her wedding. All had to be the same production year, colour, and trim level.



She had an absolute fit when she was told you can't just rent 20-ish black Mini Coopers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My step sister scheduled her "dream wedding " in the Bahamas during hurricane season. Then a hurricane hits, peoples homes are destroyed or without power, people missing, all the things that natural disasters bring.



Somehow in the midst of her hissie fit about her "dream wedding being ruined " she finds some way to blame it on her mother (who paid for the whole thing) and stopped speaking to her.



It's been about a year now, and her mom hasnt even gotten a "Happy Birthday" or "Merry Christmas."

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My roommate is a total princess. I love her but she is spoiled rotten.



Her parents bought a condo and renovated it to her style and that’s why I live with her. They got her fabulous furniture and they’re cool landlords so it works out. It’s like I’m living in a magazine.



I pay for everything on my own though. Her parents pay for her brand new bmw, the condo, all her bills, designer clothes, etc.



I think the worst story I have is that she celebrates her birthday as a birth month. Anybody who does this is obnoxious and needs to stop.



For her 21st birthday, she wanted me and all of her friends to skip class, pay for plane tickets to Las Vegas (we live on the east coast), and get rooms in a fancy hotel and go out to all the casinos. She also said that since it was her birthday she expected us to pay for her booze.



I flat out told her no. I’m so broke and live paycheck to paycheck to put myself through school. On my 21st I went out to dinner with my boyfriend and had a single glass of wine. So why on earth would I several hundred dollars to celebrate someone else’s?



She threw a huge fit, crying on and on for a whole week about how she had no real friends and she couldn’t believe no one wanted to celebrate her birthday with her.



She called her parents in tears and they bought plane tickets, hotel rooms, and rented limos for her, her siblings, and all their SO’s so she could celebrate her birthday in Vegas.



Another memorable moment is when her parents when to the beach for Easter and my roommate (who had never gone to church in the three years I’ve known her) decided she was upset about this because she would have to go to church alone and she couldn’t believe her parents were abandoning her on Easter Sunday. So her mom and dad gave her their credit card and told her to buy any dress she wanted for church. She bought a $450 dress.



A few weeks later her family member is graduating and she cried because she needed a new dress. I asked why she couldn’t just rewear the dress she wore on Easter and she said that some people already saw her in that one.



There was also the time she spent $600 on bikinis on her dad’s credit card.



Oh and I forgot to add that her boyfriend got in a car crash a week before her birthday. She was crying and I went to comfort her and see if he was okay. She was actually crying because he was “making the week all about him” when it was supposed to be her birthday week and all about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My buddy’s wife refuses to pump her own gas. Or at least used to. When she couldn’t find a full-service station to pump gas for her, she’d call her dad or brother to come and do it.

#19 A girl I was kind of seeing parked her car on the side of the road leading into a parking lot and just left it there. Like in the road, 10 feet away from parking spaces. Another time she took up 4 parking spaces by literally parking in the middle of them all. She called it "princess parking."



We did not last very long.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 At my first job I worked alone late night at a gas station near a busy highway. A giant SUV pulls up and a bunch of guys spill out and into my store. They fill up and grab various snacks, drinks.



As one of them is talking to me a few of his friends start walking outside with the stuff they picked out. I tell the guy at my counter his friends need to pay for their stuff, or I have to call the police.



Dude at the counter gives me a funny look, like I'm being unreasonable.



"Don't you know who I am, girl?"



"No, I don't. Bring your friends back inside to either pay for, or put back their stuff."



"What about an autograph?"



I motion for the phone and he tells at them to come back. They all paid and gave me really nasty looks the whole time.



Being someone important doesn't me you get to rob me.



I still don't know who he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I watched a College Princess empty an entire shelf of wine Hulk style at Bevmo. At 10:00 AM. On a Tuesday. Because they couldn't sell her a pack of Corona.



First, she was upset because she cut in line and everyone was bullying her for it. She was frustrated nobody understood why her time was more precious than ours.



Then, the cashier was being racist because he couldn't sell her the beer. COULDN'T, not wouldn't. She was under 21 (U.S.). They're both white, btw. She starts to whine and stomps her feet like a child. When that doesn't work, she starts crying and pulls the "they always sell it to me at the other store" card.



Cashier is done with College Princess. He calls out the manager. The manager tells Princess she will not be purchasing alcohol that day or any other day until her 21st birthday. It was like the manager said the incantation to summon a banshee. Princess let out a screech that could be heard two states away, ran over to a full shelf of wine, and started slamming every bottle she could reach onto the floor. By the time the police came, her legs and feet were covered in blood and glass. All because they wouldn't break the law and sell her beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was in the line waiting for the Hulk roller coaster at Island of Adventures in Florida. There were these two teenage girls in front of me. When they got to the front of the line, they asked to be sat in the very front row. There is a separate line dedicated for the first row and the park employee told them this. They kept showing the employee their fast passes and demanded to be sat in the very front row. The park employee sat them in the very last row instead and both the girls threw a temper tantrum.. I couldn't really believe it. We were already in the fast pass line, so instead of waiting 2 hours, we only had to wait about 30 minutes. I got the idea that the girls weren't used to being told no.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I work at a library, and someone wanted a library card. Okay, great, just fill out this short application on this kiosk, takes only a few minutes. Simple stuff like name, address, birthday, email, etc.



She didn't want to. Can we do it for her? It's too much work. Now, if someone has an actual reason to ask us to do it for them, we can enter all of that manually, no problem, but in this case, she told my coworker "I don't want to do all that work," and my coworker said "I guess you don't want a library card then, either."

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My sister wanted everyone in her wedding party to do a 6am yoga class on the day of her wedding. Everyone was tanked at the rehearsal dinner the night before, no one wanted to get up at 6am. We all told her way ahead of time we all hated this idea. She stomped her foot about it anyway. There was puke.



Just to add, she asked me to be her MOH when I was living/working in the Philippines and she was home in upstate NY. I told her I couldn't commit to the responsibility of being MOH. She said she couldn't believe I wouldnt move home for something like this. We didnt talk for 4 months. I did end up going to the wedding but as a normal guest. She still tried to make me do the yoga class. I refused. She didnt speak to me all day on her wedding day. I was ok talking to the other 300 people there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 There was a girl in my University who wanted an on-campus job to cover her expenses, she threw a fit when the receiving department did not select her (no bias against her), she complained to the school and reported the receiving manager for being sexist and not giving the job to a girl who has never lifted anything apart from her handbag, the manager did budge and hired her, she stormed out 2 days later calling the department unfair towards women who couldn't lift 20 pounds everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Was dating this chick for a few months. We make plans to hang out and cook dinner at my house after work.



So I text her saying I’m heading home from work and I’m gonna hop in the shower real quick. She replies that she’ll start heading to my place. So I put my phone in my room and hop in the shower. Then I start prepping things for dinner.



It’s been an hour since she said she was on her way and she hasn’t shown up, so I go back to my room and check my phone. A few missed calls and a bunch of messages from her.



She had shown up to my house, stood at the front door, but because my phone is in my room I didn’t hear any of her calls or texts. So she left and went back home.



She didn’t ring the doorbell or knock because she is a “lady”. Tells me she can’t believe I wasted her time.



A 29 year old princess that is too good to even knock on the door of the guy she is dating. I thought it was a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My former friend's parents bought her a brand new Lincoln MKZ. She had this car bought and handed to her for nothing but existing, and this was the 4th-ish one that her parents purchased for her by the time she was 23. One day, she decided that she didn't want the MKZ anymore and insisted that her father buy her a new Jeep. For once in his life, her dad pushed back (because he had just retired and money was a bit tighter) and my former friend threw a complete fit that he would even think about suggesting a used Jeep, even though her Lincoln was less than a year old. One of the last times we hung out, she said to me "Daddy won't buy me a Jeep and I'm really mad at him. I hate this car and I'm going to crash it so he will have to buy me the Jeep I want." i slowly started drifting away at this point because I was dumbfounded, but lo and behold, two weeks later I saw an article in the paper and there was her MKZ, wrapped around a telephone pole. I saw her in the grocery store a while later and she got into a brand new Jeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This 18 year old princess from Brooklyn ran a stop sign in a brand new Lexus and T-boned my ex's car. They slammed into the car right behind my seat. She tried like hell to say it was our fault. Her mom and bro were in the car with her trying to tell the cops it was out fault. The cops looked at our car and was like, "how the hell did you do that much damage to the car if you just came 10 feet from a stop sign?" They shut up. The most Brooklyn Princess moment I have ever seen.

#29 I worked in a fabric store and a customer made me stand there and discuss with her hired party planner exactly what fabrics to pick and what to do with them. After nearly 45 minutes of trying to help her match Pinterest pictures, I finished cutting her fabric and handed it to her with her slip. She asked me to put it in a basket so I begrudgingly did since they were right beside the counter. I went to hand her the basket and she looked down extremely confused and told me to take it to the front checkout because she still had more shopping to do. I couldn’t believe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 There was a girl I knew in college -- sorority sister of my girlfriend at the time -- who has been dating a guy since high school, who attended another university in town. They were likely to get engaged when they graduated college, and she stated that she was demanding a 2+ carat ring, even if it meant her father had to pay for (part of) it. Her future husband was going to be an engineer and came from middle class family, so such a ring would be an exorbitant expense. She came from money, as her father was some bigwig doctor in Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I work at a pet boarding place, and even though we have people there to take care of the animals on Christmas we’re closed to check in/outs.



Girl comes in with her mom to pick up their dog a couple of days after Thanksgiving and we try to confirm their Christmas reservation. They had planned to drop the dog off early on the 24th and pick her up early on the 26th. Mom asks if they can pick up on Christmas, we tell her nope we’re closed.



This was NOT OKAY with this girl. They were going out of state on Christmas Eve to see family and returning mid-day on Christmas and she HAD TO HAVE HER PUPPY ON CHRISTMAS.



Mom tries to reason with her, pointing out that if they leave the dog home she’ll be alone from early Christmas Eve until Christmas Day. Girl doesn’t care, wants her puppy there waiting when she gets home on Christmas. She starts bawling her eyes out in the middle of our lobby and when her mother tries to comfort her she literally HITS HER. She’s shoving her mom around and crying-



Oh, and she’s 22 years old.



They cancelled the reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My ex found a bag online she wanted. She thought it looked gorgeous, was just the right size and would go perfect with most of her wardrobe. The only problem was the price: It wasn't expensive enough.

#33 When I was RA, one princess resident approached me and demanded me to call 911 because she had "headache." I tried to explain it's unnecessary to call 911 to take it away from someone in crisis. She wouldn't have it, and kept screaming I HAVE HEADACHE! I WANT TALK TO YOUR BOSS NOW! I called my boss, she came down and said same thing I said.



Nope, she still DEMANDED it. We were like ok *dialing*. Ten minutes later, the ambulance came. Guess what? EMTs yelled at the princess resident for waste their valuable time and told her they would NOT take her and would bill her.



I have several stories about *that* spoiled rotten resident, oh and she almost got me fired from work because "I was gossiping" about her at my work. No, not really, I was communicating with next RA about the disastrous situation she was in which was still happening during the transitioning to next RA's shift.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My little sister didnt like me touching the food that she was going to eat. or sharing a sofa with her. shed throw a fit.



of course, instead of telling her to grow up, mum said that only my sister was allowed to prepare the shared meals (like pizzas) that wed have to cook ourselves (and id always find my side missing some pepperonis), and she would always tell me to go sit somewhere else (like on a crappy stool).



she was not 7, 8, or 9. she was 14.



little sister also always wanted to share my mums bedroom and was afraid to sleep by herself. one time she had priority over getting her own bedroom and my mum moved into our room instead. this was to separate us because she was a nightmare around me. but shed always sneak into mums bed at night. so eventually i was given the tiny room instead, except my brother moved back in, so i was kicked out of there and had to share a single bedroom with mother and sister.





then i moved down my dad's, as he was finally old enough to afford a place with more than one room. i try to forget the whole thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My sister.



When I had gotten in a car accident and broke my hip, needing surgery to pin it back together, her birthday came a month after.



I'm in a wheelchair, taking oxycodone for pain, and flexeril as a muscle relaxer, and had a very messed up sleep schedule. My sister wanted to go to the zoo for her birthday, however, because of me being in a wheelchair, my mom said that if I didn't go, than she wouldn't because my mom didn't want to leave me home alone, espessially since I wasn't supposed to even stand without help.



So, day of her birthday, I'm in pain. Like, I twisted wrong in my sleep so my tailbone decided to rebel. I just took my pain pills and wanted to do nothing but sleep. My sister threw the biggest hissy fit.



I'm talking she accussed me of lying, went left and right about how she doesn't understand how I could be so tired when I do nothing all day. She even got mad at my mom for wanting to stay home (My mom doesn't even really like going to the zoo anyways).



Oh, and before her actual birthday, she kept nagging me about getting her a birthday present, literally trying to haul me around to buy her something. For my birthday? She gave me pokemon plushies she bought a few years ago but no longer wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was in the library at my University doing homework and a girl like a table or two over was on the talking on the phone (loudly on the quiet floor of the library I might add) talking to her friend I think. She was upset that her parents are not allowing her to go one a second vacation over summer to attend a music festival. She was also upset that she isn’t allowed to use their credit card on random stuff she wanted anymore.



I made sure to tell my dad after hearing her complain, that I appreciate him investing in a college fund for me and that all the money he spent on me isn’t taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Oh, man. She's 31. I've known her 18 years, 13 of which were fine, but the last 5 since her kid was born...



She's been through 4 cars that her parents have bought or traded in for her. Has to be a small SUV type with power everything, all meeting the same "strange noise" issue. I have a couple of guesses what that strange noise might be, but all point to the driver being the problem.



Her parents bought her a double-wide trailer in a "trailer park" that is actually a very nice local community. They are paying the monthly lot fees with the expectation that she will become employed sometime in the near future and be able to take over payments.



She has had one job in the last year. She left for lunch on her first day and never returned. She had a work-from-home job a couple years ago, but quit without notice because what they were paying her ($4 over hourly minimum with full benefits) was too little and they wanted her to always answer her work phone when she was on the clock.



She once told (not asked, TOLD) me to get her a job at my company. There are only two positions for my company in my state, both have been (and will continue to be) filled for years. About a year and a half ago, she was lamenting her lack of employment and I gave her some applying advice. Sent her basic resume/cover letter templates. She asked me to "just do it" for her.



She gets "boyfriends" to do stuff around her house. If they start losing interest, she will put out, but claim it had been a "mistake" or she "was drunk" whenever they realized they were just around for the work. She thinks she is designed to be a stay at home wife/mom.



Her parents gave her an "emergencies only" credit card which has been used for everything from make-up to picking up the bar tab. She gets child support (a lot of it, her kid's dad is a stand up guy who really wants to spend more time with his child) while limiting his time with the child... who is a straight up brat.



That was nice to put out to there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My sister in law wanted a new car, because her rich sister just got a new car.

My brother told her they couldn’t afford it since he just lost his job, they were opening a business and were already having trouble making ends meet, and they had two little kids at the time.

They got into an argument, she stormed out of the house and came back with a brand new Honda Accord.



It’s been like that ever since. She wants something? She gets it even if it meant my brother had to get a full time job on top of the two businesses they now have.

Sometimes he gets to enjoy the house and cars, sometimes he’s able to go on vacation with her and the kids. But I’m the [jerk] for not liking her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 My cousin. Ever since she popped out the womb she’s been a spoiled brat. For example, she graduated and her graduation gift my aunt and uncle paid for a 2 month long trip to Chile, Trip to Somewhere in Italy, and then after the Italy trip came home to get ready for a trip fully paid to Cancun. [Whined] that they only have her $500 rather than a grand to go shopping for clothes before her trips (not like my aunt wasn’t already going to be sending her money for food and shopping every day).



So now she lives in Toronto, school fully paid for, rent paid for, never held a job in her life, posts screencaps of her convos with her mom telling her to send her $400 every week for new pair of shoes, meh don’t feel bad for my aunty considering she’s enabled this attitude and behaviour her whole life.



I grew up kind of poor, my moms a crazy alcoholic so when I visit my aunt she spoils me and I appreciate all of it, for my cousin it’s never enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Rich girl from my high school got a BMW for her birthday from her parents, posted a picture with it on Instagram, and the last line of the caption was "Even though you got me the wrong color, I still love you guys!".

#41 A girl I knew crashed her first car she owned, cried that she wanted a Mercedes g wagon, and when her family got her a Range Rover she wasn’t pleased enough. She’s 19 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My 17 year old coworker is a spoiled little brat. She's a cashier, and if the queue gets too long, both of us have to go on till to serve. Yet instead she hides in the kitchen and leaves me to a massive queue.



Oh, and every time I take my break and we're both on shift together, she hides under the ice cream machine for the entire 30 minutes rather than serve customers. She used to pull me off my break to "please serve them" every 2 minutes until I told her to "do it yourself" and she chucked a scream-crying tantrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I graduated college, got a good tech job in a distant state, we bought a house and the first child came along.... Which brought an older relative of my wife to see the baby.



Our house came with an unused trash compactor sitting in the garage from a previous kitchen remodel. As soon as this lady saw it and realized we didn't care she HAD to have it because:

- We were family and families share

- She'd never seen one before and wants it to help save the planet

- She knew the perfect place for it in HER kitchen

- There was PLENTY of room in their car trunk if they just put all their luggage in the back seat for the 800-mile trip home

- She had already measured it and knew it would fit the trunk



I was in shock; I was watching a 50-year-old have a tantrum!

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I have a little cousin who I had seen from the beginning was going to turn out to be this little princess. The parents would give her everything she asked for. She wants a dog at 10? Let's give her one, oh she doesn't want to take care of it anymore, let's give it away. Now she wants a new iPhone and iPad. Even though she just broke her previous 3 within months. Any clothes, anything. I just remember growing up hearing "my parents stuff is better, you wouldn't know because your parents are poor".



Recently as the age of 15 she decided she wanted to take singing lessons and become famous. Now we have to constantly listen to phone recorded videos of her singing, terribly, but everyone praises her for everything. I went to school for audio engineering so naturally my aunt wanted me to record her which I refused, saying I want no part is this (this didn't go over well). She then went on to audition for the Voice, in which she didn't even get past the first audition. Of course it wasn't her singing though, "they just don't understand what talent is". She now is struggling in school because she doesn't have any friends and does not understand why.



I know this is pretty vague but there's just so many instances. Another was when my great aunt was babysitting her and had to take a trip to Walmart in which my cousin said "ugh Walmart? I will not step foot in that store, that's for poor people". The same trip she flipped out on my aunt for having crank windows instead of automatic ones in her car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My sister is the worse case.

She will gladly put you and the whole family on the floor, in a closet to sleep, when you are sleeping at her house, but God dam if she will sleep on a boxmadress on the floor when she visit you.

Overall she is horribel to visit when you have to sleep over at her.

First of all, she always tell people to sleep in her livingroom.

Her son and daughter will stay up all night IN THE LIVINGROOM til like 5-6 o'clock in the morning, and then she will get up at 6 and expect you to get up and talk to her. And NO WAY if she will ask her kids to shut up and go to bed "it is their house too".

So no sleep as long as you are there.

She has pampered my niece SO much that my niece has turned into a princess too.



They were supposed to visit me ( I have moved to another country, their neighbourcountry) so they would take my moms new car.

The reason for their visit, is that we ( my husband and me) can not buy food in our new country, since the meat is not healthy to eat here, the cow meat is Literaly purple, and the pig meat is barbie pink ( and overly expensive), so we have to buy it in another neighbouring country, and we dont have a car or a driverslicense.

So my mom would come so she could drive us there, so we could shop.



I told my sister and mom, that we don't have any food left in the house, so we are desperately for my mom to come so we can fill up our freezer. ( we had only 3 pieces of bread in the house). If they did not come, all we could buy in our new country is pizza....

That is when my sister decided to ask my niece to come too.

Thats ok, But then my niece refused to come unless she could smoke in my moms new car, all the way.

and then my niece got mad, because she ALSO wanted to come on the trip to the other neighbouring country to buy candy, and since my mom had to drive, there would not be room for my niece, since me, my husband and my two kids had to come too (my kids are not old enough to be alone at home)

So my niece wanted us to forget about buying food, so she could come to the other neighbouring country to buy candy.....

And my sister of course thought my niece was right, so she ended in a fight with my mom ( not physically) because my mom took our side.

My mom ended up driving without any of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 A girl I work with gets upset because her daddy took the nice BMW to work that day, so she has to drive the back up BMW. She gets to drive daddy’s fancy cars every day without paying a cent for them.

#47 My roommate. It had already been a tough morning packing things up to move to a new apartment because she hadn’t had half of her things packed and ready to go. Her mom was helping us and at that point she had just started throwing stuff in boxes just to get all her daughter’s things into the truck. This include my roommate’s toothbrush and face wash. My roommate refused to leave until her mom went and found her toothbrush and face wash from the many boxes we had packed up so she could brush her teeth and wash her face. It’s a small thing but it was just the cherry on top of all the other immaturity I had seen throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My last roommate had daddy get everything for her.



When I moved in she wanted me to pay half the rent/utilities but pretend like I didn’t live there. My name was on the lease and I was taking the smaller room (very tiny room) and she tried to tell me I couldn’t have ANY of my stuff outside of the bedroom. Pet food, my bike everything was supposed to be in my tiny room. I’m supposed to pay half of everything but the rest of the apartment isn’t my space.



Didn’t even like me using the smaller hallway closet after I asked her to make room for me to put my things away. Got upset about me finally using the other closet. Got upset about me not getting my stuff put away sooner.



And to top it all off, her freeloading no job boyfriend was there every day and night using electricity and water. I’m a patient person but I’m 0 to 100 when it comes to spoiled brats. I dipped out of that quick.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Girl I am roommates with honestly believes she is a princess. Like aside from the norm of having daddy there to help with rent, school, and bills. She has the monogrammed water bottles, journals, and sweatshirts.

She put together an office chair she ordered from Amazon incorrectly and assumed it was broken and demanded a refund. (I took one look and was able to put it together correctly by removing a piece on it that said REMOVE BEFORE ASSEMBLING.)



But the topper. Her aunt told her a story of how she was descended from Polish royalty who had to sell their title during WWII. Reciting this story in front of her mother one day during a visit. Mother face palms the hardest and goes "oh honey. Oh honey, you still believe that?".

#50 I wanna post a few



* Gal pal who I agreed to do a joint bday with her after I won a party package started to take control of the guest list and even refuse for me to invite my own/our friends & co workers. Also refused to pay any of the outside fees for the food. I got even by cancelling the party since it was booked in my name.



* Planned a sports themed celebration at work which was supposed to be a collaboration of ideas by our department. One co-worker took over ALL the ideas calling other food suggestions as disgusting (even fish and chips bec he hates them) . Threw a massive and unprofessional hissy fit when it was booked on a day he was off because our manager suggested to do it on that day...co-worker directed a lot of his passive aggressive anger towards me. We are doing another one of those hosting events this year and I can feel him looming to take over the whole planning. FYI Im the party coordinator.



* This happened 2 weekends ago. I asked for a friend for a lift to a resort Im staying at not far from his house. He got massively angry that I never told him there was a pool and Jacuzzi at the resort so that he can "Take advantage of the perks". Since I cant make up for MY mistake, he made me buy him food at a nearby mall. This was a 50 year old dude acting like a 5 year old making " Buy me that! NO I want this! It has to be THIS!"

He also demanded the next apt I find better have a pool that will cater to him...

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Worked retail (commission sales) with a real gem. When things would get slow, rather than tidying up inventory, brushing up on sales and product knowledge, and doing call-backs, she'd go shopping around the mall. Come back hours later with big bags full of clothes. End of the month would roll around, she'd have spent so much money on clothes, shoes, etc. that she'd be short on rent. The rest of the week she'd be a miserable [jerk] who'd blame everyone else for "stealing her sales" (which she herself routinely did) and thus not making enough for rent. She'd then take more time off of work (and missing more sales) to go around to the stores returning her purchases. The worst part is that you could see her daughter following her example and becoming exactly the same.

#52 I started renting a bedroom in my 2 bedroom condo to friends who were doing a couple of 3rd year rotations in my city. One girl came to me through a reference from a friend and the first red flag I should have noticed was her complaining about the rent I was charging her. It was well below the average rent because I knew how hard it was to scrape by with the measly amount of money loans gave to med students.



Then she started eating my food and using my personal items. After a long discussion which I thought she understood that the money that changed hands were only for accommodations, she spent the next four days passive aggressively slamming everything. The front door, the window, the sliding glass to the tub, the fridge, her textbooks, and even her laptop.



I ended up kicking her out after the 13th day because she stole my car in the morning and after confronting her about it, she screamed at me that she had the right to use my car because she paid rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I worked as a party attendant for children's birthday parties. kind of like chuck e. cheese. wasn't my party but my co worker was telling me this mom kept complaining because her child wasn't being as praised as the actual birthday girl. not only was the child was pouting for not getting everything she wanted but the mom as well. not to mention these parties cost a few hundred dollars so we were told to make sure (of course the guest as well) but mainly the birthday child feels as special as possible. this lil girl n her psycho mom acted like it was their day when they were simply a guest.

#54 My sisters. Both mid 20s. I watched one completely go off on her boyfriend for parking 10ft away from her normal spot, and the other literally told me she refuses to drive, even to and from work. Both call themselves princesses and will raise hell should someone tell them no.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Girl from high school got a brand new camero for her 17th birthday. She didn't realize the turn radius and acceleration was different from a regular car and ended up smashing it into someone else in the parking lot and proceeded to make a huge deal and victim blame everyone including the school for her mistake. Next week she told everyone she had her dad return it and her her a new dodge charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Man, so my ex. It was getting close to Christmas time and she saw a coat that she really liked (as a general rule her parents really spoiled her). Anyways we were out Black Friday shopping and she saw a few different things that she liked that she was in communication with her mom over. Anyways it came out that her mom had already gotten her one of the more expensive jackets that she was looking at, and my ex flipped.





She flipped because she claimed the jacket was too expensive and she'd rather just have the money or to get something else. I don't really remember the entire thing but I just kept thinking, "your mom got you a jacket that you really liked, and you're upset." I was already very strongly considering ending things with her and this really just made me resent her. We broke up the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Had to listen to 25 minute speech about how he worked so hard to achieve his dreams and that if you just apply yourself you can be just like him, which is nice if it wasn't. At 18 his dad got him a job at the bank he owns. At 25 he got his own bank from his father. Now at 30 his dad gets him a 4 million dollar apartment and a new bank in a new town because prince was bored with the town the first bank was in...

#58 Went on a cruise with my parents and sister, sister and I were in one room parents in the next over. I'm reading a book, she's studying. She randomly gets all huffy, and yells at me "YOU'RE BREATHING TOO LOUD" .... ok let me just ... stop breathing then....

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 My wife ended up quitting her job at Starbucks shortly before Christmas last year. The manager was a great worker, but not great at the duties of a manager. She gave one girl a full 10 straight days off despite only having been there for about 4 months, my wife got none.



The girl went on and on in their back room about how ridiculous this was. She CLEARLY told the manager she only needed 9 days off. What was she going to do with a day off she didn't need?! Now she was going to have to stay home alone ALL DAY! I'm pretty sure she actually said "Why would she do this to me?".



The day in question was New Year's Eve so that already was an odd problem to have, and she was having this rant with her senior staff members who got shafted because it was less work to send less experienced workers home and keep the senior staff working straight time.



Edit: It was an exceptional amount of time off given the norm at this location. Another employee was given a full week off at this same time when she hadn't requested any and actually did really need to work to pay bills. The complainer was nineteen and her parents paid her bills, so sympathy was less strong on her plight.



My wife quit but it wasn't even just because of this, it was due to the managers ignoring employees routinely not showing up for shifts or others cursing out their coworkers on shift. She was awful at addressing conflicts and it wasn't worth fighting at that location in the end. She'd love to do it again sometime.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My teenage sister's household chore is to do the dishes. Rather than do them when there are only a few, she spends all her time with her friends until the dishes pile up and she complains that she can't because there's too many.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 My sister pulling out of my wedding party because she wasn't with me when I picked out the brides maids dresses, which were actually meant to go with my dress all because my step sister found them. Long story short I got told by mom to axe the dresses and let her pic her own... by the time we made it down the aisle she quit my wedding 4x and my mom made me apologize to her until she rejoined... I am the younger sister too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 A Girl I used to be friends with was sick. She texted me at around 10 pm asking if I would accompany her to the doctor at 8 am the next morning. I kindly declined this offer, as I would not have to get up until maybe 10 am and on top was rather unenthusiastic about being in an doctors office in the middle of flu season while still perfectly healthy.



Well... She didn’t understand or refused to accept my reasoning. I had an awesome argument with her over text the following hour, but when she started to promise me food after the doctors visit, I told her: “If I wanted to visit the doctor with you, I’d do so without expecting anything in exchange because you’re a friend. If I don’t want to, just accept it. No gift will change this.” I then immediately turned my phone of and went to sleep.



The next few days she send some angry texts. I replied to none of them. I instead decided, I would not tell her, I was about to move. (I lived pretty close to her, but my flat was [trashy]. I moved within the town.) I didn’t have much contact after that.



However two years later I met her again. She gained quite some weight and told me, it was because I just cut her off. Funny side note: Her boyfriend (of at least 3 years) stood right next to her, while she told some other guy, how he missed him and gained all that weight, because of all that blargh...



Oh, and another story of her. About one year after the doctors incident I received a text from her out of thin air. She asked, who my best friend was. She still considers me as her best friend.



I made it very, VERY clear I don’t want to answer that question. She didn’t understand. I answered that question. She was not happy. Again angry texts.



She was quite crazy, if I think about it... 🤷‍♂️.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My sister told us she was pregnant and in the same breath told us we were throwing her a baby shower. And then she micromanaged every detail of planning it.

#64 My younger sister controlled my dad her whole life and she knew it.



When it came time for her wedding, she sat down with mom and dad and they laid out a *very* generous $20,000 budget with a free wedding venue in a 5 star hotel my dad worked at for 20 years. They had a lot of insurance money from Hurricane Katrina and they were going to do it up big.



My sister used her sway over dad to **double** the budget. The marriage lasted 3 years, and 10 years later dad is still so deep in debt he can't afford anything. Mom left him over destroying their finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 A drunk girl at a Chinese food restaurant screaming at the staff to give her real Heinz ketchup instead of the generic brand of ketchup they used. She even demanded that they go over to the convenience store across the street and buy her some to go with her meal (fries btw, in a Chinese food place).