#1

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

leofagner1 Report

13points
POST

#2

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

lu_martinez01 Report

11points
POST
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain what's happening here?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

najsaat Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#4

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

ivanca59apodaca Report

9points
POST
#5

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

maxterr423 Report

9points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is past the last thread..

0
0points
reply
#6

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

guvinicios Report

8points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Intriguing little torture device you have there.

0
0points
reply
#7

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

braiangarrido8 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#8

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

danniradke Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#9

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

guerex777 Report

8points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm dying to kno how this happened?🤣

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

lohacesposible Report

8points
POST
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Replace your toothbrush every 3 months!

2
2points
reply
#11

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

inthelary Report

8points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s gummy joe’s (the Simpsons) toothbrush 😂

0
0points
reply
#12

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

martiaguirre___ Report

7points
POST
Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you shouldn't wear your kids clothes

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

jvs3.co Report

7points
POST
Daniel B
Daniel B
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its a DOLLAR 😂😭😭 how

0
0points
reply
#14

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

lamonimerchan Report

6points
POST
#15

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

paulagiacomelli1 Report

6points
POST
#16

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

ame_21_fpy Report

6points
POST
#17

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

bboygabreak Report

6points
POST
Little My
Little My
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Organ doner coming up in 543….

3
3points
reply
#18

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

marckoariel Report

5points
POST
#19

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

keyla_cr0 Report

5points
POST
#20

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

robertsunblade Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

efe_gadyyy Report

4points
POST
Kokichi Ouma
Kokichi Ouma
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did this even happen???

0
0points
reply
#22

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

wladi_martinez Report

4points
POST
#23

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

beni_zulu Report

4points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frame it and sell it for $250 as art

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

spankyyy25 Report

3points
POST
#25

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

chocapio_ Report

3points
POST
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
ЛеснойКороль(they/he)🇺🇦🇷🇺
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have an uno card deck that is a conglomerate of about twelve different decks. The newest we bought last year, the oldest from the 90’s i believe

2
2points
reply
#26

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

usuario23982 Report

3points
POST
#27

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

danielatirao Report

3points
POST
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a couch pillow like this. A plain off-white pillowcase knotted around it to keep it together and stuffed in nicer case that I can remove and wash.

1
1point
reply
#28

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

marcoguerra22g Report

3points
POST
#29

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

nathaelgallego Report

3points
POST
#30

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

ericksogamer Report

3points
POST
Daniel B
Daniel B
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someones been raging playing cod 😂

1
1point
reply
#31

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

samueeeeeeeeeel0 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

maxwell_pe Report

3points
POST
#33

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

leoismaelestradal Report

3points
POST
#34

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

hanniguz Report

3points
POST
#35

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

marisolsgza Report

3points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that from someone dropping it alot?

1
1point
reply
#36

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

carlosabenavide38 Report

3points
POST
#37

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

.j0av Report

2points
POST
#38

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

valemale725 Report

2points
POST
#39

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

joenny102 Report

2points
POST
#40

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

111numb Report

2points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s really not hard to keep these clean, unless this is owned by someone who swears the flavour is better cos they don’t clean it 😂

0
0points
reply
#41

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

omarmartzz Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

michaelmyers427 Report

2points
POST
#43

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

ferbarreto378 Report

2points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure you can buy this from Zara or Versace at $1000..

0
0points
reply
#44

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

creativo_visual Report

2points
POST
#45

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

noobmaster_wa Report

2points
POST
#46

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

mdsuministros Report

2points
POST
#47

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

paulina.chapulina.98 Report

2points
POST
#48

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

connybelen27 Report

2points
POST
#49

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

bichowick007 Report

2points
POST
#50

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

xxxvituo Report

2points
POST
#51

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

pedroluisv16 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

lagrasa_23 Report

2points
POST
#53

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

agusdangiola01 Report

2points
POST
#54

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

cellplay.ok Report

2points
POST
#55

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

jocoquemx Report

2points
POST
#56

Worn-Out-Items-Trend

andres_1_9 Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!