#1 The owners children are in high management / executive positions

#2 If you ever hear a higher up say anything along the lines of “I don’t have to do that because I’m a X”



As a manager/owner/lead/etc… Your job is to support your team, if that means as a store owner you’re cleaning puke off the bathroom floor guess what, you’re cleaning puke off the bathroom floor.



If you ever see a boss refusing to help when it’s busy or delegating a task poorly (eg the blind guy has to go pick stock while ur boss hangs out in the back room taking calls) quit.

#3 At the interview they offer you water. Suddenly you start feeling groggy. Next thing you know you are waking up in a bathtub full of ice with your kidneys missing.



Fool me once Hobby Lobby. Fool me once.

#4 When your initial interview doesn’t start on time, and you’re waiting. They don’t respect your time. Which essentially means they don’t respect their workers.

#5 Everyone you meet has been working there less than 2 years and it isn't a startup.

#6 If all of the other employees look sullen and depressed. If you walk into the office area and feel like you've walked into a funeral service. Nobody's smiling, nobody's laughing. Nobody looks remotely happy or content.



Just turn around and walk back to your car. That is not a good place to be working at.

#7 The hiring manager who brought you in quit.

#8 "Were like a family"



"Be willing to work in a fast-paced environment"



This is just code for "we will guilt you into doing things beyond your job, and we are poorly managed"

#9 Oh man i feel like my work place is filled with red flags. Like tonight for example, we had a 16 yr old get fired for being drunk while on the job and unable to function. They fired the kid about a month ago, I show up today and that same kid who they fired got his job back and was at work tonight.



It's sad when a place of business is so hard up on finding workers that they will rehire a 16yr old drunk

#10 Being hired on the spot

#11 I had a job interview a long time ago where I asked if there was any office dress code. The response I got was, "Just try not to wear your gang colors all the time."

#12 There are some very very new workers and a group that has been there from the start,youre going to be treated like s**t by the latter.

#13 Extremely high pay for what is a very simple, low effort job.



Bonus points if they have a sign that says 'Now hiring' outside, year round.



This indicates that even with a high pay rate, they cant keep people on.

#14 Morning screaming and chants. Ringing a bell when you hit your quota.

#15 “Work hard, play hard” = “You won’t have a life outside the office, but we’ll pump you full of booze!”

#16 Trainers sleeping with the trainees.



Poor retention of staff.



Wine bottles in the toilet bins.



People constantly phoning in sick.



Companies that outsource majority of staff from agencies, 0 hour contracts are the norm.



Constantly having to speak with HR because of incorrect pay or not paid at all, bonus missing and all that s**t.



Companies not being able to supply all the kit needed for the job, you having to spend own money on kit.



Has a team specifically for beefing up its own reviews online.



An absolute huge team that deals with complaints and all things f****d.



I could go on but that’s kind of the flavour.

#17 One thing I look for when interviewing onsite is checking out peoples desks as I walk through the halls. If there are no personal effects or decor in workers cubicles, then that makes me think people just hate being there. I think if there are decorations, people are more comfortable and enjoy their job and workspaces and it's likely a more friendly place to work.

#18 If its a restaurant, the people from the kitchen don't eat there.



If its a store check how little they care if you do something incorrect. See how few attention they put in keeping things in order.



If its office work check how the workers look and move, their posture and body language. You can even smell the stink of stress and dispair

#19 I’ve seen it before, picture this:



Food, snacks, and beverages all day.

Alcohol, bought by the company, that you can have after five.



On-site gym, child care, movie theater, rec areas.



Play guitar? Bring it in and play a bit! Keep it at your desk!



Need a minute to mess around on the internet? Go for it!



Oh, and you have unlimited time off!!!! (As long as you can stay on top of your work)…



They. OWN. You.



Your life is now all there, as far as they are concerned.

#20 They’re looking for “rockstars”.

#21 When your supervisor and/or coworkers act like they think you hung the moon and stars by the end of the first month.



In my experience, this behavior just means that 1) they are two-faced backstabbers who talk s**t and spread rumors about you, and/or 2) they have very black-and-white thinking, and you’re handling a time bomb. Meaning if they think you’re an “amazing” person, and you do one little thing they don’t like such as make a mistake or ask them to correct something, they do a hard 180 and decide you deserve their eternal hatred.

#22 If a larger company buys your company out but says "Nothing is changing but the name and address that your paycheck is coming from" But then everything changes.

#23 A super low retention rate. Any place that's had multiple managers over a short period of time is a red flag

#24 High turnover. A team with 10% turnover in three years had a few bad employees. A team with 110% turnover in three years is a bad employer.

#25 Employers acting like they are doing a you a favor and they own you.

#26 If they have a black out period for PTO from November to January 2nd.

#27 If there is a staff parking lot and all the cars are older / beater cars besides the management/owners cars.

#28 If they're plastering "It's so much FUN to work here!", all over the place, RUN. I believe in good workplace morale, but if they have to advertise it, it's not.

#29 Conveniently small amount of Glassdoor reviews, all glowing.



Company I used to work for was awful, and they had loads of 1-star reviews (with a lot of substance behind them). Conveniently enough, they've all gone recently, to be replaced by a handful of 5-star ones.

#30 Team activities that happen every week. Casual fridays, team meetings, group presentations. Just let me do my job we don’t need to dress up for halloween at the office

#31 they’re all overly nice to you in the beginning and accommodate you, but once you get settled they do anything in their power to abuse you

#32 the safety inspector at your work is homer simpson

#33 This might be controversial, and its probably not universally applicable... but for the sake of something original: Nobody on staff really seem like they are "friends" with one another.



This comes from personal experience with a large portion of my life where I used to job hop a lot. I feel like I could always tell whether the job would be good or not within a few days of starting just by seeing how the staff interact with each other. If your co workers talk a fair amount about non-work related stuff, or have inside jokes or hang out OUTSIDE of work hours, those are all generally super good indicators of a really solid and happy workplace culture.



Every job I have ever had where the workers only discussed work and didn't seem to have any interest in a more casual work relationship all ended up being miserable jobs by the end of my time there.



There truly is a "vibe" to a workplace... It doesn't take long to pick up on. I have had really tough jobs (for example, being a dockhand) that were incredibly fun and fulfilling, as well as jobs that should have been incredibly fun (like a rock climbing instructor) become the complete opposite purely off the vibes of the team.

#34 Machinists , if the shop is dirty and disorganized, if the coolant is disgusting and stinky, if everyone working there looks pissed off or dead in the eyes, if the person walking you around talks about how smart and important they are. Do not work there

#35 They say "the Best Idea Wins" a lot. That's a great thing if true, but if they're advertising it, they're probably kidding themselves.

#36 When the contract includes the words “Reasonable Overtime”, without any definition of what “Reasonable Overtime” is……

#37 Jobs with no remote work flexibility, where applicable, of course.

#38 If you get asked in interviews about how you deal with workplace conflict and how you get along with difficult personalities. If they’re asking about how you deal with difficult customers, that’s one thing. If they basically ask how you handle a toxic work environment, it’s going to be a toxic work environment. I very naively learned this the hard way.

#39 Mass hiring. Meaning, there’s too many people leaving.

#40 Anxious junior staff, unhappy front line workers

#41 When the ad says they're looking for a "Team Player".



Every single company I have ever worked for, bar none, that has asked for a "Team Player" has now left me taking that to mean: "Someone who can be as dishonest as we are, just to make the Sale or keep the Lie alive".



No thanks. I'm not corruptible and will always stay honest, thank you very much.

#42 When everybody saying to you " Its s**t"