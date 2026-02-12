Scroll to see some of the most unhinged examples, and decide for yourself who crossed a line and who should take home the crown for chaotic comedy gold.

Basically, all the little things that may or may not have traumatized the men in their lives.

On TikTok , women are sharing confessions that run the full spectrum — from teasing a partner about a celebrity crush to convincing an ex to eat a whole jar of pepperoncini.

Other times, they’re more pointed like gaslighting or manipulating your partner to get out of a bad situation or prove a point.

Pranks in a relationship can be tricky. They can be playful and silly like hiding your partner’s favorite snack to get a laugh or switching the salt and sugar in the kitchen.

#1 I’d wear a specific perfume anytime we’d have “us time” so he associated that smell with it. Once he became obsessed with it, I’d wear it when he made me mad and not do anything and just watch him squirm.

#2 I told my ex once that he [soiled] himself and I had to wipe his [behind] when he drank too much and he didn’t drink the rest of our relationship lmao

#3 Anytime he said he was attracted to a celebrity on tv I said she looked like his sister

Some of these stories are lighthearted — a perfume trick here, a celebrity comparison there. But some are next-level psychotic. Like lying to a color-blind partner or letting someone eat dog treats. A survey in the UK found about one in nine couples say they love to prank each other on social media and share the reactions. About 48% of participants said the pranks were most often intended to scare the partner, while 23% said they were done to make them look silly. But even when couples treat pranks like fun online content, many still report friction as a result. About 68% of partners said those pranks had led to arguments.

#4 He went in for a kiss and I yelled “dude, mom told you to stop trying to kiss me!” EVERYONE LOOKED.

#5 I went through his phone and everything I found I told him “came to me in a dream” and he got real paranoid thinking I was some kind of psychic 😭

#6 My husband said Margot Robbie was attractive. From that point on I would “accidentally” say her name as Margo Rubio and he eventually subconsciously associated the two people. He no longer finds her attractive

Many women also shared stories of teasing, trolling, and humorous revenge tactics, which reminds me of the new breed of prank: clout-lighting. It’s a mix of clout chasing and gaslighting, where extreme practical jokes are pulled on partners to get views, likes, or followers. Some of them are harmless jokes, but a lot of them are aggressive, humiliating, and often calculated. Millions of people watch, because the more shocking they are, the more viral they will be. The original video posted on TikTok by a woman claiming she gaslit her ex-boyfriend for two years has over 1.2 million likes. It also has nearly 4,000 comments, mostly from other women sharing their own stories of how they traumatized their partners. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I asked my husband all seductively if he liked my new sweatpants and he was like yeah 😏 and then I revealed that they were his moms lol

#8 i told this man i was late on my period (literally 2 days). he made me mad that day and i said "we are mad at you." he was like "who's we?" i said "me and the baby"

#9 My ex was colorblind. I lied to him about colors a lot

In this list, there are also stories of women taking extreme measures to escape toxic or harmful relationships. Someone gaslit a partner into admitting infidelity, while another woman manipulated her ex to secure child support. In such cases, the tactics are less about cruelty and more about survival. Research shows that when a relationship is controlling or unsafe, women often use whatever tools they have to reclaim power and protect themselves. Sometimes they might also get creative to get out of dangerous situations.

#10 it was the first time i got really upset with him and while he was eating his pb&j sandwich i told him the jam looked like my period blood

#11 He has a crush on Millie Bobby Brown. I asked him, “do you have a crush on her because she looks like your sister or is there another reason?”

#12 An ex used to come back every couple of years and bother me…he was so mad that I “wouldn’t let him hit it” again and he said all of these really horrible things to try and hurt my feelings…so I went and kissed his brother (he had always told me I can never kiss his brother or he’d never speak to me again)…and then for years after that I gaslit them both and said it never happened and they were making it up. I convinced their whole family they were lying. Hahahaha I definitely kissed that fool

But why exactly do we like to watch, read or share such stories? It’s like peeking through a window you shouldn’t be looking through. Part of you wants to scroll away and pretend you didn’t see a thing. Another part of you is hooked, waiting for the next chaotic moment. ADVERTISEMENT It’s like reality TV but unfiltered and personal. There are no producers or scripts, it’s just humans being absurd and dramatic while the internet eats it up. Experts say it can be empathy that keeps us hooked to such stories. Commenters are usually split — some say fair dues are being given while others say it’s toxic behavior — but almost everyone keeps reading and watching.

#13 I caught my husband looking at edits of JLo. I didn’t tell him I knew, but now randomly I point out how his mom looks like JLo

#14 when i subconsiously know something they be doing (because i know how they look when they lie about random questions) but i don't have any evidence i just gaslight them that i know and make up some things like faking the evidence & they confess EVERYTIME

#15 my ex was so insistent we would eventually get back together after I left finally for cheating, drinking, etc and wanted to protect my kids. he kept backing out of child support - court and military mandated btw, so I made him think I missed him and just needed to learn to trust again. four years of manipulating this man to pay for stuff for the kids and one of our vacations before I finally told him it was never gonna happen. he helped me save for a new car and college and had no idea. it's been another 13 years and the dude still isn't over me.

In some cases, clout-lighting could be seen as a form of emotional cruelty. “Whether it's for a million subscribers on YouTube or a few hundred friends on Facebook, these videos have one aim - to incite laughter at the expense of the victim, who in some cases can be in some real distress,” says Paola Diana, a feminist campaigner and author. ADVERTISEMENT “The reactions to these pranks are always going to be extreme, so why would anyone want this shared with their family and friends, let alone the whole world? It's a way of making the victim of the prank look unstable.”

#16 One time my ex left his YEAR OLD SoundCloud on my phone because “he refused to pay when music is free” & you can’t listen on 2 devices on once, so I played music silently on my old phone so he was never able to listen to music…. Then after a month I just deleted the whole account. His years of music. ✨GONE✨

#17 I posted my random pictures on backpage and said I was looking for a "massage" and added his number to it. he kept getting spammed with calls and texts for weeks.

#18 I convinced my ex that eating an entire jar of Peperoncinis AND drinking all the juice would... erm... "make him larger." Not only did he eat all of them and drink all the juice, he bought more jars himself and continued this process for an entire week. Mind you, I told him to do this with just one jar. He ended up severely dehydrated from getting fire diarrhea which landed him in the hospital for IV fluids. Wish I was there to witness him explain the series of events in the ER

A prank is basically any planned surprise meant to scare, embarrass, or upset someone. Sometimes, the person on the receiving end wonders if they’re overreacting, especially if the person doing the prank brushes it off as a joke. Pranks might seem harmless, but they can dig up old trauma and make you feel constantly on edge. They can also affect the trust in a relationship. ADVERTISEMENT It can be even worse when videos of the prank are shared online for laughs.

#19 i said sueco was cute one time & my best friend was so disgusted she said he looked like my boy cousin. can confirm this does work , i now only see my boy cousin in sueco

#20 Till this day i comment really old cringe pics of him on his thrist trap tiktoks from random accounts and he would delete them and block me and i would just repeat from new account

#21 My ex used to accuse me of cheating all the time so when I broke up with him & he went to pick up his clothes, I scattered his stuff all over my driveway & mixed in random guy clothes that were left from a party I threw

In some cases, pranks can cross the line into emotional or psychological manipulation. They can also be a way for someone to try to control or intimidate you — it might give them a sense of power while leaving you anxious or uncomfortable. If a prank ever makes you feel uneasy or like you’re walking on eggshells, that’s a valid feeling. And it’s okay to call it out and protect yourself.

#22 my ex cheated on me with two girls who have red hair, his younger sister also has red hair….. i used that to my advantage

#23 my bf followed this random girl on ig so when we went to the same event as her i told him im gonna say hi and told her that my bf is a fan and he wants to take picture together with her AND I ALMOST DID but he begged me apologized and cried

#24 i gaslit a guy who liked me into thinking i was his cousin so he would stop

#25 The time I left my new phone case on the bedside table because I hadn’t swapped it over yet and asked him if he knew who’s phone case it was? It was then I finally confirmed and discovered he had cheated on me

#26 I use to gaslight my bf into thinking he had skid marks on his underwear. Before bed he’d ask me for a back massage. He’d lay on the bed in just his underwear and I’d go wow you didn’t wipe good. And I wouldn’t get off him so he could check and it would send him into orbit. He’s so clean that the thought of that happening would give him so much anxiety. Thankful to say he’s never had skid marks

#27 I puked in the bathtub once & made my husband believe it was him lmao

#28 he embarrassed me in public so I called his mom✨️imagine Ron Weasleys letter in the middle of a crowded bar

#29 If they start eating the cookies, who am I to tell them they are dog treats?

#30 I told my husband he farted the first night we slept together and I pretended to not hear it. It keeps him humble

#31 My ex thought that I wasn’t over him, and so for several months, he would take me and my best friend on shopping trips. We spent about a grand each time

#32 our friend group convinced my ex that blinker fluid was real by deliberately mentioning it when talking about cars, when it was time for him to buy a car we were waiting to sign the papers and whatnot, told him “omg make sure it comes with blinker fluid” bro went to ask the salesman, laughs out loud and tells everyone to come around so he could tell them what he just asked

#33 I was supposed to get my hair done at 8:30 am (my stylist rescheduled) but when my husband woke up at 9:30 as I was making breakfast for the kids, his first question was "what happened to your hair appt?" I said well since you were still asleep, I canceled it 😂 he went back to work tonight but I walked him like a dog these last few days hahaha he felt so bad but I haven't told him the truth yet lol

#34 We had a matching ring, and one day we had a fight and I “threw” it away from the 4th floor. He went on to search for it later, but couldn’t find it (obviously lol). Then i pretend to find the ring and like “oh it’s here” lol the whole point was to make him look for it while I was still mad lol

#35 with my ex, he is Guatemalan so him and his mom were VERY spiritual and believe in bad spirits. so i bought a bluetooth light bulb and for MONTHSSS i would randomly turn the lights on/off and he would come out of the bedroom FREAKED TF OUT. his mom came over and was putting bowls of water with lime around the house 🤣 he was CONVINCED our apartment was haunted

#36 I convinced my ex that eating guacamole every day for a year and sending proof to the Mexican embassy was a way to get a Mexican passport

#37 he was really grossed out by the eyes that grow on potatoes, so whenever he was being rude, I would just stare at him like this 😳 and I'd just say "potato eyes". would freak him the heck out and he'd apologize.

#38 I sent my ex a photo of a wasian child (5 years old) and mailed the photo and a letter to him and his parents to tell him I’m one of the girls he got pregnant and that he’ll never get to see this child because she was adopted out to a family who wouldn’t compromise her rights under this presidency. His dad was also adopted, and he has bad memories about being adopted, so

#39 My ex was my teacher, let’s just say I wasn’t his 1st victim. I had him convinced that I had personal connections with the fbi and that’s how I knew personal details about all the victims from years ago, plus how I knew he was cheating on me during our “relationship”.

#40 One time my ex told me how much money his dad makes (a lot) and I said “damn is he single”

#41 My husband’s celebrity crush, I’d say “Wow, she’s beautiful! Her resemblance to your mom is unreal!” Yeah, he didn’t like that. Mind you they looked nothing alike

#42 When my ex and I broke up I hadn’t had my period in the last few months we were together (I have REALLY irregular periods) and I told him “I’m busy bc I’m getting an abortion rn” when he messaged me a few weeks later even though I had already gotten my period

#43 Sometimes when I’m mad I tell my husband he hit me in the face in his sleep and I get sympathy for a day lol

#44 My ex was annoyed at how I was folding socks while he was doing nothing so he comes up to me to teach me how to fold socks. I kept telling him I didn’t understand his way until he almost finished folding the socks. I understood just fine

#45 My bf was allergic to cats,but saw his allergist regularly for shots...small exposures to allergens to build tolerance.I put cat hair in the pillowcases...&he now has 3 cats with his new gf.

#46 I had an ex keep trying to come back so I'd pretend to be in to him and ghost him before meeting up.. every time. this happened at least 3x. let's see if he finally got it this time!!

#47 My ex wouldnt take no for an answer after I kept telling him I didn't want to be intimate that night. Kept trying and wouldn't stop. I convinced him he was feeling kinda warm, that he may have a fever and kept asking if he felt ok. Man was very sick that week. I brought him all kinds of soup and helped him feel better. Only to convince him towards the end of the week he was still running a fever. He was "sick" for 3 weeks

#48 my ex had an irrational fear of people spitting in his food. so when he'd P me off I'd wait for him to make food before asking him "how is it? as if I'd done something to it, he gave so many meals to his dogs

#49 I had the biggest crush on Skeet Ulrich & my cousin said he looks like my uncle & me & my ocd haven’t been happy since.

#50 My ex annoyed me and so I told him I cursed the chicken sandwich he was about to order and then said “I know your still going to order it to prove that my curse didn’t work, but the chicken sandwich isn’t going to be good and then you’re always going to wonder if it was because I did curse it” and that’s exactly what happened

#51 i told my ex he was saying a girls name in his sleep as an excuse to wake him up in the middle of the night to confront him about him cheating on me. i had just gone through his phone

#52 I had an ex who cheated on me with 5 girls and was in a secret relationship for three months. So I dated his cousin that he was very close with. He was very jealous

#53 my ex asked me how my new bf and i were doing and i made sure to throw in "yeah, we are waiting a while before moving in together. i don't want to make that mistake again". he was the only person i had ever moved in with

#54 My ex cheated on me and I told him I was pregnant and blocked him on everything (I was on my period)

#55 i told my current bf the towel he used off the ground to wipe his face was just used to clean the toilet and needed to be thrown out & he was immediately gagging

#56 told my ex i was delayed for 3 days. same day me and my friends went for a drink. i told him “me and ur kid are gonna get drunk tonight” as a joke, he replied “don’t drink that’s bad for the baby”

#57 I asked my man if he thought i really looked like my dad and he said EXACTLY like him. I replied "okay, so I want you to imagine my dad while kissing me"

#58 My boyfriend is significantly taller than me (I’m 4’11 and he’s 6’5) we went to a basketball game and I told him, when does this end, I have a curfew. the look on his face is priceless

#59 My man was gushing over an actress and I said she looked like his sister and now he won’t watch movies with her in it. Yes. She’s beautiful, but you doing too much so I had to ruin it for him.

#60 I wish I had a meaner story but my ex husband used to always walk way in front of me so one time he was looking on his phone while walking way in front of me and I didn’t tell him he was going to walk through a bunch of sprinklers and he got so mad and I said I didn’t see them either

#61 I walked in on my man sniffing my unerwear that just came out the drier and I said “why tf you smelling my sisters underwear” he looked so disgusting and throw the underwear across the room. Had me rolling

#62 i used to catch spiders and put them in his medicine bottles and then he'd have to ask me to get rid of the spiders for him cause im not afraid of them and he is 🥰 he was always so confused how they got in there but grateful

#63 I used to say another man showed me songs that my ex clearly showed me just to watch him go a little insane every time

#64 The girl he cheated on me with was losing interest in him after we broke up so I offered to write her a letter letting her know I was moving on and hoped they had a happy life together. She dumped him as soon as she read it.

#65 I gaslit him into believing I was in the same room when he opened up a spicy text from another woman. In reality I went through his phone.

#66 When I first dated my husband he grabbed a bra and smelled it and was like oh yeaaaa I was like its my mom's... and yes it was my mom's! he threw it so fast 😂 I remind him of it here and there and its been 14 years

#67 sometimes when my fiance is getting ready I just walk in the room look him up and down and give him a subtle look of disgust and the walk out. It works even better when he asks " what" and i quickly say "nothing! you look good today", he freaks out for the next 20 minutes, changing his clothes and looking in a mirror trying to figure out if he looks weird. its pretty fun

#68 I convince my ex that his patchy beard was actually full and that his long hair looked good on him

#69 My ex kissed me once on video and my response was “best big brother ever”

#70 this dude ghosted me and came back years later trying to apologize and planned a date for valentine’s day so i pretended to be into it for a few days before i blocked him

#71 I conditioned my bf to kiss me every time I say I love you when we are in person he doesn’t even notice

#72 I gaslight my ex the entire relationship 3 years that I couldn’t wink 😂😂😂 It’s like an ongoing joke in my friend group!!

#73 i flirted with a guy whose tinder profile showed he worked at a liquor store because my party was low on booze and i sweet talked him into coming to my dorm with a bottle, implying i'd "thank him". he showed up, was very surprised to see a dozen or more drunk college kids, i took the bottle and said thanks! have a good night 😁 and bodily turned away from him

#74 One morning my husband woke up with his forehead hurting and had a bruise, he said “aww man, I probably hit the wall in my sleep” I told him he needs to be more careful and maybe we should move the bed..it was me that accidentally elbowed him reaching for the blanket in the middle of the night

#75 I said “go kiss your other sister” out loud in church we were with all his family and they were joking around that I’m his sister

#76 i catfished mine and sent him with girly drinks to a random persons house

#77 My husband got super drunk on our wedding night and got sick. I was 8 months pregnant and after trying to get him into bed, I left him sleeping on the toilet and I laid down just for a few minutes. I ended up sleeping all night and waking up at 6 the next morning to him passed out with his head on the toilet seat and one hand dangling in the water. I convinced him it was just an hour after we got home, he cleaned himself up, went to bed and slept most of the day. I got to watch tv and eat my cravings in peace

#78 I used to purposely show pictures of very HOT trans women / gay and would wait for him to say they were attractive then told them they/them weren’t a cis woman HED FLIPPP ( he was extremely gay phobic )

#79 till this day i like to embarrass my boyfriend by acting like he's a stranger following me everywhere in public. he hates it