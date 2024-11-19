ADVERTISEMENT

Babysitting can be fun, but let’s face it, most of us won’t take hours out of our spare time for free. The one exception many people make is for their friends and family. It takes a village, or so they saying goes. So if you happen to have some particularly creative hobby, it would seem like a no-brainer to bring along some supplies.

A woman asked if she was wrong to not give her friend’s child free paints after spending the day doing crafts with her. Netizens shared their advice, thoughts and some gave some suggestions on how to approach situations like this in the future.

Arts and crafts are a great babysitting activity

Share icon

Image credits: towfiqu98 / envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman refused to just leave her materials with her friend’s child

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Elet / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: masterwoodhandler

The woman shared some details with commenters

Most folks thought she was in the right

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But a few thought she was exaggerating the situation