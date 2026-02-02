ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, Madolline Gourley showed the internet a travel “hack” that doesn’t involve credit card points or sleeping in airports: she swaps accommodation for caring for someone’s cat. It’s a setup built on trust (and very specific feeding schedules), and it turns constant movement into something slower and oddly homey. No matter what city she lands in, there’s usually a furry little roommate waiting to judge her unpacking skills.

When Bored Panda interviewed Madolline three years ago, she was lining up cat sits through platforms like TrustedHousesitters and documenting her trips on her blog One Cat at a Time, estimating she’d saved around $28,000 on accommodation and already cared for roughly 50 cats since starting in 2017.

Since then, the passport stamps have kept coming. And so have the cats, with her estimating she’s cared for just over 100 over the years. So our team has reached out to Madolline again to hear what has changed behind the scenes—and what her cat-sitting-and-travel lifestyle looks like today.

More info: Instagram | onecatatatime.co