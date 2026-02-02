ADVERTISEMENT

A few years ago, Madolline Gourley showed the internet a travel “hack” that doesn’t involve credit card points or sleeping in airports: she swaps accommodation for caring for someone’s cat. It’s a setup built on trust (and very specific feeding schedules), and it turns constant movement into something slower and oddly homey. No matter what city she lands in, there’s usually a furry little roommate waiting to judge her unpacking skills.

When Bored Panda interviewed Madolline three years ago, she was lining up cat sits through platforms like TrustedHousesitters and documenting her trips on her blog One Cat at a Time, estimating she’d saved around $28,000 on accommodation and already cared for roughly 50 cats since starting in 2017.

Since then, the passport stamps have kept coming. And so have the cats, with her estimating she’s cared for just over 100 over the years. So our team has reached out to Madolline again to hear what has changed behind the scenes—and what her cat-sitting-and-travel lifestyle looks like today.

More info: Instagram | onecatatatime.co

#1

Fluffy cat playing outdoors with a red leaf on its face, part of adorable cat-sitting photos shared by a traveler.

Madolline Gourley Report

9points
POST

Asked how her experience with cat sitting and traveling has changed over the past three years, she told Bored Panda: “This is a really interesting question because I was told by U.S. immigration officers that unpaid house and pet sitting requires a work visa, despite the fact that I am not being paid to house sit. This really complicated things for me because I had house and cat sits booked that I had to cancel. Since then, I only house and cat sit in places where I am authorized to work.”
    #2

    Woman cat-sitting with a gray cat resting on a scratching post, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments and travel lifestyle.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Fluffy cat lounging on a wooden table next to a laptop and a cat-themed notebook, showing adorable cat-sitting moment.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    7points
    POST
    “That’s why I chose to get a working holiday visa for Canada, so I could house and cat sit without issues, and also have the option to get a paid job if I wanted. Unfortunately, the U.S. doesn’t offer a working holiday visa, nor does the U.S. government issue work visas specifically for house and pet sitting.”
    #4

    Adorable ginger and white cat sitting by the window, showcasing cute moments from cat-sitting experiences.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    7points
    POST
    #5

    Fluffy cat sleeping peacefully on a couch next to a laptop in a cozy cat-sitting home setting.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    6points
    POST

    She shared some of the most memorable moments or cats from this new batch of photos: “I’ve met some of the most memorable cats in recent years. Henry and Josie from Toronto stand out. Henry loves human food, and I even have videos of him stealing some of my McDonald’s fries and the soft-boiled egg from my ramen.”

    #6

    Black and white long-haired cat with green eyes lying on wooden floor while being cat-sat in a home.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Close-up of an adorable cat being held by a person, highlighting cat-sitting and living in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST

    “His adoptive sister Josie isn’t as interested in human food, but she absolutely loves blankets. Their home had blankets everywhere just for her, and she would even nap under them on a 35°C day. Every night, they would sleep on either side of me, and if I slept in or took a nap, they usually joined me. Their owners even had ‘Henry’ and ‘Josie’ T-shirts made, and they gave me a ‘Henry’ one when I sat for them a second time. After caring for Henry, I now really want a ginger cat of my own.”

    #8

    Two cats resting inside an open pink suitcase while being cared for by a cat-sitting traveler.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Fluffy white and orange cat with bright eyes sitting on a kitchen countertop during cat-sitting.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST

    She also shared another memorable pair: “Another memorable pair were Ragdoll siblings Jaws and Killer. Much like Little Dolly Parton, these two have very unique names. They remind me of marshmallows or clouds because they’re so fluffy, soft, and sweet. I’ve looked after them three or four times, and the last time I cared for them, the owner messaged me saying something like, ‘Jaws has spent all day looking for you! She misses Maddie!’”

    #10

    Black and white cat lying stretched out on wooden floor in a cozy home, cat-sitting from a traveler.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Orange cat standing on its hind legs on a wooden floor, looking curiously at a peeled banana held nearby.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST

    And there was another duo she’s returned to again and again: “Maisy and Klaus from Melbourne, Australia, are another unforgettable duo. I’ve cared for them three times now, including Christmas 2024 and Christmas 2025. They were found as kittens discarded in a cardboard box along with two siblings. All four ended up at a local rescue. Maisy and Klaus were adopted together, and the other two kittens found forever homes with other people. Maisy and Klaus love to follow you around and see what you’re doing. They’re quite cheeky, but I put that down to them still being young. They’re only a little over one year old now. Both of them enjoy chewing cardboard boxes, destroying one of the lounge chairs, and birdwatching from the home office.”
    #12

    Close-up of a sleepy orange tabby cat lying on a bed, showcasing adorable cat sitting moments in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Siamese cat with blue eyes sitting on a chair armrest while being cared for by a traveler cat-sitting in homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST

    Madolline also described a more unexpected moment from a sit in Perth, Australia: “A more heartwarming memory that comes to mind is when I had just started a house sit in Perth, Australia. About two hours after the owners left for the airport, I heard a really odd meow coming from outside. Given these cats were indoor–outdoor cats, I thought maybe one of them had been locked out and wanted to come in. I went downstairs to find it wasn’t either of the cats I was looking after. It was a fluffy grey cat. I put some food and water out for him, and the dry food was gone within seconds.”

    #14

    Fluffy gray and white cat lounging on a metal balcony railing, part of adorable cat-sitting travel photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Gray cat with green eyes resting on a blanket with a small pink ball balanced on its head, adorable cat-sitting moment.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    5points
    POST

    “The owners didn’t recognize this cat, so I decided to post in a local lost pets group on Facebook. The post got a lot of interest, but I wasn’t able to find his owner. Someone from a local rescue messaged me and came over a few days later to take the cat to the shelter she fosters for. That Friday afternoon, the foster career and I walked around the neighborhood putting up ‘Is this your cat?’ fliers.”
    #16

    White and tabby cat lying on a grey couch, showing adorable paws while being cat-sat in a cozy home setting.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Sleeping brown tabby cat resting comfortably in a soft bed, showcasing adorable moments of cat-sitting and pet care.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST

    Asked if she has noticed anything different in herself or her approach since the last article, she told Bored Panda: “As I said in response to question one, I am now aware of the visa and working rules around house and pet sitting, so I only house and pet sit where I am authorized to work. I was able to get a two-year working holiday visa for Canada, which allowed me to spend 10–11 months in Canada in between returning home to Australia for a few months at a time. I would’ve done between 10 and 15 sits all over the country, and I was able to get a remote job for a Canadian travel company, which meant I could continue on with my house-sitting adventures and earn money at the same time. I also formed some close friendships with the people I house sat for in Canada, and I would love to go back and see them.”
    #18

    Siamese cat sitting on wooden table next to a brass lamp, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments from traveler visits.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Two fluffy cats resting on a cozy bed, showcasing adorable moments of cat-sitting and travel lifestyle.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST

    When we inquired if Madolline was met with any challenges or surprises she didn’t expect, she said: “I have looked after a handful of problematic cats in recent years. The owners didn’t reveal the true extent of the issues and/or the ‘quirks’ of their cats’ personalities. While I love looking after cats, it can really ruin the experience when people aren’t upfront about these kinds of things.”
    #20

    Fluffy white cat lying on a pebble floor in a bathroom, featured in cat-sitting and traveler photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Gray cat licking its paw while relaxing by a sunny window, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST

    “Some owners also expect a lot from what is essentially an unpaid labor arrangement. House-sitting ads now say things like their pet can’t be left alone for more than two hours at a time, or the owners want their sitter to pay for utilities. New house and pet sitters might think these kinds of rules are commonplace, when house and pet sitting is meant to be a fair exchange.”
    #22

    Close-up of an orange cat resting on a bed, illustrating adorable moments from cat sitting in others homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Two cats sitting on a tiled floor indoors, highlighting adorable moments of cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST

    Our team also wanted to know if she had any advice she’d give to someone who wants to combine travel with pet care, she said: “I recently published a new frequently asked questions post on my website and I think it gives would-be house and pet sitters some good insight into things they might want to know about house sitting. House and pet sitting has also become a lot more competitive. While this isn’t a problem for me, it does make it difficult for people starting out when they have no reviews. My final bit of advice, as always, would be to ensure you love pets.”
    #24

    Gray cat with green eyes resting under a red blanket on a knitted sweater while cat-sitting in someone else's home

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Close-up of an adorable cat sitting on a blanket in a cozy home, part of cat-sitting traveler photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Siamese cat with dark ears and paws lounging playfully on a wooden chair, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Tabby cat cuddling and resting its paw on a person's arm in a home, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Tabby cat wearing a collar, sitting on a cushioned chair outdoors, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Cat-sitting traveler's cat with head inside a leopard-print backpack on wooden floor indoors.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Fluffy cat with green eyes lying on a carpet near wooden floor, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Person petting a relaxed orange tabby cat resting in a soft bed, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Gray long-haired cat with yellow eyes lying on wooden floor, capturing adorable moments of cat-sitting and travel.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Fluffy white cat with blue eyes lying on a pebble-patterned floor, highlighting adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    A fluffy cat with amber eyes resting on a patterned pillow, illustrating cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    White cat with green eyes lounging on a textured blanket in a cozy home, cat-sitting and travel concept.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Gray and white cat sitting on a cozy orange blanket in a living room, part of cat-sitting travel photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Fluffy gray and white cat with green eyes sitting on a blue cushion while being cared for by a cat-sitting traveler.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Black and white long-haired cat lounging on furniture, featured in adorable cat-sitting and traveler photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Close-up of a fluffy white cat with green eyes resting indoors during cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Gray and white cat with green eyes lying in a cardboard box during cat-sitting while traveler stays in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Fluffy white and beige cat resting on a cozy blanket, highlighting adorable moments of cat-sitting for travelers.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Gray and white cat lying in a cardboard box while cat-sitting in other people's homes on a wooden floor.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Tabby cat lying on wooden table, showcasing adorable moments from traveler cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Siamese cat with blue eyes resting on a wooden surface, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments during travel.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Two gray cats with bright eyes sitting on a kitchen table, captured in a cozy cat-sitting home environment.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Gray and white cat sitting on a colorful table in a kitchen, illustrating cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Siamese cat sitting comfortably inside a worn cardboard box, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments for travelers.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Orange and white cat resting on a pink blanket, featured in photos about cat-sitting and traveler living in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Tabby cat relaxing on a wooden barrel while cat-sitting in other people's homes, showcasing adorable pet moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Siamese cat with gray paws perched on wooden table edge in a cozy home while cat-sitting and traveling.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Close-up of a tabby cat with green eyes sitting indoors while being cared for by a traveler cat-sitting in other homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Close-up of a cat lying on a bed, showcasing an adorable moment from cat-sitting while living in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Orange cat resting beside a laptop, illustrating adorable moments from cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Orange and white cat sitting on a washing machine indoors, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments for travelers.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Tabby cat climbing wall-mounted cat furniture in a cozy home, showcasing cat-sitting and traveler lifestyle moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Orange and white cat with golden eyes inside a blue play tunnel, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Gray cat with green eyes sitting inside a cardboard box, one of the adorable cats from cat-sitting and traveler photos.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Two fluffy cats with bushy tails entering a cardboard box, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments at home.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    Cat sitting traveler's adorable beige cat resting on a patterned cushion between brown leather couches.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Orange tabby cat sitting on a wooden desk, looking curious with head tilted in a home office setting.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Black and white cat with long fur resting indoors while a traveler cat-sits in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #62

    Gray cat sitting indoors on a wooden surface, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Fluffy cat with green eyes lying stretched out on a couch, highlighting adorable cat-sitting moments at other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Cat-sitting traveler resting on couch with a gray cat lying on their back in a cozy living room setting.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    Orange tabby cat sniffing a piece of bread inside a cozy home while cat-sitting by a traveler on a wooden table.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    Close-up of a tabby cat lounging on a bed, highlighting the theme of cat-sitting in other people's homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    Tabby cat sitting on a wooden table in a garden, showcasing adorable cat-sitting moments from travelers' homes.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Tabby cat sitting on a black chair inside a modern home, highlighting adorable cat-sitting and traveler lifestyle.

    Madolline Gourley Report

    1point
    POST

