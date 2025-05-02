“Marriage is slavery,” that’s the thesis of a viral TikTok video that’s causing a stir online, prompting strong reactions on the ever more apparent “cultural divide.”
MJ Gray, a self-described “supermodel billionaire,” based in Texas, didn’t mince words in her clip, pleading with women to reject the institution of marriage altogether, and framing it as a historical tool of female oppression.
“Marriage was the act of making women property,” she said, comparing it to the practice of arranged marriages of the past. “Marriage was the property transfer of a woman between her father and her husband. Regardless of how you feel about it, that’s the fact.”
Her marriage rant resonated with a large segment of her audience, part of a growing wave of content some are dubbing “red pill for women.”
Video of model warning women to not get married goes viral amid wave of “red pill content”
In stark contrast to traditional “red pill” content aimed at men—which paints women as hypergamous and untrustworthy—Gray’s video echoes the inverse: men are portrayed as inherently controlling and likely to diminish women’s independence and potential.
“There’s a reason women have been socially conditioned to believe that if we’re not married or chosen by a man, we’re worthless,” the model continued. “I relish the idea of being single. I do not want to have any children.”
Gray then confidently states, “the reason why you see divorce rates rise is because women finally have agency over whether or not we stay in these marriages,” a claim that contradicts official US Census data.
“From 2008 to 2022, the national divorce rate declined from just over 10.0 to about 7.0,” a 2024 report informs.
This, however, doesn’t mean that the institution has become any more popular, as the same paper recognizes that marriage rates have stagnated during the same period.
Regardless of data, her message resonated deeply with her viewers.
“As a happily married woman I can still say… you’re not wrong,” one wrote.
“I’m married, and actually love my marriage, but I agree with you. It’s actually dangerous unless the person is your best friend,” another replied.
Both male and female versions of the “red pill” come to a similar conclusion: the opposite sex is not to be trusted
While some outlets have praised Gray’s perspective as empowering and liberating, critics have pointed out the irony that both the male and female versions of the “red pill” ideology ultimately land in the same place: total skepticism of marriage and deep distrust of the opposite sex.
According to research by the University of Pompeu Fabra in Spain, this phenomenon comes as a result of the way social media and the internet promote and reward certain types of content, creating “echo chambers” along the way due to an excessive focus on approval metrics.
“These platforms make it easy for consumers to signal their approval. Thumbs up! Heart! Retweet! But there’s no thumbs down,” Elizaveta Konovalova, who worked with the researchers, wrote.
“The implications are clear—the design of some of the most popular social media platforms reward extreme opinions, in the absence of a ‘dislike’ option.”
Platforms such as YouTube also reward comments with the most “likes,” putting them front and center while at the same time hiding controversial or nuanced statements.
Researchers explain the growing divide is a direct result of the way social media rewards certain types of content
According to Konovalova, the phenomenon may actually be detrimental to those it claims to represent.
“Our work implies that social media feedback mechanisms encourage messages of hate and prejudice to remain and to be shared,” she explained.
“Because objections to these extreme opinions are relatively obscured, both the creators and victims see a skewed version of reality.”
Social media’s algorithmic incentives reward extremism, and voices like Gray’s rise to prominence in the same way that controversial male influencers like Andrew Tate have—by presenting personal liberation as a binary, all-or-nothing battle between the sexes.
On one side, men are being told to “never settle down,” and that women are constantly on the lookout for a more financially stable, taller, more powerful partner regardless of how noble and caring they are.
Women, on the other hand, are warned to “never marry” because men will control them, take away their ability to make their own decisions, develop, and lead a fulfilling life.
Beyond the internet, this phenomenon has translated into a measurable ideological divide in countries such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.
According to a 2024 poll by the Survey Center on American Life, women have become increasingly liberal since 2010, while men have either remained stable in their views or become more conservative depending on the country.
“Final boss feminism.” Grey’s video was a resounding success among her audience
She seems very pleased with herself and wants us all to know she has very high self esteem. It's a shame she's not bright enough to acknowledge that her way is not the only path to happiness.
I was going to say something similar. I don't think women-or anyone, really-should feel made to get married and have children. If that is what you want and everyone in the relationship is treated well and happy (at least much of the time) then more power to you. I would also say to young people do not completely rely on your partner. Keep skills, and maybe even a job, and a way to support yourself should something happen.
Everyone's entitled to their own opinion and usually the way they choose to live (depending on the country they live in and the family they are born into). That doesn't give them the right to try to force their way onto others. Why would anyone take advice from a 20 something that probably hasn't had a marriage proposal yet? She thinks that marriage now equals past arranged marriages? Does she even know what arranged marriage means? Anyone that takes her advice needs to have their head examined. She thinks, and I am assuming she lives in the USA, it's a "privilege that I get to choose to not have to bear children". I don't know what country she lives in, but if she's in the USA and she gets pregnant, depending on what state she lives in (like Texas) she doesn't get a choice. She'll either have that baby or die.
