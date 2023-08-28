When they’re nice and cozy, like the abhorrent parasitic tick, they show their true colors and just whale on you with the worst views ever known to humanity. Let’s look at some experiences that women have had with these “red-pilled” gentlemen.

Who doesn’t love talking to a guy whose regard of womankind is slightly lower than that of stray dogs? They’re always sneaky, too, right? They won’t open up about their godawful views until you’ve sat down, had a drink or two, and have let your guard down.

#1 I'm married so it doesn't have much impact on me personally in my daily life. However, if anything were to happen to my husband, I'd be single and celibate for the rest of my days on this planet.

#2 I've noticed, aside from redpill stuff, that society has become harder for EVERYONE to live in, but they act like it's only them.



It's more expensive, people are working so much harder for less. Lonelyness is off the charts for EVERYONE. But they see that more women have community and support. They see women only shelters and suicide rates for men and think "Hmph!! Why do THEY get extra help?!" What they fail to see is women get these things because of other women. WE built these spaces, we volunteer, we go out of our way for others because of compassion and empathy.



Men are the ones who see what we have and then want it too. I see so many men talk about having a girlfriend as if it will actually solve any of their problems, but it's all selfish. "I'll have some to love ME and raise my sense of self worth! To hug, to cuddle, to f**k, to cook and clean" providing for us is all they need to do, right? Wrong. We are also working people who have our own wants, needs, and aspirations. They come into relationships, incompetant about the give and take required. They want maid mommys.



What they need is to do away with the toxic masculinity bs so many of them say they're oppressed by, work on their empathy, and make their own friends and community and stop trying to leech it from or destroy it for women. Litterally, just do better, be better. Actually put effort in, cause growth doesn't just fall onto your lap

#3 Yes



After dealing with a redpiller in the wild I am now way more hesitant to get involved with a man

#4 I gotta say, I don't lose all hope for men when I see a post where a woman talks about her s****y experiences with men or male partners.



But I **DO** start losing hope and respect for men when I see what they comment on those kinds of posts

#5 Ex-lady, so take my input with a grain of salt as I am read as a man 100% of the time. But one thing I noticed after transitioning is that the type of men who would give me the heebie jeebies as a woman turned out to be WORSE than I could have imagined. When in the presence of other men they tend to say what they really think, and their hatred of women shapes basically their entire worldview. If you get that gut feeling a guy is a misogynist, chances are you aren't just right, but that he's even more of a terrible person than he's letting on.

#6 I think, more generally, the internet has affected my attraction to men.



Men seem to think everyone on the internet is a man, so they feel comfy saying all that misogynist s**t that apparently most of them believe very openly. The internet made 'locker room talk' public and I've been judging men for it since then.

#7 It has made me very leery of dating, and if a man does anything red-pillish, such as trying to lower my confidence, pouf, I'm gone. Interestingly, it has made me reexamine my unconscious assumption of the desirability of being in a couple. I find being on my own, with the company of lots of platonic friends, peaceful, fun and fulfilling.

#8 I refuse to f**k with any dude who has conservative, moderate, Christian or apolitical in a dating profile. I also will bail any time anyone says anything about alpha, beta, or sigma males. And any sort of negging will get them tossed. I mostly date queer people these days, if I do at all.

#9 Oh 100% yes. I used to not care much about politics, basically: "don't encroach on the rights of others" was my only rule, but now I won't date anyone who isn't a liberal who supports feminism. It makes me scared, honestly. I want kids tremendously, but I don't know if I'll be able to find a male partner who I feel I can trust enough to do that with.

#10 It wasn't the redpill that erased any interest or trust in men, it was men. They've always been like this, redpill just lets them be honest.



Lord love him, my dad did not (does not) know what to do with a daughter, so he always treated me like a slightly weaker son. I grew up with the knowledge that it might take me longer to do strength related tasks, but I would get that couch moved, that tire changed, that box up the stairs, etc. I was expected to be just as independent and dependable as my brothers. And the few times my brothers tried to treat me less than because I was a girl, I proved them wrong. (Ah, brothers, bless their hearts. They are stronger, I'm sneakier.)



Then I encountered men and boys who genuinely did see me as "less". Men and boys, coworkers and teachers and casual acquaintances who blink and look shocked when I talk back, when I hold the door for them, when I give them advice or joke around when them.... Yknow, when I dare to be a person treating them like a person.



It took years to figure out it was a "them, not me" problem, and took a page out of their book and "went my own way". I prefer women, socially and romantically.



In short, by the time redpill came around, I had already lost any interest in men as friends or acquaintances.

#11 My generation is a bit old for the redpill movement which seems (to me) to be more for the younger crowd. HOWEVER, I’ve had enough experience with men of my own generation to be put off by the garden variety misogyny that seems to lurk just below the surface for so many of them. I am still attracted to men but I am not interested in being in a relationship with one.

#12 Early in my current relationship I noticed a used tear gas canister on my partners shelf. Thought it was a little reg flaggy. Asked about it, during a George Floyd protest it was thrown near him (he’s a corn-fed midwestern white boy), grabbed it diffused it in a fountain and put it his backpack. At the end of the story he said something like ‘some people hang bucks/fish, I keep social justice trophies’. In grad school he testified against two male students in his program that were found to have harassed (19) and assault (3) women. There are good men out there that are true genuine allies that support women and POC. Hope red pillers choke on it

#13 Absolutely. If a man uses any of that language/incel speak I immediately leave. I won’t entertain that. It can spiral quickly as well and I’m not interested in jeopardizing my safety in any way.



I take care to not swipe on people who use incel dogwhistles in their profiles or who claim to be politically conservative or even moderate because men who are “moderate” have learned that if they outright say they’re conservative, they won’t get laid.



Men get worse and worse each year. All men, I don’t even care anymore. Until a man proves to me otherwise with his actions and behavior, it’s easier to assume he’s dangerous and hates women. Men constantly say that women are emotional but I haven’t heard of a woman beating their spouse senseless because their precious football team lost. Even some men that I thought were “normal” got so huffy about the Barbie movie and instantly I understood that they simply hid their depravity behind their “normal” facade.





Edit: ALL men. Die mad about it. I don’t care if that makes me sexist or a misandrist lmao.

#14 Yes. It’s impacting how men of all ages treat women. When I was single it was the reason I got off the dating apps. It’s also why I go out of my way not to engage with men in public.



The entitlement and creepy, aggressive behavior is awful. I used to travel a lot for work so I spent a lot of time in places where you meet men. I remember when you’d be having dinner at a bar and have a nice conversation with a man, a bit of a laugh, a few drinks and then go your separate ways. There was a sort of camaraderie. Something happened and more and more men started treating women like they are prey they are entitled to. It’s scary out there. And they are so rude and mean. It’s totally crazy the stuff I’ve had total strangers say to me.



And let me tell you, married men are the absolute worse. They are so gross and pushy. It used to be you’d be able to have a chat with a married man and know he likely wouldn’t hit on you. I will not engage with married men anymore. If women had any idea what their husbands are getting up to out in the world. I will never date a man who travels for work. Ever. If you’re married to a business traveler, especially a middle age one, you should regularly get STD tested.

#15 I really can’t come up with any reason that I would date again. My single life is just so free and uncomplicated. All of the men I’ve ever been with have been more of a burden in my life.

The upside for me just wasn’t there compared to what I had to sacrifice.

#16 I used to be Christian Conservative and my ex bf at the time was very much so into 4chan while getting more and more extreme right wing as the years went on.



We were together for 8 years. A lot of bull s**t happened in that amount of time, but I stayed because he had me so convinced that a civil war was going to break out, that the right was going to have to fight for their own land and new country, that eventually we would have to *literally* fight for our rights, and that he was going to protect me during this eventual war. I thought, well if it's going to happen, at least I'll be with someone that knows how to protect me. Saying this all now makes me cringe inside.



Anyway, my current partner is liberal, a feminist, and a Marine. He helped me de-brainwash myself and has really helped me see the light. He is also accepting of the fact that I am attracted to women. If there were ever an actual war and all hell broke loose, I know for a fact I would be in much better hands now than I would have ever been if I stayed with my ex.



All of this to say, redpillers are scary. I would date exclusively women if something were to ever happen to my current partner because I could never risk even dating another redpiller. Conservative men are terrifying and are getting more and more extreme as time goes on.

#17 Yes. I used to think a lot of misogyny and sexism was a generational thing. Something that would die out as understanding and empathy progressed.



Now I understand that men don't really see women as human beings and only as things to benefit them. They don't want women to be happy because they genuinely don't give 2 shits.



I won't date anymore.

#18 I am more fearful of men in general now. I’ve become more aware of how men see us, in a way I never was before. A lot of them seem to hate us. When your read the words they use to describe women, it’s like we aren’t even human to them.

#19 I honestly don't even want to talk to men outside of the ones I know and trust anymore.

#20 When I was "on the market" (I've been with my husband since 2018) I always considered the Red Pill to be an internet-brained thing that I didn't have to deal with IRL as much (I mean aside from just general misogyny in our culture). I've been on reddit since 2010/2011 and back then the red pill sub was just starting, and I used to go to r/thebluepill to make fun of those nerds. My closest male friends would take part, we'd send each other ridiculous posts and laugh. I didn't think men I respected and considered friends would get sucked in.



Now... a few of my single guy friends who, back then would have laughed at these guys, have started saying some red flag s**t (like weirdo pro life-lite sentiments, weirdo "women are x" statements) but maybe I'm just hyper vigilant of the "signals." Like, I thought they knew better? Creepy stuff



eta: I will say, being on reddit in general has made me dislike men as a class a lot more than ever before. This site used to 10x worse in regards to general misogyny and it made me look at men I didn't know with suspicion, which was not the case before.

#21 I'm terrified. I dated a redpill type of dude who is now a MGTOWer, and he was so emotionally abusive during our relationship. Men nowadays are f*****g terrible and I'm already 37.



Biggest issue is my best friend, who I trust wholeheartedly and who I know would never pull that s**t with me, doesn't feel the same way romantically so I'm basically doomed to either never have a family, or roll the dice with some dude who will probably treat me like all the horror stories I read on here.

#22 Yes, I hate to say it but I just started assuming that most men are raging mysogynistic.

#23 Yes, I am downright terrified of men and barely date at all anymore as a result.

#24 Like seven months ago, I would have said that I don’t know where all these disgusting dudes hide when I’m around, and that I probably just surround myself with quality people. Then I heard my best friend say some out of pocket s**t about his girlfriend and he has not spoken to me since I called him out on it.



Now I’ll just say that y’all need to do whatever keeps you in the safest and happiest state at all times, even if it means not f*****g with men. I still have other great friends who I perceive as being decent humans, but that experience rattled me. Couldn’t imagine hearing some of the s**t he said after becoming intimidate with someone.

#25 Absolutely. To rephrase your question: "Ladies, has the increased chance of encountering men who do not see you as a person affected your attraction to men?" Yes. Yes, it has. I like being a person, and being treated like one is the minimum for any interaction. The bar for romance for me is way higher than that (as it should be).



Honestly, I think straight women like me are the absolute proof you cannot choose your sexual orientation. I'd date women in a heartbeat if I had the tiniest romantic feeling for them. Men can be really f*****g scary.

#26 Yes. Being on the internet has opened my eyes to how little men think of us. I honestly have lost interest in even dating men after this s**t I’ve read.

#27 Not my overall attraction, but it’s changed my “acceptable risk” profile when it comes to casual sexism. I used to laugh a bit more if it off, especially the “benevolent” bits.



Now, I don’t feel confident I can tell the difference between someone who is very confused about wolves, and someone who intends to go on a shooting spree, so if you sincerely talk about alphas and betas, ya out. Forever. No conversation or attempt to educate. Just out. There are lots of red-pill phrases that hit my ears these days and I just Nope right out. You’re dead to me. We’re not dating, we’re not friends, I won’t work with you a moment longer than absolutely necessary.

#28 Was with someone who got into the redpill movement during our relationship







**He told me that I had duties as a woman and I needed to fulfill his needs**







0/10 would recommend getting with anyone who is into these belief and highly recommend leaving the second they bring up how it makes so much sense

#29 Women in the US and China have been taking dates to the Barbie Movie to "vet" against sexist men. Not to mention the drove of breakups that came after men saw the movie and showed their true colors to their now ex gfs.



They always out themselves eventually.

Women see it just... we don't really need men the way they need women.

#30 It affected how I saw men. I used to think men were just like people like we are and just made mistakes. It turns out that’s not true. They have whole ideologies to use and abuse us. I no longer cut them the same kind hearted slack I used to.

#31 I honestly think it’s made me a lot more aware of early warning signs in a guy.



Not too long ago I was casually dating this guy, he was very clean cut and put together on the surface, we got on well and the sex was okay but I didn’t mind because I figured it’d get better in time with communication.



We stopped talking because I very nicely said I did like sleeping with him but if he could do more foreplay during sex it’d be great. He became a bit standoffish. Then started giving me the silent treatment but made it very obvious he was ignoring me and I was more turned off by how immature it came off across.



Turns out he was a huge tater tot, followed a bunch of instagram accounts that posted his videos. One of the vids he saw was another red pill dude who very clearly had daddy issues say “If you give your girl the silent treatment, she’ll be so desperate for attention she’ll be reaching out to you”.



He got PISSED that I didn’t do this and deleted me off everything lol.



So yah, I’m lucky I have some genuinely amazing men in my life but it’s really made me more aware of subtle stuff.

#32 Im in my sixties and I’ve been single for the last 20 years. I love being single

#33 Im queer/bisexual and havent been attracted to a man in years. They ruined any attraction i had with how they are. Only non binary and women for me thanks

#34 Absolutely. It even made me wonder if I ever want myself in a relationship with a man in the future. Like, why would I even give anything to someone who does not even consider me a human being? In the end it increased my trust issues with men even more, and made me waay pickier about who I want in my social circle.

#35 Yes

If me and my current bf don’t work out I’m not dating men anymore. But hopefully that doesn’t happen, he’s great.

#36 I had issues with them long before the redpill movement had a name. I was socialized as one of them growing up so it was always easy for me to figure out what game they were playing and use it against them. Cishet men are the worst.

#37 Back in quarantine was when I first started to see it (probably like everyone else). Me and my dad used to make fun of it together. And I thought it was exclusively internet junk, no rational in real life person thinks this way. It wasn’t until I started matching with guys who would say something redpill adjacent and I thought “they really are out here.” So I just stopped putting myself out there entirely. My dad would even get one or two points in every now and again. So between running into it a couple times on dating apps and just seeing it more on the internet in general, I think at this point men period just make me tired. If they aren’t already friends of mine, I’m almost completely disinterested in dating and men entirely

#38 It definitely has changed my comfort level with men and has made me more hesitant to date. I’m so happy with my single life that even though I’d love to share it with with the right person, it doesn’t feel worth the risk. I live in an area where I’m politically the minority and the men here really scare me to the point where I do my best to not interact or make eye contact.

#39 I'm generally terrified of being disappointed to find men I previously respected are redpilled. One of my oldest childhood friends turned out to be doing this s**t in Facebook groups. It tainted some wonderful memories.



I'm not often attracted to men and when I am it gives me the same fear.

#40 Absolutely, I even recently decided that the man I’m currently dating will be the last cis man I will date.



I know they aren’t all bad (in fact the man I’m dating now is wonderful!) but recently I’ve realized I don’t have to date cis men, as that is not the only type of person I’m attracted to. If things don’t work out between my current sweetheart and I, I’m done. After the experiences I’ve had in the last five years I’m tired of finding even the “good ones” are likely to treat their partners at best like surrogate mommies. I’m just, tired of partners not acting like partners.



*I feel like I should clarify* I absolutely consider trans men to be men, but at least in my experience they are MUCH MORE understanding and resistant to dysfunctional gender roles than people who have never had a question about the gender they were assigned at birth, so they get a pass.