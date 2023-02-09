The internet is sadly the perfect seedbed to grow animosity. It provides rapid and easy access to like-minded people all over the world, which is one of the reasons hate culture prospers online.

Renowned for their bitter and misogynistic commentary, incels are one of such odious groups. They use different platforms to blame everyone but themselves for the sores of their (lack of) romantic relationships. Yet, at times, non-members use incels’ weapons against them and go online to do karma’s job.

Reddit is home to an entire community, dedicated to shaming these misogynists, called “Incel Tear”. They emphasize not condoning animosity towards the non-violent romantically unsuccessful and invite redditors to denounce the content shared by the so-called blackpilled incels.

This Is What A Real Chad Looks Like, What A Chad Move

"NEW SULTAN REJECTS PROPOSED 14-YEAR-OLD WIFE, SAYS SHE'S A MINOR
The new Sultan of Bamoun in Cameroon, HRH Nabil Mbombo Njoya, has declined offer of a 14-year-old virgin in marriage as tradition demands. According to tradition, the wife of a new Sultan must come from the Njim Monchouh family to terminate traditional rites known as "Lah-Kam". This, Sultan Njoya refused the 14-year-old girl offered by the family because she is a minor and opted to marry his long time girlfriend instead. He has however promised to sponsor the 14 year-old from secondary school right up to University."

There’s Chads and then there’s Nabil Mbombo Nijoya

#2

Truth

#3

It Be Like That

#4

Mmm Yes Because The Bible Is The Most Trustworthy And Correct Source Of Information.. Definitely

let's give him a round of applause for the best comeback everyone *claps*

#5

This

If you "need" sex: Do you have hands? Yes? Ok, then, problem solved.

#6

So Glad I Had Minimal Creepers During My Time In Customer Service. Stay Safe Out There Everyone!

Hey, i had a costumer, an 84 year old Italian gentleman, that every time he went to the store would greet both cashiers ( both women ) with a hand Kiss, and they both loved the man.

#7

Couldn’t Have Worded It Better

Reminds me of some folks I know on FB, who try to pass as being rebellious and tough, yet are afraid to write any "controversial" word in their posts, using misspelled or censored variants instead.

#8

Sex Isn’t Everything, Incels

#9

And You Guys Think The Black Pill Is Hard To Swallow?

"But I am highly rated on World Of Warcraft and I maintain my hygiene with a can of Lynx everyday!"

#10

Their Tears Would Taste So Sweet If This Happened

Does not need to advanced, just a base semblance of intelligence.

#11

Don't Know How Many Times I Need To Say This, But Nobody Is Entitled To Sex

So... protect a woman from rape then she has to have sex with you? Because you are entitled to it? Does not sound consensual, sounds a lot like rape.

#12

How Do They Even Come Up With The Sh*t For These Posts?

Looks like a BP user is being summoned.

#13

I Never Understand It

Incels hate that women are people, is simple as that. They want a woman for sex, but hate the fact that they are not sex robots and have opinions and desires of their own

#14

Holy Sh*t

#15

Basically Incels

Yes!! I love that overweight, out of shape hobbits cannot understand why women who eat healthy, workout and take care of themselves don’t want to spend the night in their dirty basements and be treated like second hand citizens before we had basic human rights. That’s just crazy, right?

#16

A Rare Moment Of Clarity

#17

No Sex! No Education! Women Bad!

So much strange mental gymnastics to go through to even post the original tweet.

#18

It’s Not Involuntary Celibacy If You’re Voluntarily A Piece Of Sh*t

#19

The "Incel Doxes Onlyfans Creator" Meme, But Make It Wholesome

You are daughter does onlyfans…but they think they have superior intellect

#20

For Those Lurkingcels

There is an exhibit that shows what rape victims were actually wearing when they were attacked and it is enlightening, unfortunately the wrong people see it or pay attention. clothing shouldn’t be part of a conversation about rape period and the need for this exhibit is disappointing.

#21

Fun Fact: No

This person is so incredibly FULL OF S**T

#22

To The Person Who Made This Meme, Thank You

"All women" - because, as we all know, women share a hive mind ;)

#23

I Think This More Or Less Sums Up The Problem With Most Incels

To be fair, a girlfriend of wife might help a lot, and i actually have a good example of that, só, i know 2 people that have Asperger syndrome ( One of the side effects of Aspergers is having 0 social filters ) só, Aspergers might tend to make people awkward some Times unintentionaly, but it happens, now in this case One is married, the other One is single, the single One more Often than not ends up shoving his foot in his mouth, the married One, does not, funny thing, the married One at home is even wierder than the single One lol, but when his outside his wife is kind of a brake for him to go off rail.

#24

Get A Grip, Dude

How shocking, poor man being mistreated like this and having to......do the dishes..... These incels are really unhinged!

#25

Video Games Were Next On His Fulfilling Agenda For The Day

Being a gamer does not necessarily mean being an incel. Please, let's not create more false stereotypes - we already have way too many of them.

#26

Saw An Incel In The Wild, Then This Funny Comeback

#27

There Is Never A Valid Excuse

#28

Critical Hit

Can we use a more realistic male model here? Like…what an incel usually looks like?

#29

Some People Want To Villainize Women And Anyone Who Has No Sympathy For Literal Misogynistic Men Who Say The Most Vile Things And Fantasize About Doing Horrid Shit To Women Because They Can’t Get Laid

#30

Hey Reddit. You *finally* Got Called Out By A Celebrity With A Huge Social Media Presence. Are You Planning On Showing Some Actual Corporate Responsibility And Stop Platforming This Misogynistic Bile Or Will It Just Be More Of The Same?

#31

Incels/Mgtow/Mras Be Like

#32

Disgusting

Incles are so desperate to have sex, so sexually minded, but they expect women to be pristine virgins. I hate myself for typing pristine virgins by the way.

#33

Incel Is Upset That Women In Video Games Are No Longer Man To Appeal Him

This is why men are surprised when they see women without makeup

#34

Saw This Posted Earlier On Ig. As Vile As Incel Rhetoric Can Be, I Truly Hope That One Day They Will Be Able To Absorb This Message, And Understand That Their Energy Would Be Far Better Spent Trying To Remove The Stigma Rather Than Demanding Government-Issued Girlfriend Slaves

I don't see! Much wrong wiv this post, unless I'm missing something....?

#35

Waiting For All The Incels To Start B*tching

#36

Saw This Meme Floating Around So I Did A Thing

Women should not have biological functions! It is so gross and un ladylike and no men will want you!

#37

If We Talked About Incels The Way They Talk About Us

#38

Incels Are Narcissists Who Slut-Shame Women For Complimenting Each Other, And Wonder Why No One Likes Them

#39

Mgtow: We're Not A Hategroup, We Just Want Equal Rights For Men! Also Mgtow: Women Should Never Be Allowed To Vote Or Participate In The Legal Process. Men Build, Women Destroy

Here we see one of the most harmful thing the [orange person] did - he normalized this kind of talking and this mindset. And it may take decades to repair the damage.

#40

This Is The Saddest Thing I've Ever Read

What is the 20/80 rule? Or don't I want to know?

#41

Incels - If They Even Had The Balls To Approach A Woman

#42

Their God Has Fallen

#43

This Applies To Everyone, But Especially Incels/Nice Guys

#44

Incels Praising Each Other After "Trolling" It With The Same Three Insults

Ooooh, I'll definitely be using this on social media :D

#45

Omg This

#46

If You’re Reading This, Random Citizen: Keep Going, I Believe In You

#47

I Just Got A R*pe Threat In My Dms For Challenging Vaccine And Covid Misinformation On R/Nonewnormal. Is This Normal?!?

Men who make rape threats should be locked up in a cell with Bubba.

#48

Wtf

*Gasps!* "The incels are capable of self awareness!"

#49

Just Saw This On Facebook And Fixed It

#50

Because... Because

#51

Cause You Had A Bad Day, You're Taking One Down You Sing A Sad Song Just To Turn It Around

#52

Heh

#53

Growing Up Is A Foreign Concept

#54

Lol

#55

I Feel Like This Belongs Here

#56

This Comic By Extrafabulous_comics Makes Fun Of Incel Mindset

#57

Apparently, Period Pain Is An "Excuse"

Okay, so the OP has had period pain themselves in order to know this?

#58

I Had To Create This

I am so glad I am 5'8 so I do not have the worst problem anyone can have.

#59

Every Time You Listen To Andrew Tate Your Jawline And Hairline Recedes

Be a d**k, lose your girlfriend. What a shocker.

#60

Some Incel Humor

#61

Another Incel Shooting, This Time In England. When The F Will They Be Taken Seriously As Domestic Terrorists? Where Is The Early Intervention To Prevent More Of These Tragedies? Why Are You Platforming Terrorism, Reddit?

#62

Something Tells Me The Incel Who Posted This Doesn’t Know How Dates Work

#63

Is This What Incels Mean When They Say “Women Have Always Rejected Me ”

"What do you mean you are not interested in my VERY IMPORTANT advice?"

#64

Your Average Incel Who Has Never Heard Of Personal Hygiene And Bathes Bi-Weekly

#65

W T F ?!

