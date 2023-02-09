111 Pathetic Dudes Who Had To Be Shamed In This “Incel Tear” Online Group
The internet is sadly the perfect seedbed to grow animosity. It provides rapid and easy access to like-minded people all over the world, which is one of the reasons hate culture prospers online.
Renowned for their bitter and misogynistic commentary, incels are one of such odious groups. They use different platforms to blame everyone but themselves for the sores of their (lack of) romantic relationships. Yet, at times, non-members use incels’ weapons against them and go online to do karma’s job.
Reddit is home to an entire community, dedicated to shaming these misogynists, called “Incel Tear”. They emphasize not condoning animosity towards the non-violent romantically unsuccessful and invite redditors to denounce the content shared by the so-called blackpilled incels.
This Is What A Real Chad Looks Like, What A Chad Move
"NEW SULTAN REJECTS PROPOSED 14-YEAR-OLD WIFE, SAYS SHE'S A MINOR
The new Sultan of Bamoun in Cameroon, HRH Nabil Mbombo Njoya, has declined offer of a 14-year-old virgin in marriage as tradition demands. According to tradition, the wife of a new Sultan must come from the Njim Monchouh family to terminate traditional rites known as "Lah-Kam". This, Sultan Njoya refused the 14-year-old girl offered by the family because she is a minor and opted to marry his long time girlfriend instead. He has however promised to sponsor the 14 year-old from secondary school right up to University."
Truth
It Be Like That
Mmm Yes Because The Bible Is The Most Trustworthy And Correct Source Of Information.. Definitely
let's give him a round of applause for the best comeback everyone *claps*
This
If you "need" sex: Do you have hands? Yes? Ok, then, problem solved.
So Glad I Had Minimal Creepers During My Time In Customer Service. Stay Safe Out There Everyone!
Hey, i had a costumer, an 84 year old Italian gentleman, that every time he went to the store would greet both cashiers ( both women ) with a hand Kiss, and they both loved the man.
Couldn’t Have Worded It Better
Sex Isn’t Everything, Incels
And You Guys Think The Black Pill Is Hard To Swallow?
Their Tears Would Taste So Sweet If This Happened
Don't Know How Many Times I Need To Say This, But Nobody Is Entitled To Sex
How Do They Even Come Up With The Sh*t For These Posts?
I Never Understand It
Incels hate that women are people, is simple as that. They want a woman for sex, but hate the fact that they are not sex robots and have opinions and desires of their own
Basically Incels
Yes!! I love that overweight, out of shape hobbits cannot understand why women who eat healthy, workout and take care of themselves don’t want to spend the night in their dirty basements and be treated like second hand citizens before we had basic human rights. That’s just crazy, right?
A Rare Moment Of Clarity
No Sex! No Education! Women Bad!
It’s Not Involuntary Celibacy If You’re Voluntarily A Piece Of Sh*t
The "Incel Doxes Onlyfans Creator" Meme, But Make It Wholesome
You are daughter does onlyfans…but they think they have superior intellect
For Those Lurkingcels
There is an exhibit that shows what rape victims were actually wearing when they were attacked and it is enlightening, unfortunately the wrong people see it or pay attention. clothing shouldn’t be part of a conversation about rape period and the need for this exhibit is disappointing.
Fun Fact: No
To The Person Who Made This Meme, Thank You
I Think This More Or Less Sums Up The Problem With Most Incels
To be fair, a girlfriend of wife might help a lot, and i actually have a good example of that, só, i know 2 people that have Asperger syndrome ( One of the side effects of Aspergers is having 0 social filters ) só, Aspergers might tend to make people awkward some Times unintentionaly, but it happens, now in this case One is married, the other One is single, the single One more Often than not ends up shoving his foot in his mouth, the married One, does not, funny thing, the married One at home is even wierder than the single One lol, but when his outside his wife is kind of a brake for him to go off rail.
Get A Grip, Dude
Video Games Were Next On His Fulfilling Agenda For The Day
Saw An Incel In The Wild, Then This Funny Comeback
Critical Hit
Can we use a more realistic male model here? Like…what an incel usually looks like?
Some People Want To Villainize Women And Anyone Who Has No Sympathy For Literal Misogynistic Men Who Say The Most Vile Things And Fantasize About Doing Horrid Shit To Women Because They Can’t Get Laid
Hey Reddit. You *finally* Got Called Out By A Celebrity With A Huge Social Media Presence. Are You Planning On Showing Some Actual Corporate Responsibility And Stop Platforming This Misogynistic Bile Or Will It Just Be More Of The Same?
Incels/Mgtow/Mras Be Like
Disgusting
Incel Is Upset That Women In Video Games Are No Longer Man To Appeal Him
This is why men are surprised when they see women without makeup
Saw This Posted Earlier On Ig. As Vile As Incel Rhetoric Can Be, I Truly Hope That One Day They Will Be Able To Absorb This Message, And Understand That Their Energy Would Be Far Better Spent Trying To Remove The Stigma Rather Than Demanding Government-Issued Girlfriend Slaves
I don't see! Much wrong wiv this post, unless I'm missing something....?