Man Never Wanted To Buy Property Until His Mom Suggested To Take Advantage Of His GF
Man Never Wanted To Buy Property Until His Mom Suggested To Take Advantage Of His GF

A healthy marriage is built on love, trust, communication, patience, willingness to compromise… But Reddit user Ok-Horror-2199 has just realized that her long-time partner wants to structure theirs primarily on real estate.

In a candid online confession, the woman said she had been expressing her desire to get married for quite some time, but he would always avoid talks about taking their relationship to the next level.

Until he learned that she wanted to buy a house. Suddenly, the prospect of a happily ever after became much clearer.

    Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ok-Horror-2199

    People who read the woman’s story understand her suspicion

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Thanks but no thanks. You'll be actually better off taking in a paying lodger, who will pay more monthly (I predict more than what he's offering), will provide their own food, and wouldn't dream of demanding equity!

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Don’t know why women are so desperate to marry these clowns.

