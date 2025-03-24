Man Never Wanted To Buy Property Until His Mom Suggested To Take Advantage Of His GF
A healthy marriage is built on love, trust, communication, patience, willingness to compromise… But Reddit user Ok-Horror-2199 has just realized that her long-time partner wants to structure theirs primarily on real estate.
In a candid online confession, the woman said she had been expressing her desire to get married for quite some time, but he would always avoid talks about taking their relationship to the next level.
Until he learned that she wanted to buy a house. Suddenly, the prospect of a happily ever after became much clearer.
People who read the woman’s story understand her suspicion
Thanks but no thanks. You'll be actually better off taking in a paying lodger, who will pay more monthly (I predict more than what he's offering), will provide their own food, and wouldn't dream of demanding equity!
