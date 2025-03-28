Boys Are Neglected, Girls Are Controlled: Woman Says This Double Standard Fuels Red Pill Culture
We often assume that each new generation becomes more progressive than the last. But with the rise of far-right movements, growing discrimination, and unchecked abuse of power, it’s starting to feel like we’re moving in the opposite direction.
One troubling trend is the increasing hostility some young men show toward women and their embrace of red pill culture as a supposed solution to their struggles. Many are asking: where is this coming from?
Cindy Noir, a woman who recently shared her thoughts in a powerful Instagram video, believes she has an answer. She argues that boys today are emotionally neglected, left to navigate the internet alone, and lack strong, healthy role models to guide them in real life.
Scroll down to see her full message and tell us your thoughts.
Young men are showing rising hostility toward women and turning to harmful online content
One woman argues it’s because they’re emotionally neglected
Commenters connected with the message and shared their own thoughts
Certainly the ultra right wingers knew what they were doing with all this red pill propaganda and directing it to the tweens. These kids’ brains are mush at 11 or 12 and they need guidance. Unfortunately all the guidance they’re getting is f*****t c**p on social media. The internet is creating a cadre of Trumper Jugend
