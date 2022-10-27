“She Was Treating Me As Less”: Woman Is Upset With Her Mother-In-Law As She Got Her An Economy Seat To Fly To Her Father-In-Law’s Funeral

Two days ago, a 31-year-old woman took it to the AITA subreddit to ask for advice. Nicknamed Sadandexhausted133, the author explained that she and her mother-in-law don’t have a close relationship. “She’s civil towards me but can be a bit passive-aggressive at times and we tend to disagree oftentimes,” she wrote.

“FIL passed away suddenly and MIL told me and my husband to come to attend the funeral. She booked our tickets to fly to her state.”

However, when the author found out her MIL bought her an economy seat while her husband received first class, she felt humiliated. “I felt like she was treating me as less than even in her hard times.”

Feeling down, Sadandexhausted133 made her decision not to go to the funeral, causing a huge stir in the family and leaving her husband livid.

A woman felt so humiliated over her MIL buying her an economy class seat and a first class for her husband that she refused to fly to his dad’s funeral

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sadandexhausted133

Some people thought that everyone was to blame in this situation

Others believed that the author was wrong

While the rest thought it was not the author’s fault and that the MIL was not right to get her an economy seat