Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Was Treating Me As Less”: Woman Is Upset With Her Mother-In-Law As She Got Her An Economy Seat To Fly To Her Father-In-Law’s Funeral
29points
People, Relationships3 hours ago

“She Was Treating Me As Less”: Woman Is Upset With Her Mother-In-Law As She Got Her An Economy Seat To Fly To Her Father-In-Law’s Funeral

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Two days ago, a 31-year-old woman took it to the AITA subreddit to ask for advice. Nicknamed Sadandexhausted133, the author explained that she and her mother-in-law don’t have a close relationship. “She’s civil towards me but can be a bit passive-aggressive at times and we tend to disagree oftentimes,” she wrote.

“FIL passed away suddenly and MIL told me and my husband to come to attend the funeral. She booked our tickets to fly to her state.”

However, when the author found out her MIL bought her an economy seat while her husband received first class, she felt humiliated. “I felt like she was treating me as less than even in her hard times.”

Feeling down, Sadandexhausted133 made her decision not to go to the funeral, causing a huge stir in the family and leaving her husband livid.

A woman felt so humiliated over her MIL buying her an economy class seat and a first class for her husband that she refused to fly to his dad’s funeral

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sadandexhausted133

Some people thought that everyone was to blame in this situation

Others believed that the author was wrong

While the rest thought it was not the author’s fault and that the MIL was not right to get her an economy seat

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda