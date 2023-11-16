The artist revealed that she would love to share more about pregnancy, motherhood and how challenging it can be to raise a child in the future. "As I mentioned how much this journey has inspired me, I have piles of ideas about those topics that are ready to turn into fun comics and illustrations. However, I don't want to pour everything out at once and overwhelm my audience. Since the beginning, I have been drawing comics about real situations that happened in my life, when something happens to me and I think 'I can't be the only one!', I turn those moments into comics and share them with my audience."

The artist has also started a YouTube channel where she teaches how to draw easy things. "I made them for myself and for parents who want to teach their kids to draw. I also share my work in progress, speed draws, and more! You can find my channel with the name 'Bella Illustration' and I am also now on TikTok under the same name. If you are curious about how I create my comics and other illustrations, please follow me. Thank you! I appreciate every one of you."