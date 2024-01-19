23 Cute Yet Dark Comics With Unexpected Endings By Jenna Noble (New Pics)
Get ready for another dose of laughter and unexpected twists as we dive into the witty world of Jenna Noble's comics! If you've been following along, you know that Jenna's art is a perfect blend of cute illustrations and unexpected endings that keep us hooked.
The artist shared that she began drawing when she was around 7 or 8 years old. Even at that young age, her drawings could make her friends laugh. “It felt like drawing was an outlet in which I could be myself, someone who is both funny and shy," she told Bored Panda. As Jenna grew up, she kept drawing to express herself. She started making comics a few years ago, admitting that she wasn't very good at first. Despite this, she kept practicing. Now, we get to enjoy the awesome results of her dedication!
Jenna shared with Bored Panda that it is exciting for her to create comics because something makes her feel special about it: "I am making that little girl I used to be proud. When I feel uninspired, I try to return to the way she would think.”
Jenna's cartoons became more popular when she joined Inktober. It's a challenge where artists draw something every day for a month, and share it on social media. This initiative not only allows artists to showcase their work for others to appreciate but also serves as a means to improve their skills. Currently, Jenna boasts an impressive following of 53.8 thousand fans on Instagram, which shows that people really like her awesome drawings and creative skills.
Comics entered Jenna's life when she was just a little girl. "I used to create art and small comics back then, sharing them with my friends. But now, I do it for her, honestly. The child within me enjoys making people laugh and cracking jokes. It's easier to view life with humor," she shared with Bored Panda.