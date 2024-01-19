ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for another dose of laughter and unexpected twists as we dive into the witty world of Jenna Noble's comics! If you've been following along, you know that Jenna's art is a perfect blend of cute illustrations and unexpected endings that keep us hooked.

The artist shared that she began drawing when she was around 7 or 8 years old. Even at that young age, her drawings could make her friends laugh. “It felt like drawing was an outlet in which I could be myself, someone who is both funny and shy," she told Bored Panda. As Jenna grew up, she kept drawing to express herself. She started making comics a few years ago, admitting that she wasn't very good at first. Despite this, she kept practicing. Now, we get to enjoy the awesome results of her dedication!

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | inprnt.com