The winners and finalists of the World’s Top 10 Wildlife Photographers 2023 have been announced by One Eyeland. The competition organizers shared a list of 10 worldwide winners, as well as the best photographers in various countries: United States, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Bulgaria, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom.

Bored Panda reached out to Niki Colemont, known as a squirrel photographer, whose work secured him a place among the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers of 2023, curated by One Eyeland. You might be familiar with squirrel shots by this Belgian photographer from some previous posts on our website.

More info: oneeyeland.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | br.pinterest.com

#1

Monica L Corcuera, Mexico, Mexico

Monica L Corcuera, Mexico

This time we wanted to ask Colemont some questions related to the photo contest; however, first we wanted the photographer to remind our readers how his journey into wildlife photography, particularly focusing on squirrels, began. Niki shared with us: “My encounter with the squirrels began as a serendipitous moment one summer day in 2016. While walking in my girlfriend's grandmother's garden, I was startled by the sudden sound of cracking branches and rustling leaves. To my astonishment, a squirrel emerged, running almost over my feet! My heart raced at this close encounter with nature.”
#2

Amith Krishna S Pillai, Kalba, United Arab Emirates

Amith Krishna S Pillai, Kalba, United Arab Emirates

#3

Xavier Ortega, Barcelona, Spain

Xavier Ortega, Barcelona, Spain

The photographer continued: “That fleeting moment sparked a newfound curiosity about this backyard wildlife. I wanted to see more of these bushy-tailed creatures. So I set up a squirrel feeder and stocked it with walnuts, hoping to entice them to stay. Over time (3 months), my patience paid off. Not just one, but a family of four squirrels now regularly visits the feeder. It was a beautiful start of something magical.”
#4

Pedro Ferreira Do Amaral, Estoril, Portugal

Pedro Ferreira Do Amaral, Estoril, Portugal

#5

Stue Rees, Gore, New Zealand

Stue Rees, Gore, New Zealand

Colemont’s been featured in One Eyeland's list of the best wildlife photographers and ranked in the 2nd position in Belgium. We were wondering how it feels to be recognized among such esteemed peers. The squirrel photographer told us: “Winning a photography competition is a great way to boost my confidence and to motivate me to enter more award programs as there is no better way to get recognition in the photography world! I now have greater self-assurance in presenting my abilities to the world. Prior to venturing into photography, I had doubts about the quality of my work.”
#6

Tin Sang Chan, Scarborough, Canada

Tin Sang Chan, Scarborough, Canada

#7

Arun Mohanraj, Wigan, United Kingdom

Arun Mohanraj, Wigan, United Kingdom

We were also curious about what, in the photographer’s opinion, sets his squirrel photography apart and makes it resonate with a global audience. Niki said: “I firmly believe in thinking outside the box and pushing the boundaries of traditional photography. My passion lies in experimenting with different techniques and angles to present a unique point of view that truly captures the essence of each subject.What truly distinguishes my work is the extended periods of time I dedicate to studying my subjects. By immersing myself in their world, I am able to gain a deeper understanding of their behavior, habits, and interactions. This patient approach allows me to anticipate the perfect moment and capture that elusive shot that truly tells a story.

In a world where fleeting moments are often missed, I take pride in dedicating enough time to ensure every shot is perfectly timed. This commitment to patience and precision allows me to create images that evoke emotions and transport viewers into the mesmerizing world of wildlife.”
#8

Albert Beukhof, Arnhem, Netherlands

Albert Beukhof, Arnhem, Netherlands

#9

Marcello Galleano, Albisola Superiore Sv, Italy

Marcello Galleano, Albisola Superiore Sv, Italy

Lastly, we asked Colemont what advice he’d like to give to aspiring wildlife photographers, especially those interested in capturing images of unique subjects like squirrels. First, the photographer mentioned: “Spending time with squirrels: Getting to know the behavior of squirrels is indeed essential for capturing great shots. Observing them in their natural habitat will help you understand their movements, patterns, and habits. This knowledge will enable you to anticipate their next move and be prepared to capture the perfect shot.”
#10

Alexandre Bès, Obernai, France

Alexandre Bès, Obernai, France

#11

Christian Sanchez, San José, Costa Rica

Christian Sanchez, San José, Costa Rica

The next important thing according to Niki is: “Individual squirrel characteristics: Just like humans, each squirrel has its own unique personality and behavior. Some may be more curious and approachable, while others might be more cautious and skittish. By spending time with them, you can start to recognize these individual characteristics and adjust your photography approach accordingly.”

#12

Niki Colemont, Diepenbeek, Belgium

Niki Colemont, Diepenbeek, Belgium

#13

Olivier Colle, Oostende, Netherlands

Olivier Colle, Oostende, Netherlands

Finally, Colemont shared a pro tip useful for squirrel photography enthusiasts: “Using sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds can be a useful tool for attracting squirrels and keeping them in one place for longer periods. Squirrels love sunflower seeds and will spend time opening them one by one, allowing you more time to focus and capture your shot. However, it's important to note that feeding wildlife should be done responsibly and in moderation to avoid dependency or negative impacts on their natural behavior.”
#14

James Lewin, Newbury, United Kingdom

James Lewin, Newbury, United Kingdom

#15

Kei Nomiyama, Matsuyama, Japan

Kei Nomiyama, Matsuyama, Japan

#16

Sayaka Ichinoseki, Numazu, Japan

Sayaka Ichinoseki, Numazu, Japan

#17

Antonella Papa, Rome, Italy

Antonella Papa, Rome, Italy

#18

Camille Briottet, Lyon, France

Camille Briottet, Lyon, France

#19

Sue Ratcliffe, Mississauga, Canada

Sue Ratcliffe, Mississauga, Canada

#20

Tin Sang Chan, Scarborough, Canada

Tin Sang Chan, Scarborough, Canada

#21

Marcello Galleano, Albisola Superiore Sv, Italy

Marcello Galleano, Albisola Superiore Sv, Italy

#22

Christian Sanchez, Costa Rica

Christian Sanchez, Costa Rica

#23

Lars Beusker, Germany

Lars Beusker, Germany

#24

Debby Thomas, Manakin Sabot, United States

Debby Thomas, Manakin Sabot, United States

#25

Leighton Lum, Aiea, United States

Leighton Lum, Aiea, United States

#26

Rensche Mari Van Dyk, Centurion, South Africa

Rensche Mari Van Dyk, Centurion, South Africa

#27

Junya Higashi, Chiba, Japan

Junya Higashi, Chiba, Japan

#28

Daniele Comin, Treviso, Italy

Daniele Comin, Treviso, Italy

#29

Bert Soehn, Rotterdam, Germany

Bert Soehn, Rotterdam, Germany

#30

Lars Beusker, Oelde, Germany

Lars Beusker, Oelde, Germany

#31

Monica L Corcuera, Mexico, Mexico

Monica L Corcuera, Mexico

#32

Phillip Chang, San Juan Capistrano, United States

Phillip Chang, San Juan Capistrano, United States

#33

Mayumi Takeuchi Ebbins, London, United Kingdom

Mayumi Takeuchi Ebbins, London, United Kingdom

#34

Olivier Colle, Oostende, Netherlands

Olivier Colle, Oostende, Netherlands

#35

Alessandro Marena, Milan, Italy

Alessandro Marena, Milan, Italy

#36

Pepe Manzanilla, Playa Del Coco, Costa Rica

Pepe Manzanilla, Playa Del Coco, Costa Rica

#37

Zlati Zlatev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Zlati Zlatev, Sofia, Bulgaria

#38

Amith Krishna S Pillai, United Arab Emirates

Amith Krishna S Pillai, United Arab Emirates

#39

Xavier Ortega, Barcelona, Spain

Xavier Ortega, Barcelona, Spain

#40

Klaus Mayer, Westlake, United States

Klaus Mayer, Westlake, United States

#41

Jennifer Sunglao Perez, Cape Coral, United States

Jennifer Sunglao Perez, Cape Coral, United States

#42

Andy Lerner, Encino, United States

Andy Lerner, Encino, United States

#43

Martin Broen, New York, United States

Martin Broen, New York, United States

#44

Jacha Potgieter, Betws-Y-Coed, United Kingdom

Jacha Potgieter, Betws-Y-Coed, United Kingdom

#45

Nicolas Giroud, Basel, Switzerland

Nicolas Giroud, Basel, Switzerland

#46

Stue Rees, Gore, New Zealand

Stue Rees, Gore, New Zealand

#47

Arun Mohanraj, Wigan, United Kingdom

Arun Mohanraj, Wigan, United Kingdom

#48

Paolo Ameli, Milano, Italy

Paolo Ameli, Milano, Italy

#49

Daniel Newton, United Arab Emirates

Daniel Newton, United Arab Emirates

