We were also curious about what, in the photographer’s opinion, sets his squirrel photography apart and makes it resonate with a global audience. Niki said: “I firmly believe in thinking outside the box and pushing the boundaries of traditional photography. My passion lies in experimenting with different techniques and angles to present a unique point of view that truly captures the essence of each subject.What truly distinguishes my work is the extended periods of time I dedicate to studying my subjects. By immersing myself in their world, I am able to gain a deeper understanding of their behavior, habits, and interactions. This patient approach allows me to anticipate the perfect moment and capture that elusive shot that truly tells a story.

In a world where fleeting moments are often missed, I take pride in dedicating enough time to ensure every shot is perfectly timed. This commitment to patience and precision allows me to create images that evoke emotions and transport viewers into the mesmerizing world of wildlife.”