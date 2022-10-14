Strolling under a canopy of leaves, inhaling the smell of trees and earth, and watching how forests and meadows flourish with life all teach you one undeniable truth — Mother Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Basking in the great outdoors acts as a balm in anxious times, as spending just 20 minutes connecting with the greenery can help lower stress levels. But apart from its therapeutic effect, it offers us so much more than that.

If you ever come back from the hedgerows carrying a clump of plants or emerge from the woods with a heavy handful of mushrooms and fruits, you know it can also make your stomach happy or, at least, full. And although attitudes toward foraging — identifying and harvesting wild foods — have been fearful for a long time, this seems to be a thing of the past.

Just take a look at these two delightful and informative corners of Reddit, the 'Foraging' and 'Mushrooms' communities. Members of these online groups enthusiastically take advantage of everything their local area can offer and share their beautiful discoveries with everyone online. We wrapped up an exciting collection of pictures featuring their best finds to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Upvote your favorite ones, and if you’re a fellow forager, be sure to share your passion with us in the comments below.

#1

My 10.5 Year Old Lab Recently Learned To Truffle Hunt. So Proud Of Him!

My 10.5 Year Old Lab Recently Learned To Truffle Hunt. So Proud Of Him!

tripnthewoodsrn Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love how he doesn't look impressed when you steal his harvest on the first picture. I guess the third picture is him being happy after realizing that he can give you treats too.

#2

This Counts As Foraging, Right?

This Counts As Foraging, Right?

I drove to Maine and collected 10gal of seawater, boiled it down over the course of 3 days, and got 2 quarts of sea salt.

musicals4life Report

chris qwe
chris qwe
Community Member
1 minute ago

Alternatively, buy salt from your local store

#3

When You Know Where The Blueberries Are

When You Know Where The Blueberries Are

Leafs6991 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Where is your address? Asking for a friend.

#4

I Harvested Cloudberries In The Arctic Last Week!

I Harvested Cloudberries In The Arctic Last Week!

whereisthenarwhal Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wish we have those here in the Philippines. Would love to try it!!!

#5

Eating My Morel Pasta Alone After Failing To Convince Any Of My Family To Try It. Somebody Please Appreciate It With Me

Eating My Morel Pasta Alone After Failing To Convince Any Of My Family To Try It. Somebody Please Appreciate It With Me

cactilife Report

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago

yay morels!

#6

Massive Bolete

Massive Bolete

GreasyTony68 Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
Community Member
1 hour ago

How much room do fungi need to grow? --- As mush-room as possible.

#7

Made Some Ice Cubes With Freshly Foraged Lilac. Looking Forward To Some Summer Cocktails With These!

Made Some Ice Cubes With Freshly Foraged Lilac. Looking Forward To Some Summer Cocktails With These!

Mad-Berry Report

Daphne
Daphne
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Pretty!

#8

Me With My Baskets That I Made From Foraged Willow - I Took Them To Take Pictures Now That The Willow Is Leafing

Me With My Baskets That I Made From Foraged Willow - I Took Them To Take Pictures Now That The Willow Is Leafing

casiloca Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’ve been dying to do this

#9

First Noble Fir Pine Cone Of The Year In Denmark. So Tender, So Delicious!

First Noble Fir Pine Cone Of The Year In Denmark. So Tender, So Delicious!

Proud-Gas-1450 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

I didn't know we can eat this, looks great!

#10

My Favorite Wild Raspberry Site Is Being Bulldozed To Build Some Houses 😭 So, I Rescued As Many Plants As I Could! ...does It Still Count As Foraging If I Transplant Foraged Plants In My Yard?

My Favorite Wild Raspberry Site Is Being Bulldozed To Build Some Houses 😭 So, I Rescued As Many Plants As I Could! ...does It Still Count As Foraging If I Transplant Foraged Plants In My Yard?

So, I rescued as many plants as I could! Does it still count as foraging if I transplant foraged plants in my yard?

allaspiaggia Report

Procrastinating....
Procrastinating....
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Yes!

#11

Salmonberry Season Is Crazy This Year!!! Yum!! I’ve Never Seen Them This Big And Tasty Before

Salmonberry Season Is Crazy This Year!!! Yum!! I’ve Never Seen Them This Big And Tasty Before

shell253 Report

#12

I Was Just Walking Down A Trail And Saw 2 Small White Truffles Poking Out Of The Ground

I Was Just Walking Down A Trail And Saw 2 Small White Truffles Poking Out Of The Ground

I couldn't believe it when I cut it open and saw that beautiful marbling! Incredibly lucky find.

GuntherSam Report

Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
1 hour ago

Eat within 3-4 days!

#13

Aloha From Hawaii! This Is By Far The Coolest Things I've Ever Foraged

Aloha From Hawaii! This Is By Far The Coolest Things I've Ever Foraged

SlightlySpicyCurry Report

Elsker
Elsker
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dragonfruit? They look so amazing!

#14

This Is The Time Of The Year Of High Temp And Nice Grapes. Grandpa's House Has Great Bunch Of Grape

This Is The Time Of The Year Of High Temp And Nice Grapes. Grandpa's House Has Great Bunch Of Grape

ALMAAKS Report

Lou
Lou
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Ready for a dionysian feast

#15

I Made Nettle + Wild Garlic Soup Today, With A Spring Garnish

I Made Nettle + Wild Garlic Soup Today, With A Spring Garnish

faochag Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

The garnish is a work of art

#16

Found Salmon Berries, Wine Berries, Osoberries, And Red Huckle Berries All Within A 5 Minute Walk Of My Front Door!

Found Salmon Berries, Wine Berries, Osoberries, And Red Huckle Berries All Within A 5 Minute Walk Of My Front Door!

wtuknwbtgrneggsnhm Report

Altea
Altea
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I had no idea all these existed.

#17

Having My Cake And Eating It Too!

Having My Cake And Eating It Too!

MapleTrust Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does anyone know what kind of mushroom this is?

#18

Had To Repost Bc Of How Cute It Is

Had To Repost Bc Of How Cute It Is

Myceliumwhore Report

Karen Fernley
Karen Fernley
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Cat for scale?

#19

Every 4 And 5 Leaf Clover I've Found In My Garden During Quarantine

Every 4 And 5 Leaf Clover I've Found In My Garden During Quarantine

ChullaVida1 Report

Kristine Frances Bautista
Kristine Frances Bautista
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now you'll have good luck all year round!

#20

Good Friend Found The Mother Load

Good Friend Found The Mother Load

Cdigamus Report

Miss Melanie
Miss Melanie
Community Member
2 minutes ago

WhoA!!!Lots of good sized chicken of the woods!

#21

Foraged Some Mushrooms Today And Then A Weird Primate Tossed Broccoli At Me

Foraged Some Mushrooms Today And Then A Weird Primate Tossed Broccoli At Me

musoem Report

#22

This Is The Amount Of Salt I Got From Rendering Down Just Under 2 Gallons Of Clean Sea Water. Banana For Scale

This Is The Amount Of Salt I Got From Rendering Down Just Under 2 Gallons Of Clean Sea Water. Banana For Scale

squitchsquatch Report

MetaMom
MetaMom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Point for the banana 🍌

#23

Made Fried Chicken Of The Woods Sandwich With Foraged Chicken Of The Woods

Made Fried Chicken Of The Woods Sandwich With Foraged Chicken Of The Woods

lipslikesugar8 Report

Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Does it taste like chicken?

#24

Found Some Chicken

Found Some Chicken

juicyfinger Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

you know what they call bats right chicken of the cave

#25

New Favorite Fermented Drink: Unripe Pinecone Wild Soda

New Favorite Fermented Drink: Unripe Pinecone Wild Soda

Ecowarriorgoddess Report

#26

Made A Galette With Wild Blackberries, Lavender, And Chocolate Mint

Made A Galette With Wild Blackberries, Lavender, And Chocolate Mint

ElizaCrofts Report

#27

So Today I Have Found A Couple Dozens Of Asparagus Or So

So Today I Have Found A Couple Dozens Of Asparagus Or So

Mashinito Report

Miss Melanie
Miss Melanie
Community Member
1 minute ago

Yummmyyy!!

#28

I Made Honeysuckle Ice Cream And It Was So Good It Almost Made Me Cry

I Made Honeysuckle Ice Cream And It Was So Good It Almost Made Me Cry

geranium_maculatum Report

MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I would love to try that.

#29

Poaching Isn’t Just A Crime That Affects Wildlife

Poaching Isn’t Just A Crime That Affects Wildlife

Two USFWS Federal Wildlife Officers (FWO) recently stopped palmetto berry poaching on Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The officers recovered nine, 200 lb bags of berries that have a high market value.

Ed_Trucks_Head Report

#30

We Found A Few Chantrels Yesterday

We Found A Few Chantrels Yesterday

Filthy510 Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Yeah, you took too much. I can't believe how selfish people are. We already hunt the animals and now we're taking their food too

#31

I Made Bread From Acorn Flour, Cattail Starch, Salt, And Water. NY Z6

I Made Bread From Acorn Flour, Cattail Starch, Salt, And Water. NY Z6

Tamias-striatus Report

Melanie Vigue
Melanie Vigue
Community Member
1 hour ago

AMAZING!!!!! Lots of time and work..how did it taste?????

#32

Eye Of Sauron Shroom

Eye Of Sauron Shroom

koyfox Report

#33

Midwestern Forager's Pb&j: Black Walnut Butter And Black Raspberry Jam

Midwestern Forager's Pb&j: Black Walnut Butter And Black Raspberry Jam

yogen_frozert Report

#34

When The Mushroom Gods Bless You With A Huge Bolete And It Turns Out To Be 100% Bug Free

When The Mushroom Gods Bless You With A Huge Bolete And It Turns Out To Be 100% Bug Free

casiloca Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok, now I am REALLY envious!

#35

These Were All Surrounding One Dead Elm

These Were All Surrounding One Dead Elm

pedaldownthefoothill Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Stop taking this much, the animals need it too.

#36

Found Some Porcelain Fungus, I Haven't Tried Cooking Any Yet But They Are Fun To Look At. Anyone Tried?

Found Some Porcelain Fungus, I Haven't Tried Cooking Any Yet But They Are Fun To Look At. Anyone Tried?

lcalexander00 Report

Melanie Vigue
Melanie Vigue
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ben foraging for years...never seen these!!! WOW

#37

Why I Love Fall Foraging

Why I Love Fall Foraging

brachiomyback Report

#38

Here In Hungary, Elderflower Is Everywhere In This Time Of The Year, So We Went Out To Get Some For My Mother's Elderflower Syrup

Here In Hungary, Elderflower Is Everywhere In This Time Of The Year, So We Went Out To Get Some For My Mother's Elderflower Syrup

Organic_Log_5071 Report

#39

Spring Has Sprung

Spring Has Sprung

brachiomyback Report

#40

Salmonberries Starting To Get Ripe Along The Pacific Northwest

Salmonberries Starting To Get Ripe Along The Pacific Northwest

YouNeverReadMe Report

#41

Stumble On A Blueberry Field

Stumble On A Blueberry Field

antitoute Report

#42

What Is In There?

What Is In There?

petroleumjellyrub Report

#43

Mushrooms Are The Most Beautiful Living Thing

Mushrooms Are The Most Beautiful Living Thing

Lopsided-Giraffe9653 Report

#44

Neighbours Garden

Neighbours Garden

Whatuseeistrue Report

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
18 minutes ago

It's a very nice garden, but it's not "wild". And please don't forage it ^^

#45

The Trifecta: Mushrooms (Porcini And Butter Boletes), Berries (Mixed Vaccinium Species), And Trout (Westslope Cutthroat). Foraging Goals While Backpacking In The Mountains Last Summer!

The Trifecta: Mushrooms (Porcini And Butter Boletes), Berries (Mixed Vaccinium Species), And Trout (Westslope Cutthroat). Foraging Goals While Backpacking In The Mountains Last Summer!

Kaylasulak Report

#46

My First Chicken Of The Woods! 15 Lbs

My First Chicken Of The Woods! 15 Lbs

Growinggrowing-gone Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

So TIL there is a mushroom called chicken of the woods. Googled the German name (Schwefelporling) and I know that it exists, but I have never found one.

#47

Friends Dad Found This

Friends Dad Found This

MayhemMaddie Report

#48

Collected Some Wild Honey From An African Bees Nest. Got 4l Worth!

Collected Some Wild Honey From An African Bees Nest. Got 4l Worth!

MrChallenge2020 Report

#49

Nothing Better Than A Bucket Of Alaskan Blueberries

Nothing Better Than A Bucket Of Alaskan Blueberries

creamofbunny Report

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
21 minutes ago

And what about 2 buckets of Alaskan Blueberries, then ?

#50

I Got This Omelette Goody Bag When I Visited My Bff’s Homestead

I Got This Omelette Goody Bag When I Visited My Bff’s Homestead

whothefuqisdan Report

#51

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day!

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day!

Here is my celebratory breakfast of pawpaw rice pudding and maple syrup sweetened sassafras tea. I collected the pawpaws and the sassafras and my parents made the maple syrup.

ghengis_convict Report

#52

Sometimes You Have To Take A "Mental Health Day" And Just Get Lost In The Woods

Sometimes You Have To Take A "Mental Health Day" And Just Get Lost In The Woods

brachiomyback Report

#53

Saw This In Another Sub, Figured It Belonged Here!

Saw This In Another Sub, Figured It Belonged Here!

SpringNo9188 Report

#54

This Ramp Sourdough Took Me Literally All Weekend To Make, Between Foraging The Ramp Leaves And Making The Damn Bread. Thought It Deserved To Be On My Finest China

This Ramp Sourdough Took Me Literally All Weekend To Make, Between Foraging The Ramp Leaves And Making The Damn Bread. Thought It Deserved To Be On My Finest China

craftycarrot28 Report

#55

15 Km Walk In The Arctic Tundra And I Gathered 15kg Of Porchini. Enough To Eat For The Whole Winter And Share With Neighbors. Bilberries Were My Snack

15 Km Walk In The Arctic Tundra And I Gathered 15kg Of Porchini. Enough To Eat For The Whole Winter And Share With Neighbors. Bilberries Were My Snack

Warmregardsss Report

#56

Your Girl Foraged For The First Time

Your Girl Foraged For The First Time

Positivity_Slut Report

#57

Amazing Find In The Smokey Mountains!

Amazing Find In The Smokey Mountains!

yoursummerworld Report

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Does someone know what it is ? (some kind of mushroom, I guess, but which specie ?)

#58

I’ve Been Encouraging A Wild Strawberry Plant To Grow In Our Garden This Year. It’s Got The Tiniest Strawberries!

I’ve Been Encouraging A Wild Strawberry Plant To Grow In Our Garden This Year. It’s Got The Tiniest Strawberries!

LadyParnassus Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those are the BEST! They taste much more intense than the garden variety.

#59

Little Private Oyster Feed At An Oyster Bank In Denmark

Little Private Oyster Feed At An Oyster Bank In Denmark

schleykov Report

#60

The Stump Carvers Near Me Have Leveled Up

The Stump Carvers Near Me Have Leveled Up

Damselfly45 Report

#61

I Made A Acorn Shaped Mushroom Pendant

I Made A Acorn Shaped Mushroom Pendant

Catharsius Report

#62

Found A Nice Little Ensemble In The Woods Today

Found A Nice Little Ensemble In The Woods Today

Paragraph1 Report

#63

Thought Someone Might Enjoy !

Thought Someone Might Enjoy !

Unlikely_Pass_3657 Report

#64

I Finally Painted Mushrooms On A Mushroom Using Only Mushrooms

I Finally Painted Mushrooms On A Mushroom Using Only Mushrooms

Blond morels, painted on an artist conk, using the ink produced by shaggy mane specimens.

MycomaniaCreations Report

#65

Parasol Mushrooms On The Cornish Coast

Parasol Mushrooms On The Cornish Coast

aricooperdavis Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those are the best! Breaded and fried like a Wiener Schnitzel. Pro tip: if you have a huge haul, you can bread and freeze them. The you can toss them in the hot oil frozen, and I promise you, you will taste no difference to fresh ones. Found a lot this year and I still have several kilos safely stored away in my freezer.

#66

I Always Get Jealous About All The Mushroom Picking That I Can’t Do In South Texas But At Least I Get Prickly Pear!

I Always Get Jealous About All The Mushroom Picking That I Can’t Do In South Texas But At Least I Get Prickly Pear!

wifeofahunter Report

#67

My Younger Son And I Harvested Almost A Bushel Of Very Large Chesapeake Bay Oysters Yesterday

My Younger Son And I Harvested Almost A Bushel Of Very Large Chesapeake Bay Oysters Yesterday

Sunday night dinner will be fried oyster po' boys on homemade rolls with remoulade, oven potatoes, and a mess of greens from the garden.

Machipongo Report

#68

Freshest I’ve Found

Freshest I’ve Found

jrid77 Report

#69

Today Was A Good Day! Brought My 71 Year Old Father Out For His First Time Picking Mushrooms

Today Was A Good Day! Brought My 71 Year Old Father Out For His First Time Picking Mushrooms

Whatuseeistrue Report

#70

Late Autumn Haul!

Late Autumn Haul!

Ollymamabevaniomplow Report

#71

17” Wide Oyster Mushroom Collected By Me On Wednesday

17” Wide Oyster Mushroom Collected By Me On Wednesday

Ruby5000 Report

#72

Prickly Pear Harvested In A Quick Makeshift Basket Today. Any Recipe Recommendations?

Prickly Pear Harvested In A Quick Makeshift Basket Today. Any Recipe Recommendations?

MoonBasil Report

#73

Hubbs: "Why Haven't You Weeded The Yard?" Me: "Do You Mean The Salad Patio?"

Hubbs: "Why Haven't You Weeded The Yard?" Me: "Do You Mean The Salad Patio?"

megheanne Report

#74

Not What I Was Hunting For, But At Least I Still Put Dinner On The Table

Not What I Was Hunting For, But At Least I Still Put Dinner On The Table

lamaswana Report

Talitha Jansen
Talitha Jansen
Community Member
3 minutes ago

And you're still proudly posturing with your kill. Typical.

#75

A Fungal Zombie Deer Emerges From The Leaf Litter. Please Roll For Initiative

A Fungal Zombie Deer Emerges From The Leaf Litter. Please Roll For Initiative