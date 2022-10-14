Strolling under a canopy of leaves, inhaling the smell of trees and earth, and watching how forests and meadows flourish with life all teach you one undeniable truth — Mother Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Basking in the great outdoors acts as a balm in anxious times, as spending just 20 minutes connecting with the greenery can help lower stress levels. But apart from its therapeutic effect, it offers us so much more than that.

If you ever come back from the hedgerows carrying a clump of plants or emerge from the woods with a heavy handful of mushrooms and fruits, you know it can also make your stomach happy or, at least, full. And although attitudes toward foraging — identifying and harvesting wild foods — have been fearful for a long time, this seems to be a thing of the past.

Just take a look at these two delightful and informative corners of Reddit, the 'Foraging' and 'Mushrooms' communities. Members of these online groups enthusiastically take advantage of everything their local area can offer and share their beautiful discoveries with everyone online. We wrapped up an exciting collection of pictures featuring their best finds to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Upvote your favorite ones, and if you’re a fellow forager, be sure to share your passion with us in the comments below.