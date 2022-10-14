111 People Share What They Found While They Were Foraging
Strolling under a canopy of leaves, inhaling the smell of trees and earth, and watching how forests and meadows flourish with life all teach you one undeniable truth — Mother Nature is a gift that keeps on giving. Basking in the great outdoors acts as a balm in anxious times, as spending just 20 minutes connecting with the greenery can help lower stress levels. But apart from its therapeutic effect, it offers us so much more than that.
If you ever come back from the hedgerows carrying a clump of plants or emerge from the woods with a heavy handful of mushrooms and fruits, you know it can also make your stomach happy or, at least, full. And although attitudes toward foraging — identifying and harvesting wild foods — have been fearful for a long time, this seems to be a thing of the past.
Just take a look at these two delightful and informative corners of Reddit, the 'Foraging' and 'Mushrooms' communities. Members of these online groups enthusiastically take advantage of everything their local area can offer and share their beautiful discoveries with everyone online. We wrapped up an exciting collection of pictures featuring their best finds to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Upvote your favorite ones, and if you’re a fellow forager, be sure to share your passion with us in the comments below.
My 10.5 Year Old Lab Recently Learned To Truffle Hunt. So Proud Of Him!
This Counts As Foraging, Right?
I drove to Maine and collected 10gal of seawater, boiled it down over the course of 3 days, and got 2 quarts of sea salt.
When You Know Where The Blueberries Are
I Harvested Cloudberries In The Arctic Last Week!
Eating My Morel Pasta Alone After Failing To Convince Any Of My Family To Try It. Somebody Please Appreciate It With Me
Massive Bolete
Made Some Ice Cubes With Freshly Foraged Lilac. Looking Forward To Some Summer Cocktails With These!
Me With My Baskets That I Made From Foraged Willow - I Took Them To Take Pictures Now That The Willow Is Leafing
First Noble Fir Pine Cone Of The Year In Denmark. So Tender, So Delicious!
My Favorite Wild Raspberry Site Is Being Bulldozed To Build Some Houses 😭 So, I Rescued As Many Plants As I Could! ...does It Still Count As Foraging If I Transplant Foraged Plants In My Yard?
Does it still count as foraging if I transplant foraged plants in my yard?
Salmonberry Season Is Crazy This Year!!! Yum!! I’ve Never Seen Them This Big And Tasty Before
I Was Just Walking Down A Trail And Saw 2 Small White Truffles Poking Out Of The Ground
I couldn't believe it when I cut it open and saw that beautiful marbling! Incredibly lucky find.
Aloha From Hawaii! This Is By Far The Coolest Things I've Ever Foraged
This Is The Time Of The Year Of High Temp And Nice Grapes. Grandpa's House Has Great Bunch Of Grape
I Made Nettle + Wild Garlic Soup Today, With A Spring Garnish
Found Salmon Berries, Wine Berries, Osoberries, And Red Huckle Berries All Within A 5 Minute Walk Of My Front Door!
Having My Cake And Eating It Too!
Had To Repost Bc Of How Cute It Is
Every 4 And 5 Leaf Clover I've Found In My Garden During Quarantine
Good Friend Found The Mother Load
Foraged Some Mushrooms Today And Then A Weird Primate Tossed Broccoli At Me
This Is The Amount Of Salt I Got From Rendering Down Just Under 2 Gallons Of Clean Sea Water. Banana For Scale
Made Fried Chicken Of The Woods Sandwich With Foraged Chicken Of The Woods
Found Some Chicken
New Favorite Fermented Drink: Unripe Pinecone Wild Soda
Made A Galette With Wild Blackberries, Lavender, And Chocolate Mint
So Today I Have Found A Couple Dozens Of Asparagus Or So
I Made Honeysuckle Ice Cream And It Was So Good It Almost Made Me Cry
Poaching Isn’t Just A Crime That Affects Wildlife
Two USFWS Federal Wildlife Officers (FWO) recently stopped palmetto berry poaching on Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The officers recovered nine, 200 lb bags of berries that have a high market value.
We Found A Few Chantrels Yesterday
I Made Bread From Acorn Flour, Cattail Starch, Salt, And Water. NY Z6
Eye Of Sauron Shroom
Midwestern Forager's Pb&j: Black Walnut Butter And Black Raspberry Jam
When The Mushroom Gods Bless You With A Huge Bolete And It Turns Out To Be 100% Bug Free
These Were All Surrounding One Dead Elm
Found Some Porcelain Fungus, I Haven't Tried Cooking Any Yet But They Are Fun To Look At. Anyone Tried?
Why I Love Fall Foraging
Here In Hungary, Elderflower Is Everywhere In This Time Of The Year, So We Went Out To Get Some For My Mother's Elderflower Syrup
Spring Has Sprung
Salmonberries Starting To Get Ripe Along The Pacific Northwest
Stumble On A Blueberry Field
What Is In There?
Mushrooms Are The Most Beautiful Living Thing
Neighbours Garden
The Trifecta: Mushrooms (Porcini And Butter Boletes), Berries (Mixed Vaccinium Species), And Trout (Westslope Cutthroat). Foraging Goals While Backpacking In The Mountains Last Summer!
My First Chicken Of The Woods! 15 Lbs
Friends Dad Found This
Collected Some Wild Honey From An African Bees Nest. Got 4l Worth!
Nothing Better Than A Bucket Of Alaskan Blueberries
I Got This Omelette Goody Bag When I Visited My Bff’s Homestead
Happy Indigenous Peoples Day!
Here is my celebratory breakfast of pawpaw rice pudding and maple syrup sweetened sassafras tea. I collected the pawpaws and the sassafras and my parents made the maple syrup.
Sometimes You Have To Take A "Mental Health Day" And Just Get Lost In The Woods
Saw This In Another Sub, Figured It Belonged Here!
This Ramp Sourdough Took Me Literally All Weekend To Make, Between Foraging The Ramp Leaves And Making The Damn Bread. Thought It Deserved To Be On My Finest China
15 Km Walk In The Arctic Tundra And I Gathered 15kg Of Porchini. Enough To Eat For The Whole Winter And Share With Neighbors. Bilberries Were My Snack
Your Girl Foraged For The First Time
Amazing Find In The Smokey Mountains!
I’ve Been Encouraging A Wild Strawberry Plant To Grow In Our Garden This Year. It’s Got The Tiniest Strawberries!
Little Private Oyster Feed At An Oyster Bank In Denmark
The Stump Carvers Near Me Have Leveled Up
I Made A Acorn Shaped Mushroom Pendant
Found A Nice Little Ensemble In The Woods Today
Thought Someone Might Enjoy !
I Finally Painted Mushrooms On A Mushroom Using Only Mushrooms
Blond morels, painted on an artist conk, using the ink produced by shaggy mane specimens.
Parasol Mushrooms On The Cornish Coast
Those are the best! Breaded and fried like a Wiener Schnitzel. Pro tip: if you have a huge haul, you can bread and freeze them. The you can toss them in the hot oil frozen, and I promise you, you will taste no difference to fresh ones.
I Always Get Jealous About All The Mushroom Picking That I Can’t Do In South Texas But At Least I Get Prickly Pear!
My Younger Son And I Harvested Almost A Bushel Of Very Large Chesapeake Bay Oysters Yesterday
Sunday night dinner will be fried oyster po' boys on homemade rolls with remoulade, oven potatoes, and a mess of greens from the garden.
Freshest I’ve Found
Today Was A Good Day! Brought My 71 Year Old Father Out For His First Time Picking Mushrooms
Late Autumn Haul!
17” Wide Oyster Mushroom Collected By Me On Wednesday
Prickly Pear Harvested In A Quick Makeshift Basket Today. Any Recipe Recommendations?
Hubbs: "Why Haven't You Weeded The Yard?" Me: "Do You Mean The Salad Patio?"
Not What I Was Hunting For, But At Least I Still Put Dinner On The Table
