Mom Shocked Daughter-In-Law Doesn’t Entertain Her: “She Was An Unwanted Guest”
Family, Relationships

Mom Shocked Daughter-In-Law Doesn’t Entertain Her: “She Was An Unwanted Guest”

As adults, many of us know how precious it is to carve out time for some much-needed peace and quiet.

That’s exactly what this Redditor’s wife was looking forward to during a short vacation they had planned at a cozy cabin. But things didn’t quite go as expected when her mother-in-law showed up unannounced, hoping to have a spontaneous “girl’s day.”

The wife, however, wasn’t in the mood to play along, which stirred up some unexpected family drama.

The woman hoped to spend her vacation enjoying some peace and quiet

Image credits: takemewu31 / Envato (not the actual photo)

But things didn’t quite go as planned when her mother-in-law showed up unannounced, eager to have a spontaneous “girl’s day”

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wrong_Basket_6811

In the replies, the husband explained he had only invited his dad, not his mom

Some commenters praised the husband for defending his wife and admired her for sticking to her own plans

A few users felt that everyone, except the wife, handled the situation poorly

However, many blamed the husband for inviting anyone at all, knowing his wife wanted a peaceful getaway

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To mum, "If you ever turn up univited again, you will be ignored again" or "If you ever turn up univited again, the doors will remain locked". I did that. We live on virtually the exact opposite side of London to the in laws(this did not happen by accident). Came out of my bedroom one birthday morning to see husband ushering his parents in through the front door. Noped out of that and turned right back into my bedroom. None of them expected it as I was (back in my youth) really ultra nice and considerate. Took a stand - not on my birthday. Don't you dare try pushing me around and dressing up something I explicitly don't want to do as a "treat" for me. They had to take the long journey back unsatisfied and (hear me out on this) *never did it again*

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does it even mean "Entertain the mom"? Is she a child who wants to play?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
annaekberg avatar
Skogsrået
Skogsrået
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they mean being a host, offering drink/food and sitting with her chatting cause the mom doesn't understand that people read books for fun an relaxation and she herself finds it boring.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA for not booting her out asap. My MIL has a hard time understanding when we are exhausted or the social battery runs low. We tell her in no uncertain ways if it's too much.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
