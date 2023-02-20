Pregnant Wife Calls Her Mom For Help After Her Husband Ignores Her And Her Brother-In-Law’s Family Trashes Her Home

When returning home after a week in the hospital, most people might expect to find a bouquet of flowers from their partner, a sparkling clean house and a relaxing atmosphere that’s conducive to their healing. Unfortunately, for one expectant mother, her recent stay in the hospital was likely much more peaceful than the drama that ensued after. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit detailing the tumultuous days that followed her return home.

This situation would be upsetting enough for any spouse or partner to experience, but especially when a woman is pregnant and ill, her partner should be going out of their way to ensure that she is not in stressful situations. According to March of Dimes, increased levels of stress during a pregnancy can increase a mother’s chances of having a baby who is born premature or having a low-birthweight baby. There are also a variety of health issues linked to babies who are born premature, such as cerebral palsy, behavior problems like ADHD, mental health conditions such as developing depression later in life and even neurological disorders.

Even the mother herself can experience a host of dangerous and unpleasant symptoms caused by stress during her pregnancy. These might include normal pregnancy discomforts (such as trouble sleeping and morning sickness) becoming exacerbated, developing problems eating which can lead to becoming over or underweight, or developing high blood pressure during pregnancy. Some pregnant women also find themselves under so much stress that they seek unhealthy coping mechanisms that will harm their baby, such as smoking or drinking alcohol.

To help reduce stress during a pregnancy, March of Dimes recommends staying healthy and fit by eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of rest and exercise. They also recommend that pregnant women cut back on all activities they don’t need to do, such as household chores that their partner can pick up. It can be wise to try relaxation activities, such as prenatal yoga or meditation, and taking a childbirth education class can help assuage any fears the expectant mom may have. It’s also important to have a strong support network, including the mother’s partner, friends and family.

It is the responsibility of everyone around the expectant mother to work to make her life easier. Sometimes, this means simply staying out of her way and allowing her some peace. And in this particular case on Reddit, her husband could have easily cleaned up the home and shown his wife some support. She needs rest, especially after being ill. The last thing she needs is to be worried about the state of her home and overwhelmed by her in-laws barging in and wreaking havoc.

As some of the comments on Reddit noted, it can be concerning when a partner seems to suddenly change, and the reason for this husband’s change might be their baby on the way. According to Tracy K. Ross, LCSW, it is natural for a relationship to shift when a child comes into the picture, but both partners need to be mindful of these changes to ensure that they don’t all become negative. “We know from research that a relationship that’s not given attention will get worse,” Ross told Healthline. “If you do nothing, the relationship will deteriorate — you’ll be co-parents arguing about tasks. You have to put work into the relationship for it to stay the same, and work even harder to improve it.”

Thankfully, it sounds like the situation is improving and that her family members have been supportive in recent days, so we can only hope that issues like this never arise again. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. And then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring spousal drama that ensued when a mom returned home, look no further than right here!

