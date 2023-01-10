Another year has passed of me writing backstories to these popular wildlife photographs. When I started drawing these, I would get happy about the result and then get super excited while sharing it with the world. But that has changed now. Now, this is a way I channel my thoughts, and introspect on things that happen in my everyday life. The process brings me mental peace. Now my comics come from a much more honest place rather than me worrying about if they will work well with the audience or not. And that is how I feel free.

Scroll down for some wholesome stories. If you're interested, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | buymeacoffee.com