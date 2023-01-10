Another year has passed of me writing backstories to these popular wildlife photographs. When I started drawing these, I would get happy about the result and then get super excited while sharing it with the world. But that has changed now. Now, this is a way I channel my thoughts, and introspect on things that happen in my everyday life. The process brings me mental peace. Now my comics come from a much more honest place rather than me worrying about if they will work well with the audience or not. And that is how I feel free.

#1

#1

That_DoodleGuy
Asexual Zelephant
Asexual Zelephant
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I see elephant i upvote :)

Talking about inspiration, I always find artists like Reza Farazmand (Poorly Drawn Lines) and Sarah Andersen (Sarah Andersen Comics) fascinating as they have developed this ability where they are able to translate even complicated ideas into very minimal comics. I see many wholesome memes and stories which just trigger the 'Happy Tears' emotion in me and that is where I want my comics to go someday. More than the drawing part, I have been focusing on precise storytelling in my comics for a few months now. I hope that this practice helps me make even better comics this year!
#2

#2

That_DoodleGuy
Domi
Domi
Community Member
51 minutes ago

The bear used more force than he should have.

#3

#3

That_DoodleGuy
A lot of young artists ask me about how one can handle criticism. I believe that the comic is mine for the time I am creating it. Once it is uploaded on the internet, it belongs to the people. So one cannot avoid the opinions that people want to share. What I do is not instantly react to criticism. Instead, I try to understand what they are trying to say. And once that happens I can decide if I want to incorporate that as constructive feedback or ignore it. Because at the end of the day, it is not about how people react to it, but about the process of making the comic which brings me joy.
#4

#4

That_DoodleGuy
Domi
Domi
Community Member
50 minutes ago

That lovely joy.

#5

#5

That_DoodleGuy
The best part about creating comics is that it helped me realize my ability to make people feel better by sharing the positive. People from around the world often write to me about how they were having the worst day but it changed once they came across my comic. This made me realize that basic feelings are common across countries and cultures. My goal is to create a wholesome community where people can come together when they feel the need and also spread positive wholesomeness with their family and friends.
#6

#6

That_DoodleGuy
#7

#7

That_DoodleGuy
I love watching animal documentaries. It was always fascinating to me how they would add some background music and narration and the whole thing would turn into a story. So I started building a similar story around animal pictures. Initially, I would look at animal pictures and just make a story around them, but over time the process has transformed.

Now I keep some basic topic in my head that I want to talk about, and then break it into a story and at last find a relevant picture. I browse Instagram and Pinterest to find such images. Sometimes the sweet people of That Doodle Guy community send me pictures and I use those.
#8

#8

That_DoodleGuy
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
40 minutes ago

When I say I love wholesome stuff, I mean this right here

#9

#9

That_DoodleGuy
#10

#10

That_DoodleGuy
#11

#11

That_DoodleGuy
Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Who put an age limit on playing in snow? I just wanna talk *hides sledgehammer*

#12

#12

That_DoodleGuy
Domi
Domi
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Such a guy's photo.

#13

#13

That_DoodleGuy
#14

#14

That_DoodleGuy
#15

#15

That_DoodleGuy
#16

#16

That_DoodleGuy
#17

#17

That_DoodleGuy
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I see albino crocodile, I upvote

#18

#18

That_DoodleGuy
#19

#19

That_DoodleGuy
#20

#20

That_DoodleGuy
C L
C L
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Why is his fingernail orange?

#21

#21

That_DoodleGuy
#22

#22

That_DoodleGuy
Domi
Domi
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Yes, correct opinion squirrel!

#23

#23

That_DoodleGuy
#24

#24

That_DoodleGuy
#25

#25

That_DoodleGuy
#26

#26

That_DoodleGuy
#27

#27

That_DoodleGuy
#28

#28

That_DoodleGuy
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I thought it was a pastry covered in mocha at first. Guess it’s time to get some snacks

#29

#29

That_DoodleGuy
#30

#30

That_DoodleGuy
#31

#31

That_DoodleGuy
nylecoJ
nylecoJ
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Sound like something I would do to my mum………if only I’m not so fat

#32

#32

That_DoodleGuy
#33

#33

That_DoodleGuy
#34

#34

That_DoodleGuy
