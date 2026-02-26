ADVERTISEMENT

In the whimsical world of Liz Climo, a simple conversation between a bear and a rabbit can feel like a warm hug for the soul. The artist, who has mastered the art of "less is more," manages to turn minimalist sketches and clever, understated dialogue into a powerful exploration of friendship and everyday kindness.

Whether she’s paying tribute to her late friend through her beloved frilled lizard character or illustrating the quiet strength found in community during a crisis, Liz infuses every panel with a relatable, grounded sincerity. It’s this delicate balance of authentic vulnerability and lighthearted wit that makes her work a digital sanctuary—a place where the "small stuff" feels monumental and every reader can find a bit of themselves in her charming cast of creatures.

More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook