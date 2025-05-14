“The Simpsons” Animator Illustrates Humorous Everyday Moments Of Talking Animals (22 New Comics)Interview With Artist
If you're in the mood for something sweet, funny, and a little bit heartwarming, you're in the right place. Liz Climo is back with more of her adorable animal comics that imagine what everyday life might look like if animals acted like humans. From silly costumes to little acts of kindness, her characters always manage to brighten the day.
Liz’s comics are all about friendship, humor, and finding joy in the small stuff. With simple drawings and clever dialogue, she creates a world that's easy to love and hard to leave. Scroll down to see her latest collection of charming and cheerful animal moments!
Bored Panda reached out to Liz Climo again to delve deeper into the heart behind her beloved comics, exploring the inspiration, personal meaning, and connections they’ve fostered with readers around the world.
The artist shared that she tries to strike a balance between considering her audience and creating what feels true to herself. "I always keep my audience in mind when I’m creating a comic, since I feel my comics are strongest when they are relatable. However, if I come up with something that I know may not be funny for everyone, but feels funny to me, I’ll just do it anyway. Not every comic is going to be a fan favorite, but I think it’s important that I keep creating work that makes me happy, otherwise, it feels inauthentic."
Liz has previously shared that the frilled lizard character holds special meaning for her, as he was inspired by her dear friend Edwin Aguilar, who has since passed away. "This is still very true. Edwin was so kind, and those comics are always based around love and selflessness.
In addition to that character, pretty much any comic I’ve created while going through a tough time also holds special meaning for me. For instance, I did a comic earlier this year where the bear and rabbit are in a boat that’s sinking, and they don’t realize that they’re being held up by unseen friends in the water. I made this comic after the devastating fires near my home in LA, and after finding out a loved one was sick. When I look at this comic now, I remember how I felt lifted up by my friends and community during that hard time."
When asked about the rituals or habits that help her stay inspired or overcome creative blocks, Liz shared that she loves taking long walks—often while listening to podcasts like SUP and Who Weekly. "But when I feel creatively blocked, I take my headphones out and try to clear my mind and just observe. My favorite ideas come to me when I’m not trying too hard. Also, sometimes I’m not thrilled with the work I’m doing and just power through anyway. We all go through creative ups and downs, but I like to try and keep making work, even during these lulls."
Since so many people find comfort in Liz's comics, we asked if fans have ever shared stories about how her work has impacted them personally. "Yes! I won’t go into specifics, but I have gotten some really lovely emails over the years. I am not consistently active on social media, and I mostly work alone in my basement, so it’s pretty easy for me to feel sort of disconnected at times. But when I get an email from someone thanking me, it really makes me want to keep doing this work."