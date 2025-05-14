ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for something sweet, funny, and a little bit heartwarming, you're in the right place. Liz Climo is back with more of her adorable animal comics that imagine what everyday life might look like if animals acted like humans. From silly costumes to little acts of kindness, her characters always manage to brighten the day.

Liz’s comics are all about friendship, humor, and finding joy in the small stuff. With simple drawings and clever dialogue, she creates a world that's easy to love and hard to leave. Scroll down to see her latest collection of charming and cheerful animal moments!

More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook