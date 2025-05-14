ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for something sweet, funny, and a little bit heartwarming, you're in the right place. Liz Climo is back with more of her adorable animal comics that imagine what everyday life might look like if animals acted like humans. From silly costumes to little acts of kindness, her characters always manage to brighten the day.

Liz’s comics are all about friendship, humor, and finding joy in the small stuff. With simple drawings and clever dialogue, she creates a world that's easy to love and hard to leave. Scroll down to see her latest collection of charming and cheerful animal moments!

More info: Instagram | thelittleworldofliz.com | Facebook

#1

Adorable Animal Comics By Liz Climo

lizclimo Report

Bored Panda reached out to Liz Climo again to delve deeper into the heart behind her beloved comics, exploring the inspiration, personal meaning, and connections they’ve fostered with readers around the world.

The artist shared that she tries to strike a balance between considering her audience and creating what feels true to herself. "I always keep my audience in mind when I’m creating a comic, since I feel my comics are strongest when they are relatable. However, if I come up with something that I know may not be funny for everyone, but feels funny to me, I’ll just do it anyway. Not every comic is going to be a fan favorite, but I think it’s important that I keep creating work that makes me happy, otherwise, it feels inauthentic."
    #2

    Illustration of a talking deer using do not disturb sign, humorous everyday moments by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #3

    Bear in a party hat and rabbit sharing a humorous everyday moment in an illustration of talking animals.

    lizclimo Report

    Liz has previously shared that the frilled lizard character holds special meaning for her, as he was inspired by her dear friend Edwin Aguilar, who has since passed away. "This is still very true. Edwin was so kind, and those comics are always based around love and selflessness.

    In addition to that character, pretty much any comic I’ve created while going through a tough time also holds special meaning for me. For instance, I did a comic earlier this year where the bear and rabbit are in a boat that’s sinking, and they don’t realize that they’re being held up by unseen friends in the water. I made this comic after the devastating fires near my home in LA, and after finding out a loved one was sick. When I look at this comic now, I remember how I felt lifted up by my friends and community during that hard time."

    #4

    Cartoon by The Simpsons animator showing humorous everyday moments of talking animals, a dog and a cat with headphones.

    lizclimo Report

    #5

    Cartoon of a rabbit and bear sharing a meal, illustrating humorous everyday moments of talking animals by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    When asked about the rituals or habits that help her stay inspired or overcome creative blocks, Liz shared that she loves taking long walks—often while listening to podcasts like SUP and Who Weekly. "But when I feel creatively blocked, I take my headphones out and try to clear my mind and just observe. My favorite ideas come to me when I’m not trying too hard. Also, sometimes I’m not thrilled with the work I’m doing and just power through anyway. We all go through creative ups and downs, but I like to try and keep making work, even during these lulls."

    #6

    Cartoon dinosaur humorously holds a backward valentine heart, reflecting a talking animal moment by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #7

    Goat and hamster humorously talking about sitting in a cartoon illustrating everyday moments of talking animals.

    lizclimo Report

    Since so many people find comfort in Liz's comics, we asked if fans have ever shared stories about how her work has impacted them personally. "Yes! I won’t go into specifics, but I have gotten some really lovely emails over the years. I am not consistently active on social media, and I mostly work alone in my basement, so it’s pretty easy for me to feel sort of disconnected at times. But when I get an email from someone thanking me, it really makes me want to keep doing this work."

    #8

    Cartoon of talking animals with a rabbit holding a kite string lifting a flying dinosaur, illustrating humorous everyday moments.

    lizclimo Report

    #9

    Cartoon of talking animals in a humorous everyday moment, featuring a small animal and a capybara in a Christmas sweater.

    lizclimo Report

    #10

    Cartoon of talking animals with a crocodile and small creature sharing a humorous new year moment by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #11

    Bear and rabbit in a boat with a hole, humorously supported underwater by talking animals in a cartoon illustration.

    lizclimo Report

    #12

    Cartoon showing talking animals in a humorous everyday moment, illustrated by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #13

    Beaver holding wood, humorously illustrating everyday moments of talking animals by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #14

    Illustration of a talking mouse using a face mask as a hammock, humorously depicting everyday moments with animals.

    lizclimo Report

    #15

    Cartoon by The Simpsons animator illustrating humorous everyday moments of talking animals with a party scene.

    lizclimo Report

    #16

    Cartoon of talking animals showing a chicken getting ready and loudly greeting a pig and bird at a bar.

    lizclimo Report

    #17

    Talking animals illustration by The Simpsons animator shows a nervous dog comforting a mouse in humorous everyday moment.

    lizclimo Report

    #18

    Cartoon of talking animals showing a nervous dog wearing a jacket and a small animal sharing a humorous everyday moment.

    lizclimo Report

    #19

    Bear and rabbit humorously interact with a skeleton and ghost Halloween decoration in talking animals illustration.

    lizclimo Report

    #20

    Cartoon of an elephant and mouse talking, illustrating humorous everyday moments of talking animals by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

    #21

    Cartoon by The Simpsons animator showing humorous everyday moments of talking penguins with dinner dilemmas.

    lizclimo Report

    #22

    Two talking animals dressed as clowns, illustrating humorous everyday moments by The Simpsons animator.

    lizclimo Report

