Other2 hours ago
82 White Lies That Everyone Is Guilty Of
#2
"Let's Keep In Touch"
#3
"I'm Listening"
#4
"I'm Proficient In Microsoft Excel"
#5
"I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles"
#6
"I'm Fine"
#7
"I'm More Than Qualified For This Position"
#8
"My Phone Died"
#9
"Of Course I Remember You!"
#10
"This Is The Best Gift You've Ever Given Me!"
#11
"No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going"
#12
"Tell Me The Truth, I Won't Be Mad"
#13
"I Have Read The Terms And Conditions."
#14
"I'm Five Minutes Away"
#16
"No, This Isn't A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I've Had It Forever"
#17
"I've Only Had A Couple Of Drinks"
#18
"I'm Busy That Day"
#20
"It Wasn't That Expensive"
#21
"It's So Great To See You."
#22
"We're Just Friends"
#23
"Let's Hang Out Soon"
#24
"Yes, I'm Happy With My Salary"
#25
"Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense"
#26
"I Don't Do This Job For The Money"
#27
"I Don't Really Care About Politics"
#28
"I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I'm Sure I Did"
#29
"I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I've Got A [doctor's Appointment/ Kid's Recital/ Funeral]"
#30
"It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!"
#31
"That Was My Last Piece Of Gum"
#32
"Just Kidding!"
#33
"Let's Just Do One More."
#34
I Called You Back!
#35
"I Have Soooo Much Homework"
#36
"Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We've Already Made Plans"
#37
"It's My Last One."
#38
"That Looks Great On You"
#39
"Your New Haircut Looks Amazing"
#40
"I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do"
#41
"This Is My Top Priority"
#42
"I'm Never On Social Media"
#43
"I'll Call You Later"
#44
"I Am __ Years Old"
#45
"I'd Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams"
#46
"Oh, Yeah, I've Seen [popular TV Show]. It's My Favorite!"
#47
"He's Just Tired"
#48
"I Need It By Yesterday"
#49
"The Kids And I Didn't Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone"
#50
"I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime"
#51
"Don't Worry, It's Okay"
#52
"I've Been Swamped Lately"
#53
"It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder"
#54
"I Thought I Hit Send"
#55
"That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad"
#56
"That's Interesting"
#57
"I'm Having Computer Issues"
#58
"Sorry, I Didn't See Your Text"
#59
"Traffic Was Horrible"
#60
"I Can't Come In Today, I'm Sick"
#61
"Have You Lost Weight?"
#62
"You Have Such A Lovely Home!"
#63
"Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I'm Claustrophobic"
#64
"I Love It!"
#65
"My Kid Is Sick"
#66
"I Wasn't Checking Him/Her Out"
#67
"Your Cooking Is Delicious"
#68
"Let's Revisit This Later"
#69
"I'll Do It Later"
#70
"That Was My Idea"
#71
"I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow"
#72
"My Favorite Novel? It's A Tossup Between 'Moby-Dick' And 'Infinite Jest'"
#73
"I'm Allergic To _____."
#74
"I Weigh ____ Pounds"
#75
"I'm From Canada"
#76
"You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt"
#77
"I've Had ____ Partners"
#78
"I Didn't Throw It Away"
#79
"I Didn't Do It"
#80
"I Didn't Work That Closely With Them"
#81
"We Don't Have The Budget For That"
#82
"I Was Going To Say That!"
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment