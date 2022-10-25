#1 "It Was Nice To Meet You"

#2 "Let's Keep In Touch"

#4 "I'm Proficient In Microsoft Excel"

#5 "I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles"

#7 "I'm More Than Qualified For This Position"

#8 "My Phone Died"

#9 "Of Course I Remember You!"

#10 "This Is The Best Gift You've Ever Given Me!"

#11 "No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going"

#12 "Tell Me The Truth, I Won't Be Mad"

#13 "I Have Read The Terms And Conditions."

#14 "I'm Five Minutes Away"

#15 "What An Adorable Baby!"

#16 "No, This Isn't A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I've Had It Forever"

#17 "I've Only Had A Couple Of Drinks"

#18 "I'm Busy That Day"

#19 "That Was Funny"

#20 "It Wasn't That Expensive"

#21 "It's So Great To See You."

#22 "We're Just Friends"

#23 "Let's Hang Out Soon"

#24 "Yes, I'm Happy With My Salary"

#25 "Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense"

#26 "I Don't Do This Job For The Money"

#27 "I Don't Really Care About Politics"

#28 "I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I'm Sure I Did"

#29 "I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I've Got A [doctor's Appointment/ Kid's Recital/ Funeral]"

#30 "It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!"

#31 "That Was My Last Piece Of Gum"

#33 "Let's Just Do One More."

#34 I Called You Back!

#35 "I Have Soooo Much Homework"

#36 "Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We've Already Made Plans"

#37 "It's My Last One."

#38 "That Looks Great On You"

#39 "Your New Haircut Looks Amazing"

#40 "I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do"

#41 "This Is My Top Priority"

#42 "I'm Never On Social Media"

#43 "I'll Call You Later"

#44 "I Am __ Years Old"

#45 "I'd Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams"

#46 "Oh, Yeah, I've Seen [popular TV Show]. It's My Favorite!"

#47 "He's Just Tired"

#48 "I Need It By Yesterday"

#49 "The Kids And I Didn't Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone"

#50 "I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime"

#52 "I've Been Swamped Lately"

#53 "It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder"

#54 "I Thought I Hit Send"

#55 "That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad"

#57 "I'm Having Computer Issues"

#58 "Sorry, I Didn't See Your Text"

#59 "Traffic Was Horrible"

#60 "I Can't Come In Today, I'm Sick"

#61 "Have You Lost Weight?"

#62 "You Have Such A Lovely Home!"

#63 "Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I'm Claustrophobic"

#64 "I Love It!"

#65 "My Kid Is Sick"

#66 "I Wasn't Checking Him/Her Out"

#67 "Your Cooking Is Delicious"

#68 "Let's Revisit This Later"

#69 "I'll Do It Later"

#70 "That Was My Idea"

#71 "I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow"

#72 "My Favorite Novel? It's A Tossup Between 'Moby-Dick' And 'Infinite Jest'"

#73 "I'm Allergic To _____."

#74 "I Weigh ____ Pounds"

#75 "I'm From Canada"

#76 "You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt"

#77 "I've Had ____ Partners"

#78 "I Didn't Throw It Away"

#79 "I Didn't Do It"

#80 "I Didn't Work That Closely With Them"

#81 "We Don't Have The Budget For That"