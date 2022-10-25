#1

#1
"It Was Nice To Meet You"

"It Was Nice To Meet You"

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Narrator: It wasn't nice.

#2

#2
"Let's Keep In Touch"

"Let's Keep In Touch"

#3

#3
"I'm Listening"

"I'm Listening"

#4

#4
"I'm Proficient In Microsoft Excel"

"I'm Proficient In Microsoft Excel"

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Except for those of us who are actually good with spreadsheets.

#5

#5
"I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles"

"I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles"

#6

#6
"I'm Fine"

"I'm Fine"

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Translation: You are not the person of my choice to share it / I don't want to burden you

#7

#7
"I'm More Than Qualified For This Position"

"I'm More Than Qualified For This Position"

#8

#8
"My Phone Died"

"My Phone Died"

#9

#9
"Of Course I Remember You!"

"Of Course I Remember You!"

#10

#10
"This Is The Best Gift You've Ever Given Me!"

"This Is The Best Gift You've Ever Given Me!"

#11

#11
"No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going"

"No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going"

A girl
A girl
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Got out of a ticket because my answer was "yes, I was going 76mph. That's what my cruise control was set to". That and i had no other offenses on file.

#12

#12
"Tell Me The Truth, I Won't Be Mad"

"Tell Me The Truth, I Won't Be Mad"

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

The is the ultimate lie invented by mothers

#13

#13
"I Have Read The Terms And Conditions."

"I Have Read The Terms And Conditions."

#14

#14
"I'm Five Minutes Away"

"I'm Five Minutes Away"

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I once told my brother by text that I'd be there in seven minutes. He was ready to take the mickey out of my timing, but as I pulled up the text showed "sent 7 minutes ago".

#15

#15
"What An Adorable Baby!"

"What An Adorable Baby!"

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Breathtaking!

#16

#16
"No, This Isn't A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I've Had It Forever"

"No, This Isn't A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I've Had It Forever"

#17

#17
"I've Only Had A Couple Of Drinks"

"I've Only Had A Couple Of Drinks"

#18

#18
"I'm Busy That Day"

"I'm Busy That Day"

#19

#19
"That Was Funny"

"That Was Funny"

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Type lmao rofl with straight face

#20

#20
"It Wasn't That Expensive"

"It Wasn't That Expensive"

#21

#21
"It's So Great To See You."

"It's So Great To See You."

#22

#22
"We're Just Friends"

"We're Just Friends"

#23

#23
"Let's Hang Out Soon"

"Let's Hang Out Soon"

#24

#24
"Yes, I'm Happy With My Salary"

"Yes, I'm Happy With My Salary"

#25

#25
"Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense"

"Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense"

#26

#26
"I Don't Do This Job For The Money"

"I Don't Do This Job For The Money"

#27

#27
"I Don't Really Care About Politics"

"I Don't Really Care About Politics"

#28

#28
"I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I'm Sure I Did"

"I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I'm Sure I Did"

#29

#29
"I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I've Got A [doctor's Appointment/ Kid's Recital/ Funeral]"

"I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I've Got A [doctor's Appointment/ Kid's Recital/ Funeral]"

A girl
A girl
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Colonoscopy, pedicure, mob hit, flossing date......etc

#30

#30
"It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!"

"It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!"

#31

#31
"That Was My Last Piece Of Gum"

"That Was My Last Piece Of Gum"

#32

#32
"Just Kidding!"

"Just Kidding!"

#33

#33
"Let's Just Do One More."

"Let's Just Do One More."

#34

#34
I Called You Back!

I Called You Back!

#35

#35
"I Have Soooo Much Homework"

"I Have Soooo Much Homework"

#36

#36
"Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We've Already Made Plans"

"Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We've Already Made Plans"

#37

#37
"It's My Last One."

"It's My Last One."

#38

#38
"That Looks Great On You"

"That Looks Great On You"

#39

#39
"Your New Haircut Looks Amazing"

"Your New Haircut Looks Amazing"

#40

#40
"I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do"

"I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do"

#41

#41
"This Is My Top Priority"

"This Is My Top Priority"

#42

#42
"I'm Never On Social Media"

"I'm Never On Social Media"

#43

#43
"I'll Call You Later"

"I'll Call You Later"

#44

#44
"I Am __ Years Old"

"I Am __ Years Old"

#45

#45
"I'd Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams"

"I'd Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams"

#46

#46
"Oh, Yeah, I've Seen [popular TV Show]. It's My Favorite!"

"Oh, Yeah, I've Seen [popular TV Show]. It's My Favorite!"

#47

#47
"He's Just Tired"

"He's Just Tired"

#48

#48
"I Need It By Yesterday"

"I Need It By Yesterday"

#49

#49
"The Kids And I Didn't Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone"

"The Kids And I Didn't Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone"

#50

#50
"I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime"

"I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime"

#51

#51
"Don't Worry, It's Okay"

"Don't Worry, It's Okay"

#52

#52
"I've Been Swamped Lately"

"I've Been Swamped Lately"

#53

#53
"It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder"

"It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder"

#54

#54
"I Thought I Hit Send"

"I Thought I Hit Send"

#55

#55
"That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad"

"That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad"

#56

#56
"That's Interesting"

"That's Interesting"

#57

#57
"I'm Having Computer Issues"

"I'm Having Computer Issues"

#58

#58
"Sorry, I Didn't See Your Text"

"Sorry, I Didn't See Your Text"

#59

#59
"Traffic Was Horrible"

"Traffic Was Horrible"

#60

#60
"I Can't Come In Today, I'm Sick"

"I Can't Come In Today, I'm Sick"

#61

#61
"Have You Lost Weight?"

"Have You Lost Weight?"

#62

#62
"You Have Such A Lovely Home!"

"You Have Such A Lovely Home!"

#63

#63
"Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I'm Claustrophobic"

"Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I'm Claustrophobic"

Tami_DE
Tami_DE
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why would you willingly want the isle seat? Or is this a plane thing and I'm thinking of Bus/Train instead.

#64

#64
"I Love It!"

"I Love It!"

#65

#65
"My Kid Is Sick"

"My Kid Is Sick"

#66

#66
"I Wasn't Checking Him/Her Out"

"I Wasn't Checking Him/Her Out"

#67

#67
"Your Cooking Is Delicious"

"Your Cooking Is Delicious"

#68

#68
"Let's Revisit This Later"

"Let's Revisit This Later"

#69

#69
"I'll Do It Later"

"I'll Do It Later"

#70

#70
"That Was My Idea"

"That Was My Idea"

#71

#71
"I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow"

"I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow"

#72

#72
"My Favorite Novel? It's A Tossup Between

"My Favorite Novel? It's A Tossup Between 'Moby-Dick' And 'Infinite Jest'"

#73

"I'm Allergic To _____."

"I'm Allergic To _____."

#74

"I Weigh ____ Pounds"

"I Weigh ____ Pounds"

#75

"I'm From Canada"

"I'm From Canada"

#76

"You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt"

"You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt"

#77

"I've Had ____ Partners"

"I've Had ____ Partners"

#78

"I Didn't Throw It Away"

"I Didn't Throw It Away"

#79

"I Didn't Do It"

"I Didn't Do It"

#80

"I Didn't Work That Closely With Them"

"I Didn't Work That Closely With Them"

#81

"We Don't Have The Budget For That"

"We Don't Have The Budget For That"

#82

"I Was Going To Say That!"

"I Was Going To Say That!"

