Critics and detractors have erupted online after the first trailer dropped for MELANIA, a new documentary centered on First Lady Melania Trump, with reactions ranging from bafflement to outright revulsion.

The backlash began almost immediately after Fox News released the exclusive first look at the film, which is set to chronicle a narrow 20-day window leading up to Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

Highlights Critics flooded social media after the trailer framed Trump’s second term as historic.

The documentary was licensed for $40 million amid accusations of presidency monetization.

Brett Ratner’s involvement reignited controversy over the film’s production due to a previous MeToo controversy.

For many viewers, the issue was not just what the trailer showed, but why the film exists at all.

“Melania is promoting a film about Melania, while Melania is still the First Lady. The grift never ends,” one critic wrote.

Melania Trump was roasted online after releasing the first trailer for her documentary as the First Lady

Melania Trump standing on a balcony wearing a white shirt, related to discussions about her new documentary.

Image credits: Getty/Samuel Corum

“These people have no class, no modicum of humbleness,” another added. “They live only to satisfy and aggrandize themselves.”

Even users who described themselves as politically neutral questioned the premise, wondering what new insight could possibly be offered by a self-produced film about a sitting first lady.

“I would rather watch my legs get put through a meat grinder,” a detractor wrote.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump sharing a moment at a public event as viewers discuss Melania Trump's new documentary.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

The 104-minute documentary is scheduled for a global theatrical release on January 30, 2026.

According to Fox News, the film will open in theaters across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and other regions. Amazon will also launch a related documentary series in the months that follow.

Melania Trump sitting at a desk with a serious expression, featured in her new documentary discussion.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The trailer reveals that the project was filmed over 20 days in January and frames that period as historically significant.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. Presidential Inauguration,” the FLOTUS said.

“For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold, a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

Critics took issue with the documentary’s framing of Trump’s second term as a historic moment

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Trump administration while referencing Melania Trump’s new documentary.

Image credits: X/Cybercel2

Screenshot of a tweet expressing strong negative reaction to Melania Trump’s new documentary from a social media user.

Image credits: X/andjustliketwat

Melania Trump wearing a black hat and coat at a formal event with people in the background.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The trailer opens with Melania walking into the US Capitol rotunda ahead of the inauguration. Looking directly at the camera in her now familiar inauguration outfit, she says, “Here we go again.”

The footage then cuts between the inauguration ceremony, scenes at Mar a Lago, behind the scenes moments featuring her son Baron Trump and her father, sweeping shots of Air Force One, the presidential seal, and a dramatic appearance by the MGM lion.

Melania Trump speaking in a pinstripe blazer and white shirt, featured in new documentary reactions discussion.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

In one scene, Donald Trump rehearses a speech at a podium. “My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” he says, before Melania interjects, “Peacemaker and unifier.”

The trailer continues with carefully staged visuals of the first lady stepping out of a vehicle in black stiletto boots, entering the East Wing residence, and smiling at the camera in her white and black inaugural ball gown.

Text on screen invites viewers to “witness history in the making.”

Amazon and MGM reportedly paid $40 million for the license to the Melania documentary

Tweet from Republicans against Trump criticizing Melania Trump’s new documentary and its $40 million Amazon deal.

Image credits: RpsAgainstTrump

Tweet from Brian Rundle expressing refusal to watch Melania Trump’s new documentary despite a long flight.

Image credits: BRun13

While the film promises unprecedented access, critics argue the trailer offers little substance about Melania Trump herself. Instead, they say it leans heavily on symbolism, fashion, power, and spectacle.

Melania Trump was reportedly involved “in every aspect” of the production. She served as a producer and closely oversaw post-production marketing.

Melania Trump sitting in a formal room, wearing a black coat, in a scene from her new documentary.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The idea for the project reportedly took shape in November 2024, shortly after Donald Trump won the election.

Negotiations with studios began on November 18, 2024, led by Melania Trump’s agent and exclusive senior advisor, Marc Beckman. Disney, Netflix, and Paramount all pursued the project before Amazon and MGM secured the rights.

User comment on social media about Melania Trump new documentary, expressing hope for subtitles.

Image credits: reasnottodateme

Photographer capturing Melania Trump and Donald Trump posing with a group of people in an elegant room.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon and MGM ultimately paid $40 million for the license, a figure described as the largest documentary deal in history. Beckman pushed back on reports suggesting Amazon wildly outbid competitors.

Melania Trump sitting at an ornate desk in a luxurious room with city skyline visible through large windows at night

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

“I’ve seen reporting that Amazon paid nearly three times the nearest other bid, and that’s just false,” Beckman said. “It was an incredibly competitive bidding process with multiple rounds of bids.”

The film was directed by Brett Ratner, a director previously accused by six women of misconduct

Donald Trump and Melania Trump on an escalator, photographed during a formal event related to Melania Trump's new documentary.

Image credits: Getty/Alexi J. Rosenfeld

Filming began in December 2024. The film is executive produced by Melania Trump and Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, with Brett Ratner of RatPac Entertainment serving as director.

Ratner’s involvement was a contentious point for critics.

Screenshot of a social media reply about Melania Trump’s new documentary during Oscars season with 4.1K likes.

Image credits: ConnorEatsPants

Two men in tuxedos holding up a card humorously listing Melania as director, producer, and feature of a documentary.

Image credits: Wongsworth

The director, best known for X Men The Last Stand, has not released a major project since multiple allegations of misconduct were made against him in 2017.

During the Me Too movement, six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, publicly accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on them and exposing them to inappropriate acts.

Melania Trump sitting on a couch indoors with a serious expression in her new documentary interview.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

The timing of the documentary has also drawn intense scrutiny, and not just because it follows the release of Melania Trump’s memoir, Melania, which has remained a New York Times best seller for more than a year.

Critics argue the Trumps seem to be monetizing every aspect of the presidency, with an array of branded products stretching far beyond a single film.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Detractors point to an expanding roster of presidential merchandise, from holiday ornaments and luxury golden cellphones to limited-edition shoes and even cryptocurrency, each sold under the Trump name.

“Is this real?” Netizens expressed their confusion over the film on social media

Tweet from John Collins expressing he can’t wait to not watch Melania Trump’s new documentary, posted in 2025.

Image credits: Logically_JC

Tweet screenshot showing user AfroSamurai904 asking if Melania Trump’s new documentary will have subtitles for translation.

Image credits: AfroSamurai904

Twitter post discussing reactions to Melania Trump’s new documentary with humor about subtitles and the First Lady.

Image credits: antifawokesoros

Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Melania Trump’s new documentary expressing skepticism and comparisons.

Image credits: walkdodger

Screenshot of a tweet reacting with surprise to Melania Trump’s new documentary, showing public response online.

Image credits: duonine

Tweet from Miles Taylor criticizing Melania Trump’s new documentary, mentioning Amazon’s lobbying expenses.

Image credits: MilesTaylorUSA

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Melania Trump’s new documentary with a comment about AI confusion.

Image credits: StaceyPrussman

Alt text: Animated angry pig character with two piglets and a person, related to Melania Trump documentary reactions.

Image credits: samavishay

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Melania Trump’s new documentary, mentioning Oscar demands and public opinions.

Image credits: ShilohAndMicah

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning details about Melania Trump's new documentary and her citizenship.

Image credits: AdsWriter

Woman wearing a red hat with text, captured in a social media post about Melania Trump’s new documentary reactions.

Image credits: smc429

User tweet questioning how an Einstein visa was earned by marrying a billionaire amid Melania Trump documentary discussion.

Image credits: acnewsitics

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Melania Trump documentary trailer with laughing emoji and rating it 10 out of 10.

Image credits: drefanzor

Tweet by James Laverty commenting on plans to visit theatres, related to Melania Trump’s new documentary reception.

Image credits: JamesLaverty45

Screenshot of a Twitter comment praising Melania Trump’s grace and strength as First Lady amid her new documentary.

Image credits: 25roses