“Golden Child” Loses All Parents’ Savings With Crypto, Sibling Can’t Help But Gloat
Stressed couple arguing on couch, woman holding head in frustration, symbolizing lost parents money and crypto issues.
Family, Relationships

“Golden Child” Loses All Parents’ Savings With Crypto, Sibling Can’t Help But Gloat

Kornelija Viečaitė
Cryptocurrency scams have been one of the most common ways criminals lure money out of people in the past several years. In fact, security firm Certik has found that investors lost around $2.5 billion in crypto scams and hacks only in the first half of 2025.

This family fell victim to a crypto scam too, except that it was done by the golden child of the family. The parents, believing that he knew what he was doing, gave him all their life savings and retirement money to invest. After the money was gone, the siblings could only tell them, “I told you so,” but the parents still went out of their way to spare their son the embarrassment.

RELATED:

    A crypto bro lost all his parents’ life savings by investing it in a crypto scam

    Man in red hoodie analyzing crypto market trends on computer and phone, concerned about lost money and investments.

    Image credits: Chris Liverani / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Since he was the golden child, the parents didn’t tell the other siblings to spare him from embarrassment

    Text excerpt about family conflict and the golden child losing parents money in crypto, describing drama and relationships.

    Text describing a sibling seen as a golden child who lost parents’ money through crypto and day trading.

    Text excerpt discussing a golden child who lost parents' money through crypto investments despite warnings.

    Middle-aged couple arguing on a couch with woman upset and man explaining, symbolizing golden child lost parents money crypto issue.

    Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a golden child lost parents money in crypto after market crash and rug pull.

    Text on a plain background expressing confusion and frustration about a dramatic nightmare related to lost parents and crypto money.

    Image credits: Popular_Airline_3869

    The sibling was adamant about helping the parents out: “No way in hell they’re living here with me”

    Reddit conversation discussing a 30-year-old golden child who lost parents, money, and crypto causing family conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about losing parents’ money in a crypto rug pull scam with 90% loss.

    Some commenters warned the sibling not to give in to guilt-trips

    User comment on social media with 3.6k points, mentioning telling grandpa he is super cool in a casual online discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by Upset_Custard7652 predicting someone will ask for a loan related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Comment about golden child losing parents' money by investing in crypto, causing family debt and hardship.

    Screenshot of an online comment mentioning frustration, related to golden child losing parents' money in crypto discussion.

    Reddit user advising to let the golden child handle lost parents money issues involving crypto without guilt or financial help.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment showing the word Schadenfreude on a plain background with username and points visible.

    Reddit comment about crypto frustration and losing money, capturing golden child lost parents money crypto sentiment.

    Text excerpt from a forum post discussing a golden child who lost parents' money in crypto and financial struggles.

    Comment text on a white background discussing appreciation for a grandparent, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Text post from an online forum with a user questioning casting Iroh as grandpa, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Text excerpt from an online forum discussing intelligence, with a comment about spending time with grandpa as a happy place.

    Screenshot of an online comment warning about becoming busy and pressured to support others, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Anonymous comment complaining about repeated calls, expressing frustration without mentioning golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing golden child losing parents money and crypto struggles in family finances.

    Comment on a post mentioning grandpa and funny edits about the word cook, relating to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Reddit comment discussing early retirement as a way to handle family issues related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Comment discussing unfair parental treatment and sibling favoritism related to golden child and lost parents money in crypto context.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a family working long hours, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

    Comment text on a plain white background about hoping grandpa’s will leaves nothing, related to golden child lost parents money crypto topic.

    Comment discussing protecting against financial fallout involving family conflicts, money loss, and crypto concerns.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to cut ties early, related to golden child lost parents money crypto issues.

    However, a few others called out the sibling’s malicious attitude

    Reddit comment criticizing insensitive remarks about family misfortune related to money and crypto losses.

    Reddit comment discussing golden child, lost parents money, and crypto market cycles and gains.

    Reddit comment criticizing insensitive remarks about family misfortune related to money and crypto losses.

    Family
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    cloudryn avatar
    Cloud Ryn
    Cloud Ryn
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta love the yta comments ,"crypto is making a comeback you'll see". Sure buddy and the sky is purple and I fart rainbows freaking idiots

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any time you dabble in the stockmarket, shares, NFT's, crypto, you should only do so when you can afford to lose the money you use without it impacting your daily life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
