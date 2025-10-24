“Golden Child” Loses All Parents’ Savings With Crypto, Sibling Can’t Help But Gloat

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Cryptocurrency scams have been one of the most common ways criminals lure money out of people in the past several years. In fact, security firm Certik has found that investors lost around $2.5 billion in crypto scams and hacks only in the first half of 2025.
This family fell victim to a crypto scam too, except that it was done by the golden child of the family. The parents, believing that he knew what he was doing, gave him all their life savings and retirement money to invest. After the money was gone, the siblings could only tell them, “I told you so,” but the parents still went out of their way to spare their son the embarrassment.
A crypto bro lost all his parents’ life savings by investing it in a crypto scam
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
