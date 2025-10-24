“Golden Child” Loses All Parents’ Savings With Crypto, Sibling Can’t Help But Gloat

ADVERTISEMENT

Cryptocurrency scams have been one of the most common ways criminals lure money out of people in the past several years. In fact, security firm Certik has found that investors lost around $2.5 billion in crypto scams and hacks only in the first half of 2025.

This family fell victim to a crypto scam too, except that it was done by the golden child of the family. The parents, believing that he knew what he was doing, gave him all their life savings and retirement money to invest. After the money was gone, the siblings could only tell them, “I told you so,” but the parents still went out of their way to spare their son the embarrassment.

A crypto bro lost all his parents’ life savings by investing it in a crypto scam

Man in red hoodie analyzing crypto market trends on computer and phone, concerned about lost money and investments.

Image credits: Chris Liverani / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Since he was the golden child, the parents didn’t tell the other siblings to spare him from embarrassment

Text excerpt about family conflict and the golden child losing parents money in crypto, describing drama and relationships.

Text describing a sibling seen as a golden child who lost parents’ money through crypto and day trading.

Text excerpt discussing a golden child who lost parents' money through crypto investments despite warnings.

Middle-aged couple arguing on a couch with woman upset and man explaining, symbolizing golden child lost parents money crypto issue.

Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a golden child lost parents money in crypto after market crash and rug pull.

Text on a plain background expressing confusion and frustration about a dramatic nightmare related to lost parents and crypto money.

Image credits: Popular_Airline_3869

The sibling was adamant about helping the parents out: “No way in hell they’re living here with me”

Reddit conversation discussing a 30-year-old golden child who lost parents, money, and crypto causing family conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about losing parents’ money in a crypto rug pull scam with 90% loss.

Some commenters warned the sibling not to give in to guilt-trips

User comment on social media with 3.6k points, mentioning telling grandpa he is super cool in a casual online discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by Upset_Custard7652 predicting someone will ask for a loan related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Comment about golden child losing parents' money by investing in crypto, causing family debt and hardship.

Screenshot of an online comment mentioning frustration, related to golden child losing parents' money in crypto discussion.

Reddit user advising to let the golden child handle lost parents money issues involving crypto without guilt or financial help.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment showing the word Schadenfreude on a plain background with username and points visible.

Reddit comment about crypto frustration and losing money, capturing golden child lost parents money crypto sentiment.

Text excerpt from a forum post discussing a golden child who lost parents' money in crypto and financial struggles.

Comment text on a white background discussing appreciation for a grandparent, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Text post from an online forum with a user questioning casting Iroh as grandpa, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Text excerpt from an online forum discussing intelligence, with a comment about spending time with grandpa as a happy place.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about becoming busy and pressured to support others, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Anonymous comment complaining about repeated calls, expressing frustration without mentioning golden child lost parents money crypto.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing golden child losing parents money and crypto struggles in family finances.

Comment on a post mentioning grandpa and funny edits about the word cook, relating to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Reddit comment discussing early retirement as a way to handle family issues related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Comment discussing unfair parental treatment and sibling favoritism related to golden child and lost parents money in crypto context.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a family working long hours, related to golden child lost parents money crypto.

Comment text on a plain white background about hoping grandpa’s will leaves nothing, related to golden child lost parents money crypto topic.

Comment discussing protecting against financial fallout involving family conflicts, money loss, and crypto concerns.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to cut ties early, related to golden child lost parents money crypto issues.

However, a few others called out the sibling’s malicious attitude

Reddit comment criticizing insensitive remarks about family misfortune related to money and crypto losses.

Reddit comment discussing golden child, lost parents money, and crypto market cycles and gains.

