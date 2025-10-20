Golden Child Gets A Reality Check After Seeing Sister Get Into The College Of Her Dreams

ADVERTISEMENT

We might think that this generation is far from old school, but there’s one tradition that matters to them a lot, and that’s education. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 51% of Gen Z think that a college education is very important. To some, it’s so important that they’ll go above and beyond to get into the school of their choice.

One woman thought good grades would be enough, but she was rejected. Her sister, in turn, had good test scores and did extracurriculars, and got into the same college on a scholarship. The woman held a grudge against her sister for years, but was put in her place when the sister had enough and pointed out how her entitlement came from being the golden child.

Two sisters clashed over one getting into the college of their dreams and another receiving special treatment from parents

One sister snapped at another for insisting that she had only gotten into the college because of luck

Text snippet discussing a golden child facing a reality check after sister gets into their dream college.

Sister getting into the college of her dreams while golden child realizes a tough reality check.

Text excerpt about a student reflecting on grades and extracurriculars after seeing sister get into college of her dreams.

Text describing a golden child’s reaction after seeing sister get into the college of her dreams without scholarships.

Text excerpt about tuition cost leading to choosing a different college and still having a good college experience.

Text excerpt showing a reflection on good grades and enjoyment in extracurricular activities during high school.

Text showing a golden child reflecting on college dreams after sister gets into her dream college.

Text excerpt about receiving scholarship money and attending college, reflecting a golden child’s reality check after sister’s college acceptance.

Text excerpt about college admissions and graduation reflecting a golden child's reality check after sister's college success.

Text excerpt discussing a golden child feeling a reality check after sister’s college acceptance achievement.

Text excerpt highlighting sibling rivalry as the golden child faces a reality check with college acceptance.

Text excerpt discussing favoritism as a golden child gets a reality check after sister’s college acceptance news.

Alt text: Siblings reacting emotionally after sister gets into her dream college, highlighting a golden child’s reality check.

Text from a person expressing feeling overlooked after their sister, the golden child, gets a car for college that they did not receive.

Sibling disappointment after sister gets into dream college, showing reality check for the golden child in family dynamics.

Sibling rivalry and college acceptance emotions after golden child sees sister get into dream college.

Text excerpt showing a golden child’s reaction after sister gets into the college of her dreams, expressing frustration.

Text message discussing parental disappointment after gloating about sister getting into college of her dreams.

Their parents, of course, sided with the golden child sister

Scholarship committee member explains how extracurriculars impact college decisions, giving a reality check on college acceptance.

Reddit discussion about golden child reality check after sister’s college acceptance and family dynamics.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a golden child getting a reality check after sister’s college acceptance news.

Commenters discussing scholarships and quirky schools that value academically gifted and interesting students over test scores.

Most commenters sided with the sister, vilifying the parents and the golden child

Golden child receives a reality check after sister gets into her dream college, showing sibling rivalry and family dynamics.

Reddit comment discussing golden child struggles after sister gets into dream college, sharing empathy and advice.

Text post discussing feelings of disappointment and parental favoritism involving college acceptance and student debts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the golden child getting a reality check after sister's college acceptance.

Comment discussing a golden child reality check after seeing sister get into the college of her dreams, highlighting sibling resentment.

Comment discussing a golden child and family dynamics after sister gets into college of her dreams.

Comment explaining golden child perspective after sister gets into dream college, emphasizing scholarships and family dynamics.

Comment discussing the golden child getting a reality check after sister's college acceptance and family dynamics.

Text excerpt discussing a golden child’s reality check after sister’s college acceptance and tuition comparisons.

Comment text on a social platform discussing jealousy and college success related to a golden child getting a reality check.

Comment discussing family dynamics after sister gets into college of her dreams, highlighting golden child’s reality check.

Comment discussing legacy admissions and the reality check for a golden child after sister's college acceptance.

Text post on social media discussing golden child getting a reality check after sister’s college success.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing family dynamics after a sibling gets into the college of their dreams.

Comment on Reddit thread discussing golden child getting a reality check after sister’s college acceptance.

Comment from user Material_Cellist4133 advising to contact parents and express feelings about golden child and sister's college acceptance reality check.

Comment discussing a golden child getting a reality check after seeing sister get into the college of her dreams.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a golden child’s reaction after sister’s college acceptance news.

Others believed she didn’t need to clap back: “You stooped to her level”

Comment on a forum discussing a golden child getting a reality check after seeing sister get into college of her dreams.

Reddit comment discussing diligence and work ethic in a golden child’s reaction to sister's college acceptance reality check.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the golden child’s reality check after sister’s college acceptance and scholarships.

Comment on Reddit discussing someone stooping to her sister's level after seeing her get into the college of her dreams.