Golden Child Gets A Reality Check After Seeing Sister Get Into The College Of Her Dreams

We might think that this generation is far from old school, but there’s one tradition that matters to them a lot, and that’s education. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 51% of Gen Z think that a college education is very important. To some, it’s so important that they’ll go above and beyond to get into the school of their choice.
One woman thought good grades would be enough, but she was rejected. Her sister, in turn, had good test scores and did extracurriculars, and got into the same college on a scholarship. The woman held a grudge against her sister for years, but was put in her place when the sister had enough and pointed out how her entitlement came from being the golden child.
Two sisters clashed over one getting into the college of their dreams and another receiving special treatment from parents
Two young women having a tense conversation on a couch, depicting sibling rivalry and emotional reality check.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
