Some valuable advice was shared by members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community. A user addressed the sons of single mothers in the group, asking what is something all moms need to know while raising a boy. Quite a few men were willing to share and provided insight that could arguably be beneficial for any parent out there to know. Scroll down to find their answers on the list below.

Raising a child—especially being a single parent—often comes with a certain set of challenges. The hoops moms and dads have to jump through teach them valuable lessons, as most of being a parent comes from personal experience. However, sometimes advice from others might come in handy as well.

#1 If they’ve hit puberty, **knock before entering**. It will save both parties some trauma and awkwardness

#2 Please.. Never put another man before your son.



Also he is not his father, don't hold him accountable for things that his father may have done.

#3 If you don't like the men you've met, raise your son to be a better man. Don't just constantly berate males in general to your son and expect him to just be better.



Being a single parent is tough, but never give your son (or daughter) the "you think you have problems, you're just a kid. You don't even know what problems are." speech.

#4 I'd say for boy or girl, never, ever, compare your child to the parent that left. Every time my mom says "Don't act like [Dead beat]" or "Don't make that face, you look like [Dead beat]. It breaks my heart every time because I know just how much she hates him and I don't want that for anyone else.

#5 Don’t harass him about girls he likes or dating, it’s not funny or cute to prod, it’s uncomfortable as hell and not something everyone wants to really talk about

#6 Don't marry someone you don't love because you think your son needs a father-figure or for the sake of financial stability. My mom did, no one came out of it happy.

#7 Do not wake up boys in the morning and immediately ask them to get out of bed.



It *will* result in a very awkward conversation neither of us wants to have. Wake us up and tell us to come do whatever you need in a few minutes.

#8 Do not expect your son to fill your missing spouses role.



My mom would constantly act like I was some male patriarch of the house, constantly giving me extra stress like financial concerns and death plans. Gave me an unnecessary amount of stress and didnt allow me to have much of a fun childhood since I was "playing dad"

#9 Let your kid have space. Especially the older they get. Don’t be afraid to text instead of walking in their room or even knocking.



Educate them on alcohol, drugs, sex, cars (safety/ speeding), violence, etc. make sure they know and understand the consequences. How it affects life. What going to jail means (especially after they’d get out). Your kid will drink and do drugs. The best you can do is prep him.



Make condoms available. Don’t try and fool yourself that your son will not have sex before you think he will. Don’t go counting the condoms. Ever. Just put some in a drawer that he readily has access to. His bathroom drawer is generally a good spot but, hey, the kitchen junk drawer works too.



Have male figures around. Your BF (if applicable) does not count. Male friends, family, etc. they don’t need to be the kids father but different male role models (grandfather, uncle, best friends dad, a friend of yours, etc). You don’t need to go and get a husband just for your son. Positive male role models in his life are just the same.



This is more single parent to child:





Be as patient as you can with him. You are both going through hell and back for different reasons in different ways. He’s a kid though and literally doesn’t know and doesn’t even know what to know.



Be open to whoever they bring home as dates. You won’t be able to plan for it.



Tell them you love them, you care about them, you want the best for them. Ask, “How was school?” Every day they have school even if they or you are pissed or whatever. Make sure your kid knows that you are trying and want to do the best for them. That you need to hear from them, also, even if its just an honest, “can I tell you later” reply.



Above all, good luck. I feel lucky with my mother and how she brought me up. Even as bat-Sh7T crazy as she is.

#10 A teenage boy is going to have mood swings from I want to punch everything to I want to hump everything.. he needs outlets to deal with both. And both are helped with healthy doses of privacy so he can sort it out.

#11 Leave if you find yourself with more abusive men. It's not fair for a child to feel as though the most important person to him chooses a******s over him. It causes lasting damage.

#12 When you meet another man that you fall in love with we are still there and we still need your love and attention

#13 Boys have a lot of emotions. Teach him to understand his emotions. Teach him that it's okay to feel those emotions.



Also, teach him how to control those emotions. Boys can pretty idiotic at times, and oftentimes emotions are what lead to that idiocy

#14 Research male puberty so you're prepared to give "The Talk." Also be prepared to teach your son how to shave because his father may not be available to do so himself. My mom was fully prepared for all this and more, she credits that to having 3 brothers and being the only girl. Also don't be afraid to expose him to girly things too! Every boy should also have an understanding of the female body because it helps them empathize with their female friends and family. Also don't be afraid to share your interests and hobbies with him too, it will only deepen your bond! One of my fondest memories of growing up was watching the Golden Girls with my mom.

#15 If the door is closed. Keep it that way when you exit.

#16 Don’t berate nor trash talk men with sweeping generalizations. My mom is a single mom and my dad split when I was 10 and my mom trash talked him so much that for about 2 weeks, I just about resented women until I realized how foolish and ignorant of a thing to do it was.



Treat men and women with equal respect.



Think with your brain, not your emotions.



Be clean.



Respect people older than you.

#17 I’m a wife of a man who was raised by a single mother. And I can answer this one based on complaints my husband confided in me.



Don’t use your sons as emotional rags soaking up all your problems. We understand you need to vent and don’t have a mate, that’s not your sons fault. Get friends and let your son be little, don’t burden him with your adult problems

#18 Don’t coddle them or act like they’re five years old. Learn to give them independence and grow up.

#19 Not having a father is not that important. I would give my mom father's day presents too because she always did her best. Teach your son to be respectful and do your best, be there as much as you can without being overprotective. Do not go looking for a male figure because there's no need for it, you can be all he needs.

#20 Definitely inform yourself about the male body. My mother never understood it and could never teach me about myself, I had to discover everything myself, and I did, but those were some years filled with strong anxiety.

#21 Be careful of the men you bring into your lives and you allow to spend time with your sons. Some men are into you just for access to your sons.

#22 Don't pass over the parenting duties to someone else and expect them to be raised the same way. My dad left before I was born, when I was half way through middle school like at life 7 for some reason my mum passed me onto my grandparents who I still live with now at 27. And be mindful of what being raised without a second parent figure head is.

#23 Something I haven’t seen is remember boys and girls are fundamentally different. You grew up as a girl and think like a girl, and as such have different experiences and different ways of thinking. Do you have a brother, close male friend, father, etc. that you can get advice from? That can help you understand your son’s thought process a bit better.



Male friends are not like female friends, and for better or worse boys are treated differently than girls by their peers, adults, and society as a whole. I know being a woman can suck a lot, but don’t forget there are times it sucks to be a dude too. His problems can sometimes seem trivial but remember you’re his best and possibly only outlet for when the world feels cold and harsh. You can teach him gender equality later, be someone he can rely on first.

#24 if you're not on good terms with the boys father, don't talk s**t about him constantly and then tell your son that he is "just like his father"

#25 Teach him how to treat a woman

#26 Not a son of a single mother but a medical studnet: please for the love of god teach your son to dry his penis after he leaves the shower. You have no idea how many rashes and infections are caused by that.

#27 Don't be mean to his girlfriends. Less common now, but my mom didn't get the memo.



Manners maketh man.



Knock, speak, and walk away. We heard you. There is no need to open the door.

#28 Try and let your son have a positive older male influence in his life. Maybe an uncle or a freind or an older brother who can take him out on bike rides or out fishing or other fun bonding activities. That way he has someone to aspire to be like when he is older and to give him advice on things that you would just never think about.