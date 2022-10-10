30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group
When talking about things that drive us crazy, we often use the phrase "like a red rag to a bull", referring to the Spanish bullfights. In fact, of course, it is not the red rag itself that irritates the bull - after all, they do not distinguish colors at all, but its flickering and the noise of the crowded arena. But the phrase has taken root, and now it is most often referred to by people.
And indeed, there are things and situations that, unfortunately, are quite common in our lives, for which literally a moment is enough to turn an ordinary and very satisfied person into, let's say, the Hulk on minimum bid. And there are plenty of such things in the world around us.
There is a popular thread in the Askreddit community where the author of the original post asked the question: "What immediately makes you angry?" As of today, the thread has over 1.5K upvotes and nearly 3.2K comments. What can we say? We had no idea that things that seem so completely harmless at first glance can drive people into a frenzy!
If you're intrigued, it's time to start scrolling through this selection of the most popular, unexpected and really annoying comments that Bored Panda has made especially for you.

More info: Reddit
People hurting animals
Anyone who hurts animals and children will have a special place set out for them in the bowels of Hell ... and if they don't ... i'll drag them there screaming myself!
People abusing children is number one on my list.
This should be at the top. Why have kids if you hate them enough to hurt them? Don't have kids if you can't handle stress or frustration.
Calling a gigantic corporation knowing full well I will speak to a robot for the first 5 minutes, on hold for the next 30, to explain my situation to 3 different people, of which none will help me.
Whenever I call a place that has an automated call system like that, I just say "close my account" or "cancel my service". In most cases that will get you routed to their customer retention department and you get a live person right away. Those are also the best agents to ask about getting a discount or promotion, because they typically have access to the best/largest discounts.
People who let their kids run wild in Supermarkets.
People who are rude to fast food workers and store clerks. Like, they're doing you a service, why be rude? It ain't the cashiers fault the McRib ain't on the menu.
Seriously, do you really want to p**s off the people handling your food?
Waking up before your alarm thinking you still have a couple of hours to sleep. Then you check your phone and realize you only have a few minutes.
People not using turn signals properly.
Indeed! Turn signals aren't just to alert other drivers of your intended actions but also help to prevent accidents. If you don't use your turn signals, you're not just a dumbass, you're a threat to the safety of others.
People
I think my lack of love for crowds of people has got worse as i've got older, when younger I went to many festivals and concerts it never bothered me. Now it's like where the hell did all these people come from .... go away!!!🥺
People who are never on time. When I say I’ll be there at 5pm I expect you to be ready and walking out the door when I pull up.
Slow walking people in the middle of the pavement lol
Yes, that really upsets me. And they are not only slow walking, they even stop suddenly every few steps.
People not picking up after their dogs.
Not sure if it makes me angry, but maybe close. Especially since when I'm walking my dog, I don't want people to think it's me who is the culprit.
What makes me even more disgusted with some of my dog-walking neighbors is the fact that 3 of them bag their pup's poo only to drop the bag on my property. Why bother bagging it if you're just going to leave it? Oh, that's right. You people are making life easier for me because I can just pick the bags up and put them in the trash. NO! BRING THE BAG OF POO HOME WITH YOU AND THROW IT OUT YOURSELF.
When people fake diseases and disorders for attention. No Sarah, you aren’t autistic and dreamsexual. It’s personality you lack, not chromosomes
Those people are making it worse for those with actual diseases and disorders.
Someone assuming my opinion or intentions before asking me directly.
People who break the rules of the road at others expense (cutting people off, not using turn signal, using the shoulder to skip traffic, ect.) Even when it doesn't inconvenience me directly
When I'm Cut off in a Conversation.
When People Talk down to me.
And when people dont listen to me.
When people shout down the other person in a disagreement—-and are also dead wrong most of the time. Shouting someone down doesn’t mean you won the argument. It just means you loudly proclaimed that you are an a*****e.
People who cut ahead of you on the road only to go slow.
If you're in such a hurry to risk my life and yours then push your foot down on the pedal a bit more.
People who drive slow in the fast lane. Irritates me every time.
People that can't pay attention to movies and spend most of the time on their phones, especially if its a movie that I specifically wanted to show them. Then they ask questions that were already answered and don't get what it was about. Drives me absolutely insane
Same if we are home watching something on tv. If you're not going to pay attention, I am not going to catch you up.
When I see someone consciously, maliciously abusing any being unable to defend itself.
Accidental abuse is more understandable *if* the severity of the abuse isn't high, and *if* it stops when the abuser is made aware of it.
Accidental abuse does not exist. Being kind,courteous, and thoughtful toward others are basic human traits- that everyone should practice
Loud eaters are the worst.
People cursing at their children, child neglect.
some folks seem to have an utter lack of situational awareness, and as a result are constantly getting in the way of themselves and others
wet socks
Being falsely accused.
What is the connection between the post and a cat learning Hebrew?
People who drive slow in the right lane but speed up as soon as you try to pass them in the left lane.
When someone is the only person to hear my idea and then immediately repeats it and passes it off as their own. Makes me feel like Maury in Big Mouth: Rage, rage, f*****g RAGE!
I had this done to me so many times, that in the end I stopped being the incentive one
Repeating something after I already said it.
Or having the same discussion over and over again yet never resolving anything.
Being lied to/ignored.
Moral character is not a grey area. You either have integrity, or you don't.
Arrogance.
I'm right, Your wrong, end of story. Unless I decide I'm mistaken and then your still wrong.
When i’ve just finished cleaning and someone makes a huge mess
People with no self awareness
This so much. The lack of common sense and self awareness these days is truly scary.
Couriers saying they tried to deliver and apparently no one was home even though you were home and you were within earshot of the door...so they never actually knocked or tried to deliver and then make it a nightmare to redeliver to get your damn parcel.
Government NOT listening to the people. They treat the voters with utter contempt but come election time they will kiss anyones a*s to get the vote then as soon as they are in power they only look out for themselves and their pals, making sure that the poorest in society pay more while the wealthy pay less and then expect the masses to be greatful for doing so.
While several of these things annoy me, let's try to have some empathy and grace because no one is perfect, you've probably been a jerk without realizing it, blocked the aisle because you were distracted eg
