When talking about things that drive us crazy, we often use the phrase "like a red rag to a bull", referring to the Spanish bullfights. In fact, of course, it is not the red rag itself that irritates the bull - after all, they do not distinguish colors at all, but its flickering and the noise of the crowded arena. But the phrase has taken root, and now it is most often referred to by people.

And indeed, there are things and situations that, unfortunately, are quite common in our lives, for which literally a moment is enough to turn an ordinary and very satisfied person into, let's say, the Hulk on minimum bid. And there are plenty of such things in the world around us.

There is a popular thread in the Askreddit community where the author of the original post asked the question: "What immediately makes you angry?" As of today, the thread has over 1.5K upvotes and nearly 3.2K comments. What can we say? We had no idea that things that seem so completely harmless at first glance can drive people into a frenzy!

If you're intrigued, it's time to start scrolling through this selection of the most popular, unexpected and really annoying comments that Bored Panda has made especially for you. So, please, feel free to read for your pleasure, mark the submissions you like most of all and be sure to scroll to the very end.

By the way, let's add one more thing that literally makes us mad - the absence or a small number of comments on posts. This is by no means a call to action, but we are so extremely happy when we see your comments - why not please us once more?

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People hurting animals

anon , Maurício Eugênio Report

272points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

Anyone who hurts animals and children will have a special place set out for them in the bowels of Hell ... and if they don't ... i'll drag them there screaming myself!

83
83points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People abusing children is number one on my list.

dkschrute79 , Emran Kassim Report

256points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 day ago

This should be at the top. Why have kids if you hate them enough to hurt them? Don't have kids if you can't handle stress or frustration.

40
40points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Calling a gigantic corporation knowing full well I will speak to a robot for the first 5 minutes, on hold for the next 30, to explain my situation to 3 different people, of which none will help me.

xailar , Iain Watson Report

219points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
1 day ago

Whenever I call a place that has an automated call system like that, I just say "close my account" or "cancel my service". In most cases that will get you routed to their customer retention department and you get a live person right away. Those are also the best agents to ask about getting a discount or promotion, because they typically have access to the best/largest discounts.

52
52points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who let their kids run wild in Supermarkets.

Scallywagstv2 , keepon i Report

219points
POST
Frando Bone
Frando Bone
Community Member
1 day ago

should be MUCH higher on the list.

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who are rude to fast food workers and store clerks. Like, they're doing you a service, why be rude? It ain't the cashiers fault the McRib ain't on the menu.

DumbDan , flightlog Report

217points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 day ago

Seriously, do you really want to p**s off the people handling your food?

38
38points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Waking up before your alarm thinking you still have a couple of hours to sleep. Then you check your phone and realize you only have a few minutes.

Actuaryba , Rob and Stephanie Levy Report

165points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
1 day ago

That's more exhausting than a whole day of work.

28
28points
reply
View more comments
#7

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People not using turn signals properly.

atlienk , Hani Arif Report

158points
POST
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
1 day ago

Indeed! Turn signals aren't just to alert other drivers of your intended actions but also help to prevent accidents. If you don't use your turn signals, you're not just a dumbass, you're a threat to the safety of others.

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People

Turbulent-Rip-5370 , aleksejs.busarovs Report

156points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago

I think my lack of love for crowds of people has got worse as i've got older, when younger I went to many festivals and concerts it never bothered me. Now it's like where the hell did all these people come from .... go away!!!🥺

35
35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who are never on time. When I say I’ll be there at 5pm I expect you to be ready and walking out the door when I pull up.

CerealsAlex , Attila Toth Report

144points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
1 day ago

Frog and Watch are holding hands 😋

44
44points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Slow walking people in the middle of the pavement lol

AumentIO , TeaMeister Report

140points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes, that really upsets me. And they are not only slow walking, they even stop suddenly every few steps.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People not picking up after their dogs.

Not sure if it makes me angry, but maybe close. Especially since when I'm walking my dog, I don't want people to think it's me who is the culprit.

RamenNoodles620 , Chris Report

133points
POST
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
1 day ago

What makes me even more disgusted with some of my dog-walking neighbors is the fact that 3 of them bag their pup's poo only to drop the bag on my property. Why bother bagging it if you're just going to leave it? Oh, that's right. You people are making life easier for me because I can just pick the bags up and put them in the trash. NO! BRING THE BAG OF POO HOME WITH YOU AND THROW IT OUT YOURSELF.

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group When people fake diseases and disorders for attention. No Sarah, you aren’t autistic and dreamsexual. It’s personality you lack, not chromosomes

TheOneAndIcy , Alan Levine Report

129points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
1 day ago

Those people are making it worse for those with actual diseases and disorders.

57
57points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Someone assuming my opinion or intentions before asking me directly.

sevencoves , Pedro Ribeiro Simões Report

109points
POST
Levi de la garza
Levi de la garza
Community Member
1 day ago

I’ve done this 200 too many times

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who break the rules of the road at others expense (cutting people off, not using turn signal, using the shoulder to skip traffic, ect.) Even when it doesn't inconvenience me directly

riphitter , William Murphy Report

100points
POST
zak
zak
Community Member
1 day ago

Yeah, self-entitlement drives me crazy 🤬

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#15

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group When I'm Cut off in a Conversation.

When People Talk down to me.

And when people dont listen to me.

AceMckickass7 , Judith Jackson Report

97points
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 day ago

When people shout down the other person in a disagreement—-and are also dead wrong most of the time. Shouting someone down doesn’t mean you won the argument. It just means you loudly proclaimed that you are an a*****e.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who cut ahead of you on the road only to go slow.

If you're in such a hurry to risk my life and yours then push your foot down on the pedal a bit more.

YouCanMakeNewAccts , Adeel Quadri Report

94points
POST
Julie Schulz
Julie Schulz
Community Member
1 day ago

People who drive slow in the fast lane. Irritates me every time.

23
23points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People that can't pay attention to movies and spend most of the time on their phones, especially if its a movie that I specifically wanted to show them. Then they ask questions that were already answered and don't get what it was about. Drives me absolutely insane

UsernameTaken-Taken , Fabrice Florin Report

88points
POST
Julie Schulz
Julie Schulz
Community Member
1 day ago

Same if we are home watching something on tv. If you're not going to pay attention, I am not going to catch you up.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group When I see someone consciously, maliciously abusing any being unable to defend itself.

Accidental abuse is more understandable *if* the severity of the abuse isn't high, and *if* it stops when the abuser is made aware of it.

anon , Emma Jane Report

86points
POST
Dorey Bell
Dorey Bell
Community Member
22 hours ago

Accidental abuse does not exist. Being kind,courteous, and thoughtful toward others are basic human traits- that everyone should practice

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Loud eaters are the worst.

dkschrute79 , avidd Report

85points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago

This ..my misophonia kicks in and it always gets ugly 😡

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People cursing at their children, child neglect.

tdfitz89 , freestocks.org Report

83points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
1 day ago

And then when the child grows up-the parents wonder why their child disrespects and neglects them!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group some folks seem to have an utter lack of situational awareness, and as a result are constantly getting in the way of themselves and others

yParticle , Michael Coghlan Follow Report

82points
POST
Alexandra Herr
Alexandra Herr
Community Member
1 day ago

Way too many people are like this.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#22

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group wet socks

yParticle , Jeremy Noble Report

80points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
1 day ago

Don't forget wet sleeves, both are horrible.

40
40points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Being falsely accused.

penny_can , My Photo Journeys Report

74points
POST
Dacă nu pierdeam, câștigam
Dacă nu pierdeam, câștigam
Community Member
1 day ago

What is the connection between the post and a cat learning Hebrew?

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People who drive slow in the right lane but speed up as soon as you try to pass them in the left lane.

el_monstruo , Daniel R. Blume Report

74points
POST
that girl
that girl
Community Member
13 hours ago

People who hold up traffic (especially going under the speed limit in the left lane/driving the same as person in the right lane) Then speed up through the yellow light leaving you and everyone else hanging. NO. I hate you.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group When someone is the only person to hear my idea and then immediately repeats it and passes it off as their own. Makes me feel like Maury in Big Mouth: Rage, rage, f*****g RAGE!

aphrodesa , Maryland GovPics Report

70points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 day ago

I had this done to me so many times, that in the end I stopped being the incentive one

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Repeating something after I already said it.

Roseheart2 , ePi.Longo Report

63points
POST
Julie Schulz
Julie Schulz
Community Member
1 day ago

Or having the same discussion over and over again yet never resolving anything.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Being lied to/ignored.

antisocialdrunk , Garry Knight Report

58points
POST
Dorey Bell
Dorey Bell
Community Member
22 hours ago

Moral character is not a grey area. You either have integrity, or you don't.

3
3points
reply
#28

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group Arrogance.

Fickle-Ability6279 , Carlos Ebert Report

57points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
7 hours ago

I'm right, Your wrong, end of story. Unless I decide I'm mistaken and then your still wrong.

-1
-1point
reply
#29

When i’ve just finished cleaning and someone makes a huge mess

anon Report

56points
POST
Lene
Lene
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes! And I have 3 small kids so.... it happens a lot. And so I get to practice patience and to control my anger/annoyance quite a bit. *yay*/s

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

30 Things That Immediately Make People Angry Because They Are So Annoying, As Shared In This Online Group People with no self awareness

Saverella , Boris Thaser Report

49points
POST
Julie Schulz
Julie Schulz
Community Member
1 day ago

This so much. The lack of common sense and self awareness these days is truly scary.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 37 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!