When talking about things that drive us crazy, we often use the phrase "like a red rag to a bull", referring to the Spanish bullfights. In fact, of course, it is not the red rag itself that irritates the bull - after all, they do not distinguish colors at all, but its flickering and the noise of the crowded arena. But the phrase has taken root, and now it is most often referred to by people.

And indeed, there are things and situations that, unfortunately, are quite common in our lives, for which literally a moment is enough to turn an ordinary and very satisfied person into, let's say, the Hulk on minimum bid. And there are plenty of such things in the world around us.

There is a popular thread in the Askreddit community where the author of the original post asked the question: "What immediately makes you angry?" As of today, the thread has over 1.5K upvotes and nearly 3.2K comments. What can we say? We had no idea that things that seem so completely harmless at first glance can drive people into a frenzy!

If you're intrigued, it's time to start scrolling through this selection of the most popular, unexpected and really annoying comments that Bored Panda has made especially for you. So, please, feel free to read for your pleasure, mark the submissions you like most of all and be sure to scroll to the very end.

By the way, let's add one more thing that literally makes us mad - the absence or a small number of comments on posts. This is by no means a call to action, but we are so extremely happy when we see your comments - why not please us once more?

More info: Reddit