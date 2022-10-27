The ‘What I Wanted Vs. What I Got’ Trend Has People Sharing Funny Stories Of Frustration (35 New Pics)
We all know how our expectations can be really high sometimes, whether it’s a new haircut, a dream partner or a perfect birthday party. The truth is – things often go against the plan, they are rarely perfect, and you can never be 100% sure of the outcome.
This is what happened to countless people on TikTok who took it to the platform to share hilarious videos of the worst expectation vs reality fails they experienced. Think of anything from a perfect manicure to a lavish wedding cake, the before and after screen grabs speak for themselves and oh boy, we can relate.
Make sure to check out our previous feature with more what I wanted vs what I got fails that will surely make you feel less lonely in the recent purchase you regret.
This post may include affiliate links.
Was it drawn by hand directly? Usually the tattoo artist will place a decal version on the spot, they suppose to tattoo, so you know how the outcome would look like (like size and placement).
Blow some air on it or something. That would change... nothing. :D
Maybe you rubbed too much alcohol on it and that's why the fire.got more intense
One of those rare moments when having "more gold" is not necessarily a good thing
Nobody can escape from Zorro! (Both haircuts look silly, imo)
I believe the stylist didn’t have the confidence to do that sharp line
I doubt it would have looked any different if the model had sat down like that....