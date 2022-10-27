We all know how our expectations can be really high sometimes, whether it’s a new haircut, a dream partner or a perfect birthday party. The truth is – things often go against the plan, they are rarely perfect, and you can never be 100% sure of the outcome.

This is what happened to countless people on TikTok who took it to the platform to share hilarious videos of the worst expectation vs reality fails they experienced. Think of anything from a perfect manicure to a lavish wedding cake, the before and after screen grabs speak for themselves and oh boy, we can relate.

Make sure to check out our previous feature with more what I wanted vs what I got fails that will surely make you feel less lonely in the recent purchase you regret.

#1

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

silvanasabella Report


Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Technically... 🙃





#2

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

audreyllavoie Report


love u
love u
Community Member
34 minutes ago

one on right really be rocking that shrek look





#3

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

emiiervine Report


Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Looks like gum





#4

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

nat.tyson Report


Liz
Liz
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Why does anyone ever think a $32 dress would be of any higher quality?





#5

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

mckenziesander Report


Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Oh what a trash bag disaster





#6

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

drewparkerplays Report


love u
love u
Community Member
32 minutes ago

my cats would enjoy this :)





#7

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

ellarivera__ Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This is me in middle school trying to draw a heart. You just keep trying to fix it, and it gets bigger and bigger. 💗





#8

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

sybhu Report


The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Was it drawn by hand directly? Usually the tattoo artist will place a decal version on the spot, they suppose to tattoo, so you know how the outcome would look like (like size and placement).





#9

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

laura_sharp_ Report


Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Kinda expensive for a Halloween makeup




#10

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

taylor.acaster Report


Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Blow some air on it or something. That would change... nothing. :D





#11

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

georgemichaelsbiggestfan Report


Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Maybe you rubbed too much alcohol on it and that's why the fire.got more intense





#12

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

itsjustelena Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Oh my! I feel like we shouldn’t be looking at the poor pupper on the right. Seems like we walked in on him changing. Please hand him his sweater and divert your eyes.





#13

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

kaitlinhealy Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
22 minutes ago

When the nail tech hears hombre instead of ombré.





#14

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

aroraarnadottir Report


Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Not bad at all, needs styling brush and some product.





#15

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

jessg2015 Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Looks like a photocopy. Texture gone.




#16

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

itsdannydevito Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
15 minutes ago

They tried… and, it’s still cake so I’d still eat it.





#17

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

realpohtaetoe Report


Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago

One of those rare moments when having "more gold" is not necessarily a good thing





#18

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

pineappleees Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
14 minutes ago

The expectation has bangs?? Very pretty but nothing is shorter than her chin.




#19

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

tyleresmemaykinne Report


#20

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

lils.drum Report


memeju1ce
memeju1ce
Community Member
35 minutes ago

you have to pull the ends apart :)





#21

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

josu5ive6ix_2 Report


Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Nobody can escape from Zorro! (Both haircuts look silly, imo)




#22

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

esluvsyou Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Did they forget the outside of the dress??





#23

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

naomielliott.22 Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Are you sure you’re wearing that right side out??




#24

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

deeeeeee60 Report


Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Its the same thing!





#25

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

kare._.bearr Report


Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Feet for hands




#26

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

eat.my.cake Report


Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I believe the stylist didn’t have the confidence to do that sharp line




#27

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

zenitsewer Report


#28

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

angelicaa87 Report


#29

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

imunique_doee Report


Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Still pretty. Classy even.




#30

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

alynn295 Report


Draco's Dragonfly
Draco's Dragonfly
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I doubt it would have looked any different if the model had sat down like that....





#31

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

luvindivoryyy Report


#32

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

johaanaa.c Report


#33

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

livvychesterr Report


#34

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

runitmomma Report


Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
37 minutes ago

I don't understand this one





#35

What-I-Wanted-vs.-What-I-Got-Pics

latinamess Report


Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Still gorgeous nonetheless.






